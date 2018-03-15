Jonas And The Whale: Tesla's Biggest Bull Has Started To Worry And You Should Too

The wheels appear to be coming off Tesla’s growth story, and bullish analysts are now in the process of walking back their prior enthusiasm.

Investors in Tesla Motors (TSLA) are rarely starved of news. The press loves to cover the hot tech stock, so it is unsurprising that gallons of ink are spilled on the subject on a weekly basis. The past couple weeks have certainly been no exception, with news outlets reporting everything from the admission of a shutdown of the Model 3 production line at one point in February, to the departure of the company’s head of accounting.

Amidst all the noise and confusion, one fascinating update received much too little attention, namely the sudden change of tune from Adam Jonas, a JPMorgan analyst who has been one of Tesla’s most consistent and ardent boosters. In his latest research note, released on March 9th, Jonas sounded alarm bells. Indeed, the long-time Tesla bull has called on shareholders to consider taking profits. Hardly the sign of better times ahead!

Let’s take a closer look at Jonas’ latest note, and how he has tried to sidestep his own past irrational enthusiasm. Remarkably, he appears to have only now discovered what analysts and commentators here on Seeking Alpha – including yours truly – have been saying about production issues and competition for some time. Perhaps the market will finally begin to listen.

Competitors Inbound

In a recent article, I covered a number of the current and forthcoming competitors that will soon be muscling onto Tesla’s turf. Since then, the cadence of new EV announcements coming out of incumbent automakers has intensified.

Indeed, it seems that the car-makers Tesla once mocked as slow, plodding dinosaurs have gotten a lot of their old swagger back, certainly enough to take some real swipes at the upstart. As Anton Wahlman pointed out in an excellent piece published March 12th, Jaguar ((TTM)) and Hyundai have each launched marketing campaigns that essentially mock Tesla’s promised Model Y, a vehicle for which there is no plant or production line at present. The Jaguar I-Pace also proved its mettle against Tesla’s high-performance Model X, beating it in a 0-to-60 challenge, albeit by a tiny margin. Any margin at all is a victory, after all, since it demonstrates unequivocally that Tesla is no longer the sole master – if it is master at all – of the consumer-focused, high-performance EV universe.

While having poo-pooed or downplayed the notion that Tesla would face severe competitive pressures in past research notes, Adam Jonas struck a different chord this time around, claiming competition to be a major limiting factor to Tesla’s growth and potential EV market share. In a somewhat perverse move, he went so far as to suggest that he has seen these competitive threats even as the market has ignored them. He claims to have “substantially higher conviction ... that the company will face greater levels of competition than the market anticipates.” Quite the audacious statement coming from an analyst who has so long discounted the possibility that Tesla’s exponential growth could ever be questioned.

I pointed out in another recent article that demand for Model X and Model S vehicles has essentially peaked, and even collapsed in the European market. With so many competitors swiftly coming onto the market that will challenge every one of Tesla’s models, the outlook can only get worse. While this has been common knowledge to anyone watching the development of the EV market without the blinkered vision of the true believer, it has failed to make a dent in the faith of Tesla’s bulls. Until now, that is. At last, the scales appear to have fallen from Jonas’ eyes. It is only a matter of time before the retail investors are forced to take heed.

Self-Driving Over a Cliff

Another big problem that has apparently only just now come onto Jonas’ radar – yet which has been discussed at length by numerous excellent authors on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere – is Tesla’s obvious lagging behind on autonomous driving. While promising to lead the world in autonomous vehicles, and even being so bold as to claim “full self-driving” as a feature of the Model 3, Tesla appears to have fallen well behind the pack. Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG) and its partner Waymo have been storming ahead with autonomous driving. Even venerable General Motors (GM) appears to be doing quite well on self-driving technology.

Tesla, meanwhile, has been doing little of substance as far as anyone on the outside can tell. As Paulo Santos pointed out in an article in early February, Tesla has shown no signs of active road testing its Autopilot technology. Tesla claims this is because it is building a more robust system that does not rely on the LIDAR-based testing of other autonomous driving pioneers. Theoretically, Tesla’s technology would allow vehicles to enable self-driving through a simple software download rather than through adding significant hardware.

Jonas had previously parroted Tesla’s line, claiming its methodology would prove to be the way of the future. Apparently he is not sure anymore. In fact, he sees more competition in self-driving and its attendant opportunities for shared mobility are so severe that the company "may lose its positioning in Auto 2.0 as the industry approaches a far more volatile and crowded narrative and companies like Amazon (with interest in transportation) and Alphabet (with Waymo business) apply pressures."

This, again, was obvious to anyone who has been following the number and difficulty of miles logged by Tesla’s self-driving competitors. Google and Waymo are years ahead and that does not appear likely to change any time soon. Adding Amazon (AMZN) into the mix is a new twist, one that few bearish analysts have given much thought toward. It appears now that Jonas is doing our job for us.

The Cost of Doing Business

Jonas is also at last seeing the light when it comes to infrastructure development and cost. He does not delve into the implications of recent EU regulations that would seem to undermine the hopes of Tesla’s EV infrastructure over there, but he does acknowledge the profound difficulties created by the cost of developing and maintaining EV charging infrastructure – as well as the cost of developing and bringing to mark next-generation vehicles.

Jonas acknowledges that the final cost of global EV infrastructure will run to “many trillions of dollars”. What he does not acknowledge is that, as industry standards and regulations become more formalized, the presence of an alternative or non-cross-compatible platform becomes something of an albatross. Indeed, if the EU regulations continue as written and other markets follow suit, Tesla’s charging infrastructure could well end up looking like the Betamax of the EV market.

Tesla is already burning through cash at a staggering rate and is likely to need to raise capital in the near-term. With interest rates rising, debt offerings are looking increasingly less appealing, so we should expect a substantial equity raise soon.

Still Blind to the Model 3’s Issues

An interesting feature of Jonas’ latest note was his continued confidence in the Model 3, despite all evidence to the contrary:

“We expect that Tesla will successfully overcome bottlenecks and ramp Model 3 production throughout 2018. The boost to cash flow and sentiment provides a selling opportunity before facing further headwinds.”

That conclusion was already looking pretty shaky, given various sources’ tracking of Model 3 production through VIN registrations. Now it is looking even worse, in light of a recent CNBC report that suggests quality problems continue to dog the company. Furthermore, the Bloomberg Model 3 Tracker now estimates a weekly production rate of just 737. That is a far cry from the 2,500 per week promised by the end of Q1 2018. With two weeks before the end of the quarter, it looks like that will be yet another promise broken.

Investor’s-Eye View

In light of all this supposedly new evidence, Jonas’ thesis has changed. He suggests now is the time to consider selling. He cites cash-flow improvement and the likelihood of meeting near-term production targets as tailwinds that could provide a suitable “exit opportunity” on a pop. Given that the working capital improvements in Q4 2017 were, by Tesla’s own admission, not repeatable and the Model 3 is still languishing deep in production hell, it does not look like a better opportunity will present itself anytime soon.

Many investors have made a lot of money following Tesla on its improbable upward run. If they want to keep those gains, they should seriously consider selling out their positions. When the wheels come off the growth story, the fall could be quite precipitous. Tesla will almost certainly fall well short of its near-term production target and be forced to raise significant dilutive capital, all while facing increasingly vicious competition from all sides. Now is the time to head for the exits.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.