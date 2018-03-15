Getting Back To Basics With Hanesbrands

Submitted on 2017/02/03 at 7:46 am

HBI/Rexx - If they go down 30% I will dump other stocks so I can load up the truck. Goes back to what I try to teach you guys about the absolute value of a company. This isn't some dot.com with a blown business model or a retailer with too many stores and too few customers, this is a brand clothing company in an age where it take hundreds of millions to build each brand and you get Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Hanes, JMS/Just My Size, Lilyette, Wonderbra, Donna Karan, DKNY, Champion, Polo Ralph Lauren, L'eggs, Hanes Beefy-T, Gear for Sports, Duofold, DIM, Nur Die/Nur Der, Lovable, Shock Absorber, Abanderado, Zorba, Rinbros, Kendall, Sol y Oro, Fila, Bellinda, Edoo, and Track N Field AND $5Bn in sales AND $400M in profits for $8Bn. If you don't understand the value in that - stick to TA!

Submitted on 2017/02/03 at 12:54 pm

HBI/Pstas - $25 seems about right. As to 44% of sales, so the 3 largest retailers sell 44% of something that pretty much every retailer (including AMZN) sells? That's nothing to worry about. If you don't get your Leggs from WMT it's because you're getting them at WBA or AMZN or whatever but you are still getting Leggs and HBI doesn't care WHERE you buy their stuff.

Submitted on 2017/04/13 at 1:03 pm

Hanesbrands higher after guidance update

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) reaffirms 2017 guidance. The company also says that it expects to report Q1 revenue of $1.38B and EPS of $0.28 to $0.29 vs. $0.28 consensus.

"We're off to a strong start in 2017, and we are diligently focused on daily execution and performance," says CEO Gerald Evans.

In the C-suite, a search for a new CFO is underway after Richard Moss announced he will retire from the post at the end of the year.

Shares of Hanesbrands are up 6.58% to $22.50.

Submitted on 2017/05/02 at 5:00 pm

HBI/Learner - Bots see the words "lower guidance" and the 2.5% Rule kicks in. Humans will fix it tomorrow.

Submitted on 2017/05/03 at 12:31 pm

As noted to Jabob above, all we care about is that HBI stays over our net $17.77 and we're profitable. In fact, because we only have 10 for a $2,230 credit and $1,800 in ordinary margin inside a $50,000 allocation block - we would MUCH prefer if they crashed to $15 or $10 or whatever and we could double down to a proper-sized position. Unless that happens, we're merely amused by the up and down action between now and Jan, 2019. Meanwhile, over $20 we make $2,230 - $7,230, which is 123%-401% back on our margin in 2 years.

When you are BEING THE HOUSE, you don't sit and stare obsessively at every bet that is won and lost on each of your games - you look to expand your casino and have more players playing more games because you KNOW that the odds are very much in your favor and, while you may lose a few individual bets - over the long run, you are very likely to come out far ahead if you simply stick to the plan.