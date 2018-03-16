Exxon Mobil In The Permian And Its Low Carbon Outlook

A second presentation provided an overview of the Exxon view of its place in a lower carbon world.

The Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Analyst Meeting of March 7th was four hours long, followed by another hour and a half focused on "energy and carbon." I listened to half the day of, and the other portions, on March 14th, the last day of the call replay. Unlike the blue-suited, eye-rolling reporter at the National People's Congress in China, bored with staged material and questions, I was listening intently to learn of their strategy in the Permian and their views about the shift to a low-carbon world. But other ideas emerged that are important too and pertain to my two stated points of interest.

One important takeaway was the commitment by CEO Darren Woods to communicate better about Exxon's strategies. According to analysts, their share price has suffered for a variety of reasons, one of which is a lack of replacing reserves compared to peers. Woods suggested that Exxon was not so interested in chasing volumes as it was in long-term value creation. Supposedly, while peers focus on their volume growth, a proxy for growth, objectives and best-laid plans, Exxon's position is to focus on leveraging competitive advantages from work over the past to the present and future = "structured sustained advantages." The Exxon value chain is wide and deep. Woods said that Exxon is in essence a "technology company, tied to advances."

Supply, demand, and low carbon outlook

The projections by Exxon of world demand imply that significant investment will be needed in oil and gas for many decades to come. Woods reminded listeners of the capital intensiveness and depletion associated with the oil and gas business. From leading shale firms, such as EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and others, the firms best placed for sustainable profitability are the lower cost producers. The recent oil price downturn and tight oil resource additions have lead firms to tout their ability to operate in a lower price environment. Exxon certainly has the global scale and reach. It estimates oil demand to grow by 20% per year through the period 2016-2040, roughly 8% per annum. 1

However, in a world heading toward the 2-degree Celsius goal (or 450 Scenario), oil demand slows slightly, and a level of production is still needed to account for the depletion of the resource. Greater electric vehicle penetration, while shifting away from oil consumption, moves to more natural gas usage from power plants using natural gas and/or in combination with renewables. Coal declines. (The dotted line below represents the fleet of light duty vehicles becoming fully electric by 2040, i.e. 100% penetration.)

Looking across all the many notable 2-degree scenarios, oil declines an average of 0.4% per year and gas grows 0.9%. In a 2-degree scenario, with an implied low demand for oil, the demand would look like that of 1973, over 40 million b/d; in an average 2-degree scenario, demand would be more likened to that of 2003 at 73 million b/d, before China and Asian demand began to ramp up.

Exxon, as does any follower of a lower carbon future, notes two pathways to achieving it: Greater energy efficiency and lowering the carbon content of the energy system. They are investing in research and development to be a player in those two spaces. A recent breakthrough in gene editing tools has supported their plans for commercialization of algae as a biofuel, which has been in the works for over a decade. They plan to be producing 10,000 b/d by 2025.

Woods was particularly concise about the challenge when answering a question related to engagement with policymakers. He said we need "real practical solutions" that are:

• Affordable

• Reliable

• Scalable, and

• Sustainable for the environment

I have not specifically searched out good cases of big oil talking about a low carbon future, but I was left believing that Exxon has an actionable weather eye toward the future. One day, they may not be called an "integrated oil and gas company," or IOC, but a multi-play energy company or MPEC.

The Permian, a significant piece of upstream portfolio

Given the sustained need for oil, liquids, and natural gas supply for decades into the future, Exxon's upstream portfolio seems to be gathering steam. Chief executive Woods announced Exxon's plans to triple total daily production to more than 600,000 oil-equivalent barrels by 2025 from its operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. Tight oil production from the Delaware and Midland Basins will increase five-fold in the same period.2

He pledged $50 billion would be spent over five years in the U.S., much of it directed to the Permian Basin and the Gulf Coast.3 4 Exxon also highlighted its Brazil and Guyana deepwater portfolios as major contributors to upstream production growth, along with the "frontier" projects of Papua New Guinea and Mozambique LNG.

In 2017, XTO Energy held a seventh place of top oil producers in Texas, with EOG Resources and Pioneer holding the first and second places, respectively.5

In comparison, Pioneer forecasts producing one million barrels per day of oil equivalent in 2025. In 2017, XTO was the top gas producer in Texas, which in itself computes to just over 225,000 barrels of oil equivalent. However, the N. Delaware acquisition (the Bass lands) are in the New Mexico part of the Permian, so Texas numbers do not capture Exxon's XTO oil production.

Exxon expects to achieve this production growth via its shale arm, Fort Worth subsidiary XTO Energy, which it purchased in 2010 for $31 billion. Sara Ortwein, president of Exxon Mobil's XTO Energy subsidiary, said,

"We have logistics and technology advantages over our competitors."

They also will call upon their experience gained from drilling over 5,000 horizontal unconventional wells and having large, highly-contiguous acreage positions.6

Exxon recently cited drilling 12,500-foot laterals in the Delaware bit and even a three-miler in the Midland Basin.7

Of Exxon's 36 rigs operating in the Permian and Bakken, 30 are to be directed to the Permian. (There are 398 rigs operating in Permian as of January 2018, of which 145 were added in 2017.) 8

Incidentally, there were 729 oil rigs in the U.S. in January 2018 and 799 in February, according to a Dallas Fed slide show. 9

(Of note, this chart is updated compared to the fourth quarter earnings call one.)

Entering a hard-won cycle of profitability after the bust, energy firms must now please their shareholders by "moderating production growth" and continuing the drive toward producing more oil more efficiently and with reduced costs. Technology and supply chain management are supposed to play a part. From the analyst day, Exxon noted that as operator, it can better control its own destiny to achieve its production goals.

Exxon says:

"Through capital efficient production growth, the increased volumes will be driven by reduced drilling costs, technology improvements and expanded acreage. Exxon Mobil has amassed a large, highly contiguous acreage position, located in the prolific, multi-layered oil zones of the Delaware and Midland basins. Combined with operating experience gained through drilling more than 5,000 horizontal unconventional wells, and a leading-edge technology organization, Exxon Mobil has the ability to efficiently and profitably develop this attractive resource." 10

The Permian Basin, spanning 55 counties in West Texas and parts of New Mexico, is the largest producing region in the U.S. Shale oil production kicked into gear in 2012-2013, followed by an oil price bust in 2015-2016. But the Permian Basin was the one region where production grew, compared to the Eagle Ford and Bakken. Of course, this is changing in a $60 price environment. In February 2018, Permian shale oil production was about 2.9 million barrels per day (b/d) of Texas' onshore production of nearly 3.9 million b/d. 11

In an Energy Information Administration 2017 Reference case, U.S. tight oil is projected to be the fastest growing supply source in the global oil market through 2025, increasing from 4.6 million b/d in 2016 to 5.9 million b/d by 2025. In the longer term, projects in the United States are expected to account for almost 60% of the global growth in tight oil production between 2017 and 2040. 12

Exxon's emphasis on its own tight oil resources, considered a new-generation asset, suggests that shale resources have long-life potential. The Permian, in shale oil alone, produces about 30% of U.S. oil's 10 million b/d reached in late 2017.

Performance

Exxon's stock price is near a low for the year, roughly $1 above the 52-week low of $73.53 and high on 1/29/18 of $89.50. It dropped 10% in the last three months with earnings and an earthquake hit in Papua New Guinea as contributing factors.

Exxon expects cash flow to increase to 2025. Throughout the meeting, a reminder that the Exxon horizon is long resounded, as are its prospects.

While focusing more sharply on shale independents and mini-conglomerates like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in the past, I'm opening up toward more consideration of an Exxon, especially at this price point.

