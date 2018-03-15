Idaho Power: A Well-Run NW Utility

Thanks to a large increase in residential hookups, it had a nice increase in gross revenue last year.

Idaho Power (NYSE:IDA) is a very conservative utility. Unlike most other electric utilities, it experienced strong growth last year due to a large increase in its residential service. It has a high current ratio and long-term leases on its hydroelectric generation plants, which add to its conservative profile. Finally, the stock is technically attractive having recently sold-off with the utility complex. Conservative, dividend-oriented investors should consider this issue.

Out of 48 electric utilities, Idaho Power is the 17th smallest with a market capitalization of $4.16 billion. It is the 17th most expensive (PE of 19.54) while having one of the smallest dividends (it ranks 31st out of 49 on dividend yield, which is currently 2.84%).

The electric utility sector has been beaten up over the last few months:

The sector started to sell off in conjunction with the 10-year Treasury bond in December of last year.

IDA is trading near 52-week lows:

The stock sold-off in conjunction with its industry. Prices are currently below the 200-day EMA. However, momentum is rising. This makes the stock technically attractive.

The company sells power in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. This map from the Edison Institute shows where it is located:

Its service area is represented by the purple "splotch" right below Avista Energy in the NW corner of the map. This map from the 10-K shows a more detailed view of its service area:

As with any company, the growth of the underlying economy is key to growth for a utility. This chart from the FRED database shows that Oregon and Idaho have had decent growth over the last few years:

And each grew at a modest annual rate in 4Q17:

Idaho grew at a 2.8% annual rate in 4Q17 while Oregon advanced 3.8%.

While the company technically has several subsidiaries, it's really Idaho Power that provides the bulk of its earnings. From its latest 10-K:

"Idaho Power's utility operations constitute nearly all of IDACORP's current business operations and are IDACORP's only reportable business segment."

It has 545,000 customers; most (454,000) are residential. The rates are approved through 2019, although there is nothing in the current agreement preventing it from requesting an additional increase. Most of its energy is derived from hydroelectric power; the remainder is provided by coal (the company co-owns three plants with other providers).

Let's start the analysis of its financials by looking at the balance sheet. Because more utility investors are conservative by nature, I'll analyze the financials from that perspective, opting to weigh conservative factors more favorably (data from Morningstar; author's calculations):

The company has a very strong current ratio, which has fluctuated between 1.76 and its current level of 2.21. This is stronger than most utilities, making IDA more attractive. In addition, the quick ratio and acid ratio have increased over the last five years. While the cash ratio is low, it's in line with other utilities. Because utilities are capital intensive, their balance sheet is heavily weighted to non-current assets.

It is a vertically integrated utility, owning generating transmission and distribution properties:

Production facilities comprise 44% of the total service assets; transmission makes up 12% and distribution accounts for 29%.

Its power generation capabilities are nearly evenly divided between hydroelectric and steam energy:

Also note that it has very long leases on its hydroelectric facilities, adding to the company's stability.

Let's turn to the relevant data from the income statements (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

Unlike a lot of utilities, IDA had a nice increase in gross revenue last year. This was due to a large increase in residential service:

All of the margins increased over the last five years. It has ample interest coverage. In addition, its maturity schedule is spread out over the last 20+ years:

