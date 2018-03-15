Anthera Fails Phase 3 Study, Time To Avoid

Anthera noted in its press release after the failed Phase 3 trial that it is looking for strategic alternatives to create shareholder value.

The financials are not in good shape, and it is highly likely that more cash will need to be raised in the coming months.

Recently, Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) reported results from its Phase 3 trial treating exocrine pancreatic insufficiency ((“EPI”)) due to cystic fibrosis. It noted that the Phase 3 study failed to meet the primary endpoint. This sent shares of Anthera trading lower for the day by 80% the day that results were reported. It has since traded lower, and because it only has one product left in the pipeline, I would say it is best to avoid this name. Especially, since it has failed multiple late-stage trials over the last few years.

Phase 3 Data

The Phase 3 trial was known as the RESULT study, and it recruited a total of 140 patients who had EPI due to Cystic Fibrosis. EPI is a digestive disease where a person is unable to digest properly, because of cystic fibrosis. The trial was split up into two different dosing groups. One group of patients took Pancreaze treatment, and the other group were given Anthera's Sollpura.

The primary endpoint of the study was the mean treatment difference change of coefficient of fat absorption (CFA), which was 14.3%. With Sollpura not meeting the primary endpoint of the study, Anthera has chosen to suspend all remaining trials that are using Sollpura. In other words, all Sollpura programs are being cut off completely.

Prior Failure

What's worse is that Anthera did not give up even though a prior Phase 3 study failed to improve clinical outcome for the same patient population. This trial was known as the SOLUTION study. It too recruited patients with EPI due to cystic fibrosis. The problem is that Anthera missed the primary endpoint with that trial as well back in December of 2016. Anthera noted that they weren't able to use a higher dose because of time restrictions and amounts allowed per protocol.

With that issue in mind, Anthera launched the Phase 3 RESULT study noted above. It enacted an optimized dosing schedule and dose titration. This allowed site investigators to adjust the dosing of Sollpura based on malabsorption systems while patients were in the study. The hope here was that by increasing the dose, it would be able to achieve the primary endpoint. Well, as can be seen not even increasing the dose was enough to achieve the primary endpoint of the study yet again. In my opinion, Anthera should have cut its losses after the first Phase 3 trial failed.

Hope For A Comeback

The problem is that with the most recent Phase 3 failure, Anthera was forced to shut down the Sollpura program completely. This means that all hope is now riding on a Phase 2 study treating patients with a type of kidney disease known as IgA with its other clinical candidate blisibimod. The problem I have with the IgA indication is that it deals with blisibimod, which failed a Phase 3 study back in November of 2016 known as CHABLIS-SC1.

This failed Phase 3 study treated systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients with blisibimod. This trial failed to meet the primary endpoint based on the SLE Responder Index-6 (SRI-6) at 52 weeks. This marked another trial failure for Anthera. It is my belief that blisibimod will also not likely succeed in a late-stage study for IgA nephropathy either. Anthera has even stated that in order to build shareholder value, it is exploring strategic alternatives. In other words, that's another way of saying that it is trying to sell itself. If things were looking good, management wouldn't be looking to sell the company.

Financials

As of December 31, 2017 Anthera closed the quarter with $2.2 million. Although subsequently the company raised additional cash in two different ways in 2018. The first way was a raise with certain institutional and accredited investors raising about $11.1 million from the second closing of a private placement offering.

In addition, another $3.1 million was raised from the exercise of warrants and sale of shares pursuant to an equity purchase agreement. That brings a total of approximately $16.4 million in cash. It is not likely that this cash will last for the remainder of 2018 either, that means another cash raise is likely expected to happen in the near term.

Conclusion

Anthera should be avoided as an investment for the reasons listed above. The only thing that could save Anthera as an investment is the IgA indication treating patients with blisibimod. The company passed a Phase 2 trial for IgA, and indicated that it would like to advance this indication to a registration trial in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. There are two problems with this move. The first being that no Phase 3 study has yet been started for IgA.

That means if and when a trial begins, it could take up to two years or more to complete. Secondly, as I noted above, the company doesn't have a lot of cash left. To run a Phase 3 trial, it will need a lot more cash. The only way it could avoid having to raise cash to fund a Phase 3 study would be if it can find a partner.

In the meantime, until Anthera can find a partner or raise cash, blisibimod will be hanging in limbo. The only risk here is if somehow Anthera can pull a miracle with blisibimod in IgA, and generate positive data in 2 to 3 years. I'm not inclined to believe that it can do so after so many other failures over the past few years. That's why I believe that it is best to steer clear of Anthera.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you. New Promotion Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year. Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.