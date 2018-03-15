Reacting To Gold

Gold has inherent uncertainties, but all facets of the industry are well known, and this is a good set-up for potential outperformance in the future.

We show that there are definite signs that the sector is reviving, but it is prone to false starts, and we are not committed to it as yet.

New readers will be unfamiliar with our style of presentation. We found that a bit of data transformation added to a different visualisation of specific sectors helps in identifying trends, and we are happy to share this. Fuller explanations of what we do can be found on our Blog site, here and here, and we refer to this as our "heat map" analysis.

Motivation To Put Gold Under Surveillance

In a sentence, gold exhibits long-term trends, and that is a valuable aid to any portfolio. What we are looking for are indications that gold, after a long period of underperformance, is on a sustained long-term uptrend. We are guided by market indicators rather than opinion pieces, and so we don't intend to listen to pundits, though we would be more than happy to have their opinions as tailwinds if and when a trend develops.

Why to be wary of opinion pieces? Because they have proven to be very misleading in the period since the GFC. As evidence, we see that the gold price rose slowly but consistently from around $300/oz in year 2000 to around $1,700 by 2012. But then, just as many pundits were extolling the virtues of gold due to "money printing," "QE" and incipient inflation, gold fell into a longer-term decline to the current $1,300 or so, and this wasn't supposed to happen. It is our view that a realistic explanation for this has not been forthcoming.

The lack of performance in an otherwise booming market, and a sense of false promotion, may be responsible for the current lack of interest in the gold sector. But this may be quite the wrong way of thinking as explained here. As that article shows, being attentive to a possible change in trend in the gold sector could set up a profitable trade.

The Gold Sector In Pictures

We applied our "heat map" approach to the gold sector to identify where the sector, as a whole, exhibits change in trend. We apologise that the vertical axis containing stocks is too small to see. Trust us on the following observations. We have labels to identify sub-sectors by cap weight.

Fig 1 indicates that the stock market indicators for gold producers in the period are inconsistent predictors of change. While disappointing, it does illustrate that, even with improved techniques, it remains difficult to understand the machinations of the gold sector. Without a higher degree of consistency, it is likely that the sector will remain sidelined.

To summarise Fig 1, we saw indications of a change of trend (as explained in our Blog) around late August 2017, but it was not persistent. Since then, several similar indications have come and gone, and as of last update in late February 2018, indications are that the sector is on an upswing again. An investor following this indicator would be incurring high trading costs and not getting much in return. In our experience, this pattern is far more chaotic than that seen in other commodity sectors.

Fig 1 Heat Map of Gold Producers

August 2017 to Present

Source: Villi Grdovich

We followed the quality of our "heat map" signal in the period 2010 to the present. Signals indicating a change in the gold sector are shown in Fig 2 against the gold price history. These signals arise when stocks start reacting to common factors, and this is considered to be positive.

While this analysis has had periods of success, it is also evident that there was a prolonged period between mid-2012 and the end of 2015, where the signal gave an excessive number of false positives. The results in the period 2012 to 2015 show that investors were getting the direction of the gold market consistently wrong, probably by reacting to factors that all thought to be positive, but which were not…the ultimate lemming trap.

This is an unacceptable outcome of course, and is not often encountered in the commodity sector, but that's gold.

Fig 2 Frequency of Buy Signals June 2009 to Feb. 2018

Source: Villi Grdovich

A Default Position

We intend to be successful, so we kept looking for explanations which could explain the whole of the upwards and downwards movement in the 2010-2018 period, and while not totally satisfying, we found something useful and actionable.

Our data base contains a list of Fidelity Sector Funds which cover virtually the whole market for an extended period, from year 2000 to the present. When we ranked the performance of the Fidelity® Select Gold Portfolio (MUTF:FSAGX) against all others, we found:

That there was a positive correlation between the start of a sustained gold price rise and the rise in ranking of FSAGX,

using this ranking procedure, the rate of false positives in the 2012 to 2015 period were reduced significantly, and

there was a confirmation overlap of "buy" signals from our "heat map" analysis in the remaining periods.

If nothing else, the control of false positives added strength to this methodology.

Fig 3 shows the periods where the Fidelity® Select Gold Portfolio ranked highly as compared to other sector funds. If we were to use just this signal, then we would initiate positions at the start of a sequence, and do quite well quite often...

Fig 3 Periods of Superior Gold Sector Returns

Source: Villi Grdovich

Recommendation

So, we go with simplicity. Our first model illustrated in Fig 1 clearly indicates a change in trend around late February 2018, but that model is not as reliable as we would like. Our second model indicates that the Fidelity® Select Gold Portfolio is currently ranking poorly, and it needs to rank much better.

And that is about it. While the "heat map" is indicating a positive gold sector, we need confirmation from both models to avoid a repeat of the underperforming market of 2012-2015. Until the model underlying Fig 3 indicates a "buy," we prefer to stay on the sidelines.

What to do in the event that a "Fig 3" signal turns up.

Ten years of gold bullion and gold stock performance suggests that investing in bullion results in better risk adjusted returns.

If the interest is in stocks, we have compiled a list which looks to us to be setting up for outperformance. We would refer the reader to Seeking Alpha articles on these stocks for a comprehensive review of each. Most are well regarded so it is mostly a matter of market sentiment and timing of an entry point.

Table 1 Gold Miners to Pay Attention to

Conclusion

Our view is that the gold sector exhibits strong moves with persistence over long time horizons and is therefore valuable in a long-term portfolio. However, long periods of non-performance must be avoided.

A feature of the gold sector is that "trends" exhibit many detrimental false starts, and it is essential to portfolio performance to be able to separate short-term trends from long-term trends. We are of the view that the relative ranking of the gold sector as against the full range of market sectors shows a degree of reliability in signalling the start of longer-term upward trends.

In our view, we are not at that point yet. We undertake to monitor and report on this in future articles on the basis that it "pays to pay attention".

For now, we are being attentive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.