Consumer Capital Files For $40 Million Nasdaq IPO

The firm wants to become a micro lending service provider to small businesses in China.

Consumer Capital aims to sell $40 million of common stock in an uplisting from the OTC to Nasdaq.

Consumer Capital Group (OTCQB:CCGN) intends to sell shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $40 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm aims to become a one-stop shop that focuses on lending service for micro, small-to-medium sized enterprises (“SMEs”) in China. The company is specifically engaged with micro financing services and financial advisory services, operating through the subsidiary Arki E-Commerce, and VIE, Arki Network.

After several failed ventures, CCGN has yet to generate any meaningful revenues with its new micro financing focus.

Company

Flushing, NY-based Consumer Capital Group was founded in 2009 to focus on offering complete lending and financial advisory services for micro, small-to-medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in China. The company operates the direct micro financing business through subsidiary Ark E-Commerce and VIE and financial advisory services through Ark Network’s wholly-owned subsidiary Yin Hang.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO, and CFO Jianmin (“Jack”) Gao. Gao also founded America Pine Group in 2006 and was an investment banker with Blackwater Capital Group from 1997 - 2006. Gao has over 30 years of experience as a commercial and investment banker.

In addition, the company offers advisory and risk assessment services to lenders and borrowers to increase the efficiency of loan origination by financial institutions. Consumer Capital believes that ‘the growth of SMEs will become an important factor of China’s economic growth in the next decade.’

Business

Consumer Capital offers micro financing and financial advisory services for micro, small-to-medium sized enterprises (‘SMEs”) in China as it has proven difficult to obtain sufficient financing through traditional channels. The firm gives SMEs access to alternative financing through risk-controlled private lending.

Below is a brief overview video of the company and its core business:

(Source: Why Invest In)

Consumer Capital offers microfinancing and wealth management services through subsidiary Arki E-Commerce and Arki Network’s wholly owned subsidiary Yin Hang.

In addition, the company allows merchants to advertise and sell their goods, manage customer data, and track orders and shipments, and customers shop and pay for products and services.

Consumer Capital has 14 categories of products sold on their website:

Nutrition and Health Supplements

Home Furnishings

Cosmetics and Beauty

Consumer Electronics

Clothing and Shoes

Jewelry and Accessories

Travel

Office Supplies

Foreign Goods

Household Appliances

Maternity

Electronics

Culture and Sports

Consumer Services

(Source: Consumer Capital)

The company engages in the micro financing business through subsidiary, Arki E-Commerce and VIE, Arki Network, to provide direct loans to SMEs and sole proprietors based in Liaoning Province. Arki Network collaborates with China UnionPay Merchant Service (Liaoning) Co. Arki E-Commerce offers private loans for borrowers. Arki Network and UnionPay then act as intermediaries to facilitate the loan transactions.

Arki Network, through its 51%-owned subsidiary, engages in wealth management business through its 51%-owned subsidiary, America Arki (Tianjin) Capital Management Partnership. Arki Capital operates its business on its financial advisory platform ‘Bangnitou’ (‘Help You Invest’ in English). The platform attracts capital from investors to invest in fixed income opportunities such as inter-bank loans, currency exchange products and other equity investment opportunities to help investor obtain a return on their investment.

Through Yin Hang, Consumer Capital offers financial consulting services such as loan origination criteria checkup, risk assessment and loan monitoring to SMEs and financial institutions in China.

Yin Hang has ‘developed its own big data risk assessment system to provide credit rating and risk management solutions to borrowers and financial institutions to facilitate loan origination process and reduce default risks for all parties involved in a particular lending transaction.’ The service fee is generally between 15 - 24% of the loan amount to be covered by the borrowers (based on the loan transactions).

Customer Acquisition

Consumer Capital plans to implement two primary strategies to expand the market presence within the industry: [i] increase Arki E-Commerce’s lending capacity through the cash generated from operations and capital raised from this offering; and [ii] expand the company’s geographic coverage for both micro financing and wealth management business to major metropolitan areas such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou through the establishment of sales force.

Arki E-Commerce provides private loans for borrowers and Arki Network and UnionPay act as intermediaries to facilitate the loan transactions for a 5% service fee. Arki E-Commerce’s practice of microfinancing is limited to certain businesses and sole proprietors pre-screened and recommended by UnionPay Liaoning.

For the micro financing business, UnionPay is incentivized to push the company’s loan products to their clients. The additional service fee becomes another source of revenue for UnionPay Liaoning’s operations which incentivizes the company to recommend as many borrowers to Consumer Capital as possible.

For the wealth management business, customers are currently generated through referrals from existing relationships. Management believes that word-of-mouth is an especially effective marketing tool for the wealth management product as the product mainly targets retail investors.

The company plans to engage in nationwide marketing initiatives to further raise brand awareness while continuing to improve client satisfaction to strengthen word-of-mouth referrals. Employees are also encouraged to introduce or recommend new clients by providing incentive bonus.

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by Xinhua, outstanding loans to small business in China totaled $3.2 trillion early 2017, up 17% from a year ago. According to the report, small business loans account for nearly one-third of total outstanding loans, 1.7 percentage points higher than a year ago.

The main factors driving market growth are the government encouraging reputable banks to support small businesses (which often have difficulty obtaining bank loans) and the differential regulatory policies to improve the coverage of loans for small businesses and reduce their financing costs.

The market for non-bank financial firms is considerably more complex and hazardous, as recent regulatory actions by the Chinese government have come down hard on this sector to reduce interest rates, fees and improve customer service.

Competition

Major competitive vendors offering micro financing (lending) services to SMEs in China span across three sectors. These include local banks and financial institutions engaging in lending business to finance SMEs locally.

Many peer-to-peer lending platforms also match lenders and borrowers such as Yirendai, which is a public company listed on the NYSE, Ren Ren Dai, Lufax, LexinFinTech (LX), Qudian (QD) and PPDAI (PPDF).

Although the company operates in a highly-competitive industry, management believes that the following factors provide the company with the competitive advantage in the marketplace:

Strong Relationships with Local Financial Institutions

Experienced and committed leadership

Substantial potential client base

Management choosing to list a ‘substantial potential client base’ as a competitive advantage makes no sense.

Financials

Consumer Capital’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Minimal topline revenue

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: S-1 Statement)

Revenue ($)

Nine months ended September 30, 2017: $290,820, 95% increase vs prior

2016: $261,275

2015: $0

Gross Profit ($)

Nine months ended September 30, 2017: $1.84 million gross loss

2016: $261,275 gross profit

2015: $0

Gross Margin (%)

Nine months ended September 30, 2017: Negative

2016: 100%

2015: N/A

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Nine months ended September 30, 2017: $4.9 million cash used in operations

2016: $5.5 million cash used in operations

2015: $2.6 million cash from operations

As of September 30, 2017, the company had $1.5 million in cash and $7.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Consumer Capital Group intends to raise $40 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock as it uplists from the OTCQB to the Nasdaq.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds we will receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including without limitation, investment in product development, sales and marketing activities, technology infrastructure, team development, capital expenditures, improvement of corporate facilities and other general and administrative matters. We may also use a portion of these proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions or businesses that complement our business, although we have no present commitments or agreements to enter into any acquisitions or investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

