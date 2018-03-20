Opportunity To Earn 35% Returns With This Recession Resilient, High-Yield, High-Growth REIT

High growth companies deserve to trade at high growth multiples. Yet, UMH Properties trades at a discount to peers and the broad REIT market.

The best investment ideas are often found in the most unexpected and less crowded industries.

Recession resilient, high-yield and high-growth are characteristics difficult to find. Yet, this is exactly what UMH Properties offers investors today.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

Ideally, an investment should combine the four following factors:

Low risk High growth High yield High Insider Ownership

Obviously, this is extremely challenging to find as it would go against the premise of efficient markets where higher returns can only be earned by taking additional risk. Yet, from time to time, we are able to find a specific company that may have been oversold for the wrong reasons, or simply have less awareness by the public marketplace.

We believe that this may be the case of UMH Properties (UMH), a REIT specializing in the ownership, acquisition, and development of manufactured home communities.

Manufactured Home Communities as an Investment

Manufactured home communities, also sometimes (falsely) referred to as Trailer Parks, are certainly not the first thing one would think of when considering real estate investments.

From a first look, they may appear risky, boring, and even in some cases "dangerous" with popular TV shows such as Trailer Park Boys picturing these parks as being filled with drug dealers, prostitutes, and convicts. It is then not surprising that potential investors may be reluctant to owning such communities as they may require significant management efforts to handle the many problem tenants, social issues, and even crime.

Yet, the reality is very different from this first perception. Manufactured home communities ("MH") greatly vary in shape, sizes, and quality; but to think of them as being crime-filled properties is far from the truth. On the contrary, most properties are as peaceful as one can be, often occupied by elderly or retired individuals and other low-income workers. MH provides an affordable alternative to the increasing number of those who struggle with the high rents of apartments and single-family houses. It serves a very important purpose in our society, allowing residents to make big savings and access ownership at an affordable cost.

From an investment side of view, we would go as far as to say that MH communities may generate some of the highest risk-adjusted returns out of all property types. This is because:

MH communities commonly trade at elevated cap rates relative to their lower risk profile and higher growth potential.

Capital expenditure requirements are generally minimal as the property owner only owns the land and associated infrastructure. The tenants own and maintain their own manufactured homes.

Tenant turnover is very much reduced compared to apartments because of high cost and effort to move a MH from one site to another.

Tenant defaults may also be greatly reduced by the relatively more affordable rents compared to other residential alternatives. Moreover, landlords may be able to foreclose on MHs in case of defaults depending on the lease terms.

There will ALWAYS be demand for affordable housing; regardless of whether the economy is booming or if we go through a massive recession, the demand will always be there and perhaps even growing. Yet, the supply side is much more constrained due to the difficulty to obtain permits to develop new communities.

Rents are growing faster than most other property types. This is because, despite increasing rents, tenants are unlikely to find a more affordable option. Moreover, due to the high cost and difficulty of moving their home elsewhere, tenants are often just pressured to stay and accept the newly increased rent.

Source: UMH Website

In conclusion, landlords appear to be in a particularly strong position here, with high growth potential, high income, and a defensive positioning. With this in mind, we are not surprised to learn that even Warren Buffett thinks the sector has great potential. In 2003, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) acquired Clayton Homes - one of the largest manufactured home builders in the country.

Today, the markets are offering the opportunity to own UMH Properties, a REIT specializing in this exact asset class - offering great value and a hedge against any potential recession with a sustainable income throughout the economic cycles.

UMH Properties: at the intersection of High Growth and High Yield

It is rare to find companies trading at high yields, and yet still being able to achieve high growth rates. Yet, UMH Properties traded recently at a price of 12.75 for a dividend yield 5.6% and can grow FFO at an annual +10% growth rate which appears to be achievable in light of its very favorable fundamentals.

The REIT currently owns a total of 112 communities with over 20,000 home sites and a market capitalization right around $460 million.

As it can be seen from the above map, a great majority of the properties are located in the "rust-belt" with Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana being its highest concentrations. We believe that this particular portfolio is well positioned to capture high growth in the coming years.

FFO Growth Could Reach 15% per Year For The Coming Few Years

We believe that FFO growth for UMH will be high and is likely to be around 15% per year over the next few years for the following 4 reasons:

First off, the current occupancy rate is still low at 83% and shows a clear uptrend in the recent years.

Given the high demand for affordable housing, we expect this number to keep on rising, bringing with it new rental income. Single family home prices are getting increasingly unaffordable, and apartment rents are already too high for many. The consequence is that the demand for MH is expected to keep on rising at a fast pace - allowing UMH to keep on increasing its occupancy rate.

With the average monthly rent at just $424, the UMH Properties remains very affordable compared to other alternatives today. It allows for further rent increases as the occupancy of the portfolio keeps on rising. In 2017, same property NOI increased by 7.6%, driven by a 150-basis point increase in occupancy and a 310-basis point increase in site rent (source: latest financials).

The track record of NOI growth has been fantastic and the management remains very optimistic for the future. In 2017, UMH achieved its 7th consecutive year of double digit community NOI growth. The CEO Samuel Landy said:

The industry we selected is terrific and I think we are going to very, very do well not long-term future, we think 2018 will be great, 2019 will be great, 2020 we just have to - the problem with the country is to get the housing built that we need. So, we're going to do very, very well…"

Given this context, we expect annual 5-10% growth coming from NOI increases alone - which is a conservative expectation that is less than the average of the last 3 years.

Secondly, UMH owns a large portfolio of undeveloped sites - waiting to be improved to start generating incremental cash flow. Currently, the company has up to 1500 of additional acreage for future growth at or around its current properties. Given that it is very difficult to obtain zoning and permits for new MH community developments, these sites are strategic and very valuable in our view. They may not be producing any cash flow yet and may not even be zoned for MH at this point, but we believe that there is lots of hidden value in this land bank. It is estimated that one acre can be divided in approximately 4 sites, so in this case, UMH may be able to add up to 6000 sites (1500*4) in the future as the demand keeps on growing.

Thirdly, UMH is able to earn very high cash-on-cash returns of up to 25% by adding rental homes to its park which it then leases to tenants who do not possess their own MHs. UMH owns today 5600 such rental units and is planning on adding an additional 800 this year - a 14% increase. When you consider the very high returns of these rental units, it is clear that investing in this segment makes a lot of sense. With a cost per unit of about $40,000 and a rent of $700 per month, the economics work wonders with the initial investment paid back very quickly compared to most other real estate investments. This results in about 25% levered returns for the company.

Finally, UMH is able to create substantial value when undertaking new acquisitions. Unlike more traditional property types which may be fairly easy to manage and lease at close to 100%, MH communities are often unprofessionally managed with occupancies in the 60-70%. This is often a great opportunity for UMH to buy underperforming properties that it can then turnaround and achieve significantly higher occupancy rates and rents. As an example, consider the following case:

UMH bought a community leased at only 55% with average site rents of $302. Today, about 6 years later, the property is occupied at 96% with average rents of $346 and essentially generating 3 times higher NOI when you take into account the rental units that UMH added to the site. The total investment back then at the acquisition was a little over $10 million; today, the site is appraised to be worth around $23 million.

The Opportunity!

Putting all 4 points together, the total FFO growth potential could be 15% per year for the next few years. This compares very well with most other popular REITs including Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Agree Realty (ADC) which would be glad to achieve a 5-10% growth rate.

Yet, UMH keeps trading at a discount to the broad REIT market:

UMH trades at a multiple of 18 times 2017 FFO (using 2017 FFO of $0.71/share and a share price of $12.75), and a 5.6% dividend yield. UMH trades at a multiple of 15.6 times 2018 FFO (assuming a 15% FFO growth in 2018). This makes UMH very attractive when compared to its peers Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI), both of which trade today at well over 20 times 2018 FFO.

High Insider Ownership

The final cherry on top of the cake for us is the high insider ownership at 12%. As such, the management is better aligned with shareholders, and is very well incentivized to keep on performing and attaining the high growth which we expect.

Price Target

As of March 10, 2018, there are 4 banks and analysts who cover the stock with a consensus rating of "BUY" on the stock and an average consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a ~30% potential upside from the current price (source: wsj.com).

At $16.50/share, this would put the valuation of UMH at 20 times 2018 FFO assumed in our calculation above, which is reasonable. We should note that UMH traded well above $16.50/share in June 2017.

Risks to Consider

Despite being relatively more resilient to recessions in our opinion, UMH is clearly not immune to them. UMH did for instance cut its dividend back in 2009 during the great financial crisis.

UMH may not be able to get permits to develop its undeveloped 1500 acres of land at or around its current properties - resulting in less than expected growth. We believe that as occupancies keep on growing, UMH will be in good position to demonstrate demand and obtain these permits.

UMH may have difficulties in identifying new properties for acquisitions. Looking at the past years, the volume of yearly acquisitions has been bumpy, and this could add to additional volatility with higher or lower growth in any given year.

Final Thoughts

We summarize this thesis the following way:

UMH has lower than average risk profile due to the resilient nature of its asset base. UMH has an above average capacity to generate growth. UMH has a high insider ownership. UMH has a higher than average dividend yield compared to other property REITs. Despite that, UMH trades at a significant discount to its peers.

Lower valuation + Better Fundamentals + High Insider Ownership = Outperformance Potential.

UMH is one of our top property REIT picks for the year 2018, offering investors an opportunity to buy this fast growing REIT at reasonable valuations. With 30% upside potential and 5.6% yield, UMH could provide returns above 35% over the next 12 months.

All images taken from UMH website unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.