Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Abeona Update, Alexion Data, Solid Biosciences Setback

Today we will discuss Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) after the company announced that it has nabbed a Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA for ABO-202 for the treatment of CLN1 disease, which is a rare inherited disorder of the nervous system.

We initiated coverage on ABEO earlier in the year. The rare disease focused company had an excellent 2017 where its shares gained almost 230%. As we had noted in our article, 2018 could be another solid year for ABEO, given that the company has several catalysts.

The key value drivers for ABEO of course are its investigational candidates EB-101, which is being developed for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), AB-101, which is being developed for Sanfilipo syndrome type B, AB-102, which is being developed for Sanfilipo syndrome Type A.

The most advanced candidate in the company’s pipeline is EB-101. The drug candidate has already been granted Orphan Drug status in the U.S. and Europe, a rare pediatric disease designation in the U.S., and a Breakthrough therapy designation in the U.S.

The addressable market for EB-101 is small in terms of patient population as this is an ultra-rare disease. But of course, being an ultra-rare disease, the company will have a great deal of pricing power. In terms of clinical data, EB-101 has already shown great deal of promise and the company is already in the process of initiating a phase 3 study. As we had noted before, this is an Important upcoming catalyst for the company.

The company has also reported encouraging data with AB-101 and AB-102. As with EB-101, both candidates are addressing a market where there is a significant unmet need. ABEO also has a solid balance sheet and we do not see any dilution risk in the near-term. ABEO shares are down more than 2% this year but that is mainly due to the sell-off that impacted the entire market in February. With upcoming catalysts, we believe this is a good time to pick up ABEO.

Stocks in News: Analysis of ALXN, SLDB, TPIV, AKCS

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced successful results from a phase 3 study evaluating ALXN1210 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Analysis: The data showed ALXN1210 to be non-inferior to Soliris (eculizumab). The investigational drug candidate achieved the co-primary endpoints of transfusion avoidance and normalization of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels, a direct marker of complement-mediated hemolysis in PNH. ALXN1210 also demonstrated non-inferiority to Soliris on all four key secondary endpoints. Alexion will submit detailed results for presentation at a future medical conference.

Select Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) announced that the FDA placed its phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SGT-001 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) on clinical hold.

Analysis: The agency decided to place the trial on hold after the first patient dosed experienced a Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR). Several days after being administered 5E13 vg/kg of SGT-001, he was hospitalized due to a decrease on platelet count followed by a reduction in red blood cell count and evidence of complement activation. He showed no signs of a bleeding disorder called coagulopathy (prolonged/excessive bleeding) and no relevant changes from baseline in liver function tests. The company says he responded well to treatment and is currently asymptomatic. Select Biosciences plans to work closely with the FDA to resolve the issue.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:TPIV) announced positive results from a phase 1 study evaluating its T-cell vaccine candidate TPIV2000 in patients with ovarian and breast cancer.

Analysis: The data, which were published in the journal of Clinical Cancer Research, showed that TPIV200 was well-tolerated by all patients and more than 90% developed robust and durable antigen-specific immune responses against a protein called folate receptor alpha. The protein is overexpressed in a range of cancers. The 10-subject trial was not powered for efficacy. The observed median progression-free survival though was 528 days, well above the 313 days for the standard of care.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announced that it has entered into an exclusive global license agreement to develop and commercialize Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:IONS) inotersen and IONIS-TTR-Lrx. Akcea is an affiliate of Ionis.

Analysis: As per the terms of the agreement, Akcea will make an upfront payment of $150 million in shares. In exchange, Ionis will acquire $200 million of Akcea common stock, which will increase the former’s stake in Akcea to 75% (previously 68%). If approved in the U.S. and the European Union, Ionis will receive milestone payments of $50 million and $40 million, respectively. Ionis will also receive additional milestone payments following approvals in other territories. All payments can be done in Akcea stock. Profit/losses will be split 60/40 between Ionis and Akcea. Once commercial sales begin, profit and losses will be shared equally.

In other news

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) announced that it has priced its $350 million private offering of 0.625% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 at par. Initial buyers will have the option to acquire up to an additional $52.5M of the Notes. Closing date is March 19.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has priced its public offering of 3.4 million shares of common stock at $29.50 per share. Underwriters to the offering have been granted an option to acquire an additional 510,000 shares to cover for over-allotment, if any.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced that it has completed the submission of its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for Cabometyx for treatment-experienced patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer).

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) announced that the FDA has granted a Fast Track status for OV101 for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, an inherited disorder characterized by learning disabilities and cognitive impairment.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) announced that dosing is underway in a phase 3 study APeX-2 evaluating its BCX7353 in patients with hereditary angioedema (NYSE:HAE). The primary endpoint of the study is angioedema attacks over the 24-week treatment period.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced that its Janssen Pharmaceutical subsidiary’s erdafitinib has been granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer.

