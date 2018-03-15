Investment Thesis

Chartwell Seniors Housing (OTC:CWSRF) (TSX:CSH.UN) owns and operates a portfolio of seniors housing communities in Canada. The REIT has a high percentage of higher margin retirement residences in its portfolio. This has helped it to deliver an excellent track record of same property net operating income ("SPNOI") growth rate. It has also increased its dividend for four consecutive years whereas its peers' dividends remained the same. In addition, Chartwell has a sound and improving balance sheet. Therefore, I believe it deserves to trade at a premium valuation.

Source: Company Website

Premium Valuation

Let us first begin by looking at Chartwell's valuation. As can be seen from the table below, its price to 2017 AFFO ratio of 17.2x is significantly higher than Extendicare's (OTCPK:EXETF) 14.2x and Sienna Senior Living's (OTCPK:LWSCF) 12.3x. Likewise, its price to 2018 AFFO and 2019 AFFO ratios are also much higher than Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living.

P/AFFO 17 P/AFFO 18E P/AFFO 19E P/NAV NAV Cap Rate Chartwell 17.2x 15.9x 14.5x 91% 5.9% Extendicare 14.2x 12.5x 12.0x 82% 7.5% Sienna Senior Living 12.3x 12.7x 12.0x 96% 7.4% Average 14.6x 13.7x 12.8x 90% 6.9%

Source: Created by author; TD Securities

Reasons Why Chartwell Seniors Housing is Trading at a Premium

We have seen from the previous section that Chartwell Retirement Residence is trading at a premium. Below are some reasons why we think Chartwell deserves this valuation:

Higher Concentration of Retirement Suites

Chartwell's retirement homes (independent supportive living and independent living) consist of about 80% of its total portfolio. This is advantageous as retirement homes have much higher margins than long-term care and assisted living. As a comparison, its competitors Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living both do not have a high percentage of retirement homes in their portfolios.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong Growth in Same Property Net Operating Income

Thanks to strong demand for its retirement residences, Chartwell's same property net operating income ("SPNOI") continues to grow. Although Chartwell's SPNOI growth rate in 2017 is not the best among its peers, it has consistently delivered positive growth since 2011 (see chart below).

Source: Investor Presentation

Four Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase

Chartwell has increased its dividend for four consecutive years since 2014. The REIT appears to be committed to increase its dividend every year. Both Sienna Senior Living and Extendicare have not raised its dividend since 2013. In fact, Extendicare even had to reduce its dividend back in 2013. For dividend growth investors, Chartwell is obviously a better choice compare to its peers. No wonder Chartwell has better valuation than its peers.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Improving Balance Sheet

Chartwell has improved its balance sheet considerably in the past 4 years. As can be seen from the chart below, its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 6.9x in 2017 from 8.4x in 2014. Similarly, its interest coverage ratio also improved to 3.5x in 2017 from 2.4x in 2014.

Source: Investor Presentation

Building Sustainable Value

One reason Chartwell is able to maintain its premium valuation is its effort to manage the quality of properties in its portfolio. In the past few years, the company has done an excellent job of selling older properties (typically older properties have higher maintenance cost) or properties that has lower capitalization rates. Since 2013, the average age of suites acquired or developed has been about 7.8 years while the average age of suites sold has been about 22.6 years. This is advantageous as it helps to reduce the maintenance cost, and allow it to use its capital more efficiently.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

Chartwell Seniors Housing is currently trading at a premium to its peers. I believe this is warranted because of its better portfolio mix, excellent track record of SPNOI growth, consecutive years of dividend growth, solid balance sheet, and excellent management. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, I believe this is a good stock to own and hold.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.