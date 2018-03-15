Trouble In Paradise: Assured Guaranty's Exposure To Puerto Rican Debt Provides An Opportunity

A deep-drive look at the business model, the Puerto Rico exposure, the market's view of the risks, and management's views of the risks.

Assured Guaranty is cheap on just about every conceivable measure, but it's cheap for a reason: exposure to $8+ of billion Puerto Rican debt that is in default.

I believe the market has seriously underestimated the intrinsic value of Assured Guaranty (AGO), providing an opening for risk-tolerant investors to invest in a well-run, profitable business for pennies on the dollar.

It's no secret that the stock market is expensive on almost every metric, and good deals on great companies are few and far between. That's not to say that cheap companies aren't out there: any classic value screen will show a handful of them trading at bargain valuations. One of the cheapest companies with a $1+ billion valuation in the US stock market is Assured Guaranty. It trades at just 6x price to trailing twelve-month earnings, 4.2x trailing EV/EBIT, and at just 60% of GAAP book value, while the rest of the financials sector (IYF) trades at almost 20 times earnings.

AGO EV to EBIT (TTM) data by YCharts

Based on the valuation, one might think that AGO is headed straight for bankruptcy, but a closer look at the financial statements reveals an ironclad balance sheet and AA credit ratings or higher on its operating subsidiaries. Additionally, the company has provided shareholders with total returns in excess of the overall market and financials sector over the last five years, even as its common stock trades close to 52-week lows.

Source: AGO 2017 Annual Report

Assured Guaranty is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guaranty insurance to policyholders by guaranteeing timely payments of principal and interest on insured debt obligations. Assured Guaranty leverages its AA rated balance sheet to cover the potential default risk of another issuer in exchange for insurance premiums. If the issuer defaults, Assured Guaranty makes debt service payments to the holders of insured obligations.

Credit swaps, also known as default swaps, have a bit of a notorious history after the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008, when investors successfully purchased them from banks, financial guaranty companies, and other firms to speculate on and profit from the default of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Credit swaps do serve a legitimate purpose apart from speculation, though. A municipality wishing to issue debt can purchase an insurance policy from a financial guaranty provider, such as AGO, to issue that debt at a lower cost (interest rate) and to a wider market. A lesser-known issuer can essentially pay AGO to "borrow" its AA credit rating in the form of an insurance policy, to lower overall borrowing costs or obtain greater access to credit markets.

What makes Assured Guaranty unique among the financial guaranty companies is that it was well-capitalized and small player at the time of the financial crisis, as shown below:

Source: Challenges Related to Financial Guarantee Insurance

As shown above, AGC, an operating subsidiary of AGO, was the most well-capitalized financial guaranty company in the industry relative to its insured exposure. Additionally, its exposure was generally smaller than that of its peers like MBIA (MBI) and Ambac (AMBC). As a result of management's discipline before the financial crisis, today, AGO is one of the only financial guaranty companies that still has a credit rating high enough to write new business. The CEO, Dominic Federico, was quoted in a 2010 Economist article saying,

"We're like an only child. We don't have anybody to play with but all the toys are ours."

And, almost eight years later, there are still plenty of toys for AGO to play with: in fiscal 2017, the company insured $18 billion in par value of debt and booked a GAAP profit of $730 million per the annual report. While the municipal bond insurance business has generally declined due to low interest rates, which have dampened demand for financial guaranty insurance, AGO continues to dominate the market by issuing a vast majority of new policies. According to AGO's investor relations, it insured 58% of all insured new-issue par in 2017.

Besides insuring newly issued debt, the company has also been buying or reinsuring the insurance portfolios of legacy financial guaranty insurers who are no longer insuring new debt due to downgrades in their credit ratings. When a financial guaranty insurance company's credit is downgraded to A or below, it generally cannot write new business, as the value of its policies depends on its credit rating.

Most recently, in February 2018, AGO reinsured Syncora Guarantee's (OTCPK:SYCRF) financial guaranty portfolio of $14.5 billion of insured par for $350 million plus installment premiums with a present value of $55 million, allowing Syncora to further wind down its operations and ultimately return its excess capital to shareholders. According to Assured Guaranty's management, this reinsurance transaction will be accretive to earnings and book value. Shareholders can expect to see the impact of this transaction in the 2018 Q1 quarterly report.

Despite the acquisitions, AGO's insurance portfolio has generally amortized faster than the company could write or acquire business, so total insured debt exposure has been steadily declining while claims-paying resources have remained about constant since 2013.

Source: AGO 2017 Annual Report

So, why does a profitable financial guaranty insurance company that is writing plenty of new business is reducing its insured exposure and maintaining massive excess reserves trade at such a dirt-cheap valuation? A quick read of the recently filed annual report gives the obvious answer. The words "Puerto Rico" appear over 150 times in the 10-K. The company has insured debt exposure of $4.96 billion at par and $8.19 billion of net debt service from the economically troubled island, which has recently defaulted on many of its debt obligations. The island's government has shown very little good-faith effort to repay its $70+ billion of obligations either, choosing to spend its money fighting its creditors in court rather than making scheduled debt payments.

As a result, Assured Guaranty has been paying claims on its insured exposure to Puerto Rico. If Puerto Rico remains in default on its debt and never pays another dollar to its creditors, things might look dire for Assured Guaranty: the company only has $11.75 billion in claims-paying resources and would owe over $8 billion to holders of AGO-insured Puerto Rican debt.

For argument's sake, let's say the worst-case scenario for Assured Guaranty unfolds: Puerto Rico completely reneges on its outstanding debt obligations and never pays another dollar to its creditors. As a result, Assured Guaranty must pay claims on all of its Puerto Rico exposure. Would AGO survive?

Probably. While $8 billion of payments seems like it could easily bankrupt the company, recall that AGO has a portfolio of debt securities that generated $418 million of investment income in 2017, and if this amount stays somewhat fixed as it has in the past, the company will be able to cover even the most drastic scenario with investment income alone:

Source: AGO 2017 annual report and author analysis. Assuming straight-line amortization for periods where yearly data was omitted.

But even players in the municipal bond market view a situation in which Puerto Rico avoids all payments on debt-related obligations as unlikely. The uninsured general obligation bonds currently trade at just over $0.30 per dollar of par. This could be interpreted as the market valuing the present value of eventual recoveries of about 30% of net debt service. What if the market is right, and Puerto Rico ultimately repays about 30% of its debt-related obligations, including its AGO-insured debt-related obligations?

A 30% recovery on $8.2 Billion of exposure at first glance sounds like Assured will be on the hook for almost $6 billion of losses. But any student of finance knows that a dollar today is worth more than a dollar tomorrow, and Assured Guaranty does not owe the entire $8 billion today, tomorrow, next year, or even five years from now; rather, about 75% of the Puerto Rican debt obligations don't come due until 2023-2047, and they amortize at a manageable rate as demonstrated above. Additionally, losses on the insured portfolio are partially offset by their tax deductibility. The model below illustrates the effect, discounted to present value, of a 30% recovery scenario:

Source: AGO 2017 Annual Report and author analysis. Assuming straight-line amortization for periods where yearly data was omitted.

I used a more conservative risk-free rate (current 10-year treasury yield) as opposed to AGO's ~5.5% return on assets, because I assume that AGO would pay Puerto Rican debt claims from investment income, which is generated through low-risk assets, instead of operating income. I arrive at "losses adjusted to market value" of $3.4 billion after taking the present value of the debt service, considering tax benefit of losses, and a 30% ultimate recovery. The $8.2 Billion of debt exposure doesn't look quite as scary when it is discounted to net present value and presented net of tax benefit and potential recovery.

Management reports an adjusted book value of $77.4 per share in the 2017 10-K, which takes into account the losses already reserved on Puerto Rican debt. The Puerto Rico exposure represents a potential present value impairment of about $3.4 billion or about $30 per share. At a current price of about $35 per share at the time of writing, it appears the market thinks management's adjusted book value per share drastically underestimates the ultimate losses from AGO's Puerto Rican debt exposure. The market expects a near-total loss on all insured Puerto Rican debt exposure.

But the market hasn't entirely given up on Assured Guaranty, as AGO-insured Puerto Rican debt currently trades very close to par value, which reflects the market's confidence that Assured Guaranty will continue to make timely principal and interest payments. The market prices of insured and uninsured debt provide some insight into management's view of the eventual recoveries on the Puerto Rico exposure. If management thought that the market was overestimating the eventual bondholder recoveries on uninsured Puerto Rican debt, AGO could purchase its insured debt from the public markets, remove the insurance policy, and sell the now-uninsured debt back on the market. AGO would recoup the resale value of the uninsured debt to and get rid of the corresponding exposure. But management generally hasn't been pulling this lever, which means it is at least slightly more optimistic than the market about the ultimate recoveries on Puerto Rico's outstanding debt.

And management may have good reason to believe that Puerto Rico will make good on its debt. Though AGO is currently battling Puerto Rico in court over the proposed fiscal plan, reports from the island have recently turned positive. Tax collections have remained strong even after Hurricane Irma, which was the most devastating hurricane to hit the island in decades:

Source: Puerto Rico January Net Income

Perhaps the most compelling reason to own the stock is the share repurchase program. Not only are repurchases of common equity accretive to book value, they also demonstrate management's conviction that Puerto Rico fears are overblown. In 2017, management spent $501 million on share repurchases and just $70 million on dividends, which indicates management's view that its shares are undervalued. If management were bearish on the Puerto Rican debt and uncertain regarding its future impact on the business, it would likely view its shares as fairly valued or overvalued, in which case, it would more likely favor retaining the excess capital as reserves or paying it out as a dividend. AGO boasts an incredibly high TTM shareholder yield north of 14%, which represents the sum of stock buybacks, dividends, and debt repayments divided by the current market capitalization.

AGO Shareholder Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

In the 2017 annual report, management asserts that it has added $20.58 in cumulative adjusted book value per share and retired over 40% of the outstanding share count as a result of these repurchases since 2013. In addition, the repurchases result in a growing dividend. Management has consistently paid out about $70 million per year in dividends since 2012, but the dividend has increased from $.36 to $.64 per share over that period of time - an increase of over 75% - as a result of the reduced outstanding share count.

Assured Guaranty common stock trades at a significant discount to its GAAP book value and an even deeper discount non-GAAP adjusted book value. Additionally, it trades at one of the lowest price to trailing twelve-month earnings multiples in its sector and the overall market. It continues to generate capital through both its operations and investment portfolio. AGO's management team is well versed in risk management and has proven to be highly skilled at capital allocation, providing shareholders with above-market and above-sector returns, even as the share price has recently been hammered by Puerto Rico fears.

I believe that Assured Guaranty is a strong buy today and, as a result, have a full position in AGO. Through the massive share repurchase program that occurs at prices well below book value, I expect long-term capital appreciation and growing income even if losses tied to AGO-insured Puerto Rican debt exceed management and market estimates.

