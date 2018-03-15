Fibria Celulose In The Middle Of A Bidding War

In the near-term, the upside seems to be smaller than the downside and Fibria's shareholders should consider taking at least a part of their profits off the table.

Fibria Celulose (FBR), the world biggest pulp producer, experienced an impressive share price growth over the recent weeks and months. The share price has increased by more than 170% over the last 12 months. The spectacular performance was fueled by growing pulp prices, by a very successful start-up of the Horizonte II project that further strengthened Fibria's market position and in recent weeks, Fibria got in the middle of a bidding war. Right now, the share price is at multi-year highs and it is time to start thinking about an exit strategy.

FBR data by YCharts

On February 19, Fibria announced that its key shareholders, the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) and Votorantim, were contacted by Suzano Papel e Celulose (OTCPK:SUZBY) in order to discuss “alternative strategies” for the companies. It turned out that the “alternative strategies” is a codename for Suzano's intention to acquire Fibria. Last week, the president of BNDES confirmed that BNDES that owns 29.08% and Votorantim that owns 29.42% of Fibria's shares are in an advanced stage of negotiations with Suzano Papel e Celulose, regarding the sale of their stakes.

Only several days later, BNDES and Votorantim confirmed that they have received an unsolicited takeover offer for their stake in Fibria also from Paper Excellence. Paper Excellence is a privately owned Netherland paper producer. The owners of Paper Excellence are linked also to Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP Sinarmas). Paper Excellence has a production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes of paper and pulp per year and 2,300 employees. The operations of the company are located in Canada (Nova Scotia, British Columbia, Saskatchewan) and France. According to a Reuters article, Paper Excellence wants to acquire Fibria for approximately $12.3 billion:

The bid was structured so as to value Fibria at 40 billion reals ($12.3 billion) in a year’s time, and offered a break-up fee of 4 billion reais if the deal fails to acquire financing, the sources said.

Fibria alone seems to be observing the whole situation from the outside for now, as according to the information provided to the Brazilian regulator, the potential acquirers are dealing only with Fibria's key shareholders BNDES and Votorantim (1, 2).

According to a recent CNBC article, the BNDES senior executives haven't reached a conclusion regarding the takeover offers yet, however, a decision is expected by the end of next week. The article also states:

Among the directors, there are differing opinions on which bidder should win. The sources said BNDES and Votorantim will consider future perspectives for the company, as well as the specific transaction terms offered by each bidder. Although there has been speculation on BNDES and Votorantim SA requesting higher bids, two sources with knowledge of the matter said the Suzano and Paper Excellence proposals have not been rejected by controlling shareholders.

What's at stake?

Fibria Celulose is the biggest hardwood pulp producer in the World. After the completion of the Horizonte II project, its pulp production capacity increased to 7.25 million tonnes per year. In 2016, the company produced 5.642 million tonnes of pulp and generated net revenues of $3.73 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.57 billion, net income of $347 million and free-cash-flow of $643 million. As only the second half of 2017 was positively impacted by Horizonte II, the 2018 financial results should be significantly better compared to 2017, assuming that there's no major pulp price decline.

The company ended 2017 with cash & cash equivalents worth $2.21 billion and the net debt stood at $3.728 billion. The debt maturities are relatively evenly spread over the next 10 years.

Right now, Fibria is the main player of the hardwood pulp industry. Not only is Fibria the biggest, it is also the lowest-cost producer. Thanks to Horizonte II, Fibria's cash costs should decline further, approximately to the $165/t level. Only for comparison, the U.S. and Chinese producers have cash costs well above $400/t and the Canadian cash costs stand at $361/t. Even Fibria's Brazilian peers have cash costs above $200/t on average.

Source: Fibria Celulose

Fibria is dangerous for all of its competitors. It is in a good shape, it is settled at the bottom of the industry cost curve and its indebtedness is well manageable. It can generate very nice cash-flows even at pulp prices devastating for the majority of its rivals which gives it a huge competitive advantage. Even more powerful and dangerous would be a company that combines Fibria and Suzano. Suzano should produce 3.6 million tonnes of pulp, at a cash cost of R$570/t ($175) in 2018. A combined company would have an annual pulp production capacity of almost 11 million tonnes at a cash cost of approximately $168/t.

Source: Suzano

The potential combination of Fibria and Suzano probably spooked their competitors and as a result, Paper Excellence came up with its own offer. However, it is questionable whether $12.3 billion will be enough to persuade BNDES and Votorantim, especially given the fact that BNDES is also a 7% owner of Suzano.

What's the outcome for Fibria's shareholders?

The situation is relatively unclear. Although it was announced that Paper Excellence should offer around $12.3 billion, it is unclear what Suzano's exact offer is. Moreover, as BNDES is an important shareholder of Suzano, it is possible that it will tend to prefer Suzano's offer, even in the case that it is slightly worse compared to offer from Paper Excellence.

The offer of $12.3 billion values one share of Fibria at $22.2. It is approximately the current share price. Back in September, I wrote that Fibria's shares have the potential to climb to the $23-24 area over the next 12 months (by September 2018). Thanks to the recent developments, this price target has been almost met. It means that it is time to evaluate the exit strategy.

The near-term upside seems to be relatively limited. The share price may be pushed significantly higher only by an increased offer. However, it is not sure whether a better offer will come. In the case that BNDES and Votorantim accept one of the current offers, the share price will probably end-up somewhere at the current levels. If both of the offers are rejected, it is possible to expect the share price to decline, probably somewhere to the $15-20 area. Another problem is that according to a Reuters article, Suzano wants to avoid the poison pill that says that if Votorantim sells a stake higher than 25%, a mandatory offering to all shareholders must follow. It means that in theory, Suzano may acquire BNDES and Votorantim's stake and take control over Fibria without dealing with the minority shareholders.

Conclusion

Fibria's good shape and status of a world biggest and lowest cost hardwood pulp producer has attracted the attention of two of its competitors who started a bidding war. Right now, Fibria's major shareholders that hold 58.5% of shares, are considering offers from Suzano Papel e Celulose and Paper Excellence. According to the public information, the details of Suzano's offer are not known and Paper Excellence's offer values Fibria at $22.2 per share. As a result, the near-term upside potential seems to be lower than the downside. If one of the current offers is accepted, the share price shouldn't move too much. If someone makes a superior offer, the share price will increase, however, it is hard to expect a substantial growth, as an improvement by $1 billion adds only $1.8 or approximately 8% to the current share price. On the other hand, if both of the offers are declined, it is possible to expect the share price to decline back to the $15-20 area. The best strategy for the long-term shareholders seems to be to take at least a part of the profits off the table now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FBR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.