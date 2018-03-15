Ciena Corporation: High On Growth

Right on cue, shares of Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ: CIEN) jumped in response to its Q1 earnings report announced last week. The fiber-optic networking solutions provider beat the Street’s revenue and EPS estimates yet again and its management gave a particularly encouraging guidance for Q2. But this wasn’t a one-time fluke. Delving deeper into Ciena’s latest earnings report suggests that its growth momentum could continue to stay intact for the next few quarters at least. Let’s take a closer look.

Robust Overall Performance

Let’s begin with the highlights of its latest earnings report. The networking giant posted a revenue of $646.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. This marked a 13.1% decline in its sales compared to the preceding fourth quarter. While this may seem disappointing at the first glance, it doesn’t tell the whole story. The chart attached below would indicate that Ciena’s sales in Q1 have historically been weaker than prior Q4 figures in the past. So, the sequential drop in Q1 sales isn’t a shocker.

But with that said, the networking giant managed to grow its revenues by 3.9% on a year-on-year basis. This was ahead of the analyst consensus which stood at around $642 million for the period. This meant that Ciena not only beat the Street’s estimates, but it also managed to grow its revenues amidst an ongoing industry-wide slowdown across most major markets. The company also issued an upbeat guidance for the next quarter but we’ll get to it in the next section of this article.

There was some margin compression, with gross margins coming in at 42.6%, but this wasn’t unexpected. Fact of the matter is that Ciena is in the process of gaining more footprint deals in under-penetrated and new customers. This is simply the cost of expanding product portfolio and striking new deals with customers, which is usually a precursor for long-term growth. Here’s a quote from Ciena’s management:

“Looking slightly exceeded revenue in our backlog grew, and we continue to execute on our strategy of capturing new footprint around the world, primarily with global service providers and also with non-telco customers… We delivered adjusted gross margin of 42.6%, which is within our expected range and is a result of our deliberate strategy to take share from competitors and gain footprint with new and existing customers.” - Jim Moylan of Ciena at their Q4 conference call.

A notable item in its Q1 earnings report was strong growth coming in from its operations in Asia Pacific once again. The chart attached below should put things in perspective. Although the company experienced above average growth rates in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region also, its growth coming in from APAC quarter after quarter simply dwarfs everything else. For the record, this happens to be the fifth straight quarter where the company’s YoY sales growth in APAC came in at 20%-plus rates. Its operations in APAC are now responsible for generating approximately 17% of its overall turnover.

Looking at Ciena’s operating segments on a granular level reveals an even more encouraging picture for long-side market participants. While the company recorded sales growth in all of its operating segments, its software and software-related services division grew the fastest at 35.8% on a year-on-year basis while non-GAAP operating profit for the segment zoomed ahead in excess of 200% over the period. This happens to be the fastest growing segment for the company, from the standpoint of revenue as well as operating profits.

While the segment accounted for only around 8% of the company’s overall revenue at the end of Q1, it happens to be one of the most profitable business divisions for the networking giant (non-GAAP margin at 44.1% in Q1). So, I think it’s needless to say but a sustained growth in the segment over the course of the ongoing fiscal year would tend to boost the profitability for the entire company. Furthermore, there’s a good chance that the continued growth in Ciena’s software and services division more than offsets the negative margin impact emanating from new footprint deals and portfolio expansion.

Waveserver leading the way

It’s worth noting that Ciena announced the launch of its new Waveserver platform back in mid-2015 to further expand its prowess in the Data Center Interconnect space. Management’s initial sales guidance for the platform during FY17 stood at between $50 million to $100 million. While its management didn’t provide us with exact figures for the same, it did note during their Q4 conference call that Waveserver sales had exceeded the guidance range by a meaningful amount.

“Yeah, you'll recall that early in '17 we said we expected Waveserver to generate between $50-$100 million of revenue. We increased that estimate as we came through the year and for the full year, we were above the $100 million by a meaningful amount.” - Jim Moylan at their Q4 Conference Call.

And for Q1 FY18, management of Ciena noted that Waveserver sales stood at $65 million. This is not an exaggerated assumption or an overblown sales guidance, it’s an actual sales figure. It goes to show that the market is really liking what Ciena’s Waveservers are bringing to the table in terms of price and performance. Its management did not provide us with an annual sales target for the same this time around but I estimate that Waveserver sales for the year would come in somewhere between $250-$350 million.

It seems like the management either underestimated the potential of Waveservers, and/or other verticals of the market are opening up to the platform after seeing its performance benefits.

“Yeah, Meta, if you remember the open architecture, right, we had kind classed it as a content-to-content connections, right. Clearly that sells into the hyper scale folks, right, the webscale folks, but lots of people now are interested in interconnecting, you know, buildings over to data centers, data centers to data centers…And so there's not just a very large market as the Tier 1 called, I mean, the webscale folks, but there's a lot of Tier 2 and even Tier 3s now that want to have data center connectivity. So there's a broadening customer base.” – Jim Moylan at their Q1 conference Call.

Strong Guidance

I also wanted to touch base on the company’s guidance. Ciena’s management is projecting Q2 revenue to be between $710 million to $740 million. This equates to mid-point revenue guidance of $725 million for the period and amounts to a year-on-year sales growth of 2.5%.

The 2.5% growth figure may seem paltry at the first glance, but I’d like to point to readers that Ciena’s Q2 FY17 was particularly strong from a sales standpoint. Fact of the matter is that Ciena has crossed $700 million in quarterly revenues only 4 times in its history and Q2 FY17 happens to be one of those periods.

In fact, if the management actually delivers on its guidance, then Ciena would be posting its highest Q2 revenues in its history. I suppose it’s an apples-to-apples comparison if we compare Ciena’s quarterly results with its comparable quarters from the past years.

Given the cyclical nature of the company’s financial performance, as evident in the chart above, chances are that Ciena’s Q3 and Q4 would build on its Q2 and rake in even greater sales. So, I find Ciena’s Q2 revenue guidance to be particularly encouraging for long-side investors’ participation.

Gross margins for the next quarter are guided to be low to mid-40s, roughly around the same as Q1 figures. But as we discussed earlier in the article, its compressed margins are a function of securing more footprint deals so the net effect would be transitory and temporary in nature.

My guess is that the company will end the year with its Q4 FY18 gross margins coming closer to the 45% mark because:

Software and services division (it’s a high margin division) would have grown substantially by then to make a material impact on the company’s overall financials, and/or; Ciena is on track to achieve greater economies of scale as its Waveserver continues to ramp, and/or; No material threat from competitors that would force Ciena to engage in price wars, and/or;

Investors Takeaway

Ciena may not have reported record revenue in its Q1 earning report, but it did report healthy growth rates across different operating/reporting divisions that might actually catapult its quarterly revenues to record levels before this fiscal year ends. The company operates in a segment where its incredibly difficult to replicate successful products in a short-time span, so its competitors can’t simply come out with new products out of nowhere and hurt Ciena's growth momentum. I believe that due to all of the aforementioned catalysts, it’s a good time to be bullish on Ciena.

