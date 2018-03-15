Trican: Sell-Off Overdone, Shares Attractively Valued

Since the oil downturn started in 2014, Trican (OTCPK:TOLWF) has adapted quickly through a series of transformative acquisitions, including its divestiture of U.S. fracturing business to Keane (FRAC) and the subsequent combination with Canyon Services. The company today has become a pure-play Canadian well service provider with leading market share in both fracturing and cementing. We think the market has presented an opportune entry point to invest in this name, and short-term outlook remains robust for 2018.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

Situation Overview

In January 2016, Trican sold the majority of its U.S. pressure pumping business to U.S. fracker, Keane, for US$200 million. In July 2017, Trican announced a merger with Canyon Services to form the largest pressure pumping company in Canada with 680,000 in total HHP and a 30% market share in the Canadian fracking market. Trican's share price recovered from less than a dollar to as high as $5.00 before dropping to $3.30 on Monday. The recent weakness in share price was a result of lackluster fourth quarter results. However, we think the sell-off was overdone and Trican shares attractively valued at this price. The challenges during the fourth quarter were transient in nature, and investors should focus on the improving fundamentals and several industry tailwinds that could drive material upside for this stock.

Business Overview

Trican is the largest provider of pressure pumping/fracturing and other completion services in Canada. In 2017, the company earned 72% of its revenue from fracturing, 15% from cementing and the remainder from other services for a total of $930 million. Besides being the Canadian market leader in fracturing and cementing, Trican also offers coil tubing, nitrogen, acid, water management services and industrial services.

Industry Overview

Pressure pumping is a cyclical industry that is closely tied to the spending from upstream oil and gas producers. The main driver for fracturing demand is upstream spending on drilling and, more importantly, well completion. The cyclical nature of the industry was displayed in full when the oil downturn started in 2014. Upstream producers cut spending aggressively during the downturn, leaving the fracturing market massively oversupplied and spot prices fell below break-even levels. Many pressure pumpers had to take extreme measures to get through 2015 to 2017, including covenant relief or raising alternative capital. Several also filed for bankruptcy due to excessive leverage. For those that survived, many had to live with negative profitability in 2016 as the market absorbs excess capacities. More importantly, oilfield spending in the U.S. and Canada reached a decade peak in 2014 before oil price collapsed. After a challenging 2016, producers are finally starting to spend again as spending rose in 2017 and is expected to continue growing in 2018. The U.S. has captured most of the spending so far as producers focus on the productive Permian and Eagle Ford plays. However, Canadian market does have its unique dynamics and appeal.

We publish a weekly report on rig counts, including the Canadian rig count over time below. You will notice that the rig count in Canada follows a cycle that peaks around winter time but rapidly declines when spring kicks in every year. The reason for this pattern is due to spring break-up, where in Western Canada, due to thawing that starts in March, many roads become unstable and government bans heavy equipment from traveling on roads to prevent damage. After a busy winter drilling session, most companies take the break to conduct maintenance work and prepare for the resumption of activities, which happens around April or May, depending on the weather. Fracturing activities follow a similar pattern, so does Trican's revenue.

Operations Overview

Trican operates a total of 680,000 HHP in its fracturing line, in addition to 67 cementing trucks, 28 coil tubing units, and 80 nitrogen units. Currently, ~70% of the fracturing fleets are actively deployed and less than half of the cementing trucks are in service. Trican and other providers have experienced a significant slowdown in the Canadian completions market, which is further exacerbated by the recent pipeline issues and widening AECO and WCS differential with U.S. benchmarks. Despite the idled equipment, Trican still owns 30% of the fracturing market and 40% of the cementing market.

Management's estimates imply that the Canadian market currently consists of 1.5 million HHP fracturing power and 75 coil tubing units. Fracturing has driven most of Trican's revenue in the past (72% in 2017) and we believe has the most potential to rebound should activity levels pick up in 2018.

Trican also operates in all major basins in the Canadian market focusing heavily on the liquids-rich area with only a small portion of its revenue from dry gas producers. Through the acquisition of Canyon, Trican has expanded its coverage and become a truly national player in the Canadian market.

Case Study on Calfrac

Given the significant changes that happened to Trican over the years, the financials of Trican are not comparable if investors want to compare historical performances. Alternatively, we could look at Calfrac (OTCPK:CFWFF), the second largest pressure pumper in Canada, a close peer of Trican and proxy for the Canadian market. Calfrac has taken a different approach during the downturn by electing to keep its U.S. operations while seeking covenant relief and outside capital to help alleviate financial pressure. As a result, Calfrac has maintained largely the same fleet through the downturn.

Calfrac's business in Canada includes a total of 427,000 HHP (277,000 HHP active) and 13 Coiled Tubing Units (9 active). Based on Trican's estimate of the 1.5 million total HHP in the Canadian fracturing market, Calfrac holds 18% market share and together with Trican accounts for nearly half of the active HHP in the market today. Calfrac's quarterly results below demonstrated the seasonality of Canadian fracturing business. Second quarter (April to June) is the slowest of the year and often times carry negative EBITDA. Activities start to pick up in Q3 and companies continue to stay busy through spring break-up. Trican follows a similar seasonality pattern as Calfrac.

Investment Thesis

Our investment thesis for Trican centers around three pillars. First of all, Trican holds the dominant market position in the Canadian fracturing and completion market, representing a unique pure-play opportunity to participate in the Canadian pressure pumping market. Secondly, we believe there are several industry tailwinds that support the continued growth in Canadian pressure pumping demand. Lastly, the recent sell-off after noisy fourth quarter results has created an attractive entry point for investors that have been waiting on the sidelines. We will go into details for each of the points.

Canadian Market Leader

Trican is the undisputed Canadian market leader with dominant market share. BMO estimated that the top three players hold a combined 70% market share in the Canadian pressure pumping market, with the rest held by large international giants that are not pure-play such as Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL). BJ Services (BJS) has filed for IPO in 2017 but has put the listing on hold amid market jittery. Note that the estimates by BMO are close to Trican's management estimate of 1.1 million active HHP in the market.

The concentration of market share in the top three players has implications for the entire industry. First of all, further consolidation in the sector is unlikely after the Trican/Canyon deal due to competition concerns. We don't see Trican making any material acquisitions in the Canadian market, given its dominant market share and the significant amount of idle capacities that still need to be deployed by all players. We also think the tight market provides pricing discipline and rationale capital allocation (i.e. newbuilds) in the long-run. Compared to the fractured U.S. market, Trican along with the other two players essentially have an oligopoly in the Canadian market.

Improving Market Fundamentals

The fracturing market has two profit drivers: number of jobs and revenue per job. The latter also depends on intensity per well - more sand pumped means more revenue for the pumpers. Canadian producers have continued to increase sand per well, but they are still below levels in the U.S., indicating further room for catch-up. We think as Canadian producers focus on the higher intensity formations such as Montney, Duvernay, and Deep Basin, there will be continued emphasis on increasing intensity per well, a positive for service providers like Trican. Besides increasing intensity, the average stages per well have also been increasing at 10% annually and are expected to continue increasing. The higher intensity and increasing number of stages have helped increase pumping time which leads to improved operating margin.

(Management estimates)

Sell-Off Overdone

Over the last six months, Trican has significant underperformed Calfrac and slightly below STEP Energy (STEP.TO). The outperformance of Calfrac has been well-documented in our coverage, check it out here. Calfrac has benefited its U.S. operations and levered nature due to high leverage. However, we don't think Trican's sell-off is warranted, and it is trading at an attractive level right now. We have just demonstrated above that it is the market leader in Canada, and the industry is expected to benefit from consistent spending from producers and higher intensity levels in 2018. It is also worth noting that Trican still holds 5% of Keane shares that is worth north of $100 million and provides exposure to the ongoing recovery in the U.S. market.

We think the near-term catalyst would be a stabilizing quarter in Q1 that could alleviate investor concerns about pricing and market competitiveness. If pricing can return to normal levels, we believe, given the strong bookings, Trican is well-positioned to book another year of growth in 2018.

Re-enter the U.S. Market in 2018?

When Trican sold its U.S. business to Keane, it signed a non-compete agreement, which is set to expire in April 2018. So far, Trican has not made any announcement regarding a potential re-entering into the U.S. market, barring some licensing deals involving its chemistry and other products. We think the likelihood of Trican entering the U.S. market is slim, at least in the short term. The U.S. market is currently undersupplied, but with the recent newbuild announcement and activations, we think the market will return to a more balanced supply/demand by mid-2019. Having sold its assets to Keane at a distressed price, to re-enter the U.S. market would require significantly higher newbuild cost and once again stretch the balance sheet.

However, one potential opportunity would be for Trican to relocate some of its idle capacities in Canada to select U.S. markets. Calfrac has already moved one fleet to the U.S. and is considering additional moves if demand proves strong. Given the significant amount of idle capacities in the Canadian market, Trican could opportunistically utilize its idle fleet should economics work out.

Risk Factors

Many investors have expressed concerns about Canadian dry gas producers due to the recent pipeline capacity issues at the local gas market. We agree that the outlook for Canadian dry gas market remains muted due to an expected increase in production over the next several years and a shortage of processing and transportation infrastructure. However, the concern for Trican has been overblown as only 17% of the revenue from Q4 2017 was generated from dry gas customers, while the other 83% are from liquids-rich and oil plays. Management has expressed concerns over the capital budget from dry gas producers. However, it also noted stronger spending from liquids and oil producers is to more than offset the softness in gas.

Another risk that is inherent to the pressure pumping industry is the potential for unsustainable pricing from oversupply and irrational behavior by industry players. We think the risk is lower in the Canadian market, given the top three players hold an estimated 70% market share, which bodes well for pricing discipline and overall market stability.

The last risk is the oil price and spending from upstream producers. Pressure pumping is a very cyclical industry, and while we remain optimistic for 2018, we caution investors to closely monitor the performance of industry players and identify indicators when the market appears to be overheated or affected by macro trends in the energy market.

Earnings Potential and 2018 Outlook

Trican noted that the existing assets have huge earnings potential during the last cycle, providing important context for investors:

Existing asset base generated $347 million EBITDA in 2014 and $586 million peak EBITDA.

We think, given where we are in the current cycle - just coming off a cyclical trough - there is significant room for growth should commodity prices cooperate. Trican has idled fleet that can be deployed quickly. Looking at the financials for Trican since 2012, we wanted to note that the divestiture in 2016 and acquisition in 2017 muddied the water for investors. However, since the acquisition of Canyon was completed in July 2017, the financials for Q3 and Q4 should be largely comparable. Q4 was weaker than Q3 as both revenue and margin fell. However, management has indicated that the weakness in Q4 was due to certain customers finishing that capital program earlier than expected and the market temporarily oversupplied. Trican chose not to take the spot price in order to maintain pricing discipline. Normal activities should resume in Q1 2018, and rest of the year looks strong based on current bookings.

(Cornerstone, company filings)

Heading into 2018, management indicated that approximately half of the active and manned fracturing HHP is committed throughout 2018. Soft commitments are in place for the remaining manned fracturing equipment throughout 2018. Pricing is expected to be stable compared to 2017, with the ability to recover any cost increases. Trican will focus on driving better efficiency and increased sand per well to drive better profitability.

Valuation

Our DCF valuation supports our view that the shares are undervalued currently after using extremely conservative assumptions. Given the cyclical nature of pressure pumping, we believe conservatism is warranted:

We have assumed a very modest 2% revenue growth from 2018 to 2022, reflecting a very conservative view despite supportive industry fundamentals as discussed in this article.

We also assumed 20% EBITDA margin, essentially unchanged from 2017 levels, again, to reflect our conservative view

Our capex assumptions are based on 2018 management guidance of $33 million and $20 for future years, given lower fleet activation costs.

Additionally, emerging from the downturn provided Trican with an efficient cost structure where fixed costs now account for only 25% as compared to 50% pre-downturn. Trican has also realized $31 million in synergies so far from the Canyon acquisition. Management expects minimal fixed costs increases going forward which supported our relatively stable margin assumption. As noted previously, the existing asset base generated $347 million EBITDA in 2014, which is materially higher than our forecasts. We think our assumptions are extremely conservative and reflect value assuming status quo scenario.

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Terminal Year Revenue $930 $948 $967 $987 $1,007 $1,027 $1,047 Growth 186% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% EBITDA $180 $190 $193 $197 $201 $205 $209 EBITDA Margin 19.4% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% D&A $127 $113 $116 $116 $116 $116 EBIT $63 $80 $81 $85 $89 $93 Unlevered Tax (21%) $13 $17 $17 $18 $19 $20 Capex $33 $20 $20 $20 $20 $20 Unlevered Cash Flow $144 $157 $160 $163 $167 $170

Based on 10% illustrative WACC, our DCF value for Trican is $8.56 per share, representing a 61% premium over current share price.

DCF Value $1,906 Current Debt $91 Equity Value $1,815 Shares O/S 339 Equity Value Per Share $5.36 Current Share Price $3.33 Upside to Share Price 61%

Summary

We think the recent sell-off of Trican shares has provided an ideal opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the largest pressure pumper in Canada at an attractive price. The Canadian energy market had a challenging year due to pipeline capacity constraints. However, the fracking industry continues to recover supported by liquids-rich production and rising service intensity. We think Trican is the bellwether of the Canadian market and offers the best pure-play exposure for investors that are looking to participate in the industry recovery. The Canadian fracturing market is dominated by the top three largest players which spell pricing discipline and rational supply and demand. Our DCF valuation based on extremely conservative assumptions have shown that Trican shares could be worth $5.36, implying a material upside of 61% from today's price. Additional upside remains if the market outperforms relative to our conservative assumptions, and Trican is well-positioned to capture future growth as the undisputed market leader in Canada.

