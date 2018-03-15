Video: Top 5 Charts Of The Week

In this video we run through the weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week". In this week's edition we look at US economic confidence reaching almost record highs, the energy sector at a cyclical/structural low point in the S&P 500, the astonishing performance of a select group of sectors, factors, and styles in global equities, a potential warning signal in the OECD leading economic indicators, and finish with a look at the outlook for the Chinese property market.
The key purpose of the video is to add some extra comments and context around each of the charts. To receive the free weekly report in your inbox, simply sign up for the mailing list.
