Arotech's (ARTX) CEO Dean Krutty on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yaakov Har-Oz – General Counsel

Dean Krutty – Chief Executive Officer

Tom Paup – Chief Financial Officer

Mike Crawford – B. Riley

Alex Gates – Clayton Partners

Yaakov Har-Oz

Thank you, Stacy. I would like to welcome everyone to Arotech’s fourth quarter 2017 earnings call. Hosting the call today are Dean Krutty, our CEO; and Tom Paup, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Dean and Tom, I’d like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are only predictions, and there could be no assurance that they will, in fact, occur. Arotech does not assume any obligation to update that information.

Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing market trends, reduced demand and the competitive nature of Arotech’s industry as well as other risks identified in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during this call. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the company’s current performance. Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the company’s ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Unless it is otherwise stated, it should be assumed that any financials discussed in this conference call will be provided on a non-GAAP basis. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings release.

And with that, I’d like to now introduce Arotech’s CEO Dean Krutty. Dean, the call is yours.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, Yaakov. Good morning, everyone. For the fourth quarter of 2017, Arotech reported $29 million in revenues and $3.2 million in adjusted EBITDA. These results reflect an improvement over each of the first three quarters of 2017 as our revenues and earnings increased in the fourth quarter as anticipated.

Our Training and Simulation Division achieved $15.1 million in fourth quarter revenue, while our Power Systems Division delivered $13.9 million of revenue in the quarter. Our Training and Simulation Division reversed a slow start in the first half of 2017 to finish the year with strong momentum and backlog as we enter 2018. The Air Warfare Simulation segment of this division booked $6.5 million in new orders in the fourth quarter, continuing the strong demand we’ve seen all year for this cornerstone business area.

Our MILO force options and judgmental training products recorded a second consecutive year of record sales, contributing $14 million in revenues in 2017 and $17 million in bookings. This is partially driven by our continued success in winning funding on the $40 million IDIQ contract we hold with the Department of State, but also comes from broad support both domestically and internationally for our state-of-the-art products.

Our vehicle simulation group is well positioned to grow in both the commercial and military segments in 2018. The previously highlighted awards from the Army National Guard as well, as our U.S. Army Virtual Clearance Training Suites program, should provide an increased revenue base in 2018 as we look to add further military training and simulation programs.

Our commercial vehicle simulation segment is also carrying important backlog into 2018, with significant active programs from a diverse customer base, including the Department of State, the San Francisco Metropolitan Transit Authority and the region of Waterloo in Canada. These customers all came to our FAAC subsidiary with significant awards in the third or fourth quarter last year and are anticipated to contribute $3.5 million of revenue in 2018.

We believe stronger performance by our vehicle simulation group and continued momentum from our air-warfare and MILO products should lead to improved performance in 2018 for our Training and Simulation Division. Arotech’s Power System subsidiary in Israel executed well on its battery production contracts for the MR-2790 and MR-2791 batteries for the IDF in the fourth quarter and is poised to complete these deliveries in the first quarter of 2018.

However, our expectations with respect to weaker 2018 battery orders at Epsilor will lead us to close our leased facility in Sderot, Israel by the end of the first quarter and once again produce all of our military batteries in our larger and longer-standing plant in Dimona, Israel. While we had hoped that new battery orders would have allowed the Sderot plant to continue, this has not happened.

In the fourth quarter, we started a new development program for the Israeli Defense Forces under a subcontract to Israel Aerospace Industries that will deliver a large battery design for an unmanned, autonomous underwater vehicle program. We expect this development as well as other ongoing developments to continue to increase the breadth of our product offerings. Another important new product development is our 6T lithium-ion tank battery. This promising development is now undergoing field trials with the Israel Defense Forces.

Our Power Systems group in the United States completed an important program milestone in Q4 with the delivery of the Mobile Electric Hybrid Power Sources or MEHPS program to the U.S. Marine Corps. Our investment over the course of 2017 was significant, but we believe it will pay dividends. We look forward to working with the Marines over the next six months as they perform system testing on this product.

Our Distributed Power Control and Management System program or DPCMS, also for the U.S. Marine Corps, continues to execute on low-rate initial production. And as we deliver these systems, we expect the program to generate $5 million in revenue over the course of 2018. This program is progressing as expected and is on track to move to full-rate production in 2019.

Also of note in the fourth quarter for our U.S. Power segment was an order from one of our recurring contract manufacturing customers, whose business improvement allowed them to order $3.2 million in automated medical sterilization devices, representing a quantity twice the normal run rate for this customer. We believe that our U.S. subsidiaries will continue to grow into 2018 but expect contraction in our Israel power subsidiary.

And now provide revenue guidance for 2018 in the range of $100 million to $105 million of revenue, with an adjusted earnings forecast at $7 million to $8 million. Before I turn the call over to Tom for a detailed review of our financial results, I’d like to remind listeners that our guidance is provided as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update our estimates in the future.

With that, I’d like now to turn the call over to Tom. Tom, please go ahead.

Tom Paup

Thank you, Dean. Let’s start with the fourth quarter. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $29 million compared to $21.5 million for the comparable period of 2016, an increase of 35%. This year-over-year increase was due to higher revenues in both of our divisions.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $7.9 million or 27.3% of revenues compared to $5.6 million or 26% of revenues for the prior year period. Operating expense from continuing operations were $6 million or 20.6% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $7.3 million or 34.2% of revenues in the year ago quarter.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $2 million compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million for the corresponding period in 2016. The company’s net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $4.4 million or $0.17 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period last year.

The 2017 net income from continuing operations includes a $3.2 million income tax benefit as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act related to the reduction in the corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%, causing us to adjust our – in the fourth quarter the first three quarters’ accrual at the higher rate.

Adjusted earnings per share or adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.08 compared to $0.01 for the corresponding period in 2016. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA, for the fourth quarter was approximately $3.2 million compared to $757,000 for the corresponding period in 2016.

We believe that information concerning adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS enhances overall understanding of our current financial performance. Arotech computes adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as reflected in the tables of yesterday’s press release.

As it pertains to the full year 2017, revenues for the full year were $98.7 million compared to $93 million for the full year 2016, an increase of 6.2%. The year-over-year increase was due to higher revenues in both divisions.

Gross profit for the year was $27.6 million or 28% of revenues compared to $28.2 million or 30.3% of revenues for the prior year. Operating expenses from continuing operations were $24.7 million or 25.1% of revenues compared to $27.9 million or 30% of revenues for the prior year.

The operating income for the full year 2017 was $2.9 million compared to operating income of $214,000 for the full year 2016. The company’s net income from continuing operations for 2017 was $3.8 million or $0.15 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million or a loss of $0.06 per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period last year.

As previously stated, the 2017 net income from continuing operations includes a $3.2 million income tax benefit as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act related to the reduction in the corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%, causing us to adjust our – in the fourth quarter the first three quarters’ accrual at the higher rate.

Adjusted earnings per share or adjusted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $0.17, the same amount as it was in 2016. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or adjusted EBITDA for 2017 was $7.6 million compared to $7.1 million for 2016.

Backlog of orders as of December 31, 2017, totaled $61.1 million versus $55.4 million for the same time last year, an increase of 10%. Backlog in the Training and Simulation Division totaled $38.8 million versus $18.8 million as of 12/31/2016. Backlog in the Power Division totaled $22.3 million versus $36.6 million as of 12/31/2016.

Turning to the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2017, the company had $5.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to December 31, 2016, when the company had $7.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total debt of $15.9 million, consisting of $5.1 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility and $10.8 million in long-term loans. This is in comparison to December 31, 2016, when the company had total debt of $13.5 million, consisting of $3 million in short-term debt and $10.5 million in long-term loans.

The company also had $9.1 million in available unused line – bank lines of credit with our primary bank as of December 31, 2017, under a $15 million revolving credit facility. The company has maintained our current ratio that is current assets divided by current liabilities, of 2.0 for both 2017 and 2016.

As of December 31, 2017, the company had net operating loss carryforwards for U.S. federal income tax purposes of $40.7 million, which are available to offset future taxable income, if any, expiring in 2021 through 2032. Utilization of U.S. net operating losses is subject to annual limitations due to provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and similar state provisions.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Before we open up the call for Q&A, I’d like to remind all participants that Dean and Kelli Kellar, our new CFO as of April 1, are regularly available to the investment community, and throughout the year, they look to participate in relevant conferences and investor events. Operator, you may now open up the call for questions.

Mike Crawford

Can you provide the segment revenue and EBITDA for the year and then talk about why you don’t appear to be expecting any margin improvement in 2018? And then finally, what would be your margin targets for both of these businesses?

Tom Paup

Some of this information relative to the GAAP side of it, Mike, will be available – we plan to file our 10-K after the close of business today, but we can give you an update on the revenue for the year. In the Power Division, it’s about $48.5 million. In the Simulation Division, it’s $50.3 million, okay? In terms of EBITDA, we’ve also used a negative EBITDA for corporate, so we add up the Power, the Simulation and then have a negative number for corporate. The total amount is $7.6 million, as we described in our – in my remarks. That is made up of $1.9 million in Power, $8.6 million in Simulation, with a negative offset of $2.9 million in the corporate segment.

Mike Crawford

Yes. And guidance implies no real change in margin and long-term margin goals?

Dean Krutty

Mike, I think what I’m trying to bring out in the script is that while we are improving in both of our U.S. subsidiaries, we’re taking a setback in Israel due to unexpected decrease in orders from the Ministry of Defense in Israel. This is something that is not precedented, and going back the last five years, we’ve always had a very steady stream of orders. And last year, as you know, we were working off some very large orders for the two batteries that I mentioned in the script.

So we’re basically, in our U.S. Power, trading – good performance in Israel, with good performance in the United States coming into next year. And the net effect will be not a big change in our overall margin expectation for Power. And we expect Sim to continue to be strong as it has been over the last foreseeable past.

Mike Crawford

Right. And just to repeat, there was – it was a three-part question, so now we’ve gotten through two of them. And the third part was what are your longer-term expectations for these businesses?

Dean Krutty

Right. So certainly, our expectation is to get our Power Division performing at a much higher level. We – while we saw – we could see that the big battery orders that we are working in Israel would leave us with a small amount of contraction next year. We did not anticipate the amount of it. We really didn’t get any orders last year from the Ministry of Defense to speak of, which caused us now to be forecasting a gross margin for 2018 similar to 2017.

But it’s really inverted who is providing good earnings and who’s not. That is, the U.S. will be doing much better in 2018, and Israel will be doing not as well. Long term, when we get those two working together, I would expect that we’d pick up about 10% from where we’ve been operating and what we’re using to forecast 2018 in that division.

Mike Crawford

Okay. Thanks, Dean.

Alex Gates

Hi, Dean. I was wondering if you could just comment on some of the timing that happened in Israel with regard to these battery orders. I know you guys were working through the larger battery orders, and you had mentioned that before. But on the last conference call, I think we talked about obviously the back half of 2017 coming together, and it did, and you delivered, I think, close to $6 million of EBITDA. And you seemed like that was a decent run rate for you guys into 2018. So did something change materially in the last four months with regard to the Israel division? I’m just wondering if you could comment a bit further on that.

Dean Krutty

Yes. So I think we’ve been transparent in our Power backlog, having been – getting work through each quarter last year. And Alex, actually, in all of our divisions, there’s a quite a bit of churn with the number of contracts that we land and fill each year. Well over 600 contacts last year contributed to our performance. And the timing of when we bring in the work versus when we work it isn’t the easiest thing to forecast. Now each quarter in the past, we’ve seen some orders, especially from our primary customer in Israel, for new batteries. And it wasn’t until late in the year that the expectation for battery business in 2018 became apparent that it would be as bad as we’re now projecting.

That’s not to say that we can’t turn that around in 2018, but whereas last year, we were fairly confident about the – or we were reasonably confident that our Simulation group, for instance, could make up for the low backlog based on the pipeline that they had, we don’t see and we don’t think it would be responsible right now to forecast new battery orders that we’ll land and fill in 2018 to significantly improve from what we’ve just guided.

Alex Gates

Okay. And do you see this – I mean, it sounds like you see this as somewhat of a temporary setback, and they should continue with these orders potentially in the future essentially to get back to the normal historical rates that you’ve had.

Dean Krutty

That’s correct. And we actually see it as unfortunate temporary falloff that went from something that’s very predictable over the last five years to something that was unexpected. We do expect it to come back. We have not lost the confidence of the customer or picked up any competitors in Israel that would make it something that would – should be long-lasting. So you’re correct, we expect this to be a blip.

Alex Gates

Okay. And is there any incremental upside to this, I guess, EBITDA and earnings guidance from, say, the U.S. Power group? I know you mentioned DPCMS coming on, and I think on the last call, you had mentioned some new GREENS orders. So I’m just wondering if there’s any upside in just how conservative you guys are being with this guidance.

Dean Krutty

We think the guidance is correct from a probability standpoint. I think, Alex, when you look at the different pieces of the business, and you’re obviously well schooled on our different product areas, DPCMS is fairly fully figured into our guidance because we’re very, very confident. GREENS, we have quite a few opportunities that are figured lightly into our guidance. And certainly, there are things in our pipeline in U.S. Power and in Sim that could easily make our guidance move. But I think for today, what we’ve guided is the most likely outcome.

Alex Gates

Right. Okay, so that’s helpful. Yes, I mean, I wish you guys the best of luck going forward. I mean, it’s unfortunate that given this guidance, we’re going to have basically flat EBITDA and earnings for three years in a row, given all the positive changes that have gone on at the company. So hopefully, we’re ready for the inflection in 2019 and 2020. That’s it from me. Thanks, Dean.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, Alex.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, operator. We appreciate everybody calling in today and for your interest in Arotech. And that concludes our call for today.

