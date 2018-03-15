Can Apple And Amazon Recover From 'Key Reversal' Days?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) closed Wednesday at $178.44 up 5.4% year to date and is up 18.8% since setting its 2018 low of $150.24 on Feb. 9. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) closed Wednesday at $1.591.00 up a mammoth 36% year to date and is in bull market territory up 25.7% from its Feb. 9 low of $1,265.93.

The daily chart for Apple

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Apple shows the stock well above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $172.47 and $162.13, respectively, as the stock has been above a ‘golden cross’ since Sept. 6, 2016 when the stock closed at $107.70. The ‘golden cross’ was confirmed when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average. This could be part of a long-term core holding for shares of Apple.

The horizontal lines are my annual and semiannual pivots of $176.57 and $170.50 which have been strong magnets so far in 2018. Note the ‘key reversal’ on March 13.

The daily chart for Amazon

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Amazon shows the stock well above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $1,415.98 and $1,129.97, respectively, as the stock has been above a ‘golden cross’ since April 25, 2016 when the stock closed at $626.20. The ‘golden cross’ was confirmed when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average. This could be part of a long-term core holding for shares of Amazon.

The horizontal lines are my weekly risky level of $1,610.08 which was tested at the March 13 high. The horizontal at $1,444.67 is this month’s value level. Note the ‘key reversal’ on March 13.

The weekly chart for Apple

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Apple is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $174.37. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average which is the ‘reversion to the mean’ at $123.78. The Investors had the opportunity to buy at the ‘reversion to the mean’ between the week of May 6, 2016 and the week of July 1, 2016 when the average was $93.31. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the week at 77.18 up from 70.41 on March 9.

Aggressive traders should buy Apple on weakness to my annual and semiannual pivots of $176.57 and $170.50, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $189.46.

The weekly chart for Amazon

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Amazon is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $1,458.98. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average which is the ‘reversion to the mean’ at $690.67. Investors had the opportunity to buy at the ‘reversion to the mean’ way back in February 2009 when the stock was trading between $55 and $60 a share. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the week at 91.51 up from 89.65 on March 9. The stock is not only above its overbought threshold of 80.00, but the reading above 90.00 makes the stock an ‘inflating parabolic bubble’.

Traders are advised to be cautious at this time as my monthly value level lags at $1,444.67. Aggressive traders should reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level of $1,610.08.

Investors should be concerned that ‘key reversal’ days have occurred on the Nasdaq, Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), and the semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) and the technology sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK). This is a warning that technology leadership may be ending.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.