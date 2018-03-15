Monthly Review Of DivGro: February 2018

In February, I opened two new positions and added shares to five existing positions. DivGro now contains 61 different positions.

Welcome to the monthly review of DivGro, my portfolio of dividend growth stocks. I present details of any buys or sells, and I provide a summary of dividends collected. I also look at how DivGro's projected annual dividend income (PADI) has changed.

In February, I opened two new positions and added shares to five existing positions. Nine DivGro stocks announced dividend increases in February. The net result of these changes is that PADI increased by about 6.7% in February. Year over year, PADI increased by 40.1%.

As for dividend income, in February I received dividends totaling $1,127 from 16 stocks in my portfolio, a year over year decrease of 23%. So far in 2018, I've collected $2,055 in dividends or about 11% of my 2018 goal of $18,000.

DivGro's PADI of $17,838, means I can expect to receive $1,487 in dividend income per month, on average, in perpetuity, assuming the status quo is maintained. But DivGro's PADI should increase over time because I invest in dividend growth stocks. Furthermore, I plan to reinvest dividends until I retire, so DivGro's PADI should continue to grow through dividend growth and through compounding.

Dividend Income

I collected dividends totaling $1,127 from 16 different stocks in February:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) — income of $63.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) — income of $142.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) — income of $50.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) — income of $29.40

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) — income of $18.75

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) — income of $33.75

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) — income of $85.50

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) — income of $71.25

Realty Income (NYSE:O) — income of $10.95

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) — income of $330.00

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) — income of $68.96

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) — income of $19.14

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) — income of $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) — income of $84.50

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) — income of $31.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) — income of $59.00

The following chart shows DivGro's monthly dividends plotted against PMDI. Quarter-ending months are huge outliers:

To smooth things out a bit, I create a rolling 12-month average of dividends received (the orange bars) plotted against a rolling 12-month average of PMDI (the blue, staggered line):

While it would be great if dividends were distributed more evenly, I don't want to change my investment decisions based on the timing or frequency of dividend payments.

Dividend Changes

In February, the following stocks announced dividend increases:

AbbVie (ABBV) — increase of 35.21%

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) — increase of 13.79%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) — increase of 6.32%

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) — increase of 9.62%

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) — increase of 5.41%

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) — increase of 22.81%

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) — increase of 9.64%

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) — increase of 1.96%

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) — increase of 5.56%

These changes will increase DivGro's PADI by $362.

I like seeing dividend increases above 7%, so I'm pleased to see that five of the nine increases top my expectations. ABBV's 35% increase is spectacular and TROW is not far behind with its increase of nearly 23%. CSCO rounds out the double-digit percentage increases with its increase of about 14%.

Transactions

Here is a summary of my transactions in February:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) — new position of 25 shares

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) — new position of 35 shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) — added 350 shares and increased position to 550 shares

Realty Income (O) — added 25 shares and increased position to 75 shares

AT&T (T) — added 31 shares and increased position to 200 shares

United Parcel Service (UPS) — added 10 shares and increased position to 35 shares

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) — added 20 shares and increased position to 100 shares

These transactions increased DivGro's PADI by about $757.

Markets

It is worth looking at the markets to understand the environment we're investing in, even though I no longer compare DivGro's performance to those of the markets:

In February, the DOW 30 gained 3.1%, the S&P 500 gained 2.8%, and the NASDAQ gained 5.8%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.868%, while CBOE's measure of market volatility, the VIX, increased by 46.6%.

Portfolio Statistics

Based on the total capital invested and the portfolio's current market value, DivGro has delivered a simple return of about 51% since inception. In comparison, DivGro's IRR (internal rate of return) is 16.5%. (IRR takes into account the timing and size of deposits since inception, so it is a better measure of portfolio performance).

I track the yield on cost (YoC) for individual stocks, as well as an average YoC for my portfolio. DivGro's average YoC increased from 4.07% last month to 4.18% this month.

Another interesting statistic is percentage payback, which relates dividend income to the amount of capital invested. DivGro's average percentage payback is 13.2%, up from last month's 12.9%.

Finally, projected annual yield is calculated by dividing PADI ($17,838) by the total amount invested. DivGro's projected annual yield is at 4.99%, up from last month's value of 4.69%.

The following chart shows DivGro's market value breakdown. Dividends are plotted at the base of the chart so we can see them grow over time:

Looking Ahead

I'm happy with DivGro's performance given the increased volatility in the markets. So far this year, five of my holdings achieved home run status (stocks with total returns exceeding 100%) and two more are on the verge of doing the same!



I'm very busy at work as we're in crunch time on Incredibles 2, so I'm not getting much time to research and analyze stocks. Hopefully, things will quiet down sometime in April.

Please see my Performance page for various visuals summarizing DivGro's performance.

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!

