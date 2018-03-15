No Reason To Own Investors Real Estate Trust

Investors Real Estate Trust (NASDAQ:IRET) reported earnings this week with fairly strong results. Same-store NOI ticked up for the first time after 2 years of consistent declines. This indicates that the metamorphosis is complete and IRET is emerging as a pure-play multifamily REIT. I like the multifamily sector and the Midwest has healthy fundamentals for multifamily, but I still don’t think IRET is a viable investment

The Sell Thesis

IRET trades at a mid range multiple which does not provide sufficient discount for its terrible track record of value destruction. The multifamily transformation was presented with optimism, but it merely represents the latest step on IRET’s path of value destruction. IRET is chasing the ball rather than anticipating where to run to make the reception and there are far better values in the multifamily sector.

Negative Returns

Negative returns are prevalent among REITs in 2018 with the sector dropping materially. However, most REITs have done well over long stretches of time. For IRET, the dropping market price is not a new phenomenon, but rather a continuation of a 5 year streak of weakness.

Source: SNL Financial

Even including dividends, IRET has lost about 34% over the past 5 years while REITs have returned a positive ~38%.

As a value investor I don’t mind jumping into a stock whose market price has been beaten down, but this is a not a pricing issue, rather a fundamental problem. Despite a much lower market price, IRET’s P/FFO has actually gone up over the last 5 years as seen below. Source: SNL Financial

Over this same period, the P/FFO of REITs has come down despite a positive change to their market prices. What this means is that REITs as a group have been growing FFO/share at a healthy pace while IRET has been losing FFO on a per share basis. So what happened?

Well, the Bakken Shale was once a burgeoning region with oil prices around $100 a barrel. Workers were moving to the area by the thousands and there was not yet enough infrastructure to support them. In response to this tremendous demand, supply of real estate ranging from apartments to offices and hotels commenced construction. With roots in Minot, North Dakota, IRET seemed like the ideal owner of real estate to service the Bakken demand.

IRET already had some properties in ND but began to expand its presence in the region. It looked quite promising until the oil recession hit. Once the price of oil dropped below the marginal cost of production in the Bakken, rigs slowed production or even shut down entirely. Workers were no longer needed and there were few jobs outside of oil in these remote locations. All that fresh real estate supply that was built to service peak demand began to represent excess supply causing occupancy and rental rates to suffer in both the new and pre-existing properties.

I consider acquiring a heavy exposure in the region to be a forgivable mistake. At the time the decision was made, there was no way of knowing oil prices would crash and if prices stayed high, the upside would have been tremendous. Thus, I view it as a calculated risk that simply did not pan out.

The bigger mistake, in my opinion, was their more recent strategic shift to become a multi-family pure-play; the transformation management boasts about in the latest earnings report and conference call.

Chasing The Ball

In 2015 and 2016 multifamily fundamentals were exceptional. Rental growth rates in the sector were among the best of any kind of real estate. With so much success, cap rates on high quality apartments were very low. It was around this time that IRET made its strategic shift to become a multifamily pure-play. It began selling off office and MOB (medical office buildings) assets to buy multifamily assets.

I have no problem with the multifamily sector and believe fundamentals will remain favorable for a good duration. I think it is generally stronger as an asset class than office and about equal to MOBs. However, since rental rates are already so high as a percentage of tenant income, the growth rate of apartments will moderate.

Office and MOBs assets were significantly less desired and traded at higher cap rates. While the cap rates of each disposition and acquisition were not always disclosed, I suspect the dispositions were at materially higher cap rates. My guess would be that management thought the growth of multifamily properties would make up for the revenue loss over time, but therein lies the problem. IRET bought multifamily AFTER the peak rental rate growth. 2015 through 2017 was a great time to already own multifamily properties, but probably not a good time to be buying multifamily given the low cap rates.

Strategically, I think the so called transformation was a huge misstep and the numbers agree. The latest quarter ended 1/31/18, shows FFO down to $0.04 from $0.09 a year ago and Core FFO down to $0.09 from $0.12 a year ago.

Source: IRET earnings release

A similar pattern is seen in the 9 month figures provided. Keep in mind that this drop in FFO is from an already reduced figure in 2017. Shown below is the comparison between the 12 months ended 10/31/17 and the 12 months ended 10/31/16.

2017 FFO dropped to just $0.33 from $0.78 in 2016.

IRET has fully transitioned to multifamily with about 90% of their NOI from apartments, but the cost to shareholders was immense. Some of the lost FFO/share came from the unfortunate changes in oil price which disrupted a key submarket, but the loss was exacerbated by selling at high cap rates and buying at low cap rates. IRET chased the ball rather than anticipating its movement.

Valuation

I have no qualms about buying less than perfect companies. Any asset can be a good buy at the right price, but I just don’t see any reason to buy IRET. The valuation is simply not compelling when compared to peers with far stronger track records. With a consensus P/FFO estimate of $0.35 for its fiscal year 18, IRET is trading at 13.5X.

This is below the median, but not by much. 3 apartment REITs have lower multiples and each has a better track record and future growth prospects.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSEMKT: APTS ) has continual access to low cost capital through its preferred which is distributed through private channels. This has fueled strong FFO/share growth through accretive acquisitions.

Independence Realty (NYSEMKT: IRT ) has well located properties in high job growth submarkets and importantly the rental rates are well below national average as a percentage of the household income of its tenants. This affords more upside to rental rates.

BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT ) recently started paying a huge dividend and raised it again this week. Asset sales have been its key driver with sizable gains on sale driving an impressive IRR.

Thus, if one is seeking a value play in the apartment space, I think any of those 3 would be a better investment than IRET.

If one is seeking more of a value-add growth strategy, NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is only slightly more expensive at 15.2X 2018 estimated FFO. NXRT’s refurbishments consistently generate IRRs in excess of 20% allowing them to add value to properties. This pipeline is replenished through asset sales in which the proceeds are redeployed into other value-add assets.

Beyond the poor track record, I think IRET should trade at a discounted multiple due to the location of its properties.

Source: SNL Financial

Some of the submarkets, such as the twin cities and Denver, are institutional grade, but I don’t see much buyer interest for the North Dakota, Montana or Nebraska assets. If IRET ever needs to sell, the illiquidity of these properties could prove troublesome.

REITs generally own assets that are in the top tier in terms of quality and location. IRET’s properties are above the national average, but below the REIT owned average. Thus, it should trade at a discounted multiple to peers.

Risks To A Short Position

This is a sell thesis, not a short thesis as I think a short would be risky for the following reasons.

A dividend yield of 5.7% makes carrying the short expensive. I think IRET will terminally underperform the market but I do not see a catalyst that will cause its price to drop quickly. The Midwest could spring back causing significant same store NOI growth. Oil is just coming out of a recession and agriculture is in one presently. If both of these spring back to strength, the economic growth of the Midwest will benefit apartments. IRET is heavily levered, so property level improvements will be amplified in their effect on the bottom line. Since shorts have asymmetric risk to reward, this sort of fundamental volatility is undesirable.

The Bottom Line

Multifamily REITs are ripe for investment at today’s prices, but I see no reason to invest in IRET. There are cheaper peers with better growth prospects and stronger track records. It may get interesting at an FFO multiple below 10X, but at 13.5X, the risks and lower quality are not baked in.

2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long APTS, BRT, IRT and NXRT. I am personally long NXRT. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.