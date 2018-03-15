Elroy's Elliott Wave: A New Beginning

This week looks at the bigger picture view to set context for the various markets I will cover.

From now on the focus will be on commodities and crytocurrencies.

My regular Elliott Wave updates on the markets have slowed to a trickle this year. Finding a way to write an informative article without giving away too much from our paid site on Matrixtrade was a headache. And I try to avoid headaches.

The new plan is to regularly write two separate updates. One will feature commodities, including natural gas (NG), silver (SLV), copper (JJC) and any other interesting set ups in the commodity space. The other will be on cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC), Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin.

This week I will look briefly at the longer term views on all the above markets to set context for future articles.

Commodities

There are always several options for an Elliott Wave count. When a market lacks trend the counts can get messy and convoluted. This is why you hear some analysts say things like "if x breaks then y could happen, unless z happens instead."

In these situations it is useful to look for other guides to direction. I like to look at how a particular market tends to behave and then use Elliott Wave to refine the projection. For instance, gold has a very recognizable and frequent topping pattern it repeats in every time-frame (it looks to be doing a small version now). When I spot this pattern I am more confident in my Elliott Wave count.

Natural gas (UNG)

NG has traded a range for over a year and is continually testing support. The pattern isn't that clear, but it resembles the much larger pattern from the 2005-2008 top and this can guide direction and our count.

It's far from a perfect repeat, but it perhaps answers the question of whether natural gas will hold support or break through it. This count and general path look most likely.

When support is tested so many times it becomes fragile. Next week I'll zoom in and see if there is any clarity on where price may reverse lower again.

Silver (SLV)

Silver is behaving quite strangely. The bear market ended in late 2015, the downtrend channel broke in late 2017, there have been two successful re-tests of the broken channel, but still it refuses to make any significant move higher.

The bigger picture on silver is for a longer term recovery in a general sideways range. It might look a dead market when zoomed out, but there are some great swing trades and repeating patterns. I'll cover these next time.

Copper (JJC)

Copper has had a few good years, and like the majority of commodities, has ended a bear market and transitioned into a recovery stage. You could call this a bull market in terms of the size of the rally, but to me the move higher looks like an ABC correctional move. The high at 3.32 was very close to the measured move target at 3.348, and the general structure of the rally resembles the gold recovery from the 2015 low.

If it continues to follow gold's example, we would see a familiar consolidation top followed by a fall. More on this next week.

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are actually classed as a commodity by the CFTC. They respond very well to technical analysis and Elliott Wave. Once you get used to the volatility and find a way to trade them reliably (I use spreadbets/CFDs) they are suitable for all types of trading.

Bitcoin

I call this chart the "Bitcoin banana", for obvious reasons.

The parabolic move ended late last year and Bitcoin in a post bubble drift lower, likely targeting the $3000s. The conditions are perfect for two way trading.

Ethereum

Since I've been writing about silver today, I recognized the Ethereum chart straight away. It's topping like silver did in 2011 (see how often these patterns repeat).

It's quite apt since Ethereum is the second largest crypto, just like silver is the second largest precious metal, and both are alternate currencies.

Long trades (to lower highs) are setting up in Ethereum fairly soon and I'll look at these in my next article.

Ripple

Ripple fell -83% in 33 days which shows you the risks involved in trading cryptos. My analysis may not always be right, but it does at least identify low risk areas to enter trades.

Bigger picture Ripple is heading to the origin of its bubble, around 0.22, but the path there will be full of twists and turns - hopefully profitable ones.

Litecoin

The decline in Litecoin is very similar to Bitcoin.

Even though the moves look very similar, the shorter term structures can vary - one can be cleaner and clearer than the other - and we can use this to improve the accuracy of our analysis going forward.

Conclusions

Context is key, as they say. In this article I have looked at the longer term trends (or lack of them) in various commodity and cryptocurrency markets and will base future analysis and trades on these bigger picture views.

My next article will take a closer look at commodities, and then a separate update will zoom in on the cryptocurrencies.

