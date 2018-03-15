Macy's: Bluemercury, A Return To Growth

Macy's does not report Bluemercury revenue and growth separately; this article hopes to best model valuations of Bluemercury with known information.

Investment Thesis

After acquiring Bluemercury, Macy's has quietly grown the company, nearly tripling the number of stores. The company does not close financials; however, when acquired, Bluemercury had $100 million in revenue and was acquired at a 21x EBITDA multiple. With public statements made by the COO of Bluemercury and comparisons to competitor Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA), this article produces an optimistic, yet realistic, range of valuations for Bluemercury looking forward to 2020.

Business Overview

Founded in 1999, Bluemercury is primarily a prestige cosmetics retailer, although 90% of locations now offer spa services.

"Bluemercury clients receive unparalleled technical product knowledge, expert advice, and friendly service from their beauty experts. Bluemercury places a strong emphasis on offering complimentary samples. Clients can try before they buy to ensure they are 100 percent satisfied before committing to a purchase. Bluemercury carries luxury brands such as La Mer, Jo Malone London, Yves Saint Laurent, and Keihl's, as well as exclusively selling two proprietary brands, M-61 Powerful Skincare and Lune+Aster cosmetics."

Bluemercury often draws comparisons to cosmetics retailer Ulta. Ulta has a market cap of $13 billion and approximately 10 times the number of stores as Bluemercury. The two companies, however, target a different customer. Bluemercury tends to stock higher end products than Ulta does, and equally importantly, fewer products. This allows sales representatives to be far more knowledgeable of their products than their Ulta counterparts. Consequently, this leads to a better consumer satisfaction rating as seen in the average Yelp ratings of the two companies. With New York as a sample, it can be seen that very few Ulta locations have a Yelp rating above 4, whereas numerous Bluemercury locations have a 4 star+ rating. Additionally, the average Bluemercury store (2,400 sq./ft.) is roughly ¼ the size of the average Ulta store (10,600 sq./ft.). The model even concludes that Bluemercury has 3 times more revenue/sq./ft. compared to Ulta. In spite of the differences, Ulta remains the closest publicly traded competitor to Bluemercury and will provide insight into Bluemercury's financials.

Methodology of Valuation

Estimate the following:

Revenue per Store at Acquisition

Same-Store Sales Growth

Projected Store Count Increase

Operating Margins

Revenue per Store at Acquisition

Revenues at the time of acquisition are not explicitly stated; numerous sources place the revenue of Bluemercury in 2015 above $100 million.

Source: (Macy's Should Unleash Its Secret Weapon)

Minimum Revenue Per Store in 2015: $100 million/59 stores @Acquisition

Same-Store Sales Growth

"Bluemercury doesn't disclose its financials, but Barry Beck told Fortune that comparable sales are rising by a high double-digit percentage every quarter."

Source: (Macy's Is Turning Beauty Store Bluemercury Into Its Secret Weapon)

High double digit can be interpreted in a number of ways. For the purposes of the model, we will assume a comparable growth between 10% and 25%. This number does not seem far-fetched as Ulta had comparable sales increase of 15.8% in 2016 while having 10 times the number of stores as Bluemercury.

Projected Store Increase

There are currently 137 free standing Bluemercury locations with an additional 20 locations situated within Macy's stores. Store count has nearly tripled since the acquisition, going from 59 stores to 157. Macy's intends to add at least 40 new locations in 2018 and to generally increase the rate of new store openings, as indicated in the following excerpt.

"The Company is focused on accelerating the growth of its luxury beauty products and spa retailer, bluemercury, by opening additional freestanding bluemercury stores in urban and suburban markets, enhancing its online capabilities and adding bluemercury products and boutiques to Macy's stores. Eight new freestanding bluemercury locations were opened in the third quarter of 2017 and three additional locations are expected to open later in the fiscal year. As of October 28, 2017, the Company is operating 155 bluemercury locations (135 freestanding and 20 inside Macy's stores)."

Quote source: Macy's 10-Q

As such, the model will assume a base store count of 300 stores in 2020.

Operating Margin

With no available data to conclude an operating margin, I first assumed that Bluemercury would have comparable gross margins to Ulta (36%) in 2020. Bluemercury may even have higher gross margins as two of its best-selling products are proprietary. Additionally, stocking fewer products will allow for greater negotiating power with wholesalers, resulting in a lower cost of goods.

Ulta had SG&A of 22% in 2017 for an operating margin of 13.5%. Since Bluemercury has been judicious in its store openings and has stores on average ¼ smaller than Ulta's, SG&A should proportionally be smaller. Operating margin in the model will range from 10% to 30%.

Other

Tax Rate will be modeled at 23.5% as per Macy's' Q4 Conference Call. Following a calculation of Net Income, a P/E Multiple of 25 will be used since Ulta trades at a similar multiple today.

Projected Valuation (all values are in millions)

Estimated Current Valuation (2017): Tax Rate=36%, Growth Rate=20%, Operating Margin=20%

Estimated Revenue/ Store in 2018 Total Estimated Revenue EBITDA Net Earnings 2017 Valuation 2.67 320.4 64.08 41.01 1025.25

Case 1 (2020): Operating Margin=20%, Store Count=300

Growth Rate Total Revenue EBITDA Net Earnings Valuation 1.1 818.9 163.78 125.29 3132.25 1.12 896.11 179.22 137.1 3427.5 1.14 979.02 195.8 149.79 3744.75 1.16 1067.97 213.59 163.4 4085 1.18 1163.27 232.65 177.98 4449.5 1.2 1265.25 253.05 193.58 4839.5 1.22 1374.26 274.85 210.26 5256.5 1.25 1551.74 310.35 237.42 5935.5

Case 2 (2020): Growth Rate=20%, Store Count=300

Total Revenue Profit Margin EBITDA Net Earnings Valuation 1265.25 0.1 126.53 96.8 2420 1265.25 0.15 189.79 145.19 3629.75 1265.25 0.2 253.05 193.58 4839.5 1265.25 0.25 316.31 241.98 6049.5 1265.25 0.3 379.58 290.38 7259.5

Case 3 (2020): Growth Rate=20%, Operating Margin=20%

Total Revenue Store Count 2020 EBITDA Net Earnings Valuation 1054.37 250 210.87 161.32 4033 1159.81 275 231.96 177.45 4436.25 1265.25 300 253.05 193.58 4839.5 1370.68 325 274.14 209.72 5243 1476.12 350 295.22 225.84 5646 1581.56 375 316.31 241.98 6049.5 1687 400 337.4 258.11 6452.75

Conclusion

The growth potential and story of Bluemercury has been lost in between all the negative news surrounding Macy's' retail struggles. However, with comparable sales for Macy's in Q4 being positive, earnings from the core business should easily support the current valuation of Macy's at $9 billion, with the growth potential of Bluemercury completely unaccounted for. Admittedly, the numbers used for the model are not official and could differ from reality. But the following two statements give credibility to the models. Firstly, the COO stating that comparable sales growth is in the high double digits is corroborated by the same statistic from Ulta. Secondly, "Beck declined to provide figures, saying only that last year was the chain's "best ever" by revenue." This is in line with the estimated 2017 revenue of $320 million.

All in all, Bluemercury is extremely well positioned to accelerate growth by using the strength of the cash flow generated by the core Macy's business. The prestige cosmetics sector continues to grow 6% YOY according to the NPD group. With a high barrier of entry to its industry and few competitors, Bluemercury can expect to be the beneficiary of much of that growth. Any way you slice it, Bluemercury's potential to own a significant market share in a growing industry is not reflected in the current share price of Macy's. Bluemercury alone could account for 50-70% of Macy's' current market cap.

This is all in addition to the underlying retail business being undervalued. Comparable sales in Q4 were positive, signifying a reversal to the comparable losses. In addition, Macy's has and will continue to roll out several initiatives that should see the company achieve modest growth on the retail side. Once this is accomplished, Macy's should return to trade at its historic P/E of 12, an approximate 30% upside on the core business.

The growth potential provided by Bluemercury could propel Macy's back to multi-year highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.