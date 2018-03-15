Tetragon: Let The Numbers Do The Talking

It's paying you a 5.4% yield and buying back shares while you wait for Mr. Market to come to its senses.

I like a bargain. I like to buy something I need for a lot less than it's worth. Right now, I need somewhere to deploy my capital and diversify my portfolio. Stock markets are at historically high valuations, especially in the US, and as a value-leaning investor, I'm struggling to find opportunities.

Step forward Tetragon Financial Group (OTCPK:TGONF).

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment trust, pursuing a diversified, flexible alternative investment strategy. What does that mean? From the horse's mouth: they invest in a "broad range of assets, including bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds, private equity, infrastructure and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business" and aim to "provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles."

So far, so… ok, I hear you say. Investment trusts are almost as old as the markets themselves (incidentally, the first ever investment trust - the Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust- is still going and will be celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. It has paid a dividend every single year. How's that for a track record?). Their benefits and drawbacks are well known. Why are you reading about one on Seeking Alpha?

Because this one happens to be a bargain. Cheap as chips, as we say here in the UK. Tetragon, at $13, is currently trading on a 38.6% discount to NAV ($21.16). It holds a net cash balance of $321m, both to be able to take advantage of new opportunities and to help manage cash flow, considering some of its illiquid investments. If you adjust the NAV to take out this cash, we're looking at a 46% discount. 46%! There must be a downside?

Let's go back and take a proper look at the company. They IPO'd in 2007, with 100% investment in Collateralised Loan Obligations, though they are now far more diversified with CLOs only accounting for 17% of net assets.

Insider ownership of Tetragon stands at 27% - the second highest amongst 279 UK listed investment companies. The company says "We believe that this ownership creates an alignment of interest between the investment manager, TFG Asset Management and Tetragon shareholders", and it's hard to argue.

What isn't hard to pick a gripe with is the corporate structure of the company. Listed shares hold no voting rights. From their annual report: "Tetragon's voting shares are owned by Polygon Credit Holdings II Limited which is a non-U.S. affiliate of Tetragon's investment manager and is ultimately controlled by Reade Griffith and Paddy Dear, who also control the investment manager. Tetragon's voting shares control the composition of the Board of Directors and exercise extensive influence over Tetragon's business and affairs". And: "Tetragon's organisational, ownership and investment structure creates significant conflicts of interest that may be resolved in a manner which is not always in the best interests of Tetragon or its shareholders."

Err, ok. Essentially, the guys at the top, Reade Griffith and Paddy Dear, control the board and also control the investment manager. It's all a bit incestuous, and to be honest a bit of a red flag. However, as said above, they do share an alignment of interests with shareholders through their ownership stake, and they seem to be running things fairly. Just don't expect any big boardroom moves to replace the investment manager any time soon… or indeed, any pay cuts. Oh, and these guys didn't exactly endear themselves to investors when in charge of Polygon over the financial crisis period.

Fees-wise, they charge 1.5% and 25% over the hurdle rate of LIBOR plus 2.65%.

Now, on to some more positive ground. Tetragon, despite the above, has been very well run since inception

Let's take a closer look.

NAV total return has been solid over the last five years, and indeed since inception, with an 11.3% rate annualised since 2007.

Return on equity has been similarly solid, with a 12.4% return rate since inception, bang in the middle of their 10-15% target. It has lagged a little in the last couple of years, like NAV per share total return, though the company is confident returns will increase as and when LIBOR increases. Tetragon could be a good play against the rising rate environment, but we cannot just skip over the fact that they have been underperforming recently. However -the discount to NAV! It seems disproportionate, especially considering they hold a conservative net cash position of ~16% NAV.

The final metric the company measures itself on is the dividend.

The dividend has increased year on year, and is currently standing at $0.70 per share, a 5.4% yield, easily covered and growing at an 8.3% 5-year CAGR. This is alongside an aggressive share buy-back programme, meaning the company has returned $1,167m to shareholders since inception:

I am not always a supporter of large-scale buybacks, but in this case, considering the discount to NAV, I believe this has been a prudent, shareholder-value enhancing decision, and will continue to be so until the discount closes.

To put it all together:

Against its peers, it has the dubious honour of both trouncing their 5 and 10-year performance and operating at a far deeper discount to NAV. Please see the below table using stats from the Association of Investment Companies for the Flexible Investment sector.

So, why is it so cheap? I can only see worries about the history of its operators, and the governance structure - both valid perhaps, but not worthy of a 38.6% discount surely. However, it's kind of… always been this way for Tetragon:

I can't promise that the market is suddenly going to wake up and price this properly. They've never assigned a fair valuation to the stock, and perhaps they never will. However, with the company quietly compounding its NAV year after year, growing its dividend and buying back its shares, it is paying you to wait.

A 5.4% yield, an ever-growing diversified asset base and the potential for - maybe one day - a share price re-rating: This bargain hunter is happy.

