Video: Top 5 Charts Of The Week

by: Topdown Charts

The various measures of economic confidence for the U.S. show that economic optimism is booming.

At around 5.5% the market cap weighting in the S&P 500 of the energy sector is at the lowest point since 2003, and almost half the long term average of 9%.

Some factors/styles/sectors have been hot, and others not. The winners in global equities have been Momentum, Low Dividend Yield, Growth vs Value, and Cyclicals vs Defensives.

This monthly diffusion index across the OECD leading indicators highlights potential downside risks for global equities.

Chinese property price growth has already started to slow down and judging by the leading indicators, this could be just the start of a more significant slowdown.

In this video we run through the weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week". In this week's edition we look at US economic confidence reaching almost record highs, the energy sector at a cyclical/structural low point in the S&P 500, the astonishing performance of a select group of sectors, factors, and styles in global equities, a potential warning signal in the OECD leading economic indicators, and finish with a look at the outlook for the Chinese property market.

The key purpose of the video is to add some extra comments and context around each of the charts. To receive the free weekly report in your inbox, simply sign up for the mailing list.

