Bitauto Holdings' (BITA) CEO Xuan Zhang on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Welcome to the Bitauto's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us from the company today are Mr. Andy Zhang, CEO; and Ms. Cynthia He, CFO of Bitauto. After their prepared remarks, Andy and Cynthia will be available to answer your questions. Before we proceed, please note that discussions today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in our public filings with the SEC, including registration statement on Form F-1. Bitauto does not undertake any obligations to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

This call will include discussions of certain unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release which was issued earlier today for reconciliations of these audited non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable unaudited GAAP measures.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a live and archived webcast of the conference will be available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Andy Zhang, CEO of Bitauto.

Xuan Zhang

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. We're pleased to conclude 2017 with a set of robust results across our business lines as full year revenue rose to RMB8.75 billion, up 51.6% over the previous year. In particular, revenues from our transaction services business achieved impressive year-over-year growth of 149.6%, thanks to the rapid expansion of Yixin's transaction platform and a self-operated financing business.

In 2017, Yixin facilitated approximately 490,000 automobile retail transactions and auto-related transactions, up 88% from the year before. With the strong momentum we are seeing in online transaction and financing areas, we are increasingly well positioned to benefit from our first-mover advantage.

Our media business continued its upturn throughout 2017, as our efforts paid off across the auto's three core strategic areas, traffic, conversion and monetization. During the year, we enhanced the content and the user stickiness through our focused input on both professionally generated content and the user-generated content. Collaborations are with online KoLs in the auto industry and the more in-depth engagement with our users.

We have also increased penetration into lower-tier cities and broaden our dealership base in these markets. Our total number of dealer customers reached 27,000 in 2017. As a result of these factors, our advertising and subscription revenue gradually increased during the year and achieved a strong close with a year-over-year growth of 18.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB

Moving to 2018, we're confident that we will expand Bitauto's leadership as China's top online auto media and transaction services ecosystem. Our strategic focus in 2018 is on three key areas, Synergies within the Bitauto family, integration of content and the user communities, technology and big data-enabled enhancements.

Firstly, in my dual role as CEO for both Bitauto and Yixin, I'll seek to further activate synergies between Bitauto and Yixin, will allow crossover of user accounts and aggregate data resources, including transient automobile features and automobile transactions, pricings, as well as demographics and preferences of existing and the potential car owners. We've also launched shared sales in marketing activities for automakers and dealers across multiple Bitauto and Yixin channels.

Secondly, we will deepen user engagement by bridging multimedia content with those -- with user communities to allow users to interact with each other and better enjoy ourselves -- better enjoy themselves both online and offline. This will increase user stickiness through the entire automotive consumption cycle, including automotive research, purchasing and ownership. Certainly, we'll continue to bring value to our customers and the users through leveraging our leading technology and the big data capabilities. Our recently launched Easy Partners dealer platform facilitates direct and convenient connections between auto sales professionals and the potential buyers, helping our dealer customers achieve higher conversion, retain stronger data set and also reduce labor intensity. And Elita, our AI assistant, is a fun and interactive way for users to receive tailored vehicle and dealer information. These are just two examples of how we are applying our advantage in technology and the big data towards value-add offerings with increasing monetization potential down the road.

Lastly, let me say a few words about two colleagues who have been instrumental to our business success. As you've seen in our press release, Mr. Xiaoke Liu has been promoted from Senior VP of Media and Marketing to the Chief Operating Officer of Bitauto. Xiaoke comes from a strong auto-related media background and has played a big role in revamping our media business since joining in early 2017. Mr. Xiangzhi Kong, has been promoted from VP of Strategy and Investments to our Chief Strategy Officer. Xiangzhi is a Bitauto veteran and has been working with William and myself on the company's strategies and investment since 2008. I'm confident they will contribute to Bitauto's success, relying on their expertise with expanded responsibilities for many years to come.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Cynthia to go over the financials.

Cynthia He

Thank you, Andy. We concluded 2017 with a quarter of healthy growth across our business lines. We anticipate that this strong top line momentum will continue in 2018, and we remain optimistic regarding our bottom line outlook. Over the coming quarters, we expect to expand the margins through cost-saving synergies between Bitauto and Yixin, as Andy discussed earlier in the call. We will also look to achieve increased operating insufficiencies in our media business, as revenue growth accelerates and we strengthen cost saving disciplines. Meanwhile, as Yixin continues its rapid growth and scale up its platform business, we are confident in its capability to further enhance margins and contribute more to Bitauto's bottom line in the year to come.

Now let's look at Q4 and full year 2017 financial highlights. Bitauto reported revenue of RMB2.69 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a 53.8% increase from the year-ago period. The increase in revenue was attributable to the growth of the company's 3 business lines, including transaction services business, advertising and subscription and lastly, digital marketing solutions business. Separately, for each of the business lines, revenue from the advertising and subscription business for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB1.1 billion. This represents an 18.2% increase. Revenue from transaction services business for the fourth quarter was RMB1.27 billion. This represents a 115.5% increase. Revenue from the digital marketing solutions business was RMB321 million. This increase represents a 40% increase from the year-ago period.

Cost of revenue for the fourth quarter was RMB1.11 billion. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB1.58 billion. Selling and administrative expenses were RMB2.09 billion. Product and development expenses were RMB163.1 million. Share-based compensation expenses allocated to different operating lines were RMB527.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to RMB19.9 million in the corresponding period in 2016. This increase was mainly due to options granted by Yixin to its employees in the third quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income from operations in the fourth quarter was RMB93.5 million. Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB2.6 million as compared to a tax expense of RMB59.1 million in the corresponding period in 2016. This decrease was mainly due to the impact of preferential tax rates in some of the company subsidiaries. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was RMB99 million, representing a 26% increase from the year-ago period. Non-GAAP basic and diluted income per ADS in the fourth quarter amounted to RMB0.75 and RMB0.72, respectively. This takes into the consideration of the accretion to redeemable non-controlling interest amounting to RMB54.2 million.

In the fourth quarter, cash provided by operating activities, cash used in investing activities and cash provided by financing activities were respectively RMB1.3 billion, RMB3.19 billion and RMB8.34 billion.

I will touch upon a few 2017 highlights since these numbers are already provided in our earnings release. Revenue in the whole year amounted to RMB8.75 billion, which represents a 51.6% increase from 2016. Again, this increase is contributed by all of the three companies' business lines. In particular, revenue from the transaction services business amounted to RMB3.87 billion, representing close to a 150% increase.

Gross profit in 2017 was RMB5.52 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB877 million. Non-GAAP net income was RMB718.5 million, representing a 71.4% increase from 2016. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS in 2017 amounted to RMB5.45 and RMB5.07, respectively. Again, this takes into consideration of the accretion item.

As of December 31, 2017, the company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB11.04 billion. Cash provided by operating activities, cash used in investing activities and cash provided by financing activities respectively were RMB928.2 million, RMB13.1 billion and RMB19.84 billion.

Accounts receivable was RMB2.85 billion as of the end of the year. As of December 31, 2017, the company's transaction services business had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB6.6 billion, finance receivables of RMB29.9 billion and borrowing and asset-backed securities of RMB25.1 billion.

As of the end of the year, we -- the company as a group had a total number of employees of 8,500. This represents a roughly 12% increase from the year-ago period. This is in line with what the company had communicated to the market.

Now let's take a look at our guidance for the first quarter of 2018. Bitauto currently expects to generate revenue in the range of RMB1.96 billion to RMB2.01 billion, which represents an increase of 37.8% to 41.3% from the year-ago period. This forecast takes into the consideration of an accounting change brought on by standard ASC 606, which is about revenue recognition regarding value-added tax. We adopted this new standard on January 1, 2018. If we were to be moved in fact of this revenue recognition method and compare revenues on a growth basis, our forecast would have been RMB2.12 billion to RMB2.17 billion, and this would have represented an increase of 37.1% to 40.5%.

I would like to bring your attention to 2 other accounting treatments in addition to ASC 606. These are related to Yixin's IPO in Hong Kong on November 16, 2017. After that day, when calculating net income attributable to Bitauto on our consolidated income statement, Yixin's net income proportional to Yixin's non-controlling interest will be deducted. Secondly, when calculating ADS measures, accretion to redeemable non-controlling interest for Yixin's preferred shares will no longer be considered after the listing.

Thank you for joining us today, and we are now ready for your questions. Operator, we're ready for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Wei Xiong of UBS.

Wei Xiong

This is Wei Xiong asking on behalf of Ming Xu. We have a few questions here. Firstly, we noticed that some of your competitors are making efforts in building their ecosystems and monetizing through big data-related products. Could management share more details on your strategy on that front? And secondly, regarding the Q1 guidance. What growth rate do we expect for your traditional business and Yixin-related business, respectively? And lastly, specifically for Yixin's transaction platform business, which we see that it has been growing very rapidly. What's the outlook this year in terms of its total revenue and profit contribution?

Xuan Zhang

Big data. Currently, we are working -- obviously as a new CEO, I'm in the process of undertaking quite a bit of process in terms of making sure the data of the two companies for different purposes are integrated in a way where that's available for -- that is available for OEMs or dealers or consumers or any other business partners to make sense of and thus to improve their products and services. I think if you look at the data by itself only on the media side, that will be somewhat of a single track data, only indicating a data value that's derived from your own apps and your own websites. But I think the methods that we are undertaking is that not only we have media-related data, we also have transaction-related data, pricing -- and such as pricings and risk management data, as well as residual value data. On the other hand, in terms of the collaborations with a lot of the third-party such as JD Power, such as historically various other media partners, I think in general, we are tackling a data pool that is multifaceted and that's larger in volume. So I guess -- I think the ultimate route is to essentially create different products from these data, either tracking a -- either relates to a consumer or buyer or user or it relates to a typical vehicle. Obviously, vehicles are all identifiable. So automobile products coming from a lot of this data and potentially to monetize these products in the future quarters that are coming.

Cynthia He

I'll take your second question regarding our growth outlook for the first quarter. Of course, there are two large components, one, our media business; second, our transaction services business. The trend in the first quarter of 2018 is going to be very similar to what you saw in the second half of 2017 because the market conditions are similar and also our internal capabilities are similar with ongoing improvements. So in the first quarter, we expect to see mid-teen level growth in the media business. And in the transaction business, we should continue to see exponential growth, but because of Yixin's larger base, so we should be expecting very high double-digit growth. And I will now turn back to Andy for your third question, which is about platform growth outlook.

Xuan Zhang

Do you mind repeating your platform question?

Wei Xiong

Sure, yes. So we just wanted to understand what's the outlook in 2018 for Yixin's transaction platform business in terms of its revenue and profit contribution to the total business?

Xuan Zhang

I think 2017 is about -- I think we're on track. I think we told that it will be somewhere around 30% or so in terms of our revenue contribution. And profit-wise, it will be higher. Obviously, the margin will be a different set of the margins. Right now, I think we're looking at -- we're going with the original estimation. I think it's only been 2 months, 2.5 months, 3 months post our IPO, so things have been consistent. We've done well in 2017. We're looking to do a lot more transactions in 2018. Our own money probably tops out somewhere around RMB40 billion to RMB45 billion in terms of our own capability of leveraging. So what's leftover is pretty much all platform-oriented, which is meaning that the loan facilitations, meaning that joint loans with different banks that we're working with. So basically, I think we are consistent with what we've been going through as back in November.

Wei Xiong

All right. So let me add a little bit of historical reference from 2017, so that in terms of platform expansion outlook, you can base the 2017 numbers and we should expect to see expansion from these base numbers. In 2017, on the IFRS business, because Yixin's business reports IFRS. On an IFRS basis, revenue from the transaction platform was accounted for 25% of total Yixin's revenue and profit accounted for 39% of Yixin's total profit.

Xuan Zhang

Yes, I think we had 30, 50 or 60 kind of a split when we were on the road shows back then. I think we're sticking with that.

Next question is from the line of Binbin Ding of JPMorgan.

Binbin Ding

My question is on the auto media side. So first, I would like to get some color regarding the key drivers leading to the 18% growth of the -- on our ad and subscription revenue in the first quarter. How much comes from the advertising revenue and how much comes from subscription? Now also, we've seen that Yixin also delivered a strong growth in the traditional business revenue. I was wondering stripping out the ad and subscriber revenue generated by Yixin, what are the growth generated by Bitauto's own properties? And second, for full year 2017, we've seen the traditional business accelerated to 14% year-on-year growth versus 10% a year ago. So can management give us any color on the future -- in the 2018?

Cynthia He

Let me answer the second question since this is more about numbers, and then Andy will provide more color on the business rationale. In 2017 as a whole, we generate -- we achieved 14% growth in our advertising and subscription revenue. This is a significant achievement because we came from a base of low single-digit growth in the beginning of year 2017. In February, we had a new management team that moved in and made a lot of re-banking efforts, both content, traffic acquisition and products and features provided by -- enabled by technology and big data. Of course, we have launched more aggressive sale strategies, we increased the product activity, per sales people and 100 things added to our improvement in growth rate for the traditional media business. Going into 2018, we'll continue this momentum. We should expect to see a high teens -- high double-digit growth, and we are very confident with these numbers because we have a lot of improvements that are yet to reap the -- that are yet to really benefit from, and then we also have new initiatives that are to be launched out. I will now invite Andy to talk about our rationale for the media business for 2018.

Xuan Zhang

In general, I think, it's -- first of all, it's a very small from taoche's perspective. Last year was the first year we launched that particular ad revenue stream. I think in the whole year, it was less than USD 10 million, somewhere around RMB50 million range. So compared to almost RMB2 billion revenue of the overall advertising, it's still very, very small. But as acting as the CEO for the both companies, I think one of the initiatives that will be undertaken through my effort is to actually converge some of these areas where that Yiche's sales team or Yiche's at-sales team at the OEM level will have the luxury to sell additional products that taoche creates. So taoche doesn't have to recreate a wheel, rebuild another team of people to sell them to the OEMs. And all we have to do is just internally price them as to how much of the assets that's been sold. Asset meaning media assets that have been sold through the system.

So that way, we'll be operating at a more efficient level and also create less confusion at the OEMs front because essentially, especially with OEMs, there a lot of times where they see both of the companies as one single group. So we have 2 different teams to tackle them. A lot of time, it gets a little bit confusing. So this is one -- will be one of the major improvements from -- for the synergetic cooperations between the Yiche and Yixin moving forward. So basically, as the end result, Yiche team will just have more products to sell, more DAU's to sell, more purchase-focused or purchase-oriented targeted consumers to provide to the OEM front. So that's one of the synergetic move that we'll be carrying -- will be undergoing starting the second quarter.

Next question comes from the line of Wendy Huang of Macquarie.

Wendy Huang

Can you provide some color into the 2018 auto advertising market overall outlook? And also, how do you view the competition in auto advertising from both vertical and also other type of players in the market? Generally, can you give some color on the margin trend for the full year?

Xuan Zhang

I'll answer the first question. So basically, what we've seen is we've seen the growth of the auto sales, especially passenger cars in the first two months, somewhere between 1% to 2%. Obviously, the shifting from general advertising to digital has continued to be the trend for most of the OEMs. There have been a lot of reshuffling of the OEMs' marketing heads and sales companies' heads in the last two month, three months. I believe some of you've actually seen a quite a few different news that came about regarding to that. But in general, I think we're optimistic about the overall digital spending growth with the OEMs. I think last year and the year before, all in the low teens. I think this year will be probably similar. I think moving forward, in terms of facing competitions, just like we've been dealing with all kinds of different vertical and non-vertical or competitors in the past, I think we're focusing on our own traffic, we're focusing on our own product and also given that Yixin will continue to provide more data sources to the entire data pool where that BITA can actually analyze them and providing that feedback to the more targeted customers on behalf of the OEMs and dealers.

I think moving forward, not only we'll pay more attention to the quantity of the traffic, quantity of how many IBOs we attract, but also we're dealing a lot more with the focus on the quality. We would like to have more of those convertible IBOs rather than just the general IBOs moving forward, given that we do have a larger, larger data pool where we can actually link the IBOs to account system where it also links to a vehicle either this person is looking to buy or already bought or are in the process of using. Another initiative that will be undertaken by BITA in the very near future is that we've also started the overall BITA's loyalty program. This particular program is also based on our big data where we're rewarding those consumers who keep on repeating to come back to our apps and our sites. We are creating different related games and as well as fun products for them to participate. Via the participation, they accumulate additional loyalty points, in this case called the [indiscernible]. And these particular loyalty coins can be redeemed to all of the insurance products that has to provide to the consumers, plus what taoche and Yixin has to provide as well, which fully complies with our overall strategy of a one big account actually integrates all of the services that Bitauto as a group has to offer, looking at the vehicle, playing the games relating to that and enjoying different products that we can provide, plus purchasing, plus leasing, as well as using the vehicle. So I think if I remember correctly, in the last 2 months or 3 months, I think we've already seen loyal consumers -- loyal visitors to our sites and apps to redeem upwards of 180 million [indiscernible] or Bitauto loyalty program points. Points, not currency. So this is also one of the directions for us to increase the stickiness of our clients, of our consumers, and we believe as soon enough we actually better integrate and having the capability of redeeming these points for discounts on purchasing, for discounts on interest rates and whatnot, that when they actually are engaging in such activities and also transactions.

Cynthia He

The second is on margin and I can take it. The loyalty program is actually very fine. I'm personally addicted to it. I log on every day so I can accumulate points and waiting for the day I can get my Dyson blow dryer. In terms of margin trends, we are optimistic for 2018. We're optimistic because of two reasons. Number one, we're working very hard towards margin expansion; and number two, there are things that are working towards our advantage. The first advantage is -- or the first factor that's benefiting us is the cost saving synergies between Bitauto and Yixin in terms of joint marketing programs, joint activities, lunch on behalf of our customers, as well as shared data and other synergies that can come out of our close relationship with Yixin will all produce cost savings for both companies. Number two is increased efficiencies from our media business.

So like I said, we're working toward -- we're being more disciplined in our spending and our top line has picked up. So both of these things will offer us increased efficiencies, hence margin improvements. The third factor benefiting us is the economies of scale from Yixin as it becomes more of a revenue generator as well as a bottom line generator. This is big -- in addition to Yixin's overall business and market growth, this also has to do with the expansion of Yixin's platform business, which is more profitable. And having said that, we expect to increase our margin on -- at all levels by 1 to 2 percentage points in the year, hopefully 2%.

Xuan Zhang

Well, I think to put into more perspective, I think last year, BITA's own businesses came up with somewhere around RMB275 million non-GAAP net profit. I think we're very confident that this number will grow around or more than 50% in the year of 2018. Just the route that we're taking not only just by cost savings, but also by creating additional innovative products and leverage in the data that's coming from different areas to create more values for our clientele inclusive of OEMs and the dealers. Also one thing to worth noting, which we historically have never indicated, is that, I'm not sure if you are -- know that BITA -- both BITA and Yixin, all has -- each has one co-branded credit card with different banks. BITA is working with Guangdong Development Bank and Yixin is working with CITIC Bank on that. Collectively, I think up until now, we're having somewhere around 0.5 million accounts relating to the co-branded credit cards. This is also another source of where our customer data will come from in terms of whether or not they're utilizing all the benefits we're providing and whether or not that these benefits can tie up or eventually these accounts can also tie up integrated with BITA's own account system.

So I think 2018 marks a very importance for us to really consolidate all the resources together and focusing on the key of connecting people, focusing on the key of creating the account system where we're allowing the consumers to not only know themselves and their activities relating to cars, but also continue to find out the value that we can provide for them around all the assets that we have and all the points of touch that we have with them. And that we turn around, we'll actually analyze them along with the related brands, brands meeting the auto brands, related sales network, meaning the dealers, and also related banks or financing companies where these data will become more and more valuable to them. So all of which is undergoing right now and while would we're doing that, we continue to ramp up our revenues, and we do see somewhat of a promising profit growth for BITA on business for the year of 2018.

Next question is from the line of Hillman Chan of Citigroup.

Hillman Chan

Firstly, on recently launched dealer product Easy Partners, will you share with us more on the feedback from the dealers? And is there any way to quantify the improvement in the transaction conversion, and how should we think about the price hike of dealer subscriptions in 2018? And then secondly, on our sales and marketing strategy and budget for this year, could you share more on that front and in particular, our cooperation with Baidu and also taoche and potential renewal in the future, please? And lastly is on the content strategy. Could you share more on our plan this year, ongoing PGC, UGC and regarding some of the social-based products as well? I think that's all my questions.

Xuan Zhang

I think we launched BItauto Partner or UG partner back in late last year. I think probably starting from the next quarters, we'll give more quantitative figures and analysis to the public. I think the reason that we actually mentioned that in our scripts in the earnings is that we're confident that we're already seeing results from how we are connecting people, which is the key and the key strategy for BITA in the next few years to come. So this is the first part on the Easy Partner. And also on the major strategic alliances, I think Baidu, I think last month has re-signed with us for the entire year of 2018 on a grand scale, so to speak, and we're pretty much the -- obviously the sole, but the primary partner within the front -- within this particular area. We can look up a little more terms on that, maybe primary, maybe exclusive I think, or we have the priority of having all of them. So that's already set for the year.

And I think moving forward, we also noticed that some other fronts where consumer behavior has really been shifting. A lot of those short video apps and also fun apps has been arousing a lot of interest from the -- for the post '90's crowd and the younger crowd, so to speak. However, a little bit discrepancies from the demographics that they cover compared to what we are looking at. So we're currently still working with a few other guys like Baidu and also taoche on the news reach. Portal-wise, I think we're still working with Netease as well on different content sharing as well as business collaborations. Tencent's continuing to work with us on that as well. In terms of other than the traffic acquisition front, I think JD Power that we're also working with as well. So I guess collaboration in nature has been in our blood and I don't see any reason or I don't see any signs of us slowing down to work with additional partners, let alone that are our own existing group of different assets, which all can contribute. Content strategy, I think that you're right. I think we have two types of main contents that's within our group, other than taoche obviously.

Actually, if you count taoche, it will be third type. So the first main type of content is actually on the listing side. So that's auto pricing on the new cars. That's really dominantly carried out by [Foreign Language], English name literal translation, Bitauto car price. And we also have people like taoche, which is pure transaction-driven content. So both of these are more or less a tool versus media or versus any other interactive content. So Yiche app and Yiche's own website and mobile site will actually become a lot more important in terms of continuing to create interest for consumers to come on, other than just looking at the price and looking at the transactions. We will also use them to be -- to create more interactive short videos, which will be definitely one of the focuses. But also, we noticed that the consumers nowadays, that those who actually comes to our assets, a good part of them are already existing car owners and car users. So we're also spending a little bit more effort this year to toss that in.

So otherwise, that -- the loyalty program, it's also tailored towards that type of demographic. While you're having a car, this is something that you can -- we can provide to you, either -- in order for you to use your vehicle at an easier way, more reliable way, and while you're doing that, you're actually earning points along the way -- all the way through as well. So the positioning of the -- or the relaunching of Bitauto was our positioning. It will actually take place in the second quarter. We're in the tail end of that particular strategy. Our intention is to relaunch that right before the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing. So you'll hear about us from that point on. So at the end -- in the end, I think in terms of the strategy-wise, we want to make sure that we cover the entire lifecycle of the consumer or the auto buyers or users from the point where they have interest in cars to the point where that they probably already traded and used a few different cars with us. We will have all of that covered within all of these properties. So this is the overall strategy.

Next question is from Liping Zhao of CICC.

Liping Zhao

Actually, I have a quick question about the share-based compensation. Can you share the share-based compensation trend going forward, because we see a very large jump in third quarter and fourth quarter?

Xuan Zhang

Right. I think I'm in the best position to answer that question because more or less that relates to me personally. I think the jump actually came from the result of the hit on Yixin's P&L last year at the last quarter -- at the final quarter of the year. Because in the last 3-and-so years after I established Yixin and most of the management team, we have been working for the company without any stock compensation whatsoever. I personally didn't receive any cash compensation either while I was doing that. So therefore, right before the lifting of Yixin, the agreement is that to revoke all the efforts that the team has made in the past 3.5 years of time. For me, it's more or less like 4 years of time. So that single incident happened -- took place in the fourth quarter. We will not see a different scale like this, especially from Yixin's perspective, anytime soon, so to speak. So it's a one-time thing, it will not repeat itself. Thank you.

Cynthia He

In terms of the amortization numbers, for your understanding, it's not a straight line, but accelerated lines. Roughly about 50% of related expenses have already been incurred within year 2017. Going forward, we should see the remaining 50% spread out into the vesting period. Of course, there are other factors affecting this, but roughly, for a very simple understanding, the bulk of this effect is already behind us.

Our next question is from Wayne Wang of HSBC.

Wayne Wang

I have a quick question regarding to our expansion plan. Do we have any expansion plans to extend our network coverage in low-tier cities in China? And if we do have this plan, so what kind of impact was this likely to on our margin and revenue and will the ASP be a little bit different with the other products?

Xuan Zhang

Do you want to clarify as to the part of expansion plan? Are you talking about the membership side of the business or are you talking about the transaction side of the business?

Wayne Wang

It's membership side.

Cynthia He

Dealers?

Wayne Wang

Yes, dealers. Yes.

Xuan Zhang

Right, so. Dealer for me, I think it's more of a -- a sort of a distribution reach of our leads that we -- that comes from the consumers where they show interest to a typical vehicle that a dealer carries. So on the expansion of this area, I don't think we incur additional cost or investments for that. It's not like you have to open a physical store, something like that, that you actually have initial investments and then wait for the cash flows to come in. In this case, it's more or less whether or not we deem an area that's worth for us to start penetrating. Penetrating meaning that normally what we do is that we don't send our staff to that location right away, but they work remotely, they allure the interest of the local dealers in terms of participating in our memberships, either via phone calls or via WeChat or via all kinds of different communication devices, also the Easy Partners as well, where that -- if they're showing -- indicating nothing interest, then we'll convert them into our members.

So I don't see any significant so-called investments in this kind of a expansion strategy. We've been doing this for many, many, many years in the past. Last year, we hit 27,000, and I think in terms of pure flash dealerships, some say there was 30,000, some say there is 28,000. But in any case, we will try to cover as many as possible in 2018. We're also looking to the possibility of the second tier new car dealers as well. Last year, we penetrated a few. This year will also be something that we're looking into, to also to increase additional partners within the Easypass program, and as well as potential revenue streams coming from them as well. So that's on the membership and in terms of how we're looking to expand. But again, I don't think that's going to cost us anything, rather generating additional revenue and the profit.

Our next question is from the line of Monica Chen of Credit Suisse.

Monica Chen

I have a quick question on our digital marketing solutions revenue this quarter, which we saw quite a strong performance. I just want to understand what's the reason behind that and how should we think about the trend in 2018. And specifically, who are the key accounts that we're working with for this quarter and how do we position this business in our overall strategy?

Xuan Zhang

Well, I think this is actually the longest history business that we've had, we still have, obviously. And I think it's seasonality mostly because they take orders from different OEMs that they have value contract with or project-based contract with. Last year, we have dealt with somewhere around 73 different OEMs. I'm sorry, that's for the overall. We've dealt with about 78--

Cynthia He

78 customers for CIG, most of them are OEM automakers, some of them are auto-related companies, such as tire makers.

Xuan Zhang

So basically, the entire auto industry has its own seasonality. Normally, first quarter is the lowest and fourth quarter is the highest and supposedly, fourth quarter normally accounts for almost twice or if not 1.5x, 1.7x of the first quarter volume. That has to do with Chinese New Year. Also at the end, we have Double 11. And so these two effects all play in for both quarters. Again, I think nothing in particular. This business will just move along at its own pace. It's been in existence for the last 18 years. I think we have distributor. We've actually helped the OEM players distribute somewhere around RMB3 billion worth of digital spendings last year. This number will be fairly consistent in the year of 2018. Position-wise, I think it's always good to have something that give us more indication of how the market is progressing and what are some of the -- so this will be the forefront of sort of our technicals in terms of census as to who are the new players, who are the players who actually phased out, who is strong, who is a little bit weaker.

So that gives us a lot of somewhat of indications at earlier stage, helps us on the strategy base and also itself is profitable, it has been profitable. So we're just going to let the business to run itself continually. It's still run by the very original co-founder, so to speak. He joined us back in 2002, very early stage. He's been running the business for the last 15 years, 16 years, so he knows what to do with the business. So that's pretty much how we got to position CIG and historically, it has accounted for a huge percentage of our revenue and profit back in the days when we first listed. Obviously, we do see -- agency business has its own sort of a drawback, which is the growth. Again, I mean, RMB3 billion worth of digital spendings, that's probably about maybe 7% to 10% of the entire market. So it helps us to get a sense of where the market's moving. So that's pretty much, I think, its purpose and also it's self-supported.

Next question is from Eddie Leung of Morgan Stanley.

Eddie Leung

Actually, I have a question regarding the used car business. So in my view, I think that the auto industry has been talking about the potential of the used cars business for years, but we only see strong demand actually pick up quite recently, around 12 months' time, a little bit more than that. So my question is that which part actually is the key driver of such used car business demand? Is it more supply driven, i.e. we have more used car in auto finance providers or do you think it's a really demand from the customers? And also, can you share with us your view on the used car business versus new car business, especially as a vertical -- as a auto vertical wherein trying to build auto ecosystem? Actually, what do you think when conducting 2 type of transactions? What do you think -- which transactions are all competitive in your view and which transaction has more, I mean, monetization opportunity along all the whole transaction loop in your view? So that is my question.

Xuan Zhang

Okay, thank you, but it's a big question. First of all, I mean, because Bitauto has injected its used car business entirety to Yixin back in the last May -- month of last May, so it's more suitable for Yixin to answer. But since I am both CEO, so I'll answer that on behalf of Yixin, so to speak. I think, yes, I mean, it's growing. But again, I dare to disagree where that you see volumes picking up because I think the stats coming from China's Automotive Dealers Association indicated about 30 million transactions in used car, but normally because of the system that's been carried out [Foreign Language] title transfers system that's in China where actually, a lot of the volumes have been double counted because the dealers are involved extensively. So normally -- the normal practice is taking that number and divide it by 1.5, that's the actual vehicle number. So that's about 8 million to 9 million. And within that 8 million to 9 million, you'll also have somewhere around almost 2 million commercial vehicles involved, not passenger but commercial.

So -- which left over is about 6 million to 7 million altogether, which is not a huge jump from the year before because some of the growth rates are staggering, 30%, 27%, but -- because the base was very low. But if you look at the market, kit should be somewhere around 6 million to 7 million vehicles compared to the new car sales of 25 million, purely on the passenger side of it. So your concluding about 1 to maybe 4 ratio on -- where a used car equals to 4 new car transactions. So again, still a new car dominated the market right now. Because of the low base, it will definitely grow because of the new car population or the existing population of passenger cars reaching somewhere near 200 million by the end of 2018. I think it will be fair to assume that there is a natural penetration of these vehicles that are destined to be transacted as used car. We can use that rate -- we can use that logic to project, but so far, I think, again 6 million to 7 million used car -- passenger car last year, while we were having 170 million overall population of passenger cars in China.

So that's not a huge turnover ratio for cars to be traded as used car. So that also signifies opportunities, obviously. However, I think, nowadays, there are 2 types of websites or apps that are capturing the online demand in that front. One type is the information-driven apps and sites, led by 58 and Autohome. We're in the process of turning the taoche app -- taoche.com from the original information site into the new breed of the transaction-driven site, which are led by [indiscernible] and et cetera. So therefore, I think this situation happened in the past in different industries. I think back in days, three-seat products were well received and most of these traffic were well captured by the websites like [indiscernible], by the websites like pcpop. But once before getting used to the product as -- to the specs of these products and where to get them, all of a sudden you have JD that came out. I'm just providing transaction directly for that purposes. It sort of cut off all the traffics from these eco sites.

I think some of the other verticals like the real estate having a similar effect where the transaction-oriented sites are more welcomed rather than the information sites and more revenues can obviously be derived from transactions versus pure info-based companies. So I think one of the reasons and the one of the thinkings for taoche to change itself from an info site into a transaction app is the -- this is the proof for that. So I think moving forward, I will continue to do that. But obviously, we noticed that the competition has been quite fierce among all of these players. And I think moving forward, it will still be the case because, again, we are facing with ultra-low frequency transactions in any category. Tentative leadership in the traffic or in the brand doesn't necessarily give you all the edge, so to speak. Any one player can come in if given enough investment or capital, it will have its own market share as well, just like the U.S. or any other parts of the world. I think CarMax only has about 2%, 3% of the entire market. So it's a naturally fragmented market.

But again, I think we are positioned to capture the market. Whether or not are we going to do the structures as it is now or there will be more innovative ways of capture the market, we will definitely be considering as well. But in any case, used car market is a very important and equal part of Yiche and Yixin. So, therefore, this is something that we are spending a lot of effort on. So far, if you had listened to the Yixin's call, we'll be passing around some of the app rankings that came out earlier this year, indicating the last half years effort since we launched taoche and taoche's APP. So at the end of day, I think I'm recognizing the potential of the used car market. Again, I don't see abnormal growth for the market just yet. Base is still low and competition is stiff, it's not an easy market. But again, I mean, we've been in the market for a long time. We have our own resources and capabilities, we have our own edge against all the competitors out there. That is also why we're looking at this whole business between BITA, Yixin, and taoche as a ecosystem business.

One or two can help the other in terms of customer acquisition, in terms of service integration, as well as data integration. Giving you an example, currently, there are 100's of people who actually indicating clear interest to purchase a new car out of BITA's apps and the sites. We have never provided an option for them to exchange their existing or trading their existing vehicles, and those are the main inventory sources for a lot of the used car businesses in the country. So moving forward, as the new CEO role, this will also be a very important part of my synergetic collaboration effort between the group of the companies, where we will soon enough to provide these options to consumers. But because of our capability of aligning all of these different activities together to the consumer, I think the capability of us providing good value to the consumer will also be obvious as well. So I think this is how we are thinking of this particular sector, and we're very determined to take our own share within that particular sector. Thank you.

We are now approaching the end of the conference call. I'll now turn the call over to Bitauto's CFO, Cynthia He, for closing remarks.

Cynthia He

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Please don't hesitate to contact us if you have any further questions. We look forward to speak to you again soon.

Thank you for your participation on today's conference. This concludes the presentation. You may now disconnect. Good day.

