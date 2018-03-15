Ride The Roller Coaster And Buy AMC Entertainment

After a strong Q4 from AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the rhetoric that theaters are dead seems to be far less common. "Black Panther" is close to amassing a whopping $1,100,000,000 worldwide. The box office is far from dead, and AMC is a buy.

It is by far the cheapest of all theater stocks with a price/sales of .37. In addition to the relative bargain stock price, AMC has market share and leverage with studios that other exhibitors simply don't have. For example, other exhibitors complained about the revenue share for some of the blockbuster films; this isn't something AMC had to deal with. They have the best locations around the globe and can negotiate deals others simply cannot.

I anticipate the 2018 box office showing both significant growth in revenue, average spend per entrant, concession spend per entrant, number of movies watched per theater attendee, and gross margins. However, it's important to note a sizable trend in consumer behavior. Many consumers are now maximizing the value they receive out of the experience by partnering with an "insurance provider," such as MoviePass, that subsidizes the ticket. Once inside the theater, consumers are more willing to splurge on drinks, candy, popcorn, or meals.

AMC has expressed concern in the past that consumers will start to view movies as something worth $3-$4 vs. $9-$10. Unfortunately for AMC, Netflix opened the floodgates by providing unbelievable amounts of quality content at an extremely low cost. Consumers now can binge watch every single day of the month for less than one-fifth the cost of a television subscription. Additionally, they don't have to watch commercials. The same is happening with HMNY (the majority owner of MoviePass). Initially, we were told that the idea with MoviePass is that they will eventually be able to sell the data on consumers to both studios and theaters. MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe just announced publicly that the only data they have on consumers is their location...

MoviePass only has location data on consumers when 1) they search for theaters, and 2) they purchase the ticket. How difficult or costly would it be for a theater to also obtain this information? I don't think it would be challenging. Below I'll discuss the four ways I think that AMC can fight off the MoviePass threat.

AMC should accept the change in business model from a one-time purchase to a subscription model, which is high volume and low margin. Why? Because consumer behavior is changing on a mass scale. With the rise of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Hulu, we began to see the widespread trend of cord cutting among consumers of all different backgrounds and incomes. This forced the creators of content to lower the price they charge, and also forced some of them to launch their own streaming services to have some control over their margins. Look at Disney (NYSE:DIS) and what they announced. It now is a race to the bottom to provide the best content at the lowest possible cost. Who would have thought Netflix would be a major competitor to the studios?

Lowe was able to learn this while working at Netflix. He saw firsthand that consumers love watching their shows when they want, without ads, at an unbearably low price. He saw consumers flock en mass to Netflix and figured out that the same thing could happen with movies. He was right! MoviePass plans to reach 5M subscribers this year, which is not that nonsensical if you think about it. People already love going to the movies, so when you instantly reduce the cost of the ticket anywhere from 25%-90%, it's unsurprising that so many people are willing to sign up. Who doesn't like to save money? I believe that the perception of getting an incredible deal is a huge motivator for signing up. Look at all the people who signed up for Costco (NASDAQ:COST); I am one of them. Costco gives you the perception of getting a good deal while you still end up paying premium prices compared to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and other retailers.

I think if theaters lowered their ticket prices to $3-$4, very few people would have any incentive to sign up for MoviePass. If there is no perception of getting a good deal, there is no impetus for signing up. Back to my point, though, AMC should replicate what MoviePass is doing and cannibalize their own consumers before MoviePass takes any more market share. How could they do this and have a feasible business model?

1. AMC needs to negotiate with the major studios. There is no way around this. If consumers no longer value movies at $10 a pop, there is nothing you can do to change that. The studios already understand this because they have been dealing with Netflix for quite some time. They have found creative ways to produce their shows and series for less, but movies remain their cash cow. It's time for AMC to put their foot down and demand better quality content at lower costs. Sure, some studios might decide not to show their films at AMC. But, ultimately, they will be the biggest loser as newer studios, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix, will jump at the opportunity.

2. Offer an actual incentive to get members to sign up for AMC Stubs. AMC needs to offer consumers three free movies or some other incentive that would actually drive them to sign up. Take the one-time loss and gain all the data and information that MoviePass holds on to so dearly. If you can do this, and continue to offer adequate incentives, you can have the exact same location data and purchase information that MoviePass has. Why listen to MoviePass' pitch when you have the exact same information for free? It's time for AMC to quadruple its Stubs members. It certainly is possible.

3. Offer your Stubs member a subscription model with a price similar to MoviePass. Let the consumer see a movie per day for $10 a month. Sure, you will lose money on some subscribers, but according to MoviePass, once they reach 5M subscribers they will break even. I am not sure on the economics behind this, but if it's true and you are AMC, you have unprecedented scale to do this, so why not try it? What is MoviePass doing that you can't duplicate? You already have a mobile app, you have loyal customers, and you have brick-and-mortar locations to engage with your customers. If I were AMC, I would do everything in my power to hop on this bandwagon and offer an alternative to MoviePass. Just like any other subscription business, switching companies will be easy once there is more competition.

Additionally, like any other subscription business, there is very little that can be done to establish differentiation from MoviePass' perspective. Fortunately for AMC, there is a lot of value in their business beyond the subscription. They have some of the best theaters in the best markets around the world. They have a brand that consumers identify with and are loyal to. Sure, the change to subscription model might expedite a race to the bottom in terms of price. But why not let the studios and customers determine that price floor? The theater has no business propping up the price per ticket.

4. AMC needs to renegotiate its rental agreements and find a way to be more efficient in how it operates. Sure, if you are a landlord it doesn't seem like a great idea to take in less money. However, with the new pricing the theater may very well be the biggest attraction in town. You might be able to charge more rent for surrounding businesses that benefit from the volume that the theater receives. Additionally, working with the studios from the outset to produce movies that consumers want to watch should help mitigate the risk of movie flop.

Again, by having the data on consumers from the mobile application, you can better identify the underlying trends and preferences. By getting more customers on the application, you limit the number of people who are buying tickets at the kiosks and you can automate away more costly B&M labor (which is one of the biggest expenses they have). AMC can certainly accomplish this and, in my opinion, will continue to automate to drive costs lower.

In conclusion, AMC can and will survive and thrive in the wake of MoviePass. They simply need to adapt and be agile in terms of serving their customers. I do not doubt AMC, and I am confident they will change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.