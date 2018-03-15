TransMontaigne Partners' (TLP) CEO Fred Boutin on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call March 15, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Hammell - EVP

Fred Boutin - CEO

Rob Fuller - CFO

Mark Huff - President and Head of Commercial Operations

Analysts

Eric Wolff - Hawk Ridge Partners

Jeff Schaefer - Schafer Financials

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the TransMontaigne Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Now, I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Michael Hammell, Executive Vice President. Thank you, please go ahead.

Michael Hammell

Thank you, Brenda, and thanks to everyone for joining us today on the TransMontaigne Partners conference call.

Please be advised that the statements made during this call that includes the Partnership’s expectations or our predictions should be considered forward-looking statements that are covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are disclosed in our SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K that we filed earlier this morning. Please be advised that we undertake no obligation to update or to revise any of these forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Finally, on the call this morning, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of these measures to the Company’s most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to our earnings release.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call over to Mr. Fred Boutin, Chief Executive Officer of TransMontaigne Partners.

Fred Boutin

Thank you, Michael. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Also joining me on the call today is Rob Fuller, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Huff, our President and Head of Commercial Operations.

Our business performed extremely well during the fourth quarter of 2017 and throughout 2017. We achieved record revenue, EBITDA and distributable cash flow in 2017. And our 2017 revenue of a 183.3 million represented an $18.4 million or 11% increase over 2016.

Our 2017 EBITDA of a 108.5 represented a $12.3 million or 13% increase from 2016 and our 2017 distributable cash flow of 88.7 million represented a $12.8 million of 17% increase over 2016. Contributing to these record results were the on time and on budget completion of our 2 million barrels Collins Phase I expansion. The continued strong performance of our other base business assets and the disciplined management of our operating and maintenance cost.

All of this supported a $0.015 increase in our distribution for the fourth quarter to $0.77 per unit, which represents growth of 2% over the previous quarter and 8.5% over the fourth quarter of last year, all while maintaining a conservative distribution coverage ratio of 1.45 times for 2017. This distribution increase was our fourth consecutive quarterly increase of a $0.015 and our ninth consecutive quarterly distribution increase.

Our ability to supply strong and stable distribution growth to our unitholders is underpinned by our portfolio of strategic asset backed by long-term fee based contracts. On our last call, we discussed the agreement we had entered into but not yet closed to acquire two terminals located in the San Francisco Bay Area Refining Complex, one in Martinez and the other in Richmond. These waterborne terminals include 64 refined products in crude oil storage tanks. The San Francisco Bay Area Refining Complex is one of the largest in North America and these terminals have a diverse range of connections including deepwater dock, pipeline, truck racks and rail.

On December 15th, we completed the acquisition of these assets for approximately $277 million, which we financed with a draw on our credit facility. The purchase price was less than 10 times our budgeted 2018 EBITDA from these assets. These are high quality assets and are exactly the same type of assets that we already own and operate today. Importantly, the capacity of these terminals has been contracted the same way we contract capacity at our other terminals.

Specifically, capacity at these terminals is contracted to third-party customers on a long-term fee basis with initial contract terms of up to five years. This acquisition represents a strategic expansion and diversification of our geographic footprint and enhances our position as one of the leading liquid storage companies in the U.S., with 5 million barrels of active storage capacity. These assets expand the capacity of our terminaling system by approximately 16%. We now have 52 terminals with almost 38 million barrels of active capacity across the United States.

Pursuant to a long-term terminaling agreement, we have already commenced the construction of an additional 125,000 barrels of new tankage at the Richmond terminal. The cost of constructing this new capacity is expected to be about $8 million and the project is expected to generate a return in the high teens. We're also pursuing other high return investment opportunities similar to this at both Richmond and Martinez.

A couple of years ago, we entered into a -- we entered into long-term terminaling services agreement with a number of our customers for two million barrels of new tank capacity at our Collins terminal, which we refer to as our Phase I expansion Collins. We began receiving revenue from these agreements as the new tank capacity was placed into service, which took place in stages beginning in the fourth quarter of 2016 through the second quarter of 2017.

The aggregate cost of the project was approximately $75 million and the return generated from the take-or-pay commitment is in the high teens. With the completion of our Phase I expansion, our Collins Purvis bulk storage terminal complex has current active storage capacity of approximately 5.4 million barrels. In 2015, we purchased additional land adjacent to our Collins terminal or a Phase II build out.

We recently obtained an air permit for an additional 5 million barrels of capacity and have entered into an agreement with Colonial Pipeline to improve and upgrade our connection. These connection improvements will result in significantly increased flexibility, including the ability to simultaneously receive and deliver gasoline at full-line rate, the ability to receive and deliver segregated batches at these rates along with dedicated and segregated line for the receipt and delivery of distillates and jet fuel.

Today, we're excited now that we've recently entered into a long-term, fee based terminaling services agreement that will support the construction of 870,000 barrels of new storage capacity. The anticipated cost of this new capacity and our share of the improvement to the Colonial Pipeline connection is approximately $55 million and the project is expected to generate a return in the low teens.

We expect this initial Phase II project to begin to come online by the end of this year and be fully complete by the end of Q1 2019. In addition to this initial Phase II build out, we are currently in active discussions with several other existing and perspective customers regarding future incremental capacity at Collin. We expect returns from future build out at Collin to be more consistent with a Phase I return since the connection improvements will be completed with the 870,000 barrels in Phase II.

As a reminder, our Collins terminal is strategically located for the bulk storage market and is the only independent terminal capable of receiving from delivering to and transferring refined drilling products between the Colonial and Plantation system, which is a primary mechanism for transporting and delivering refined products from Gulf Coast refinery to population centers throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S.

Finally, we have several near-term actionable growth opportunities in Brownsville that we are pursuing and expect to be able to discuss further on our next call. On the financing side, last month, we completed the sale at par of $300 million of 6% to 8% senior unsecured notes maturing in eight years. Net proceeds from the notes were used to repay indebtedness under our credit facility.

After our acquisition of the West Coast terminals, our leverage ratio is 4.38 times EBITDA as calculated in accordance with the leverage ratio of covenant in our credit facility and includes the EBITDA, we expect to generate from these terminals. 2017 was an incredible year for TransMontaigne.

We achieved record financial performance significantly grew our asset base, develop projects that will provide further accretive growth and increase our distribution per unit by 8.5% all while continuing to operate our facilities in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. All of this would not have been possible without our hardworking and dedicated employee. I want to express my sincere appreciation to everyone at TransMontaigne that helped to make this happen.

And I’ll now turn the call over to Rob who will review our financial performance for the fourth quarter.

Rob Fuller

Thank you, Fred. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $47.6 million, which was 12% higher than the 42.5 million we reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our strong performance for the fourth quarter as compared to the year ago quarter was driven by contributions from a Phase I Collins growth project coming fully on revenue during 2017.

Fourth quarter revenue included approximately $4 million of contribution from the Collins new tank capacity. The third and fourth quarters of 2017 were the first quarters for which we realized full benefit of our expanded capacity at Collins, which came fully online in the second quarter of 2017. Completion of our Collins Phase I expansion project increased total capacity at our Collins Purvis complex by 2 million barrels from 3.4 million barrels to 5.4 million barrels of liquid storage.

For the fourth question approximately 75% of our revenue was generated from our firmly committed take-or-pay terminaling service contracts. This is up from approximately 71% in the prior year, reflecting further progression in the quality and durability of our cash flows as we enter into new agreements for our expanded terminal capacity and re-contract capacity at existing terminals. Our contract portfolio remains attractive with 66% of our terminaling services revenues for the fourth quarter generated from contracts with remaining firm commitments of three or more years.

I'd like to briefly remind everyone about our firmly committed terminaling services contract, which underpins stability of our cash flow. These agreements provide for our base of highly predictable terminaling revenues through either throughput or storage agreements. Both of these agreements contain requirements for our customers to make minimum monthly payment to TransMontaigne usually at the beginning of the month, much like a rental payment, because of these requirements we received and recognized a minimum fixed amount of revenue from the customer, even in the event actual throughput volumes are less than the contractual minimum volume of product during that period.

Historically, 70 to 75% of our revenues have been generated from the firmly committed take-or-pay sources, with the remaining revenues generated from ratable sources such as pipeline fees, management fees and ancillary fees from base terminaling services. We were pleased to further expand our base of cash flows backed by these types of agreement with our acquisition of the West Coast facilities, which again was completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Direct operating expenses totaled $17.5 million for the quarter, a decrease of approximately $300,000 over the fourth quarter of last year. Driving this decrease was our repairs and maintenance costs, which were approximately $600,000 lower.

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates totaled $500,000, down by approximately $2.6 million from prior year's fourth quarter. This decrease is attributable to a decrease in earnings from our share of the BOSTCO facility, primarily attributable to higher OpEx costs at that facility including those related to redredging of the shift off as a result of hurricane Harvey.

From a revenue standpoint BOSTCO was fully contracted throughout 2017 and remains fully committed today. As mentioned in our third quarter call BOSTCO and our Florida terminals were left structurally unharmed by the hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which impacted the Gulf Coast region over the summer.

General and administrative expenses totaled $6.1 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately $3 million over the prior year period. About 450,000 of this was associated with the $1.8 million annual increase in the administrative fees payable under our Omnibus agreement related to the Collins Phase I growth project as we have discussed on previous calls. Importantly, this increase has been factored into the high teen cash return on the $75 million Collins Phase I investment.

The remainder and largest component of the increase in G&A expense for the fourth quarter was driven by onetime costs associated with our pursuit of acquisition opportunities, which totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter and $2.9 million for all of 2017. These include costs associated with our December acquisition of the West Coast terminals.

Interest expense totaled approximately $3.1 million per quarter, an increase of approximately $2 million over the fourth quarter of last year. The increase is attributable to increases in LIBOT rate which have more than doubled in 2017 and an increase in debt related to our Collins Phase I expansion and our West Coast terminal acquisition.

Additionally, in the prior year, we had recorded approximately $900,000 of gain on our interest rate swap that reduced the prior year's fourth quarter interest expense. Consolidated EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $27 million. This represents an increase of 5.9% compared to the 25.5 million we reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. EBITDA for the trailing 12 months was approximately a 108.5 million representing a 13% increase from full year 2016 amounts.

Importantly, this excludes the pro forma amounts related to the acquisition of our West Coast terminals which will benefit our financial results beginning in the first quarter of 2018 and beyond. As a reminder $277 million acquisition of these terminals reflect less than a 10 times EBITDA multiple on our expectation of 2018 cash flows from the assets.

Distributable cash flow totaled $19.1 million for the quarter which is consistent with $19.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2016. Maintenance CapEx for the fourth quarter was consistent with the prior year fourth quarter amount, maintenance capital spend for all of 2017 was 9.9 million approximately $3 million less than the spend in 2016.

As Fred mentioned earlier, we increased our quarterly distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, by $0.015 to $0.77 per unit. Our fourth quarter distribution represented total cash distributions of $16.1 million, which compared to total disapproval cash flow of $19.1 million resulted in distribution coverage of approximately 1.19 times.

For all of 2017, we generated distributable cash flows of $88.7 million and distributed approximately $61.3 million leaving a distribution coverage cushion of approximately 1.4 times, 1.45 times or $27.4 million. The 2017 distribution cushion was greater than the 2016 cushion of 1.4 times or $21.5 million and that is even with us raising the quarterly distribution by 8.5% per unit year-over-year.

We finished the fourth quarter of 2017 with $593.2 million of borrowings on our revolving credit facility representing fourth quarter leverage of debt to trailing 12 month EBITDA of 4.38 times, which is still well within our bank covenants of 5.25 times. While our leverage ratio is higher what it has been recently given the nature of our operations and stability of our cash flows, we believe that our business can more than adequately support the somewhat higher leverage amount.

In calculating, the leverage ratio as at the end of the 2017, we factored in bank approved pro forma annual EBITDA credit for the West Coast terminals of approximately 28 million which is in line with our previous commentary of acquiring the assets of less than 10 times annual EBITDA and consistent with the West Coast terminals audited financial statements that we filed in relation to the acquisition of February of this year.

Our credit facility matures in March 2022 and in connection with our West Coast terminals acquisition, we made a decision to upsize the facility in December of 2017 from 600 million to 850 million. Then in early February of this year, we issued 300 million of senior notes at par with a six and eight coupon. The notes issuance represented our initial entry into the high yield market and we use the proceeds from the offering to pay down the credit facility debt.

With the recent issuance of notes, we currently have unused capacity under our credit facility to finance future growth opportunities including the $70 million of growth that is currently been identified and approved for construction.

That concludes my prepared remarks. I will now turn it back to the operator Brenda to open up the lines for questions and answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first question from the line of Eric Wolff with Hawk Ridge Partners. Please go ahead with your question.

Eric Wolff

I just want to make sure I understood kind of the pro forma distribution cover here. It looks like if I annualize your pro forma interest expense and then annualize the acquisition and annualize also Collins Purvis, I have your coverage closer about 1.6 times and versus the 1.45 times you reported which obviously include a little bit complicated. Is that -- can you comment directionally, if that’s right or if kind of the pro forma coverage is actually substantially higher than what you reported in your statement that they were just for deal costs and other things?

Fred Boutin

Yes, I think I follow what you’re doing. I don’t have that number at my finger tips, but it makes sense that it would be higher because it might be, but what we’re reporting on is the history of it. So it's probably right.

Eric Wolff

And any update on kind of on your thinking in terms of drawing the distribution from here and the appropriate coverage ratios longer term?

Fred Boutin

Well I think that we certainly got the fairway to continue to raise the distribution at the $0.015 rate, if we choose to for a considerable period of time and still have very conservative distribution coverage. So, as far as what the right or appropriate long-term target is, that is really something that probably changes or into the markets view on that certainly changes occasionally. But we think the 1.45 times that's probably higher than it needs to be and given the stability and the diversity of our assets, we can probably bring that down a little bit. But we never at really in a potential target decision on what to do to do with the distribution is something that may by the board on a quarter by quarter basis.

Eric Wolff

And last question real quick. In light of the HOTCO acquisition with some group paid for that. Any thoughts on the value of BOSTCO in the context of that and potentially, I mean you're clearly not getting that valuation in the stock for what they [indiscernible]?

Fred Boutin

Yes, I think that that is a comp for BOSTCO whether or not that translates directly to what the value of BOSTCO is. You know it's hard to know. That's a bigger -- it's a bigger facility than BOSTCO, but I think it's a good point that they got a lot of money for HOTCO and BOSTCO in some ways as I would say the better facility. They've actually changed what they're doing over HOTCO a little bit, but yes, so I think BOSTCO worth a lot of money, if that's your point.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Schaefer with Schafer Financials. Please go ahead with your question.

Jeff Schaefer

Guys just wondered if you could talk a little bit about of the IDRs and obviously that's your decision that involves the General Partner and the board, but industry wide obviously, a move away from IVRs and I think we're at a point where that's becoming material as you look at growth opportunities. And so I'm wondering, if there's any thought about any change in the structure at this point?

Fred Boutin

Yes, that’s a question that we get frequently and certainly we have unitholders that seem to be focused on that and other unitholders that really aren't at this point. And so, I agree with you that there is a trend out there of simplification and elimination of IDRs. It seems to be more top down where the bigger companies have already done it and it’s pushing down towards the midsized companies, TransMontaigne. From a market cap perspective is on the smaller side, so I also agree with you that it really is a decision will have to be made by the owner. So, everybody is aware of that and it is not a secret and so if that makes sense at some point in the future and that's what the owner wants to do then we'll go down that path. But that's about all I can really say on it.

Jeff Schaefer

And then just one follow on question on the debt levels, obviously well within covenants, but the acquisition of the West Coast really pushed those debt levels up to spots that we haven't seen for you guys. What you think -- what do you guys consider prudent if you're 4.38 times now, what's your internal guideline, not the bank covenant but what you guys think makes sense?

Rob Fuller

Yes, sure this is Rob. I think, over the longer-term, it's probably right around four times.

Jeff Schaefer

Okay.

Rob Fuller

But I will say that our leverage which is always a focal point, we believe where it's currently at is very manageable and will not hinder our ability to execute on our identified very accretive growth projects, and in order to complete those projects we're not beholden to the equity market.

Operator

Thank you, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session, and a replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or for international callers 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13677624. The replay will be available until March 29, 2018.

This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.