How Could The Motley Fool Get Its OLED Pick So Wrong?

Winner in Universal Display vs. LG Display is not as clear cut as the Fool would like you to think.

This morning the Motley Fool published an article asking the question, which is a better buy, Universal Display Corporation (OLED) or LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)? The author brings up some nice points concerning the two companies, but fails to make a convincing argument based on a limited look at the two companies. If you are talking about the future of OLED, you also need to talk about Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF). Past performance does not predict future performance, and my bet between the two going forward is on LG Display as the winner.

The Motley Fool starts out the article with a nice table comparing the two companies similar to mine here:

Metric Universal Display LG Display Market Cap $6.2B $9.9B 2017 Revenue $336M $25.8B TTM P/E 60.4 5.6 Forward P/E 31.2 8.2

Just looking at this chart shows you that LG Display looks massively undervalued compared to Universal Display especially when you compare revenues. This difference becomes more apparent means they both are expanding and growing in the highly exciting OLED display market. Just from this simple chart alone, it looks like an uphill battle to argue for Universal Display, and we haven't even looked at the company's slowing growth rate.

Universal Display's management is calling for 2018 revenues of $350 million to $380 million, which at 4%-13% growth pales in comparison to the previous year's growth where total revenue grew 69% in 2017 from its 2016 numbers according to the company's latest earnings report. This isn't just a small decline in revenues, but in my mind, borders on a catastrophic decline in growth, especially for a company sporting the P/E ratios in the above graph.

Now, consider that the next big wave of OLED based product launches isn't projected until 2019. This means almost a full year's wait until Universal Display's stock might become attractive again based on growth prospects for upcoming products.

Now, let's take a look at what LG Display is going through over the same time. First, it too, has a leading portfolio of OLED displays with a key advantage over Universal Display in that it produces its panels in-house. This means much better control over costs, and the ability to win business with major players such as Apple, which is buying into LG's prospects. Here are a few headlines, over the past year or so, on how Apple is buying into LG Display in an effort to diversify itself away from Samsung's dominance in the OLED display area for smartphones specifically:

Dec. 26, 2017 South Korea approves LG Display's $4.4B OLED plant

Dec. 7, 2017 LG Display could supply OLED panels for iPhone X

Oct. 11, 2017 Apple plans flexible OLEDs with LG, not Samsung

July 28, 2017 Apple paying LG Display $2.67B for OLED panels

July 26, 2017 Was Apple behind LG Display's $7B OLED push?

Not only is LG Display already a major player in the OLED space, it is ramping up production over 2018 so that it will be a potential major Apple supplier possibly by the back half of 2018 with initial production runs. LG Display is using the slowdown in 2018 to build up its OLED production capabilities in other areas to prepare for 2019 and beyond, and is doing so with Apple helping to fund its OLED investments with billions in cash.

Now, an Apple partnership is far from guaranteed (remember the sapphire glass debacle?), but Apple's help is a great opportunity for LG Display to grab market share from iPhone OLED screen dominance by Samsung. If LG Display can make OLED screens to Apple's stringent iPhone qualifications, the sky is the limit for growth in this area for LG Display over the next few years.

Finally, Motley Fool's main ding on LG Display is that it is too reliant on legacy technology like LCD screens, which are a main seller for LG Display. Even though prices for these screens continue to taper off as year after year prices come down for screens, this revenue is still a tremendous advantage for LG Display. With Samsung's growth and dominance in OLED smartphone screens, it has shifted its focus away from LCD screens and given that market share to LG Display. This has let LG Display become the Global leader in LCD TV panels as Samsung is letting LG Display supply its large LCD panels so that it can focus on higher margin OLED production.

Finally, the question always remains, what comes after OLED? For a "pure play OLED bet" like Universal Display, moving on from OLED once it passes out of favor might be a challenge it is not equipped to handle in the ever-evolving technology space. LG Display though, is showing it can transition to newer technologies not only on its own initiatives, but with the help of some of the biggest players in the space including Apple putting cash down now to help LG Display get through the transition as seamlessly as possible. LG Display is not only moving into future technology, it is also doing so while dominating the legacy LCD panel market, which Samsung has handed to the company for free, with a big pretty red bow on top.

Now, to finish up, let's take a look at how the stocks of Universal Display and LG Display have fared over the past year.

Notice that Universal Display has been cut about in half from its recent 52-week highs, in a relatively short time period, while LG Display continues to plod along at a tremendous value to the S&P 500.

I continue to like both companies and their technologies, but I think that Universal Display might have seen its best days already while LG Display has huge potential upside ahead, especially if the Apple deal works out. I'll be much more interested in Universal Display after the stock drops another 50% from its current levels, to bring its P/E levels more in line with where they should be based on its current growth. Universal Display might have been the winner over the past couple years when compared to LG Display, but my bet is on LG Display for future performance. Best of luck.

