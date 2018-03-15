How To Identify Retail Winners And Losers

Many retail stocks have under performed and there may be some potential bargains out there.

Retailers have underperformed the market over the past few years. The S&P 500 is up more than double the iShares SPDR Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) with the underperformance becoming particularly pronounced over the past few years.

It's also worth noting the abysmal underperformance for retail came even with the fund having Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) (formerly Priceline) in its top ten holdings. The big worry is whether e-commerce sales, mainly by Amazon, will continue to erode the market share of traditional retailers. Obviously given the dismal stock performance of the sector there are a lot of potential bargain stocks. The question is whether there is any easy way for investors to identify winners and losers?

Can Online Sales Explain Stock Performance?

Many retailers typically talk about becoming "omni-channel" companies and play up their e-commerce aspirations on conference calls with investors. Reality is sometimes very different with management talking a big game but the company actually spending very little to build out their online business. We wanted to see if investors could just simply look at the companies that had the highest online sales as a percentage of revenue (e.g. what companies were actually doing what they claimed). The table below shows the list of companies we used for our data set along with revenue, online sales percentage, and some capital structure information (you will see why this is included later). We looked mainly at department stores, stand alone, and mall based retailers including Abercrombie and Fitch (NYSE:ANF), American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA), The Buckle (NYSE:BKE), Gap (NYSE:GPS), JCPenney (NYSE:JCP), Kohls (NYSE:KSS), L Brands (NYSE:LB), Macys (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), Carter's (NYSE:CRI), Chico's FAS(NYSE:CHS), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY).

(Source: Company data for last fiscal year or current quarter if e-commerce sales not disclosed in 10-K. Industry or media estimates for the following companies AEO, JCP, KSS (likely refers to FY2015 but FY2016 was reported as relatively unchanged), SHLD, LB, M, URBN, PLCE, CHS, and CRI. Also note BBY figure is for domestic segment (>90% of sales) only.)

We left out auto parts and hardware stores since those retail models are not (yet) being affected by Amazon. We also excluded stores with large grocery businesses since grocery sales are mainly done in-person and the large sales totals would skew the online revenue percentages.

We did a regression of analysis of online sales as a percentage of total revenues to see how well it predicted the trailing twelve-month stock price performance. Our first try at a model ended up with an r-squared value of just .18. Meaning just 18% of a company's stock price performance was explained by online sales. Not good.

However, if you look at our table of data you'll notice two outliers. Ross Stores has approximately zero online sales yet has a positive stock return. TJX also has de-minimis online sales yet has a positive stock return. These are not typical department stores or mall based retailers. They are both discount retailers that stock their stores with a revolving inventory of close-out specials with inventory usually varying from location to location. This type of shopping has yet to move online in any significant form. If we remove those two stores, the results improve dramatically.

We now have an r-squared value of .34 meaning online sales explained 34% of the stocks twelve month return number. You can see how well the actual performance fits the predicted performance. I'd say the results aren't too bad considering we are looking at public market stock returns which are subject to lots of emotion and big up and down swings and the fact that we are looking at companies in different retail sectors as well.

We wanted to see if we could add one more variable to improve the models performance. There are a lot of half-dead retailers suffering under piles of debt. Sears Holdings (SHLD) being a prime example. Most of the big negative stock price returns in the table are from retailers like this. Adding long-term debt as a percentage of adjusted enterprise value (book value of debt plus market value of equity, no adjustments for cash or other investments) did help improve the model.

We were able to bump up our r-squared value to almost 52% meaning we were able to explain over half the move of the stock's one year performance using just two variables.

Summary

So does going long companies with a high percentage of online sales compared with peers and shorting companies with lots of debt and low online sales make sense as an investment strategy? It might.

However, I'd say investors are likely to be best served by using some type of model like this as a starting point for future research. Just as we found removing discount retailers markedly improved our model's results there are probably other tweaks to the model investors could make after thoroughly examining each company.

Probably the best way to think about our results is to say that if you are an investor looking at retailers that might be worth an investment you're likely to have success if you look at retailers with little debt and a high percentage of online sales and your likely to experience poor results if you start your search amongst retailers with high debt loads and little online sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.