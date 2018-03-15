Video: Top 5 Charts Of The Week

The various measures of economic confidence for the U.S. show that economic optimism is booming.

At around 5.5% the market cap weighting in the S&P 500 of the energy sector is at the lowest point since 2003, and almost half the long term average of 9%.

Some factors/styles/sectors have been hot, and others not. The winners in global equities have been Momentum, Low Dividend Yield, Growth vs Value, and Cyclicals vs Defensives.

This monthly diffusion index across the OECD leading indicators highlights potential downside risks for global equities.

Chinese property price growth has already started to slow down and judging by the leading indicators, this could be just the start of a more significant slowdown.