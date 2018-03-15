2018 Could Be A Big Year For Dollar General Stock

Dollar General (DG) reported healthy fourth quarter numbers while delivering a really strong fiscal 2018 profit guide, the combination of which has DG stock up 4-5% on the day. But its stock is still well off its January 2018 highs of over $105. We think DG stock can continue to bounce back through the rest of 2018 thanks to improving economics among low-income consumers. We also think that DG stock looks quite cheap considering the huge earnings boost the company will receive, thanks to tax reform. All in all, we think this stock can get to around $120 by year end. That implies nearly 30% upside from current levels.

DG's fourth quarter numbers didn't smash expectations, but they were very healthy. Comparable sales rose 3.3% in the quarter. That isn't as good as last quarter's 4.3% comparable sales gain, but the slowdown is due almost entirely to a tougher lap. On a two-year basis, comparable sales were up 4.3%, slightly better than last quarter's 4.2% gain.

Bigger picture, comparable sales growth is trending up. Last year, comparable sales growth was 0.9%. This year, it hit 2.7%. Even within this year, comparable sales growth is trending up. Comps started the year at up 0.9%, and finished the year at up 3.3%.

This speaks to the trend multiple analysts have outlined over the past several months. Over the past several months, BAML, Oppenheimer, and Deutsche Bank have all sounded a positive tone on dollar store stocks because of improving economics for low-income consumers. This makes sense. The U.S. economy continues to add jobs with great pace. Wages are climbing. The unemployment rate remains at historic lows. All together, that does add up to improving economics for low-income consumers. Considering the uptrend in DG's comparable sales growth (as well as the strength in Walmart (WMT) and Dollar Tree (DLTR) recently), it seems that this trend is playing out as expected. This trend is also expected to persist, as management expects comparable sales to rise in the mid-2% range next year.

Meanwhile, earnings are expected to get a huge boost next year thanks to tax reform. Gross margin improvements are expected to largely offset higher SG&A spend, and operating margins are ultimately expected to be flat next year. But earnings are expected to jump more than 30% next year to $6.05 thanks to a dramatically lower tax rate.

In the near-term, then, DG stock should trend higher thanks to improving investor sentiment driven by an improved economic situation for low-income consumers as well as a huge earnings boost from tax reform.

Longer-term, DG has constructed a nice-moat for itself as a go-to discount retailer for low-income shoppers. After all, not everyone can afford an Amazon (AMZN) membership. So long as price continues to drive a healthy portion of consumer decision making, DG should continue to grow as a business.

That is why DG hasn't really suffered from a prolonged period of negative comparable sales growth like most other retailers. Over the past several years, comps of 2% and up have been the norm. It looks like DG is returning to that norm after a down fiscal 2016 (comps up 0.9%). Given DG's strong moat, we expect this 2% and up comps trend to persist over the next 5-plus years. The company also has a strong unit growth driver, as management plans to open 900 new stores this year. Gross margins should be fine long-term because DG doesn't have much price competition. SG&A pressures will persist thanks to rising labor costs, but eventually, those will move into the rear-view mirror and margins will come up some. There are also a ton of buybacks in the pipeline. All together, management's goal of 10% plus EPS growth in the long-term seems very realistic. We think EPS growth over the next 5 years will look like 10-15%, so 12.5% per year at the midpoint, which is roughly in-line with consensus analyst estimates.

Historically speaking, DG stock has traded around a trailing PEG (trailing earnings multiple divided by long term earnings growth estimates) of 1.6 over the past year. Applying that PEG to 12.5% long-term earnings growth, we arrive at a fair trailing earnings multiple of 20. A 20x trailing P/E multiple on fiscal 2018 guided earnings of $6.05 implies a year-end price target of just over $120.

Overall, we think DG stock is set to rally over the next 12 months. The fundamentals are strengthening, tax reform is providing a huge boost to earnings, and the valuation is pretty low considering the company's multiple tailwinds. We reasonably see DG stock heading to $120 over the next year.

