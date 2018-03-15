LATAM Airlines' (LTM) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ramiro Alfonsín - Chief Financial Officer

Andrés Del Valle Eitel - Vice President of Corporate Finance

Roberto Alvo - Senior Commercial Vice President

Jerome Cadier - Chief Executive Officer of LATAM Airlines Brazil

Claudia Sender - Senior Vice President of Customers

Analysts

Michael Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Savanthi Syth - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI Research

Alberto Valerio - Citibank

Ramiro Alfonsín

Thank you, Carmen, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to LATAM Airlines' fourth quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Ms. Claudia Sender, Vice President of Customers; Mr. Andrés del Valle, Vice President of Corporate Finance; Mr. Roberto Alvo, Chief Commercial Officer; and Mr. Jerome Cadier, CEO of LATAM Airlines Brazil.

Please join me in Slide 2. We are very happy to present our financial results for 2017, where we registered the highest operating income in the history of LATAM, amounting to $715 million. This is an increase of over 25% if compared to the operating income of 2016. Equally important to our company is how much we progressed in the transformation plan that we announced at the end of 2016.

Our focus was to prepare the company for a different competitive landscape, adapting to an evolving airline industry. We made changes to compete efficiently in our markets, contained cost under pressure by inflation and the rightsizing of the company, while implementing a new business model in our domestic operations to ensure the sustainability of our operations.

Now, we have a leaner organization with a unique market position and as we look forward, we know we have taken the right steps to ensure that our business model remains competitive and successful over time. This is the first year of revenue expansion since the combination of LAN and TAM.

Total revenues for 2017 increased 6.7% to over $10 billion, as we registered unit revenue increases across all our business units. On the passenger side, our revenue per ASK grew 7.7% compared to 2016, as a result of an improving demand environment, capacity adjustments that we made in 2015 and the appreciation of the Brazilian real compared to 2016.

In cargo, revenues per ATK grew 8.5% compared to 2016, also supported by Brazil economics improvement. Total operating expenses increased by 5.5%, mainly explained by the 21% increase in fuel prices for the year. Excluding fuel, cost per ASK increased 2.2%, which includes expenses related to the rightsizing of employees and fleet as we phased out 21 aircrafts during 2017 and also the appreciation of the currencies, for instance, the real that appreciated 8% during 2017.

For 2017, net income amounted to $155 million, $86 million higher than last year. While last year's net income had a foreign exchange gain, this year was affected by a foreign exchange loss of $19 million, mainly impacting results in the fourth quarter.

As announced, we reduced the number of operating aircrafts and improved our utilization. 2017 was the year with the lowest fleet commitments in the history of LATAM, while we continued adjusting our fleet plan for the upcoming years. As a result, our plan fleet, our current plan fleet maintains the right amount of flexibility considering the demand environment that we are foreseeing and the macro-trends for the region.

The company has started to see the benefit of its higher operating results and its strict investment discipline. Improving the company cash flow generation and strengthening our balance sheet. Our leverage ratio improved from 5.3 times in 2016 to 4.5 times by the end of 2017, while maintaining a healthy liquidity level of 20%.

We also continue to strengthen our route network in South America, offering the best connectivity within the region and to the rest of the world at competitive prices. This is how in 2017 we launched 30 new routes, including the longest non-stop flight in the history of LATAM, Santiago to Melbourne, as well as improved the regional connectivity from our hubs.

An important highlight for 2018 will be the implementation of the routes to new destinations that we have announced such as Rome, Boston or Las Vegas, increasing Latin America connectivity with Europe and to North America.

Our customers remain our priority. We continue to develop our strategy, giving more options to passengers to customize their trip and to improve their travel experience through the entire process. Andrés del Valle will explain later in more detail this aspect.

Please join me on the next slide, in Slide 3. You will find here a summary of our income statement. Total revenues in the fourth quarter reached $2.8 billion, recording a 7.7% year-over-year increase that was boosted by the passenger revenue as the company benefited from increased traffic, stronger load factors and continuing yield recovery across all LATAM market.

Passenger revenue per ASK increased by 5.3%. Moreover, cargo revenue rose 9% during the quarter, boosted by a 13% increase in revenues per ATK, consolidating and further improving the turnaround recorded since mid-2017 that we mentioned in our last quarterly call.

In the fourth quarter, total cost amounted to $2.5 billion, a 5.2% increase compared to the same quarter of 2016. This increase is mainly explained by $94 million of higher fuel cost as the result of the 20% increase in the average price per gallon, compared to the fourth quarter 2016. Operating expenses excluding fuel increased by 1.6% in the quarter.

Consequently, our operating income for the quarter rose 38% to $270 million, accounting for a 9.8% operating margin. That is 2.2 percentage points higher than last year's quarter.

The non-operating result amounted to $132 million loss in the fourth quarter 2017, affected by $67 million foreign exchange loss mainly due to the depreciation of the Brazilian real. Hence, fourth quarter 2018 net income amounted to $67 million.

For the full year 2017, revenue increased by 6.7%. Our operating income amounted to $715 million with the operating margin expanding 1 percentage points to 7%, in line with the guidance that we provided.

2017 net income amounted to $155 million that is $86 million higher than the net income of 2016. Finally, for the full year 2017, LATAM generated $1.4 billion in cash flow after investments, well above the $550 million generated in 2016. This cash flow generation was supported by $1.7 billion in cash from own operations and the positive impact of the containment in investments mostly from the negotiations related to our fleet plan that were carried out in 2016 and 2017.

Ladies and gentlemen, after two years of weakening regional economies and the recession in Brazil, our focus was to prepare the company for a different competitive landscape, adapting to an evolving airline industry. We have advanced on the rightsizing of the company and we are seeing the results of our efforts in the improving operating margin.

We want to take this opportunity to thank our employees for the efforts during this year. Together, we set the company for growth, including our first capacity expansion in the domestic market of Brazil since the combination of LAN and TAM, while maintaining our commitment to continue working in our cost initiatives and the deleveraging of the company.

Our clients continue to be at the center of our decision making process. Our focus is to continue improving the clients experience and that is why during the next two years, we will be investing in the retrofit of the cabins of our Boeing 767 and 777.

With that, I would like to turn the call to Andrés Del Valle, Vice President of Corporate Finance to see the quarter in more detail.

Andrés Del Valle Eitel

Thank you, Ramiro, and good morning, everyone. Please join me on the Slide #4. I'd like to start by talking about the revenue environment. During 2017, we saw an improvement in passenger and cargo revenue trends, resulting in part by a proactive capacity management across all markets and another part by the positive impact of an improved macroeconomic scenario in the region, specifically in Brazil. As a result, we have been able to at capacity, while improving passenger unit revenues and maintaining high load factors at levels of around 85%.

We expect the demand environment to keep improving throughout 2018, so we can grow between 5% to 7% in passenger capacity, as previously disclosed in our guidance, while maintaining high load factors. Our cargo unit revenues have also benefited from better demand, mainly driven by Brazil's import markets resulting in a consistent improvement in unit revenues and load factors in the past quarters.

We decreased cargo capacity by 7.1% in 2017. For 2018, we expect to increase ATKs in range of 1% to 3% continue with the focus of maximizing the utilization of the belly of the passenger aircraft, while using the dedicated freighters as they support for the belly operation.

Regarding our operating statistic for the fourth quarter, we should highlight that we are seeing an improvement across all business units for the third consecutive quarter, which reflects the better pricing environment in the region. Looking at international operations with this quarter accounted for 55% of our total ASKs. Our capacity was up by 3.8% year-on-year and load factors continue to be at healthy levels reaching 86.1% during the quarter. Unit revenues were 5% - 6% higher than the last year's quarter, driven mainly by long haul growth from Brazil.

Regarding the domestic Brazil market with this quarter represented 27% of our passenger capacity increased to 0.9% year-on-year. It is worth highlighting that this accounted for the first year-on-year increase in capacity in the quarter in almost three years, which reflects the better demand environment in the country as load factors increased by 1.5 percentage points to 84.7%.

As a result, our unit revenue was also up in quarter by 6.6% year-on-year in local currency, while our revenue per ASK in USD rose 4% year-on-year. With regards to the domestic Spanish speaking country segment with 18% of the ASKs, capacity decreased slightly by 0.2% year-on-year, while load factors increased by 1.1 points to 82.3%, and unit revenues by 5.5% to US$0.076 despite the competitive environment, especially in Chile and Peru.

As a result in our passenger operations, revenue per ASK grew 5.3% year-on-year to US$0.065, its highest level in almost three years. This improvement was driven both by increasing yield 4% to 6% and load factor 0.5 points to 85.1%. We also have increased over capacity by 2.3% year-on-year this quarter.

Lastly on the cargo front, ASKs decreased 3.6% year-on-year in quarter mainly due to the ongoing increase in freighter capacity. Unit revenues increased to 2.1% to $0.20, on the other hand load factor rose by 1.4 points to 58.4%.

Please turn to Slide #5, we'll talk about the costs. We can see that our operating cost increased 5.2% year-on-year to $2.5 billion, the increase in mainly explained by $93 million of higher fuel expenses, resulting from almost 20% increase in the average price per gallon excluding hedge compared to last year's fourth quarter.

Cost associated wages and benefits rose 4.7% driven by the high inflation rates in the region during 2016 as well as an appreciation of local currencies. However, we were able to partially offset the costs with 7.1% decline in the average headcount for the period.

Regarding fleet cost, which includes aircraft rentals, depreciation and amortization, and maintenance expenses, those were up by 7.4% in the quarter affected by redelivery cost associated for aircraft and higher maintenance provisions.

Lastly, the other segments shown on slide decreased 3.4% year-on-year mainly as a result of the efficiency initiatives that we have already implemented as we rolled out our new domestic business model, which will further increase our cost savings on a variety of different fronts. As a result, our cost per ASK increased by 2.9% year-on-year, while our cost per ASK ex fuel decreased 0.6%.

Please turn to Slide #6. Looking at the fleet plan, our operating fleet amounted to 307 aircrafts by the end of 2017, while we expect that number can increase to 316 by the end of 2018, and should reached 322 aircrafts by the end of 2019.

At the bottom of the slide, you can see our fleet commitments, these amounted to $326 million for 2017, as Ramiro said, historical low for the company, and were funded completely through operating leases. After 2018, we expect fleet commitments to reach $714 million, with about $250 million being funded with that financial debt.

For 2019, we expect to have $1.2 billion in fleet commitments. For 2020 and onwards, we will continue working on fleet plan, so we can maintain the right amount of flexibility in accordance with the demand environment that we see in the region.

Overall, we are very happy with the results achieved by adjusting our fleet plan, as it did not only has allowed us to improve our cash flow generation this year, but also to increase aircraft utilization compared to 2016.

Turning to Slide #7, our improved margins together with the discipline of our investments, especially fleets resulted in $1.3 billion of free cash flow from operations of investments. This represents a significant improvement compared to last year accounted for more than two times derived in for full year 2016.

We believe that there are conservative approach to investments has allowed us to look forward to the next years, improving our funds from operation after investment and providing more cash flow to keep improving our financial position, continue with the deleveraging process that we have seen in the past quarters.

Now please turn to Slide #8, regarding our financial metrics has shown on this slide. We consider having a very good liquidity position with $1.6 billion of our cash on hand, plus $450 million of revolving credit facility, which was totally available by December 31 of last year. With this, LATAM's liquidity position reached at 20% of last 12 months revenues.

Looking at the leverage. Our adjusted net debt to last 12 months EBITDAR ended the year at 4.5 times, below the 5.3 times that we have ended up at 2016. The LATAM was driven by an $845 million deduction in our total net debt together with 9.5% increase in our EBITDAR, which reached $2.3 billion in 2017, so in case of the progress of deleveraging the company.

Please turn to Slide #9, we were very active in the capital markets in 2017 as payments totaled $1.5 billion for the year. We will not only able to meet these maturities, but we were able to also significantly improve our debt profile, it is shown on Slide #9. It is worth highlighting the payment of the TAM $300 million bonds in April 2017, and the reduction of the TAM $500 million bond with the coupon of 8.375% due in 2021 in September 2017.

This liability management provided additional interest expense savings for the company as it was the highest [coupons and bonds of] [ph] LATAM's obligations beside reducing financial obligation for 2021 and also at the same time improving the maturity profile by extending the average duration of our existing debt.

On the other hand, it is also worth highlighting the successful issuance of a $700 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2024, and a $350 million of unsecured local Chilean local denominated notes with maturities in 2022 and 2028. This has allowed us to meet with the maturities due for the year, while at the same time taking advantage of good market opportunities, by accessing attractive interest rate levels.

I want to highlight that in Q4 2017 we were able to significantly reduce the mismatch between TAM's assets and liabilities from US$1.3 billion in September 2017 to about $800 million by the end of 2017. This would allow us to reduce the impact of FX gains or losses on our net income line, thus making it less sensitive to certain factors beyond the company's performance.

Looking ahead, we expect to continue reducing TAM's currency mismatch in order to keep mitigating the impact of the BRL fluctuation on the net income line, and as a result being able to provide a less volatile bottom line and dividend payment to our shareholders.

Please join me in Slide #10, regarding fuel and FX hedging portfolio. For the fourth quarter 2017, we have hedged approximately 23% of the estimated fuel consumption, recording $17 million on fuel hedging gains, above the $4.4 million gains recorded in last year's quarter.

On the first quarter of 2018, we have about 20% of the estimated consumption hedged. Our hedge position for the second, third, and fourth quarter 2018 is 40%, 44% and 23% respectively. Regarding the BRL, during fourth quarter 2017 we recognized $3.5 million loss related to foreign currency contracts compared to the $2.9 million loss recorded in the same period of 2016.

We have hedged $100 million for the first three quarters of 2018 and we use $60 million for Q4 of 2018. Please turn to Slide #11. As Ramiro mentioned earlier, 2017 was a year of transformation for LATAM. On the inside, we have strengthened the financial position of the company throughout 2017 with several financial initiatives and maintaining a healthy liquidity level.

We also finished the year with a much leaner organization after several quarters of adjusting our headcount and fleet, and implementing productivity measures. On the outside, 2017 was a year where the economic landscape of the region started to turnaround, the recession in Brazil, one of the deepest in the recent history of the country, finally showing signs of coming to an end.

Looking ahead, we welcome this year with a much leaner and productive organization. We are aware of the attractiveness of the region, now that it is resuming its growth, and it has a lot of untapped potential. That's why in 2017 we prepare ourselves to face a new competitive landscape by abandoning efforts in our domestic markets and to better more ancillary revenue opportunities.

However, we have not forgotten what sets LATAM apart from other airlines in the region, which is why during 2017 we also put a lot of efforts constituting developing our network and unique offers to clients, improving our product experience by adding around 700 self-service kiosks for check-in and check baggage, also improving in-flight experience with a new premium menu for flights longer than 7 hours. And with Mercado LATAM, a new buy-on-board scheme that allows our passengers to access high quality foods at economic prices on the domestic flights.

Moreover, we expect to keep improving our passenger experience throughout 2018 with WiFi in Brazil domestic and regional narrow-body flights starting in Q1 of this year, a new cabin in our wide-body fleet, namely Boeing 767s and the Boeing 777s.

Our efforts to bring quality control and comfort to the passenger have been recognized. [Technical Difficulty] self-service travel tools and reaffirms the company's commitment to offering an industry-leading travel experience to its customers.

Please turn to Slide #12, as you can see here we have continued the development of our ancillary revenue strategy. In January, we kicked off the upgrade bidding in our flights from Brazil. This bidding [Technical Difficulty] allows a passenger to access business class and premium economic seats, thus enabling us a better management of empty seats.

We also started the sale of the preferred seats in Chile in April, in Peru in June, and in Colombia and Ecuador in July. With this initiative, our passengers can purchase preferred seats either in the booking process or digitally through our ancillary markets.

In May, we consolidated the charge for passengers' extra baggage with exception of top-tier and business cabin passengers, which includes sports-gear and musical instruments. During the same month, we also launched our new sales model with branded-fares, first bag and seat selection charges. This model allows our customer to choose how to fly by paying only for what they use.

Lastly, we also launched the same date flight changes in Chile in August, in Colombia and Ecuador in October, and in Peru in December. As a result, our clients can now make itinerary changes the same day of the flight on our digital platform latam.com.

For 2018, our challenge is to further consolidate and optimize on new sales model, by using the feedback we have received so far to learn from our customers and does the same products that fit better with the needs and profile. Even though, we are very happy with the result achieved in 2017 regarding this new sales model, we still see room for improvement and therefore to continue increasing our ancillary revenue. Furthermore, we also expect to release new ancillary product this year, which is why we are looking for the challenges ahead.

Please turn to Slide 13. Like I said before, our network is among the things that set us apart from other airlines, and we are committed to maintaining our network leadership. That is why throughout 2017, we launched 30 new routes also on the Slide 13, including the longest in LATAM's history, Santiago to Melbourne. We keep strengthening our hubs, adding four routes from São Paulo, seven from Santiago and five from Lima.

But at same time, in order to keep improving our passengers' itineraries. We have also added seven direct flights between secondary cities in domestic routes in Chile, Peru and Colombia considerably reducing travel time. We also continued optimizing the route portfolio by cancelling 10 low performing routes during 2017.

Overall, we concluded the year with 137 destinations across 24 countries. We have high expectation for 2018, having already announced flagship destination for this year, such as Rome, Boston, and Las Vegas. Furthermore, we also expect the ruling of the Chilean authorities regarding the approval of our JBAs with American and IAG for this year. If approved, these agreements will allow us to access to a network of over 420 destinations to more flights and better connections and increase seat availability at competitive prices. In summary, better option for all of our passengers.

Lastly, please turn to Slide 14. We would like to reaffirm the guidance provided for 2018, we are expecting total capacity to grow between 5% to 7% this year. This breaks down 6% to 8% for the international and the domestic Spanish speaking country segments, and at 2% to 4% growth for the domestic Brazil business units, the first goal in the domestic market Brazil, since the business combination between LAN and TAM. We also expect cargo capacity to increase between 1% to 3% in 2018.

However, it is worth mentioning that this growth will come from a high utilization of the bellies, due to the increased capacity on the passenger side.

As a result, we expect our operating margin to be between 7.5% to 9.5% this year and improving from the 7% margin recorded in 2017. This concludes our presentation and we will be happy to open the line of your questions. Thank you.

Michael Linenberg

Hey, everybody. Good morning. I have a couple of questions here. The first, if you could just give me a kind of sense or an update on the competitive backdrop. There has been some new entrants in Chile and some new entrants in Argentina.

And I'm just curious about how maybe the market dynamic is changing and maybe there has been some share shift, how kind of the early sort of the initial innings of this new competition, what you're seeing and how you're responding, because your numbers - your unit revenue numbers were quite good for the quarter.

And I'm just curious if we're seeing those trends continue into the March quarter with some of the new competition. Thanks.

Roberto Alvo

Okay. Hi, Mike. This is Roberto. How are you doing?

Michael Linenberg

I'm good…

Roberto Alvo

So, yes, we do have - we do have, of course, an entrant in Chile, also at the same time we have an exist in Chile. There is a company called Lo [ph], a bit small, has 5% capacity share. Last year, it stopped operations in domestic Chile in February, and currently it's not flying. So, yes, there are important changes in capacity in domestic Chile.

We have seen, of course, a substantial increase in capacity in domestic Chile. We have seen a relatively good response from the market. We changed our strategy. We're selling one-way fares in domestic Chile, something that we didn't do.

Our loads are very high. We are increasing our loads from respect to last year and we're very confident that the new sales model together with our revenue management strategy is proving right. And we feel relatively comfortable today in the current market situation in domestic Chile.

Michael Linenberg

Okay.

Roberto Alvo

In Argentina, it's too soon to tell. I would say, flight one we started operations just few weeks ago out of, I would say, secondary or third PIA [ph] airport in Buenos Aires. The airport has some infrastructure constraints. And the operation hasn't been easy to start because of the infrastructure situation. I would say that we haven't seen yet an impact at all from these new entrants in domestic Argentina at this point in time.

Michael Linenberg

Okay. Roberto, is the new service out of the Buenos Aires Airport, I think that that's, I guess, the old military base or military base, is that an airport that LATAM Argentina would consider flying out as well? Are you going to stay at the international airport and Jorge Newbery Aeroparque?

Roberto Alvo

Okay. First, I think there are significant challenges for that airport to work on a relative scale. There is a legal injunction in Argentina today where you can have very limited operations. The infrastructure is really very poor. This is an airport that's not been adapted for passengers. Of course, in due time we would consider eventually the airport itself.

But the current infrastructure and access to the airport is really in our opinion not adequate for our customers. We will see how this develops in Argentina. At this point in time, we don't think it's a good alternative for passengers out of Buenos Aires.

Michael Linenberg

Okay, great. And then, just a question on cargo, had seen that cargo trends were sort of going in the wrong way for a long time. And now, we've started to see cargo pick back up and I appreciate the fact that your cargo growth in for the most part looks like it's actually going to be growth that's driven by passenger belly growth, so it's not about adding freighters, it's more about utilizing your passenger aircraft better.

Can you talk about the longer-term trend on cargo and as it relates to e-commerce. My sense is that e-commerce is in the very early stages in Latin America. And it would seem that LATAM would be in a very good position to participate in the growth of e-commerce as it matures. Are you getting some of that business? And do you see opportunities from the likes of Amazon and others that that's - that that is business that you can pick up because of your positioning?

Roberto Alvo

Yes, well, yes. First, I would say that from the second semester of last year we started seeing a healthy recovery in traffic, in cargo traffic and yields to the region, basically seeing southbound traffic rebounding, particularly in Brazil but also in Chile and to an extent in Argentina. We haven't yet reached the pre-recession levels in Brazil in terms of volume. So we see for the time being a rebound of what has been in the last five years in cargo.

Northbound traffic is stable. Remember that these are basically, basic goods, [Monospragos foods] [ph] from here. It's relatively healthy as well, but it's stable. It hasn't changed too much for the last couple of years.

Yes, going to your second question or to your main question, yes, we see huge potential of e-commerce traffic in the region. It's very, very in its early stages. You can see in domestic Brazil some developments already. I mean, I would say that a non-minor part of our airfreight cargo today already relates to some kind of e-commerce traffic internally within Brazil.

But the prospects of this increasing in the region remain very interesting in the medium term. As we go forward, our cargo strategy relates more to filling our bellies. But we have a portion of our 767 passengers that will mature. And we see conversions of those passenger aircraft into freighter aircraft to support both our growth and the aging of our cargo fleet as some of the aircrafts are approaching 20 years.

But we have the adequate means of sustaining our cargo freighter capacity and increasing it if we believe that the e-commerce trend pick up, I don't know what the word is, just that it has happened in the more developed countries.

Michael Linenberg

Can I - just one quick one. The conversions, as I see that your 767-300 freighter fleet does grow in 2018 and 2019. Those are newbuild aircraft. Those - or are those conversions?

Roberto Alvo

Those are conversions. We are converting two passenger aircraft into freighters.

Michael Linenberg

Oh, wow. Okay. Very good. Very efficient. Okay, great. Thanks, Roberto. Thanks everyone.

Roberto Alvo

Thank you.

Savanthi Syth

Hey, good morning. Maybe just kind of follow on, on my question there on the cargo, and I have another question after that. On the cargo front, how quickly can you kind of ramp up or ramp down to take advantage of the kind of the cargo environment? It seems like - I was a little surprised that maybe you didn't take your cargo capacity growth assumptions up for this year? And kind of curious, how you take the recovery will progress from here?

Roberto Alvo

So, yes, as you see our guidance for ATKs, which is relatively low, we are - we have disposed of our 777 freighters, the two ones that we were operating and we are using more 767, and basically our belly capacity, we also used ACMI, A-C-M-I with leases for cargo freighters that you don't see in the fleet plan, but are there. So our main focus today is filling up our bellies. We still have some phasing our bellies to conduct our cargo southward and that is the best way of seizing the market opportunity. And we will support that with freighters and we are converting one particular aircraft this year to support the rebounding in traffic that we've seen in the region.

So we're quite comfortable with our strategy. What we have done in the past year is getting out of markets that are not strategic and that we're purely freighter markets, where we didn't have any synergies to a network. And those markets are not connected to the rebounds, we're seeing in the southbound traffics actually are ATKs plan for the southbound market, which is what's growing, it grow significantly this year.

Savanthi Syth

And do you expect kind of go into some of those markets again with the recovery? Or are you going to stick to this where that it fits up?

Roberto Alvo

We are speaking to our freighter supporting belly strategies. Strategy in our assets in the freighter business are mainly focused in supporting our passenger network, and outside of opportunistic - opportunities, our freighter capacity is dedicated to supporting our passenger network.

Savanthi Syth

That's helpful. Thank you. And if can turn over to kind of the domestic strategy. You are following - one concern that I have is may be the strategy that might work in some of the Spanish speaking countries, may not work as well in Brazil. Along those lines, I was wondering, what your thoughts were on why you haven't seen lot of ULCC penetration in Brazil that you started to see in some of the South American countries, if that was a function of operating cost in Brazil, or may be kind of function of consumer behavior that might be different?

Roberto Alvo

I'm not going to speculate on, why possible investors are not entering in Brazil, I think that there is this decision. We have today a very competitive landscape in Brazil with four important carriers. The market is well served. You have different products for the different segments. The main hubs have good coverage and the coverage of this model [ph] markets has been also growing. So we think that the situation in Brazil today is more stable on the competition that we have today is already intense.

Savanthi Syth

Okay, that's helpful. May be if I can ask that a slightly different way. Since you've kind of started introducing the new domestic model in Brazil, just have you seen any changes in either kind of the corporate share or kind of leisure segments?

Jerome Cadier

Yeah, I will take this one. This is Jerome from Brazil. The - we have not seen a major change in purchasing behavior since the introduction of the branded-fares that will alter market dynamics in a significant way between corporate and leisure. But we do expect that the flexibility of the branded-fares model will bring some additional growth throughout 2018, as we're seeing in our guidance of ASKs.

Savanthi Syth

Okay. Well, thank you.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Hey, thanks. Just with respect to CapEx, you've had a big moderation here over the last four years. And I am just wondering, what is the company view as a normalized rate of investment. How do view normalized CapEx? In other words, as we look at 2017 and 2018, below a $1 billion - significantly below a $1 billion. Do you think, you are under investing during that period of time? Or how do you think about normalized CapEx going forward?

Ramiro Alfonsín

I think, we - this is Ramiro, Duane. Thank you for your question. I think we haven't been under investing. We had opportunities to review our itineraries and increase utilization on our fleet. And we also believe that we can still do that during 2018 and 2019, we still have room for utilization improvements.

We feel comfortable with the trend that you - we have presented here, $700 million in 2018, and maybe $1.2 billion in 2019. Although, as we see utilization room for improvement, and we're consolidating those figures may be that is the maximum fleet CapEx that we're seeing for 2018 and 2019. You should consider those numbers as maximum fleet commitments for 2018 and 2019.

In terms of non-fleet CapEx, as we mentioned, we are going to retrofit 777s and 767s in order to improve our customer experience in the business cabin and the economy cabin. And these investments will be carried out in 2018 and 2019.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Thank you. And then, I appreciate the very positive unit revenue that you posted in the commentary about recovery. But I wonder, because you cover so many diverse markets, could you review markets where RASK is still negative and maybe deteriorating from here? Do you still have markets like that?

Ramiro Alfonsín

I would say that generally speaking the markets look healthy, I would say that the most challenging market today in terms of dollar denominated revenues is Argentina, basically because of the high inflation, another fact that it's difficult to pass inflation in to prices with those high levels. Otherwise, I would say that the demand and the trends look relatively healthy in general.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Thank you. And then just lastly on cargo. It looks like the fourth quarter is really your big quarter to yield up. Fourth quarter is always a seasonally stronger period. I wonder, do you have opportunities - do you feel like its strong enough that you have opportunities to really push on yields in quarters other than the fourth quarter? Thanks for taking the questions.

Ramiro Alfonsín

Yes, the fourth quarter - the second semester, in general, is better than the first semester in terms of demand. And the base of yields of the first half of last year is relatively low. So we see a good momentum in the market today to see good trends in revenue in cargo for the first semester.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Okay. Thank you.

Ramiro Alfonsín

Thank you, Duane.

Alberto Valerio

Hello, everyone, thank you for taking my question. I have a couple of questions for you. About the Open Skies agreement between Brazil and U.S., do you see any impact on it, if the agreement does not go through?

Claudia Sender

Hi, Alberto. This is Claudia. We do expect that the Open Skies agreement will go through. It was ratified by the Senate last week, and we think now it's running of course through the engines of the government. So we are still working in line with our gain chart going forward for the implementation of the JVs early next year.

Alberto Valerio

Perfect, but this agreement doesn't work like the President Michel Temer said that could be an answer for U.S. tax - over tax on Brazil is due. Do you see any impact or not on short-term or in long-term?

Claudia Sender

The JVs, obviously, the JV with American Airlines is dependent on the ratification of the Open Skies agreements. Of course, it could have an impact. But thinking about the historical behavior of the Brazilian diplomacy, we don't expect this type of retaliation to happen. So we are following very closely and expect that it will run its course as planned.

Alberto Valerio

Perfect, perfect. And thinking competition on Chilean markets and Argentina, would you think that LATAM could open low-cost subsidiaries as your competitors did in the past?

Ramiro Alfonsín

This is definitely an idea that we have looked at and we will continue looking at. I would not discard that in the present moment.

Alberto Valerio

Perfect. Thank you very much. And my last question, sorry for boring. The problem on the engine of Airbus Neos have impact something on these results of last quarter, as I see some aircraft maintenance a little bit higher than in the past.

Ramiro Alfonsín

I'm sorry. You were asking for the engines?

Alberto Valerio

Yes.

Ramiro Alfonsín

Can you clarify your question, whether you refer to engines, what's the assumption?

Alberto Valerio

I saw that the Airbus Neos has some problem with the engines in the fourth quarter. And I saw as well the line of aircraft maintenance coming 53.2%, higher than last quarter - one year ago, the fourth quarter of 2016. This has some relationship or did the engine didn't impact the fleets of LATAM?

Roberto Alvo

No, they are unrelated aspects. We do have issues at other carriers in the industry with engines, basically related to the 787 program. Rolls-Royce engines have been having problems with durability, which has implied that they have to go for maintenance earlier than expected. This impacted us in having some aircraft on ground for a period of time.

We currently do 787s from ground because of this reason. There is a similar situation going with the Pratt powered 320neos. That'd be, in our case, we have only two aircrafts that have been affected out of a fleet of more than 200, so it's less significant. There is an issue with the engines on both Rolls-Royce and Pratt suppliers, which has not materially affected our operations.

And I'll pass on to Ramiro to answer the cost, your cost question.

Ramiro Alfonsín

Happy to, regarding the aircraft maintenance, they're completely unrelated and as you know, we redelivered 21 aircrafts during 2017, a part of those were redelivered in the fourth quarter. And the costs of those redeliveries are reflected in that line, in aircraft maintenance. And this is why you see a hike there.

Alberto Valerio

Yeah, perfect, guys. Thank you very much.

Ramiro Alfonsín

No problem.

Savanthi Syth

Hey, yeah, just on the PSS system integration, I was just wondering if you - if we should be concerned about any - from operational, how complex that might be, but more importantly, once that system is integrated, what could we expect that you can't do today that you'd be able to do or how much that show up in - from a P&L standpoint?

Jerome Cadier

Yeah, I'll take this question as it probably affects Brazil more than any other market. When we started implementing the PSS transition in a phased approach that we call drain-down, which means we do a transition over the month of February to May that lowers the risk and the potential impact on sales and operation.

The first period was done in 5th and 6th of February, which was mainly on the sales front. That was a successful transition, which we call C1, was a successful transition. And now, we're preparing ourselves for the second transition which affects airports that will be in the month of May. So far, we are on track with the timing and with potential risks and effects on the P&L, which we think will be minimal and included in whatever the business case numbers that we took deciding to do the transition two years ago, all going well.

Savanthi Syth

So, sorry, so…

Roberto Alvo

Yeah, just a…

Savanthi Syth

Yeah, go ahead.

Roberto Alvo

No, go ahead, sorry.

Savanthi Syth

No, I was just wondering it, that then on the kind of the positive impact once that's done, like what do you expect?

Roberto Alvo

Yeah, once this is fully implemented that this has a recurrent saving of approximately $40 million to $50 million on an annual basis. As Jerome said, this implementation will be carried out between February and May this year. So for this year, our estimate is that we're going to reduce cost by $25 million and this is included in the guidance we provided.

Savanthi Syth

Okay. Are there any kinds of revenue benefits from the integrated system?

Roberto Alvo

No, not particularly.

Jerome Cadier

I think that - not particularly. What we believe is the - that it provides the full integration between any of the LATAM flights. So it brings out the network that we wanted that it fits of our customers that they will see any flights being from Brazil, from Chile, from any other countries the same way. So it materializes what LATAM intends to be in terms of network.

But we did not anticipate significant impact this year in terms of revenue, mostly cost.

Savanthi Syth

Makes sense, that's helpful. And if I may ask one last question, just - I know you don't want to provide a lot of detail on the kind of the level of the fuel and reis hedges. That I was wondering kind of generally from a modeling perspective, what we should think about the hedge levels of sort of kind of the currency and the fuel.

Andrés Del Valle Eitel

Yeah, Andrés right here. If you look at Slide 10 that shows the current portfolio, as we have said that what we have changed now, we protect on the way up, but we also have a sort of stop-loss on the way down. With this coverage today, this is I can say it's in the money. We do not provide specific levels. But the hedge portfolio for fuel is in the money. And so, it is the case for BRL, out of which we have almost two-thirds of the exposure we had. It's $100 million every quarter on the BRL for roughly $150 million exposure.

Savanthi Syth

Okay. Perfect. All right, Thank you very much.

