Alcentra Capital's (ABDC) CEO David Scopelliti on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David Scopelliti - Chief Investment Officer and CEO

Ellida McMillan - CFO and COO

Analysts

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Leslie Vandegrift - Raymond James

Allison Rudary - Oppenheimer

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Lisa Thompson - Zacks Investment

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alcentra Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ellida McMillan, CFO. Ma'am, you may begin.

Ellida McMillan

Thank you, Victor. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Alcentra Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. I'm joined this morning by David Scopelliti, our Chief Executive and Chief Investment Officer.

Before we begin, please note that this call is being recorded, replay information is included in our March 13, 2018 (sic) press release, and will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Alcentra Capital Corporation's Web site, which can be found at www.alcentracapital.com. Please note that this call is a property of Alcentra Capital Corporation. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Today's call may include forward-looking statements and projections. We ask that you refer to our filings with the SEC for important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements and projections. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law. To obtain copies of our SEC filings, please visit our web site or call Investor Relations at 212-922-8240.

The format for today's call is as follows; David will provide an overall update on our portfolio and the market, and then I will provide an overview of our results summarizing the financials, followed by Q&A. David?

David Scopelliti

Thank you, Ellida. Let me begin by saying 2017 was a challenging year for Alcentra Capital Corporation. Since I took over as CEO on July 1, 2017, our team has been very focused on three things. First, stabilizing and working on the portfolio. Second, expanding our investment strategy, and third, planning performance improvement measures for 2018.

Over the last eight months, we have been focused on a comprehensive review of all aspects of BDC. We have spoken directly with many of our constituents, including shareholders, analysts and lenders to learn from their insights and perspectives. These conversations have provided very valuable feedback, which we greatly appreciate.

We have worked diligently to develop strategy across three key areas; our portfolio, the expansion and rotation of our investment strategy, and other measures to boost ROE. We are going to be making meaningful changes to these core areas of the business. These strategies will take the balance of 2018 to accomplish, but we are confident that it will result in creating value for shareholders, with the goal of closing the price to net asset value discount.

The plan impacts five key areas of our business, with the focus on stabilizing net asset value and generating core earnings. Five core components of our plan are as follows; first, we want to reposition our portfolio, which will include reducing our focus on lower middle market, unsecured subordinated debt, given the current and late stages of this credit cycle. As well, we are going to focus the portfolio on larger companies, and will more selectively look at smaller sponsor-backed companies, where there is a clear buy and build growth thesis.

Subordinated debt is an episodic asset class, and we must recognize that this is not the right time and cycle to overweigh these investments.

Most of the private credit market has turned to senior secured unitranche structures, which typically have lower risk profiles, along with lower pricing. For example, The Lead Left newsletter reported that unitranche loan pricing ranges from 8% to 9%, while subordinated debt is priced between 10% and 12%, reflecting the difference in risk adjusted returns.

We are cautious on the current private credit market, and believe that now is a prudent time to focus on repositioning our portfolio. To expedite the portfolio repositioning, we will rotate into more liquid investments, in order to more quickly provide enhanced diversification, increased floating rate exposure and efficiently deploy undrawn capital from our line of credit. We believe these actions will better enable us to achieve results that are more consistent for our shareholders.

Second, we aim to reduce our non-accrual loans and harvest our underperforming investments and to reinvest these proceeds, primarily into less volatile interest generating floating rate loans.

Third, we will begin pursuing opportunities to generate additional income, through the use of our 30% non-qualified asset bucket. We are seeing other BDCs utilize this basket more effectively, to produce attractive ROEs.

Fourth, we aim to maintain a pragmatic capital allocation strategy, through balancing a responsible share repurchase program, and, use our cash and repayment proceeds to reduce our leverage from the year-end level of 0.9X to our target range of 0.7X.

I would like to emphasize, that we are governed by both the regulatory one-to-one debt limit and financial covenants with our lenders, that prevent us from incurring certain levels of leverage.

We will continue to review the stock repurchase program, with our Board of Directors throughout 2018.

Fifth, we are seeking to optimize our debt facilities and are hiring an outside advisor to assist us with this process.

We believe that we have actionable plans in place to address key issues and are moving with all deliberate speed to achieve our objectives. One of my primary initiatives has been to change the risk management processes, with the goal of stabilizing NAV, and projecting what our core annual earnings can be. To that end, we embarked on a comprehensive review of the portfolio, which included a detailed evaluation of its overall composition, with a particular focus on individual investments, that have caused NAV volatility. We have essentially reunderwritten the portfolio.

A critical step in that process, was the implementation of a risk rating system, which provides a uniform, consistent and comprehensive analytical framework, from which to manage each individual credit in the portfolio as a whole.

In an effort to provide more transparency to all our stakeholders, we have started to disclose this rating system in Q3 2017 during my first quarter as CEO. This risk rating can be found in our filings and on our investor presentation, which is on our web site.

As a result of this evaluation, we saw credit losses generally came from investments with smaller borrowers, who by their nature have larger customer and revenue concentrations, limited management bench, as well as certain industries with higher regulatory or commodity exposure. We will use these analytics when making future investment decisions.

Turning to our portfolio; we ended 2017 with just under $290 million of investments at fair value, and a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9 times. This ratio is above our target range, and we remain focused on reducing leverage. As of today, our debt-to-equity ratio is 0.7X. As a result of repayments, syndication of larger credits, the successful sale of two smaller company investments at par, that did not fit our current strategy, and intentionally, putting a temporary moratorium on investing the full amount of our drypowder, until we achieved our targeted leverage level.

Credit weakness in certain portfolio companies over the fourth quarter drove NAV down to $11.09 per share at December 31, 2017, down from $12.27 per share at September 30, 2017. Additionally, we ended the quarter with three investments on non-accrual. We have identified the key issues and metrics affecting each of these companies, and are working with their management teams and shareholders on corrective measures.

We have experienced volatility over 2017, as a result of our historic high yielding, primarily unsecured subordinated debt and equity investments. We are looking to avoid future volatility, as we transition to a broader investment strategy that will include a range of senior unitranche and second lien investments in larger companies, that should provide more stability.

Let me crystal clear, we would rather make lower yielding investments, that do not lose value, than high yielding investments, where there is more predilection to losing principal at this point in the credit cycle. In light of this, the board decided to readjust our dividend policy, with the goal of generating a dividend that matches the earnings of the portfolio. In reassessing our dividend policy, we are well aware of the importance to all of our shareholders and expectations going forward.

After completing a reunderwriting of the portfolio, with the benefit of the new risk rating system and in light of the current credit and competitive environment, we believe that a dividend of $0.18 per share is appropriate, relative to the earnings power of the current portfolio.

As we report our Q1 2018 results and have reported in our subsequent events, shareholders may see some noticeable non-recurring income from one time prepayment fees, as some borrowers have been able to refinance their debt at a lower cost of capital. Our view is that the current $0.18 per share dividend is prudent, and when we plan for 2019 and throughout the course of the year, the board and management will look continually at the portfolio and market conditions to assess the dividend. Again, our goal is to have a portfolio, that has the earnings power to match the dividend.

Let me finish by saying, that the Board of Directors and management are unified in executing our plan and driving sustainable results. As fellow shareholders, neither Ellida or I are pleased with the price of spot and believe it is undervalued relative to NAV.

We have taken corrective measures, assessed where we are and have a plan going forward that is focused on stabilizing NAV, and generating core earnings for our shareholders.

I will now turn it back to Ellida.

Ellida McMillan

Thank you, David. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, total investment income was $8.2 million, a decrease of $2.7 million or 25% over the $10.9 million of total investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2016. This decrease is primarily attributable to the loss of income, due to the conversion of Conisus debt-to-equity, and the addition of Southern Technical Institute to non-accrual status. Also as David stated, the shift in timing between repayment of deals and closing of new deals, along with refinancings into lower yielding senior secured paper, has impacted investment income.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, total expenses were $4.2 million, interest and financing expenses increased for the quarter to $2.1 million, largely due to the rise in LIBOR. The base management fee was $1.3 million, relatively flat from the same period in 2016. The income based incentive fee was not earned, and therefore, zero for the quarter.

Professional fees and other general and administrative expenses totaled $0.8 million. Professional fees was slightly higher than the comparable period, as we embarked on our Sarbanes Oxley implementation.

Net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $4 million or $0.28 per share. Other income mostly comprised of amendment and prepayment fees or non-recurring income equated to $0.05 per share. During the three months ended December 31, 2017, we recorded a net unrealized loss on investment of $15.6 million, due to the conversion of Conisus from debt-to-equity and the further write-down of Southern Tech and Media Storm. As a result of these events, our decrease in net assets resulting from operations during the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $13.4 million after benefit for taxes. Our NAV per share results for the quarter was $11.09, and is based on average shares outstanding of 40,235,806.

As of December 31, 2017, deferred value of our investment portfolio totaled $287.6 million and consisted of 29 portfolio companies. Of those, 62% in first lien debt, up from 37% at December 2016. Additionally, our second lien positions have decreased from 29% to 5%, with subordinated debt and equity remaining relatively flat.

The portfolio continues to be diverse, with 18 industry sectors and a well balanced geographical presence. The average portfolio investment on a cost and per market value basis was $11.5 million and $9.9 million respectively. During the fourth quarter, we invested $36.8 million in debt and equity investments, including one new portfolio company, one refinancing, and one add-on investment, and received proceeds from repayments and amortizations on investments of $15.7 million. As of yearend, the weighted average yield on net debt investments was 11.3%, down from 11.7% at December 2016.

During the quarter, we made a first lien unitranche investment at LIBOR plus 8.25% in Cirrus Medical Staffing, a healthcare staffing firm, providing travel nurse and travel allied healthcare professionals to acute care hospitals and healthcare facilities, as well as home health settings in support of Webster Capital's acquisition.

We refinanced our existing investment in Healthcare Associates of Texas or HCAT. Our initial investment was a second lien at 12.25%, which was refinanced into a first lien at LIBOR plus 8% in the quarter. And an additional investment of $2.5 million was made in Medsurant, which was used for acquisition purposes. As of the end of the year, there were three portfolio companies on non-accrual, Show Media, Media Storm, and Southern Technical.

At December 31, 2017, Alcentra had $13.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, due to the anticipation of closing a deal at year end, which was pushed into 2018 and ultimately closed at smaller allocation. While since we had $89.7 million of borrowings outstanding on its $135 million senior secured revolving credit facility, and $55 million outstanding of Alcentra Capital InterNotes.

Victor, we will now open the lines for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Robert Dodd from Raymond James. You may begin.

Robert Dodd

Hi guys. Some big picture kind of questions for me. Obviously, when we look at the new dividend annually, $0.72, NAV $11.09, that implies a dividend and ROE -- income ROE required to earn that of about 6.5%. David you said in your prepared comments, that 2018 represents the earnings power of the current portfolio. So is that -- 6.5%, if the coupon is going to go down, if leverage is basically in your target range, does that 6.5% represent the forward earnings power of the platform?

David Scopelliti

I think, given the existing portfolio, Robert, we try to, again, align the dividend to the earnings power of the current portfolio. As I said in the prepared remarks, we are going to start examining a levered senior loan dropdown fund in order to boost the ROE on the portfolio. The credit losses obviously in the portfolio have impacted our leverage levels, and we are mindful of those, not only from a regulatory standpoint, but also with our lenders.

Robert Dodd

Got it. So in future, hypothetically, if you do start overearning the new dividend, what would be the intent or what would you do with that incremental capital? Retain it, pay out specials, if that were ever on the table, or increase the buyback by the amount your overearn? I mean, can you give us kind of what your plans are, if you get this new strategy in place and the earnings power inputs [ph]?

David Scopelliti

Well, as you said, hypothetically. I think all of those options are available to us. And I mean, we are going to take a look at that every quarter. One of the things -- none of us here, who are shareholders, myself, Ellida, other members of the board, none of us are happy with the cut in the dividend. So as we have spillover income and we get to a place where we can have a senior loan firm, where we start to boost ROE and income. Those are all three options that we will look at. There is no one option. I think we are going to look at over the other -- we are going to look at all three of them.

Robert Dodd

And then, on your -- as you mentioned the capital losses. I mean, given the track record over the last, call it -- mostly 2017, but not loans that were put on the box in 2017 obviously, why frankly is it in the best interest of shareholders at all even to be maintaining -- going for the target leverage, rather than just shrinking the portfolio and buying back stock at $0.6 a book?

David Scopelliti

Well, what we are looking at right now Robert, is, again, a portfolio and continue to -- we got drypowder under our line of credit. We continue to deploy that. We are looking to lower our cost of capital, as it relates to our mix between our floating rate and our fixed rate secured investments; and I believe the rotation into the unitranche and some of the senior products that we are looking at, will provide income stability going forward. That is the goal of the plan.

Robert Dodd

Okay, got it. And then, just one more on this, on -- obviously, shifting the type of investments that you are willing to, has something changed in the underwriting process? Obviously historically, I think the investment committee was six people, unanimous consent required, so all these deals that did get onboarded and subsequently went bad, had a pretty solid backing internally. Is it the same -- generally speaking, the same investment committee, same process going forward?

David Scopelliti

Well the investment committee has changed over the last couple of years. I think you can see that from our filings. From an investment process standpoint, we are always looking to enhance the process. Continuous improvement is something that we all embrace here, and we continue to look at ways to enhance everything that we do. But there have been changes for the investment committee, that's a fact over the course of the last couple of years.

Robert Dodd

Okay. One final kind of strategy kind of big picture question if I can. The incentive fee, obviously zero in the quarter for the near future at least, I would imagine, that's going to remain near zero, with the ROE outlook being probably below your hurdle rate. Can ABDC and obviously, Alcentra platform itself is bigger, but can ABDC incentivize its originators and staff with income that's probably going to be restricted to just the base management fee?

David Scopelliti

Sure. That's a great question. You are correct, that we don't project an incentive fee. I will go at a limb here and say, I don't think we are going to see one in 2018 at all. You are correct, the Alcentra platform, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank of New York, is $35 billion of capital under management, and the board and the advisor and the management team discuss all of those things going forward, in terms of compensation and incentives.

Robert Dodd

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Leslie Vandegrift from Raymond James. You may begin.

Leslie Vandegrift

Hi guys. Good morning. Just some modeling questions on my end. To start, Southern Technical, you said on the prepared remarks on non-accrual, and I see the common equity market as non-income producing. But the second lien and preferred shares, which are now zero cost, are not market non-income producing and they are paying 15, and then 15.75.

Ellida McMillan

They are not paying -- we are not incurring [ph] the PIK, Leslie.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay.

Ellida McMillan

Yeah. That was converted in the fourth quarter to PIK, and we are not referring [ph] the PIK. It's on non-accrual.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay. And then -- so I guess, just because it was marked differently, the Show Media was PIK and it specifically marked as non-income producing debt line, and so that was the confusion there. [indiscernible] for the difference and how that's notated?

Ellida McMillan

No. But I will go back and take a look at it though. Thank you.

Leslie Vandegrift

Of course. And then, on the healthcare related investments, including Conisus, five out of seven of those seem to be with the same sponsor, is that true?

David Scopelliti

Yes.

Leslie Vandegrift

And one of those is Conisus? Should shareholders be concerned about the concentration with that sponsor?

David Scopelliti

No, I don't think so. I mean, we look at each individual deal on its own merits. I mean certainly, we look at the sponsor and their capabilities, and with the sponsor, we have a lot of confidence in them and their expertise in the healthcare space. I won't go -- I will say they have a fairly solid track record in healthcare in the industry, over a long period of time. But as with everything else, there are companies that have issues, it was not sponsor related, it was relative to some customers. I won't go into too much detail, but these were some onetime changes that happened with the customer base at Conisus, and this is what happens, sometimes, when we do have smaller companies, that are just not in a buy and build mode necessarily, they are just a straight up financing.

So I think there is, again, in my prepared remarks, as we look at some of the smaller businesses, that have a little bit more of a concentrated revenue with our customers, I think we are thinking about and we will look at newer buy and builds, where the sponsors are going to put more equity in and will grow the business and diversify the revenue of that particular portfolio company.

Leslie Vandegrift

And in that Conisus example specifically, how much support was the sponsor able to get there, during the process?

David Scopelliti

The sponsors supporting us and the rest of the shareholders, management team and lenders, I think they are doing a fabulous job, in trying to help us rectify the situation.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay. And then, given that concentration on that side, what kind of deals are you seeing from other sponsors? Is deal flow just more concentrated in that one, because they have the higher amount coming that you are seeing from them, or are you seeing, just as many deals from other sponsors, but prefer that one?

David Scopelliti

We are seeing deals from a lot of different sponsors. We saw a number of deals this week in fact, where we decided to take a pass for a number of different reasons, whether they were industry issues, specific company issues, leverage levels or pricing. As I said in my prepared remarks, Leslie, we are cautious at this time with U.S. direct lending business, given leverage levels. I mean, there is enough out there in S&P, in terms of what they report leverage levels have increased over the last couple of years, and pricing has been under pressure. So I think we want to try to be cautious about that.

So we are just being selective.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay. Of course. And just a quick question on two of the non-accruals that were the same last quarter as well. Show Media and Media Storm; Media Storm I believe was converted to PIK, so I am assuming that's also a non-accrual, the PIK, but they went from about 60% mark to fair value of the cost, both down to zero. Can you give me some color on each of those?

Ellida McMillan

The Media Storm was not converted to PIK, it was written to zero and yes, I just want to make sure, we are talking about the same paper here?

Leslie Vandegrift

Yeah. The Media Storm said that its 10% PIK now, as of the scheduled investments?

Ellida McMillan

Well, I will get back to you on that. But it's effectively zero and again, we are working with management on a strategy there.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay. And so same idea with Show Media, or is there is -- a different instance?

David Scopelliti

Show Media, we have marked at $1. We are not accruing anything, and we have it marked at $1, just given the viability of that business going forward, to be direct on that one.

Leslie Vandegrift

Okay. All right. Thank you for taking my questions this morning.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Allison Rudary from Oppenheimer. You may begin.

Allison Rudary

Hi, good morning guys.

Ellida McMillan

Hey Allison.

Allison Rudary

Hi. I appreciate all the color around the change of strategy and the new direction going forward, and so I have two questions, kind of one big picture, and the other may be more modeling related. The first one is, are you guys staffed right now internally to kind of transition from a, like a lower middle market, subordinated strategy, into a different market segment?

David Scopelliti

We are staffed and are staffing prospectively to do that. Yes.

Allison Rudary

Great. And then my second question will be, if I look at kind of the general expense line, kind of 2017 versus 2016, it has ticked up quite a bit. And as we look out going forward, should we expect that general and administrative expense line to go higher, as you go through this workout, or do you think where it's running is kind of the right level that you are going to need to kind of work through this transition, as you -- staff, as you deal with the new credit facility, etcetera?

Ellida McMillan

Yeah so Allison, I think you need take it a little bit higher, especially as we are engaging the consultants for the Sarbanes Oxley implementation. I mean, that's really going to be a 2018 activity. So I think you will see some increase in there. Obviously, LIBOR is rising, which is an interest fide [ph] -- it would be a little bit of an increase in the G&A.

Allison Rudary

Okay. Great. Thanks. That's it for me.

Ellida McMillan

Thanks Allison.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Ryan Lynch from KBW. You may begin.

Ryan Lynch

Good morning. I wanted to fall back to the question on the dividend. You guys put up about $0.28 of operating earnings this quarter, in Q1, the $0.18 dividend, that's about a 35% decrease from what you guys just put up in earnings this quarter. So I know, you guys mentioned that the Board's dividend policy to pay out a dividend, in line with earnings of the portfolio. Is that -- basically, is that policy set, where you guys expect earnings to slowly decrease as you guys rotate into more senior secured lower risk investments, or is there something pretty dramatic that's going to happen or at least, start in Q1, that that's going to drop earnings closer to 35% to that -- close to that $0.18 level starting in Q1 2018?

David Scopelliti

Sure Ryan. That's a great question. I think it has to do more with the rotation to the lower yielding investments, that are more senior in the capital structure. Again, given that -- as we have looked to the losses over the last two quarters, and reunderwritten the portfolio. I think what we have seen is, that the unsecured subordinated debt and some of the equity investments, whether they were converted from debt-to-equity or just straight up equity, we have seen a lot of volatility and reduction in values. So in order to stabilize NAV, we are going up the balance sheet, that has lower risk, typically, and certainly lower pricing. And we are trying to reflect that prospectively.

I think, as we think about the earnings for the entire year of 2018, we are trying to set the dividend for the entire year. I think, as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, and certainly you can see from subsequent events, we are going to have some onetime prepayment fees, particularly on two transactions, one was NextCare the other one was MPP. But those are onetime in nature, and while that will help boost spillover income, I think what we are trying to communicate to all our investors, is the core consistent earnings power of a portfolio, the current portfolio plus the prospective portfolio, and we are trying to balance the two there. So that's what -- I hope that answers your question.

Ryan Lynch

Yes. I mean, I guess it's kind of -- let me ask, is it fair to assume that earnings may be a little higher earlier on in 2018 and I would expect sort of tread lower throughout 2018 and probably closer in line to the dividend, as you guys continue this portfolio of rotation process. Is that fair?

David Scopelliti

That would be fair.

Ryan Lynch

Okay. That's all my questions. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Lisa Thompson from Zacks Investment. You may begin.

Lisa Thompson

Hi. I was wondering if you could just briefly give a qualitative update on, say, the four probably companies for what you think is ultimately going to happen there?

David Scopelliti

Sure. I don't want to get into each individual one, and obviously, the private companies, and we have confidentiality agreements with them. But I think each of them faces a different set of challenges, and what we are trying to do with each of them, is work with management stakeholders, to get to a place, where they can start rebounding and contributing more value to the portfolio.

I guess what I would say is, I'd look at the two portfolio companies that we sold in January, Stancor and IGT. Both of those companies, after we had done the investments, both went through, what I'd call, credit migration, and we had written down, certainly the equity and the debt in both of them at various points in time. We did some restructuring there, capital infusion by various parties, and changes in management, which led to both of those over the course of three years, coming back to par and allowing us to exit at par.

So I guess what I would say is, credits go through a migration process. Some migrate back up to par and some unfortunately don't. I will tell you in the case of Show Media in particular, I don't think we see that migrating back. In the case of Southern Tech, there are some things that we are waiting to see, that are frankly, just outside of our or even the company's control, and until those things occur, we have to see where that is.

As it relates to Conisus; Conisus, their management team is working hard on building back its revenue and earnings base, and trying to think -- what was one more that you were asking about?

Ellida McMillan

Media Storm?

David Scopelliti

Media Storm? Media Storm as well, they are as well, management and the shareholders, they are working on making changes to the business, adding resources to get that business back to a place where it's generating value, and certainly paying interest to both the senior debt and the junior capital, which is where we are.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

David Scopelliti

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And I am showing no further questions at this time. I'd now like to turn the call back to Mr. David Scopelliti for closing remarks.

David Scopelliti

Yeah, as I stated in my opening remarks, 2017 was a challenging year. I believe we put our corrective plan in place. We have guided as to what we need to do, and with the full support of our board on moving forward. And I would just again say, as fellow shareholders, neither Ellida or I are pleased with where the price of the stock is, relative to NAV, and we are doing everything in our towering ability to correct the situation and improve the portfolio and the performance overall.

Thank you very much everyone for joining the call today.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.