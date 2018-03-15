For now, the latest weather outlook remains supportive of prices, but if the models start to shift, we will be closing our bullish position.

This was 8 Bcf lower than our estimate of -101 Bcf and 3 Bcf lower than the consensus average of -96 Bcf.

Welcome to the Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report Edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -93 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 1.532 Tcf. This compares to the -55 Bcf change last year and -97 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -96 Bcf with a range of -86 Bcf to -107 Bcf. We expected -101 Bcf and were 5 Bcf above the consensus. We were off by 8 Bcf on this storage report.

This week's EIA natural gas storage report came in much lower than what traders expected. Despite Reuters survey showing -96 Bcf, ICE settlement report had -100 Bcf, and so the disappointing storage draw further pushed prices lower.

Looking at the natural gas price action today, we noted in our Tuesday NGD that we took up a new position in UGAZ (because we couldn't short DGAZ), and that weather remained supportive for us to take the bullish position.

But as you can tell from the recent price action, lots can change in 2-days, and following our disclosure, ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS dropped HDDs, and EOS turned up to 1.37 Tcf.

While we maintain our UGAZ long position for now, we notified subscribers that our position would be chopped if weather turns bearish in the coming updates. In addition, we will be posting the latest long-range weather outlook for the next 6-weeks this afternoon, so any big changes from that will influence our decision. With the recent sell-off pushing natural gas prices below the uptrend channel, the technical selling combined with the bearish EIA storage report and bearish weather model updates added to the downside.

We will be watching weather updates closely for our next decision.

HFI Research Natural Gas

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.