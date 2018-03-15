Value Investors Might Want To Be Careful Out There. Beware Of The Unloved Stocks.

Value investing is a contentious phrase or topic. And would a retail investor truly know when a company is undervalued or overvalued? If a company is undervalued that would mean that the market is not recognizing the true value of a company, or the market makers are overreacting to current conditions, perhaps severely punishing the company's stock price. At that point, an investor might be able to buy more current earnings at a lower PE ratio as the market makers question the company's growth prospects or feel the company is not worth the perceived risks. To know that a company is undervalued is to know the future, and as we know, to know the future is impossible.

So certainly an investor never knows if a company is undervalued or overvalued, but they might hazard a guess. A professional fund manager might make a very educated guess, whereas a retail investor might make a guess based on very limited research. That professional money manager might have access to specialists and teams and have access to management and possess deep knowledge of sectors and trends. The retail investor would be more than challenged to find an informational advantage over the market, or those market makers. A smart beta factor index will simply apply some concrete rules and apply those rules without emotion.

For my value investing portfolio component, I simply go to the source, Mr. Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). That company is our largest stock holding. I manage the retirement accounts for my wife and for me, "moi" - as Miss Piggy would cheerily snort. Yup, I'll leave most of that value investing stuff to a guy and a team that seem to know a thing or two about value investing. And where Mr. Buffett is likely to add value to the portfolio is during a market correction. Here's BRK as Portfolio 1 vs the S&P 500 (IVV). The period is January of 1998 to end of January 2018. And as always, past performance does not guarantee future returns. Charts are courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com

The alpha generated by Mr. Buffett and his team is quite considerable over the last 20 years. And the outperformance becomes more exaggerated through those severe market corrections. Here's January of 1998 to end of December 2005.

And here's the period of January of 2006 to end of December 2010.

We see the alpha is severely juiced during the periods of market meltdowns. And that should not be surprising. Value investing means buying companies when they go 'on sale'. If stuff does not go on sale, there's little or less opportunity for skilled value investors to 'do their thing'. In fact, BRK has underperformed the market from January 2009 to present by about 1.5% annual. No problem there. No surprise there, perhaps.

But the Guggenheim Pure Value Index ETF (RPV) has destroyed the market from 2009 to end of January 2018. If I am to stick to my index benchmarking roots, I would have to report that Mr. Buffett has severely underperformed his appropriate benchmark during the bull market.

But once again, investing is about performance through those market corrections, that's what separates the winners form the losers. When we move through the last recession, we see a different story. The time period is again January of 2007 through to end of January 2018. Portfolio 1 is RPV. Portfolio 2 is BRK. Advantage Mr. Buffett.

And here's the other interesting observation, the drawdown of RPV is much more significant for RPV compared to the S&P 500 and of course, BRK. That may not be surprising. If RPV is loading up on stocks that are out of favour, and then most of the market (and investing in stocks) goes out of favour, those unloved stocks might become even more unloved. The market did not trust those companies in rising markets or flat markets, they might trust them even less if we are entering a recession when growth prospects are potentially declining across the board. But once again, those lower prices are exactly what a true value investor is looking for. But that value investor might have to have a very, very tough stomach. If one is going to embrace true (deep) value investing, they should be prepared for exaggerated declines. Of course, a value investor such as Mr. Buffett is going to be more than prepared, he or she is going to be licking their chops. Right now a strange image that springs to mind is Mr. Buffett at a white linen cloth covered table with a very bright white napkin tucked into his shirt collar (as a bib) as he prepares to tuck into a big T-Bone; a refreshing Coke (KO) awaits to refresh. Cliche, I know.

Wishful thinking. These days Mr. Buffett is waiting to be served. He'll have to sip on that coke as he waits for that bell to ring signalling that it's dinner time.

And speaking of volatility, my "Value" stocks certainly got hit real hard in the little love tap market correction of the last several weeks. As I have written, (CVS) and Walgreen's (WBA) are my last two losers from the 15 Dividend Achievers (VIG) that I skimmed in early 2015. While the market was down about 9%, my healthcare retail pharma duopoly was down by twice that amount. I did not notice at the time, but I did just pull up a chart to check on the above article 'theory' for this short term market event. I have been adding to these losers, but I did not add over the last few weeks. I recently added to Telus (TU) and my index based high dividend fund. But I am happy to put those two companies back to the top of that topping up list. They will get some new monies soon enough.

More support comes from this article Market Correction Catalyst: The Death Of A Value Salesman from SA Author The Knife Catcher, the chart shows the Global underperformance of Value investing vs Growth Investing and again - that greater drawdown in the last recession. Knife Catcher is certainly a great handle for that investor looking for that deep value.

But of course, every market corrections has its own characteristics. Here's a look at RPV through the last two major corrections. The chart is from Ploutos' article An Update on the Value Tilt. Ploutos arguably delivers the most comprehensive studies on factors tilts that are available on Seeking Alpha.

In the 2000-2003 correction, we see the value index greatly underperform for many years as growth investing ruled. It was not so much a steep drop, but a slow grind lower, followed by a recovery as investors moved to value stocks (companies that potentially offer impressive earnings). The index then certainly did deliver an impressive and quick decline towards the tail end of that market correction. What is consistent through both market corrections is that the value index roars with incredible alpha moving out of market corrections. But in 2008-2009, the volatility index gave it all back. An investor who created a balanced portfolio with a mix of the low volatility index and a bond component would have been storing some of those outsized gains in the bond component. That bond component (store of value) could then be used to buy the volatility index ETF or index constituents during the normal rebalancing process in a market correction.

Here's the 10 years period from January of 2007 to end of 2016. We see the simple 60-40 Balanced Portfolio outperform that total value index.

While some investors may be looking for that "Margin of Safety" in value investing, that "Safety" might certainly not appear in the shorter term through market corrections. Investors should be prepared for volatility, and they might consider storing some of that "alpha value" that the factor might potentially deliver.

