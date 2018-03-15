Progenics: This Is Just The Beginning

Despite the bump, Progenics continues to be undervalued by a market that fails to appreciate the value and approvability of Azedra.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) had a great fourth quarter, as the company reported on Mar. 8th. Strong growth in sales of Relistor, Progenics' sole approved product, as well as a fast-approaching PDUFA decision for its lead drug candidate, Azedra, generated significant market enthusiasm. Shares shot up and, though they dropped off due to some "selling the news," have remained well above their preannouncement levels.

As of the close on Mar. 14th, Progenics is priced at $8.13 a share - up nearly 9% from before the announcement. While a substantial bump, the market is still not pricing the value of Azedra appropriately. It may fail to do so until after its PDUFA date on Apr. 30th. If so, investors should expect another big run upward.

Progenics is poised for a big upward run. Investors should be wary of missing the boat.

Relistor Returns from the Dead

The big news to come out of the Q4 2017 earnings report was the improvement in sales of Relistor, a drug for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation. Sales had been lagging earlier in the year, which weighed heavily on the stock price. However, things appear to at last be turning around as net sales rose 44% over the prior quarter to $24.6 million. Since Relistor is licensing to Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), Progenics received $3.7 million.

The boost appears to be the product of Valeant getting its house in order, or at least sufficiently, to manage its sales operations more effectively. The drug giant had been wracked by debt issues, which it is still endeavoring to resolve, but it has at last dedicated the necessary resources to making Relistor a success in its own right.

Progenics is entitled to a milestone payment of $10 million after Relistor makes $100 million in sales in a calendar year. Given its swift growth in Q4 2017 that showed sales of just shy of $25 million, it is highly likely that Progenics will get the milestone payment in 2018.

The Azedra Countdown Kicks into High Gear

The countdown to PDUFA destiny has really started for Azedra. With an action date of April 30th, we are now just six weeks from a crucial FDA decision. I have expressed several times in the past why Azedra is likely to be approved: The science is there, the need is there, and the regulatory environment could not be friendlier, with an FDA that has quite evidently adopted the mandate of approving drugs more expeditiously, especially those treating rare and lethal diseases. With no existing approved treatment for pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, extremely rare adrenal gland cancers, Azedra represents the only hope for the sufferers of these rare cancers to extend their lives and reduce their suffering.

In its press release, Progenics quoted CEO Mark Baker on Azedra's path forward:

"AZEDRA has the potential to be a transformative treatment option for patients with malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, rare and life-threatening neuroendocrine tumors for which there are no approved therapies in the U.S. As we approach the FDA's action date, we are readying our commercial organization for launch upon potential approval."

The nascent commercialization plan got further attention during the post-earnings conference call, in which it was explained that Progenics is moving ahead in anticipation of approval in order to get to market as swiftly as possible. Specifically, the company will target the very small number of facilities currently treating pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma patients. With only around 25 facilities responsible for treating 80% of all patients, the market is small and the cost of sales and marketing minimal.

While the final treatment price has yet to be set, we can look to other ultra-orphan drugs as a guide. Certainly, we can expect to see peak sales of $150 million to $250 million. And that peak ought to be reached fairly swiftly as the cost of onboarding institutions and patients will be small and Azedra faces no competition.

1404 Keeps Chugging Along Under the Radar

Azedra is not the only arrow in Progenics' quiver, though it will remain the dominant item of discussion until the end of next month at least. While Azedra wends its way to the finish-line, 1404, a cancer imaging agent, is progressing swiftly through a Phase 3 trial featuring 450 patients.

Early human testing of 1404 showed very promising results, and if they are replicated in the Phase 3 trial, it is likely that Progenics will be able to proceed with submitting an NDA, rather than engaging in any further trials. Top-line results are expected in Q3 2018, and could represent another major catalyst - and substantial value going forward.

Investor's-Eye View

Progenics presents a remarkable opportunity for investors to access a stock that, despite its recent rise, is still severely undervalued compared to the income potential of its approved and forthcoming products. The Azedra decision will obviously have significant impact on Progenics' near-term and mid-term prospects, but all signs point to approval being awarded. Still the market remains somewhat nervous.

That said, analysts have once again been drawn to Progenics, with a litany of Buy ratings being issued or reiterated. I see 50% upside in the near-term and significantly more in the next year or two. Azedra promises to be a cash cow with little cost of sales and 1404 should add further financial weight. On top of that, the pick-up in Relistor sales will further brighten the outlook for the company.

Approval, of course, is not guaranteed. But given its status as an ultra-orphan drug, the clear need, and the evident efficacy of the product, the FDA is highly unlikely to say no. Even if it does, however, it will not be the end of the world. Progenics had $90.6 million in the bank at the end of 2017, down $7.7 million from the previous quarter. With significant cash reserves that can see it through well past 2018, Progenics is on sound financial footing as it prepares to kick into high gear after an Azedra approval, or to refocus on 1404 - as well as its more early-stage imaging candidate, PyL - in the unlikely event that the FDA rejects Azedra.

The future looks very bright indeed for Progenics. It is not too late to get onboard. But the train is on its way out of the station.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.