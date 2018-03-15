China Zenix Auto International's (ZX) CEO Junqiu Gao on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Zenix Auto International Ltd (NYSE:ZX) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to Zenix Auto’s 2017 fourth quarter and year financial results conference call. My name is Kevin Theiss, I’m Zenix Auto’s U.S. Investor Relations Adviser. Joining us today are Deputy CEO, Mr. Junqiu Gao; and Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO.

This conference call script contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as aim, anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, going forward, intend, ought to, plan, potential, project, seek, may, might, can, could, will, would, shall, should, is likely to and the negative forms of these words or other expressions.

Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement as well as Zenix Auto’s strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Zenix Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. Statements that are not historical facts including statements about Zenix Auto’s beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual source to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement including, but not limited to, the following; our growth strategies; our future business development including our ability to successfully develop new tubeless steel wheels and the ongoing introduction of aluminum wheels; our ability to expand our distribution network; overall growth in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and elsewhere, which depend upon a number of factors beyond our control including economic growth rates and vehicle sales; and changes in our revenues and certain costs or expense items as a percentage of our revenues.

In particular, readers should consider the risks outlined under the heading, Risk Factors, in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and in our current reports filed from time to time on Form 6-K. Zenix Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. All information provided in the press release, script and any attachments are as of this date and Zenix Auto undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required by under applicable law.

Mr. Cheung will provide a brief overview and then he’ll review the 2017 fourth quarter and 12-month financial results. Thereafter, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. For the purposes of today’s call, all the financial results are unaudited and it will be presented in RMB and U.S. dollars. Zenix Auto prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Mr. Cheung, please start your opening remarks.

Martin Cheung

Thank you, Kevin. Let me start with a brief discussion on the performance of 2017 fourth quarter. We are pleased to report continued top line growth and a return to profitability in the 2017 fourth quarter and 2017 year. We achieved net profit and total comprehensive income of RMB9.5 million or US$1.5 million with earnings per American Depository Share, ADS, of RMB0.18 or US$0.03 compared with the net and total comprehensive loss in the year-ago.

And for 2017, net profit and total comprehensive income for the full year 2017 was RMB9.1 million, US$1.4 million with basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.18 or US$0.03 compared with net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB25.9 million in 2016, or basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.5.

Our overall revenue in fourth quarter of 2017 grew by 24.4% year-over-year to RMB736.3 million or US$13.2 million. This gain in our overall fourth quarter revenue growth resulted from a 55.6% sales increase in the Chinese OEM markets. An increase in the sales of our tubeless steel wheels, which represented 43.2% of total revenues and a 28.8% in aluminum sale on 160.7% rise in aluminum wheel unit volume.

International sales also contributed a 17.2% sales increase year-over-year to RMB102.9 million or US$15.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. We achieved this growth despite a slight decrease in total unit sales in the key domestic bus and truck market in the 2017 fourth quarter as we enhanced our market share.

In 2017, our total revenue increased by 25.8%, led by 78.9% increase in sales to the Chinese OEM markets. Our increase in aluminum wheels sales in 2017 represented 6.8% of revenue in 2017, compared with 4.6% in 2016. Our 25.8% increase in 2017 revenues surpassed the 16.9% rise in the sales of trucks and buses as reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturer, CAAM, indicating further market share gains to our leading industry position.

OEM truck market sales in 2017 rose by 19.5% with a 52.4% increase in the sales of OEM heavy-duty trucks to a new record of 1.5 – of 1.1 million units sold. The overall bus market was flat with a 21.6% decline in medium duty bus sales offsetting slightly higher heavy- and light-duty bus sales.

The Chinese Government’s stringent enforcement of its truck overloading regulation generated stronger demand for heavy-duty trucks early in 2017. At the same time, Chinese economy regained strong growth momentum as demand for heavy-duty trucks was enhanced by increased development of infrastructure and residential property.

Higher demand for our industrial wheel also contributed to our sales growth. The rapid growth in domestic consumption also contributed to a higher GDP growth of 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 6.9% for 2017. The booming e-commerce industry helped boost demand for more trucks for logistical usage.

Reflecting a change in market demand, our sales mix also changed compared with the fourth quarter of 2016. As a percentage of sales, tubed steel wheel sales declined to 44.3% of total 2017’s fourth quarter revenue versus 52.4% in the same quarter in 2016. Our lightweight tubeless steel wheel sales increased to 43.2% of 2017’s total fourth quarter revenue versus 35.4% in the same quarter of 2016.

Sales of our aluminum wheels experienced year-over-year unit growth and accounted for 8.1% of fourth quarter revenue. We anticipate trend toward light wheel materials to continue, which will benefit our tubeless and aluminum wheel models in this changing market dynamics.

Over the decade, we have developed 798 models of tubed and tubeless steel wheels, off-road steel wheels, aluminum wheels for the domestic OEM market and domestic aftermarket and for international market. Chinese commercial vehicle OEM market is highly fragmented. Our board portfolio of wheels enables us to remain as a market leader in the commercial vehicle wheels trade, the largest market for commercial vehicles in the world.

Our industry-leading research and development program focuses on ensuring our wheels are at the forefront in performance, reliability and durability. Rising steel prices negatively impacted our gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with the same quarter last year. However, our gross margin still increased to 14.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 12.7% for the third quarter of 2017 and 11% in the second quarter of 2017.

Uplift freight adjustments resulting from our cost pricing model and the result of a better product mix, including the impacts of elevated aluminum wheels sales improved our gross margin of prior quarters.

As our aluminum and tubeless wheel sales expand, our gross margin should strengthen in the future. We continue to focus on increasing our productivity as we return to profitability in both our manufacturing and non-manufacturing operations. Despite revenue growing 24.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017, our selling and distribution and research and development expenses were reduced in both absolute terms and as a percentage of total revenue on a year-over-year basis.

Administrative and general expenses were stable in the fourth quarter in absolute terms. We maintained our financial strength. As of December 31, 2017, our bank balances and cash were RMB751.6 million or US$115.5 with fixed bank deposits with a maturing period over three months of RMB290 million or US$44.6 million.

Now let me go over the fourth quarter results for 2017. Our revenue for the fourth quarter-end, December 31, 2017, was RMB736.3 million or US$113.2 million from RMB591.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly driven by increased demand for new trucks, especially heavy and medium-duty trucks due to the combined effects of the government anti-overloading policy and increased development of infrastructure and residential properties in China.

Aftermarket sales in China decreased by 5.2% year-over-year to RMB235.4 million or US$36.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 from RMB248.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 27.3% year-over-year while prices increased. The aftermarket wheel segment remained weak as higher OEM truck sales negatively affected aftermarket replacement volume.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 55.6% year-over-year to RMB397.9 million or US$61.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to RMB255.7 million in the same quarter of 2016. Total unit sales in the OEM market increased by 7.4% year-over-year as a result of continued truck sales growth, particularly heavy- and medium-duty trucks, during the fourth quarter of 2017.

International sales increased by 17.2% year-over-year to RMB102.9 million or US$15.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to sales of RMB87.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Total unit volume in international sales decreased by 7.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2017 as weaker demand in the price sensitive regions such as Southeast Asia, negatively affected overall sales. In the fourth quarter of 2017, domestic aftermarket sales, domestic OEM sales and international sales contributed 32%, 54% and 14% of revenue, respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 44.3% of 2017 fourth quarter revenue compared to 52.4% in the same quarter in 2016. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 43.2% of 2017 fourth quarter revenue compared to 35.4% in the same quarter of 2016. Tubed and tubeless steel wheel sales remained the main sources of revenue for the Company. However, sales of aluminum wheels continued to increase and accounted for 8.1% of fourth quarter revenue as compared to 7.9% in the same quarter a year ago.

Fourth quarter gross profit increased by 22.1% to RMB108.5 million or US$16.7 million, compared to RMB88.8 million in the same quarter in 2016. Gross margin was 14.7%, compared with 15% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in gross margin on a year-over-year basis was mainly driven by the significant price appreciation of raw materials, namely steel, which slightly outpaced Zenix Auto’s wheel price increases.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 9.4% to RMB41.1 million or US$6.3 million from RMB45.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were reduced to 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 7.7% in the same quarter a year ago.

R&D expenses decreased by 34.1% to RMB15.5 million or US$2.4 million, compared to RMB23.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. R&D as a percentage of revenue was 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 4% in same quarter of 2016.

Administrative expenses remained flat at RMB34.4 million, $5.3 million from RMB34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. However, as a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 4.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 5.8% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net profit and total comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB9.5 million or US$1.5 million, compared to net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB11.6 million in the same quarter of 2016. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2017 were RMB0.18 or US$0.03 compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.23 in the same quarter of 2016.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recorded net cash outflows from operating activities of RMB41.8 million or US$6.4 million. Capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in the fourth quarter were RMB0.4 million or US$0.1 million. During the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2016, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million and the weighted average number of ADSs was 51.6 million.

Now let me go over the 2017 yearly results. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 grew 25.8% to RMB2,831 million or US$435.1 million compared with RMB2,249.5 million in 2016.

Aftermarket sales decreased by 10.9% to RMB909.9 million or 139.9 million in 2017 and represented 32.1% of total revenue. Sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 78.9% to RMB1,533 million or US$235.6 million and represented 54.2% of total revenue. International sales increased by 4.4% to RMB388 million or US$59.6 million compared to last year and represented 13.7% of total revenue.

Tubed steel wheel sales in 2017 accounted for 45.4% of revenue compared with 54.6% in 2016. Tubeless steel wheel sales accounted for 43.9% of revenue compared with 36.4% in 2016. With the increase in market acceptance, aluminum wheel sales accounted for 6.8% of revenue in 2017 compared with 4.6% in 2016.

Gross profit for year 2017 was RMB381.6 million or US$58.6 million, compared with RMB387.5 million in 2016. Gross profit margin was 13.5% in 2017 as compared to 17.2% in 2016. Net profit and total comprehensive income for full year 2017 was RMB9.1 million or US$1.4 million, compared with net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB25.9 million in 2016. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS for the full year ended December 31, 2017 were RMB0.18 or US$0.03 as compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.50 in 2016.

For our balance sheet, as of December 31, 2017, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB751.6 million, $115.5 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB290.0 million or US$44.6 million. Total equity attributable to owners of the Company was RMB2,546.6 million or US$391.4 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company recorded cash outflows from operating activities of RMB91.2 million or US$14 million. Capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant and equipment were RMB35.6 million or US$5.5 million.

Now, Kevin, that basically rounds up my presentation, and we are ready for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of John Sheehy, Private Investor. Please go ahead with your question.

John Sheehy

Hello, everybody. Congratulations on the results and thank you for taking my call. Can you share any new information about your aluminum wheel capacity expansion?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

John Sheehy

So the aluminum capacity – aluminum wheel production capacity right now is reaching 300,000 units.

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

We’re doing further fine-tuning of some of the production lines. With everything set up and – we can reach our efficiency back to production capacity to 400,000 units. John?

John Sheehy

Okay, thank you very much. And can you share some more comments about the market for steel used in wheel production and the outlook for your gross margins on steel wheels?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Overall, steel wheel, we had a very strong growth year in 2017. And a bulk of the growth came from the OEM market. As we all know, the heavy-duty truck sales in China reached 1.1 million units in 2017. And our steel wheel sales to the OEM market also grew overall around 50% year-over-year. So overall, steel wheel has been growing very strong for us in 2017.

[Foreign Language]

Looking back, for 2017, overall steel price has gone up a lot and steel maintained at very high level, probably the historical high level. And part of reason for the dramatic appreciation of steel price, raw material prices came from the increased and more stringent environmental protection initiative by the Chinese Government. And so there was a lot of steel mills that failed to reach the environmental standard, were forced to close or suspend their production.

And as a result of that, we saw a shortage of steel production in 2017 in terms of available capacity as well. So as a result of the imbalance between supply and demand, its – the steel price has been driven high in 2017, overall.

And on the other side, on the pricing side, we are dealing with OEMs and because of their large volume purchase, they tend to haggle the price with us. So we are not in the best scenario in terms of margin for that reason.

[Foreign Language]

In response to the market dynamics, especially on the OEM side of business, we – our sales team has been actively promoting light weighted products. They tend to carry a lighter weight, they are more durable and it will help the vehicle producer to reduce the overall vehicle weight and has been one of the traction for end user to purchase the truck. So that being said, the lighter weight products are tubeless wheels, and one of our best sellers in the tubeless category is Bridge Arc product and has been selling very strongly in 2017.

On the other side, on the aluminum products, we saw a very healthy and strong growth as well in 2017, and because of more and more OEMs are starting to adopting aluminum products.

[Foreign Language]

[Indiscernible] also the robust growth in OEM market definitely negatively impacted the aftermarket wheel business. And so in response to that, kind of changing environment, we are also actively promoting higher-classed products such as aluminum and tubeless products. And we introduced a new product in 2017 just for the aftermarket space. It’s catered towards fuel efficiency-cautious users, truck drivers and has received very well by the market. And so we are looking to expand the sales for that category.

Overall, I think from the product perspective, we are moving towards more high-end products to counter the raw material challenges we’re facing.

Martin Cheung

John?

John Sheehy

Yes, thank you very much for the detailed answer. That’s all of my questions. Thanks again.

Martin Cheung

Thank you.

William Gregozeski

Hi. Talking about the tubeless steel wheels, you just mentioned, what is your outlook for the tubed and the tubeless steel wheels for 2018?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

So 2017, as we all know, the truck market had a historical high. It’s driven by the heavy-duty truck sales, hit a new high at 1,169,000 units for overall 2017. A lot of research shows 2018 will be unlikely to repeat such a high sales for heavy-duty trucks. However, the overall sales still is going to be significantly higher than many years ahead – many years in the past.

So the projection for 2018 heavy-duty truck sales for overall market is going to reach around 950,000 units. And that being said, as we are looking our product mix – sales mix in 2018, we’re looking at projecting tubeless product sales will reach 4 million units. For tubed wheel, it should reach 5 million units for 2018.

[Foreign Language]

With the growing trend led by anti-overloading regulation, the trend is moving towards more light-weighted vehicles, light-weighted wheels as well. So we believe the product mix for our sales will continue to shift from tubed wheel to tubeless wheel. And so these two are – and you’ll see the increase on the tubeless side go further in 2018.

William Gregozeski

Okay. All right. And what is the outlook for international sales this year?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Yes, I think – overall, the export or international market remained to be challenging. Reason being the rising Chinese currency RMB and also intensified competition overall has driven the quotes. So there are a lot of buyers only willing to pay very low price. So – and that being said, we’re not getting into low-margin area. That’s why we sort of control our export business at the – overall, the book of business is around 400 million – RMB350 million to RMB400 million run rate on annual basis. At the same time, domestic China growth has been pretty strong. So that kind of helped fill that gap. But in 2018, we expect similar pattern will continue.

[Foreign Language]

We are still proactively seeking good customers looking for good quality product, unique products like what we have in China. So without finding the right customer, we’re not aggressively expanding to sell some of the low-end product. It usually carries a lower margin as well.

William Gregozeski

Okay. And last question is, what is the CapEx plans for 2018 and 2019.

[Foreign Language]

Martin Cheung

Okay, what we are – what we have budgeted for 2018 in terms of CapEx, it will be in an area of RMB40 million to RMB50 million for 2018.

William Gregozeski

Okay. And what about 2019?

Martin Cheung

We haven’t gone as far yet, but it won’t be too significant anyway. It would be in the – well, I will believe that would be in the range of RMB40 million to RMB50 million as well.

William Gregozeski

Okay. All right thank you.

Martin Cheung

Thank you.

Matthew Larson

Okay. Thanks for taking the call. I’ve been a longer-term investor, and as a market leader, your company has interested me, and I assume some of the issues that you encounter with rising raw material costs are affecting your competitors, and you being the market leader probably are in a better position to pick up market share because the weaker players have the same problem and may not be as strong financially as you are. I’ve just – I have always been interested in your balance sheet.

Correct me if I’m wrong, you have cash and deposits that total $160 million and it looks to me like your borrowings were $86 million, bank borrowings, and that gives you a net cash balance of $74 million and – which is larger than the entire market value of the company. And in addition, if we just look at some other metrics, your revenues grew 26% last year, and the company’s book value is 7 times what the stock price is and your sales are about 7 times the value of the company. So as far as an investor looking at a cyclical company, that looks like the cycle might have turned.

You would think that the stock price would be higher. And in fact, it did double at one point a few months ago on enormous volume, 12 million shares. So with that being said, is there any interest in – there should be an interest. U.S.-based companies certainly would use their large cash position to take advantage of this disparity, through a share buyback would be the most obvious. I mean, you could take $5 million and buy almost 10% of your – of the market cap.

And for U.S. investors, then – I would say for global investors, I mean, that would be the obvious thing to do, is to take advantage of this anomaly. And as a long-term investor, it’s disturbing to me to see the stock really near its low instead of at a higher price. I mean, it did double a few months ago, and that inspired me to think that, that was because some institutional investors had finally discovered your company.

With all that being said, is there any plans to try and raise the stock price because of the fact that it seems to be mispriced relative to your sales, your book value, your growing revenues and particularly your cash available.

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Looking at the competition, competitive landscape, you’re right, the steel price increase are definitely hurting everybody. As a market leader, we’re able to weather the storm a lot better than the smaller players. I think the biggest problem is not only the steel price. It’s actually the access to capital. A lot of – as we all know, a lot of those wheel producers in China for the commercial vehicle business is entrepreneurial-founded company. They’re not large-scale companies.

And in recent years [Audio Dip] ongoing cutting the fundings or credit lines for those companies. So many of those companies are based in Shandong Province, and our latest intelligence is telling us that many of those smaller companies are – they are folding their business because wheel business like any manufacturing business is a capital-intensive business, and they’re not able to gain credit lines from bank and leverage production, are hurting them [Audio Dip] killer for some competitors, which is a good news for us. We are looking all opportunities to increase market share whether from OEM sector or aftermarket or even international. We are looking to expand our market share.

[Foreign Language]

On the other hand, because of the unusual robust growth in heavy-duty sector, truck sector, in 2017 and are actually boosting some new players’ confidence, they are entering into the wheel business. A few companies actually are building new capacity to wheel business – commercial wheel business as well. And that that’s just the market dynamics overall. Some players will leave, some player – new players will enter.

And overall, we feel we are in a better competitive position being not only the largest, but also the one who has the longest running history with a lot of OEM and aftermarket customers.

Martin Cheung

Well, in fact, the second part of the question regarding to the market valuation in terms of promoting the company and promoting the shares, I think the management going forward and has been always very serious about promoting the company and telling the investors about all of the equity stories. I think the management rule out any proper methods to promote the share price, including share repurchase from the market, dividend payouts, et cetera, et cetera, but I think the management does recognize importance of maintaining the transparency in telling the market of what we are doing.

And there might be a little bit lack of some promotion previously. But I think this year going forward with the market going better, with a better future looking forward, I think the management will reach out more to the market and to tell the investor what company would do and what company is heading to.

Thank you all for participating. Martin, you have any last comments?

Martin Cheung

No. I think that’s it from us. Thank you.

Kevin Theiss

Thank you for joining us.

