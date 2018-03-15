Offshore Drilling: How Tight Is Latin America?

The competition is fierce, partly due to heavy presence of local players. More work is necessary to improve the situation.

This time we look at Latin America, where Brazil represents the most lucrative floater market in the world.

I continue my series on supply fundamentals of the floater segment of the offshore drilling market. This time, we discuss the biggest floater market in the world, Latin America, which is driven by Brazil. If you missed the previous installments, don’t forget to check out “How Tight Is The Norwegian North Sea?”, “How Tight Is The U.S. Gulf Of Mexico?” and “How Tight Is Sub-Saharan Africa?”.

Just like in the previous articles on the topic, my research instruments were drillers’ fleet status reports, InfieldRigs database and MarineTraffic.

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

This is a list of floaters working in Latin America right now. You can see rigs from Ensco (ESV), Maersk, Diamond Offshore (DO), Ocean Rig (ORIG), Transocean (RIG), Stena and Seadrill (SDRL), but the stage is obviously dominated by local players. The absolute majority of rigs working in the region are new, modern rigs working in Brazil. Petrobras (PBR), the Brazilian oil company, is an ultra-important driver for floater demand in the world.

In previous installments of this series, I studied the exact contract details of each rig working in the region to determine whether the rig would be competing for additional work in 2018 or not. In this case, such level of detail is not necessary. Here’s why. As I mentioned above, the absolute majority of rigs are new and were built specifically to satisfy Petrobras’ growing appetite for rigs. Most of the rigs above will either get their contracts renewed or will stay in the region to compete for future work. In this light, incremental demand is necessary to clear the backlog of warm stacked rigs (see below) and attract newcomer rigs to the region.

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

Warm stacked rigs here in my table include standby rigs. You see Diamond Offshore’s Ocean Valor, which is set to work for Petrobras after the companies settled their contractual dispute. All rigs except Petrosaudi Saturn are new rigs and represent an active competition. Let’s now look at cold stacked rigs.

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

As I noted many times in my work on Transocean, I do not believe that Deepwater Discover, Discoverer Deep Seas, Discoverer Eneterprise, Discoverer Spirit and GSF C.R. Luigs will ever make it back to the market. This is simply impossible given the enormous competition from modern rigs. The only reason why these rigs have not been sent to the scrapyard are the accounting consequences of such a move. With time, Transocean will surely scrap these rigs. At the same time, Deepwater Champion, Discoverer Americas, Noble Bully I, SS Amazonia and SS Pantanal still have a chance to return to market.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that Petrobras has reportedly reached an agreement with Sete Brazil to take delivery of 4 rigs and place them on 10-year contracts. Sete Brazil was originally scheduled to build as much as 29 rigs but most of these rigs will never appear in the market. The best-case scenario for Sete (and the worst-case scenario for the healthy of the offshore drilling market) is that Sete will be able to build 7 rigs.

Conclusion: the region needs more jobs for drillers to have pricing power. While the appearance of Sete’s four rigs is probably the best possible scenario, it is still a negative development for the market. Obviously, some rigs from the oversupplied Gulf of Mexico would like to settle in Latin America but there is currently not enough work for this to happen. Currently, it looks like activity will begin to increase in 2019, and this year will be another tough year for drillers in the region.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.