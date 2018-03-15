Weis Markets: Get Paid To Wait

Insiders and talented institutional investors have bought recently, and the rest of us would be wise to sit up and take note.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are down about 35%, and I think investors would be wise to buy in at these levels. I'll present my bullish arguments below by looking at the financial history here, along with making an analysis of the stock itself. I'll conclude with, what I think, is a persuasive appeal to authority. For those who can't stand the suspense, or the prospect of wading through my prose, I'll come to the point. Price and value inevitably intersect, and it's always good to be paid to wait for that inevitability. At the moment, investors can be paid a 3.15% yield while they hold on to these underpriced shares.

About the Company

Weis Markets is a mid Atlantic food retailer operating 205 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company's operations are divided into center store goods, fresh goods, pharmaceutical services, fuel, and other. Center store and fresh jointly make up the lion's share of total revenue. As you might expect from a food retailer, the company sells fresh goods, frozen foods, dairy products, alcohol, meats, seafood, and general merchandise.

Financial Snapshot

The two adjectives that come to mind when I look at the financial performance of Weis Markets over the past several years are "consistent" and "conservative." I like both when describing a company. Weiss has the exact same number of shares outstanding now as they did back in 2012, and they pay the same dividend. Revenue and net income fluctuate somewhat, relating to market cycles, but the dividend has been consistently well covered. This well covered dividend is how the company earns the "conservative" moniker in my opinion. Even during the company's recent financial nadir in 2014, the payout ratio rose to only 59%. I think it's reasonable to conclude, then, that there's very little risk of the dividend being cut.

Further evidence to suggest a safe dividend can be found in the capital structure. Although the company has recently taken on some debt (payable within 3 years), they have a cash hoard that swamps it. In other words, there is more than enough cash on the balance sheet to pay this debt entirely, make capital expenditures.

Company Filings: 10-K, 10-Q

The Stock

Investing is about more than finding a company that is financially consistent, run conservatively, in a recession resistant industry. Although Weis Markets has these three characteristics, the shares may be a terrible investment if they are mispriced. I've made myself hoarse saying it, so I'll type it out: A great company can be a terrible investment if the shares are overpriced.

Whenever I judge whether a stock is overpriced, fairly priced, or underpriced I do a fair bit of work reviewing the market's long term growth assumptions, and I look at the stock's multiple. I do the first bit of work by employing the methodology developed by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." This method involves isolating the "g" variable in a fairly standard finance formula, which gives a fair estimate of what the market must assume about long term growth in earnings. According to this methodology, at the moment, the market assumes a 2.3% nominal growth rate for Weis Markets, which I consider to be quite reasonable. A growth rate along the lines of inflation is a fair growth expectation for this business.

For a more traditional view of valuation, look no further than the fact that the shares trade at less than half the overall market on a price earnings basis. That's quite the discount for a company with such a stable, predictable business that is run so conservatively in my view.

Appeal to Authority

As I've said many times, investing is not a level playing field. I'm sure the fact that I go on about it so much has resulted in far fewer social invitations, but no matter. I've gotta be me. The idea is that some investors are more adept than others. Some are more adept simply because they work at a particular company and therefore have a greater understanding of the business. Others are more adept simply because they're better at investing than the rest of us.

I mention this (again) as a backdrop to what's going on at Weis Markets. In the last two months of 2017, five insiders (Jonathan Weis, Gerald Silverman, Scott Frost, John Lauth, and Dennis Hatchell) purchased 21,000 shares of the company between them. These purchases continued a long tradition of insiders buying at the firm.

Also, at the end of December, 2017, Joel Greenblatt purchased 8,337 shares for the first time.

In my view, when both talented institutional investors, and the people who know the company best put their own capital to work, it behooves the rest of us to make note of it.

Conclusion

It seems that the people who know this business best are putting their own capital to work in it. I think the rest of us would be wise to take note. I think they're doing this because this is a very predictable cash flow machine that is in one of the most recession resistant businesses in the world. As I said near the beginning of this, there's sometimes a disconnect between price and value in the short term but they inevitably meet. In my view, investors could do a lot worse than buying this underpriced stock, and clipping a healthy dividend while they wait for price to meet value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WMK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hi. This is the second time it's happened, but I wasn't able to choose the primary ticker, so I've added WMK as a secondary ticker. My apologies if this throws a monkey wrench in the works.