Hibbett Sports: Favorable Catalysts For Performance

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) is a retail stock investors should consider based on strong fundamentals and a helpful backdrop for performance over the coming quarters.

Hibbett Sports has long been a company with impressive value creation with a consistently attractive return on equity. Return on invested capital is equally impressive as the company achieves this value creation with a significant net cash position. Value creation has been incredibly consistent over time despite the cyclicality of the consumer discretionary industry, and the company has stayed nicely profitable on an annual basis despite the recent challenges in retail. Over the last couple years, Hibbett Sports has dealt with inventory and related mark-down issues as well as the shift to online shopping. But the company has responded by successfully launching a leading online presence, and issues such as an inventory glut have now likely been cleared. Going forward, the company will have very easy comparables regarding same store sales as the precipitous drop in same store sales really started one year ago. The easy comparables combined with the effective operating strategy of the company should lead to better performance in the coming quarters and over the long term.

In this article, we will focus on some of the key topics for the coming quarters. We will highlight some comments from the recent quarterly results call of peer Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) as well as recent company statements. We will then also analyze comparable store sales to show why the coming quarters could show a favorable evolution in that metric.

Parts of this article are also relevant for some of our other retail holdings such as Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY).

Company description

Hibbett Sports operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states. The company offers convenient locations and an assortment of brand name footwear, apparel, accessories and athletic equipment. The company sells various brands, such as Nike, Under Armour, Reebok, adidas, Easton and The North Face.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

A few notes on fundamental strength

Before we get into some of the more current items, we want to highlight some key metrics that support the underlying fundamental strength of the company. One key area from our perspective is value creation which we generally measure using return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC). As can be seen below, the company has long produced attractive ROE and ROIC with impressive consistency. We also included a measure of Debt/Equity to illustrate that the company has done so with essentially no debt. In fact, the company has a significant net cash position.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

In addition to value creation and a strong balance sheet, the company offers investors a number of interesting items. The company does not pay a dividend, but it does consistently buy back stock. It also has protected its place in the future of retail by recently launching a successful online presence. Despite only launching its first e-commerce site in mid-2017, sales over the online platform are growing rapidly and already accounted for 7.6% of fiscal 2018 fourth quarter sales. Potential for continued geographic expansion into under-represented areas of the US is also enticing.

Let's move on to current events like the inventory glut

Hibbett's share price took a dive in 2017 largely due to weak margins on the back of crashing same store or comparable sales. One of the main reasons profitability suffered was an inventory glut in the industry which affected most participants. But now, that inventory issue should be cleared. With the inventory issue cleared, large mark-downs and discounting should be less of a problem going forward which should help profitability and margins at Hibbett and across the industry. We see evidence that the inventory issue is cleared in comments made by the company as well as peer Dick's Sporting Goods. For example, Hibbett offered these comments on its recent performance update:

Jeff Rosenthal, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Results exceeded expectations for the quarter, driven by strength in branded apparel and footwear, and continued acceleration in our e-commerce business. As expected, the holiday season was very promotional, and we continued to take markdowns to reduce aged inventory. This resulted in continued gross margin pressure for the quarter, but allowed us to finish the year in a much better inventory position. Further details about sales trends and our future outlook will be discussed when we report fourth quarter results on March 16, 2018."

We have also taken a few excerpts from the recent Dick's Sporting Goods results call including this question and answer exchange:

Alex Perry And then just a follow-up. Can you comment on your perception of industry wide inventory levels and how close we are to see that clean up? Ed Stack I think we're pretty close. I think it's pretty cleaned up. I would say the hunt category has probably got some inventory in the pipeline. But the balance of our business we feel that not only our inventories in good shape but we think the industries inventory is in pretty good shape.

With inventories in better shape, profitability should improve in the coming quarters.

And what about the related pricing environment?

With inventory issues apparently cleared, there should be less pricing pressure which will benefit the coming quarters. We have also found comments in the Dick's call related to pricing which are supportive such as the following:

Scot Ciccarelli Do you think you're fully priced competitive today, do you think there's more work that needs to be done, whether it's on a category basis, whether it's on a some other adjustment that needs to be made to be more competitive in the marketplace? Ed Stack No, I think we're where we need to be, where we want to be. Now if something changes in the marketplace, it's a dynamic marketplace. If something changes, we may have to reevaluate. But right now, we think we're really in very good shape. We think our margin rates are going to be a little better than we anticipated, because as I said a couple times on this call, the innovation pipeline of some of our key vendors are - we're very pleased with that. And what our private brands are doing and the traction we have with our private brands, which are higher gross margin. But as far as getting deeper discounts or deeper into a new price battle, we don't see that right now. But that's as of today that can always change tomorrow.

Are there any other margin tailwinds going forward?

We see margin improvement opportunities for strong retail companies in general when looking at lease renewals or relocations. The recent challenges for brick and mortar retail have resulted in lower demand for retail space in many areas and consequently more pressure on landlords. The result is an environment that offers opportunities for stronger retail companies to negotiate more attractive leasing arrangements. Better leasing conditions could certainly offer good margin support for profitable retailers like Hibbett, but also for peers like Bed Bath & Beyond (which we own) or Dick's. In addition to comments from Bed Bath and Beyond and news from Starbucks which we referenced in our recent BBBY article, we can also point out these comments from the Dick's call:

Omar Saad And then also on real estate, an update on new store opportunities, I know you put the brakes on or slowing that down for a pause period. Where you are on that as well? Thanks. Ed Stack And on the real estate piece, we have slowed down our store growth. Again, not because our new stores are not working, we're very pleased with the performance of our new stores. We think that the real estate prices are going to continue to fall. We've seen a pretty meaningful reduction, which I am not going to comment on how much but we've seen a pretty meaningful reduction in renewals for stores or relocation. We relocated store from one location to another in the same trade area. We're getting a brand new store and in many times less rent than what the renewal rent would have been. So we're going to make deals where we feel we get a great deal, and we're going to wait and let see what happens with the real estate prices and with additional store closings.

Now let's have a look at same store sales

We find the trajectory and timing of same store sales metrics for Hibbett quite compelling currently. If we look at same store sales by quarter, we can see that they really started to deteriorate in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, and now we are in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. That means the same store sales comparables will be exceptionally easy and get drastically easier going through the second quarter. The graph below makes it quite obvious how easy same store sales comparisons will be year over year. In fact, the recent fourth quarter already appears to have benefited from a weak same stores sales print a year ago. But the first and second quarters a year ago are the periods when same store sales really dropped off a cliff. The chart certainly seems to suggest that the company will have some very low hurdles to clear when trying to improve the same store sales trajectory in the coming quarters. In the retail industry currently, solid same store sales figures can move a stock price significantly.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, company reports

Strong fundamentals and near term catalysts make Hibbett Sports attractive

Hibbett Sports is a consistent value creating company with a pristine balance sheet. Recent transformation of the retail industry through a shift to e-commerce as well as shorter term issues such as an inventory glut in the sporting goods industry have pressured the company's business model and profitability levels. Hibbett is responding to industry challenges by building up a fast growing and successful online business while remaining nicely profitable. In the coming quarters, results should have a number of tailwinds which could very well lead to improved margins and better than expected guidance. With the inventory glut likely cleared, pricing pressure seems to be subsiding. Improved leasing conditions going forward may also be helpful to margins and store expansion. And the most compelling catalyst for the short term may simply be the favorable year over year same store sales comparables as the company laps the disastrous fall off of same store sales from the first and second quarters of last year. Hibbett Sports is ultimately a fundamentally strong company which currently offers of number of interesting near term catalysts to investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIBB, BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.