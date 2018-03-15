It May Be Time To Jump In The Utility Pool

There's a growing possibility that the Treasury market sell-off is nearly over.

This is a follow-up to an article I wrote on February 3, titled, "If Utilities Are Calling To You, Here's a Strategy to Consider." There I argued that the interest rate sell-off would have a ceiling:

However, other macroeconomic factors should act as a natural ceiling on interest rates. These factors are a low natural interest rate, low inflation and low inflation expectations (I explain these in more detail here: The Macroeconomic Environment Will Contain The Bond Market Sell-Off).

Once yields hit their ceiling, investors should consider moving into utilities.

Below, I will explain why interest rates have a disproportionate impact on utility stocks. Then I will explain why I think the bond market sell-off might be near its end for now. If so, then income-oriented investors should consider adding to their utility holdings.

There are two reasons bond prices impact utility stocks. First, utility investors are more income-oriented than most; if a bond is yielding on comparable terms with a utility stock, an investor might opt for the bond. Second, because utility companies are heavily dependent on financing, higher bond yields translate into higher fixed costs, which can eat into profit.

Utilities sold off sharply starting in December as the Treasury market sold-off, which is shown in this chart:

The IEF (the ETF that tracks the 7-10 year treasury market) is in black. While it has been down over the last six months, it started to drop at an accelerated pace at the beginning of the year. The Utilities SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU) (in blue) began selling off a bit before the IEFs drop, but are down fairly sharply since.

It's beginning to look as though the bond market sell-off is stabilizing. Here are some of the relevant charts:

The long end of the yield curve has barely moved in the last two weeks, which is better shown in this chart of the 10-year CMT:

The 10-year yield has moved sideways over the last few weeks.

The reason is that inflation is contained. On that matter, consider CPI:

The BLS released their latest CPI reading earlier this week; the headline number was 2.2% while the core rate was 1.8%. The core rate has been below 2% for over a year; the headline rate has been consistent for the last six months. And remember, this isn't the inflation rate the Fed watches: that's the PCE price deflator, which is lower than CPI:

The headline PCE rate was over 2% at the beginning of 2017. But since then, both levels have printed below 2%.

Inflation expectations (an important component of rates) have risen with bond yields:

But it's possible that they are topping out for now in conjunction with treasury yields.

Assuming Treasury yields are done rising (for now), the utility stocks should be back in play. Technically, they are very attractive:

The XLUs bottomed at the beginning of February after falling 16%. They rose from their bottom but have since consolidated in a sideways pattern (I highlighted this in last week's "Utility Week in Review"). Now the shorter EMAs (the 10 and 20-day EMA) are rising and prices are flirting with the 50-day EMA. The MACD is rising and about to turn positive.

I should caution that the situation is very fluid. But, the overall environment is turning favorable.

