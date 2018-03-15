Southwest Airlines Is The Best Long-Term Buy In The U.S. Airline Industry

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Matt Comer as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

On January 24 of this year, United Continental Holdings (UAL) announced an increase in capacity, which caused the stock to drop 11.44% by the close of the trading day. In most industries a company signaling to rapidly expand operations would be seen as a good thing, but that is not the case in the airline industry. After many years of disappointing financial performance and an industrywide consolidation, the airlines are finally in a stable financial position.

The United States based airlines are trading at a significant discount to the rest of the market, because of haunting memories of the past, and a fear of intense competition or a price war. In the last few years it appears airlines have finally learned that slow disciplined growth is the key to industry success. Technically speaking, this means revenue per passenger mile (RPM) growth, is equal to or above capacity or available seat miles (ASM) growth. When an airline increases capacity and ASM growth exceeds RPM growth, it forces airlines to decrease the price in order fill the plane to capacity. When one company increases capacity too fast, it forces competing companies to increase their capacity to prevent from losing market share. This scenario which could be triggered by any number of factors, is a major reason airlines are currently priced so cheap.

Other risk factors such as fluctuations in fuel price and terrorism also exist. The following table shows the PE ratio for the five largest US airlines. I used pretax income to calculate the trailing P/E ratio in the last column, because of the disproportionate impact of tax reform on net income. All financial information in this article is provided by Fidelity's website.

Company Trailing P/E (Fidelity) Forward P/E (Yahoo) Trailing P/E (Pretax) Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) 10.19 10.28 10.45 Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) 10.93 7.5 6.58 United Continental 9.78 7.52 6.42 JetBlue Airways 6.22 9.55 7.43 American Airlines na 9.69 8.15

The chart shows the steep discounts the airline industry is currently trading at, compared to the 25.7 trailing PE multiple of the S&P 500. Southwest is a little bit more expensive than the other airlines, but as we will see they are also in a stronger financial position.

Balance Sheet

The risk of a price war is very real, and I believe it is important to invest in an airline that is strong enough financially to withstand a more competitive pricing environment. Based on the balance sheet, there seems to be several companies that are well capitalized. The chart below shows a few key ratio’s from the airlines balance sheet.

Company Total Debt to Assets Total Debt to Equity Southwest 14.61% 35% Delta 16.57% 63.6% United 34% 163.43% JetBlue 14.3% 29.9% American 48.77% 638.44%

The chart shows JetBlue is in a slightly better position than Southwest, who is in a little bit better position than Delta. United has a much weaker balance sheet than Delta, and American trails pretty far behind. We will take a closer look at the statement of cash flows later, but at this point it is worth noting the average age of aircraft flown by each company.

Company Total planes Average age of planes (years) Southwest 723 12 Delta 856 16.7 United 737 13.9 JetBlue 227 8.9 American 930 10.3

As the table above shows, Delta’s airplanes are the oldest at 16.7 years. This means that although Delta has a healthy Balance sheet, they will likely have to incur more debt in the near future to replace an aging fleet. A major reason American Airlines has such a weak balance sheet, is because they have been replacing older airplanes with new airplanes. Delta also has a lot more “other liabilities” on it’s balance sheet which is not reflected in the debt to equity ratio, because Delta has about the same amount of additional goodwill recorded as assets. Delta still has a stronger balance sheet than United and American, but not as much as it initially appears. Southwest and Jet Blue not only have the strongest balance sheets, but also the youngest fleets of the largest domestic airlines.

Income Statement

The income statement is clearly important in an industry which can face intense competition. If a price war causes extreme pressure on prices, the companies with the healthiest profit margins will be able to withstand the most pressure. Below is a table which shows the pre-tax profit margins for the largest airlines during the past four years and quarters.

Company 2017 pre-tax profit margin 2016 pre-tax profit margin 2015 pre-tax profit margin 2014 pre-tax profit margin Q4 2017 PTPM Q3 2017 PTPM Q2 2017 PTPM Q1 2017 PTPM Southwest 15.35% 17.36% 17.7% 9.76% 13.99% 14.99% 20.36% 11.32% Delta 13.82% 16.74% 17.58% 2.65% 10.63% 16.32% 17.52% 10% United 7.9% 10.44% 11.14% 2.89% 6.3% 9.92% 12.74% 1.79% JetBlue 13.12% 18.33% 17.09% 10.7% 9.68% 16.16% 18.02% 7.8% American 7.3% 10.69% 11.26% 7.53% 4% 9.22% 11.62% 3.7%

The chart above shows the resiliency and consistency of Southwest. The other airlines vary between the different quarters and years, but Southwest stays consistently near the top. Jet Blue and Delta’s margins are close to Southwest, but Southwest is clearly the most consistent airline. United and American have the weakest profitability just as they did balance sheet. All five companies are in decent shape now, but should a crisis occur it seems United and American are the weakest links.

Cash flow

The companies cash flow statement also tells an interesting story. As the table below shows, every airline but American used their cash flow to pay down debt over the last five years. Southwest has had a low amount of debt for a long time, but Jet Blue paid down the largest percentage of their debt. I realize that American has been purchasing new airplanes at a rapid rate, but I had a difficult time understanding their decision to buy back stock and pay a small dividend, when their debt level seems to have reached high levels. It seems Jet Blue and Southwest have the most prudent management dedicated to preparing the company for tough times.

Company 2017 free cash flow 2017 dividend 2017 stock buy back 2017 debt increase/decrease 5 year debt/increase Southwest 1787 274 1600 8 -355 Delta 1739 731 1677 1196 -4684 United -585 0 1844 1740 -2125 JetBlue 383 0 859 -371 -1646 American -1207 198 1615 726 9834

Conclusion

The airline stocks are very attractive buys right now, but I wouldn’t feel comfortable investing in an airline with higher debt levels. With all of the risk factors facing the airline industry, I think very conservative financial management is needed. JetBlue’s management seems to be spending the companies cash flow in a prudent way, and Southwest has a long history of financial discipline. It is important to note that Delta, United, and American have significant international businesses, so this comparison to JetBlue and Southwest is not perfect. Considering all factors, I feel Southwest is the best long term buy right now, JetBlue is a very close second, and Delta leads the traditional airlines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV, JBLU, DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.