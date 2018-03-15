Asanko Gold' (AKG) CEO Peter Breese on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:AKG) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Peter Breese - President & CEO

Fausto Di Trapani - CFO

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity

Geordie Mark - Haywood Securities

Welcome to the Asanko Gold Q4 and Full Year 2017 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Web cast, which is being recorded. A copy of today's press release, the Management discussion and analysis, and the presentation is available on the Company's web site at www.asanko.com.

I will now hand over to Peter Breese, President and CEO of Asanko. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Breese

Thank you and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Joining me today on the call today is our CFO, Fausto Di Trapani. Before I begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 regarding customary forward-looking and cautionary statements regarding mineral resources and mineral reserves.

Turning to Slide 3, 2017 highlights. 2017 was a challenging year and we learned some important lessons from the operational issues we've faced. I believe we have now overcome these issues and with the enhanced operation team in place, we have the right foundations to consistently deliver quarter-on-quarter against outlined.

Running through the highlights for 2017. Starting with safety. I'm pleased to report that we continue the excellent industry-leading sector record. We reported only one lost time injury during the year, giving us a lost time injury frequency rate of north 0.17 on a rolling 12-month basis. Our last lost time injury was recorded a year ago in mid-March and up to the end of December, we had over 4.7 million injury-free man hours.

This is a great achievement particularly as we are still a young business and we have two mining contractors on type as well as work being done on the plants as part of the P5M upgrades. I commend this team and our workforce for their diligence and commitment to working safely.

Gold production for the year was 205,047 ounces at the low end of our 2017 amended guidance range. During the course of the year, we implemented the new CSA Global resource models at both Nkran and Akwasiso, which have been validated by positive results and reserve reconciliations for the second half of 2017.

We introduced and embedded a number of new systems during H2 2017 which include blast movement technology to improve management of all losses in dilution, fragmentation management, Bond Work Index mapping and MillSlicer technology. All of these systems have significantly improved both mining and milling operation efficiencies and are producing exceptional results.

We increased our mining flexibility with the addition of key satellite deposits, equities and Dynamite Hill to the production schedule. Whilst we face some early issues opening on acquisition, this is now behind us and I'm pleased to say Dynamite Hill is progressing according to plan.

We successfully completed another capital program, the P5M plant volumetric upgrades within budget and ahead of schedule. The plant is now operating up to about 5 million tons driven on a consistent basis.

Our all-in sustaining cash cost increased this year and came in debt $1,007 per ounce versus Management's guidance of $920 to $960 an ounce. This was due to the highest re-stripping cost associated with Nkran Cut 2, reflecting of the oxide slope angles at Nkran and the cost associated with mining to the extent of the historical working equities.

Gold sales for the year were 206,079 ounces at an average realized gold price to $1,243 an ounce, generating gold revenues of $256.2 million. Cash provided by operating activities was $123.2 million and we generated $30.7 million in income before taxes for the year. At year end, we have $54.6 million in cash in immediately convertible working capital.

On the corporate side, we acquired a highly perspective Merdoni [ph] concession area which is adjacent to Asanko gold mine conditions. We are still engaging with local and regional stakeholders to ensure unlimited access to the project area to fully test the three high priority drill talk.

In June 2017, many of you will recall we published in DSH [ph] which confirmed the economic liability of our key growth projects P5M and P10M. And more recently in February 2018, we signed an indicative term sheet with Redcut to defer the first principle repayment of our debts for up to three years, extending the deferral period to July 1, 2021. And as usual, these indicative terms has certain fees, terms and conditions associated with this restructuring. Definitive documentation is under way and is expected to be completed in early Q2 2018, in which time, we will be in a position to announce the revised terms and conditions to the markets.

The restructuring of our debt facility will enable us to proceed with the second component of the P5M growth project, which is the construction of the overlaying conveyor in 2019 and 2020 and the development of the Sewfi [ph] whilst maintaining a solid cash flow during the capital expenditure phase.

I would like to turn to Q4 performance starting mining on Slide 4. During the quarter, we introduced the updated optimized mine plan which forms started the P5M optimization exercise. In preparation for our capital expansion phase over the next couple of years, we took the decision to change the design of Nkran Cut 2 pushback and increase the size of it, so we can get a hit in a year where we have low capital spend requirement.

The designs change means we'll spend more money on the pushback now so that we generate maximum cash from a low mine plan when we build the conveyor and open up that. I will talk about this in some more detail later on in the presentation.

Part of the optimized mine plan also includes geo-technical design changes in the oxide Nkran to further flatten the slope angles from 34 degrees to 26 degrees. This requires an additional 4 million tons of waste to be mined, of which we mined 2 million tons in the fourth quarter 2017 and we'll mine the rest during 2018. The 2 million tons that we mined in Q4 had an impact on Azec [ph] of approximately $113 per ounce of gold produced in the quarter.

Those of you who are on sites visit back in November will recall the scene is taking place. If you take a look at the top right hand corner of the slide in front of you, you will see a picture of the Nkran that was taken last week. It clearly shows other oxides in used of being flattened and now we are weld into mining hard rock on the pushback.

The larger push back started in Q4 2017 and I'm pleased to say this is progressing well. We're already ahead of schedule as of the end of February 2018 which is a great outcome with the onset of the rainy season then gone. This along with the establishment of Dynamite Hill throughput resulted in the overall strip raiser increasing significantly for the quarter.

All mining rates with Asanko gold mine averaged 267,333 tons per month for the quarter and we mined a total of 802,000 tons and average mining grade of 1.5 grams of ton with a strip ratio of 13.3 to one. All was sourced from Nkran, Akwasiso, Dynamite Hill, Nkran extension and stockpile.

All-in tons and the average grade mine were lower compared to the previous quarter due to the ongoing Cut 2 pushback of Nkran which focused on waste removals in-line with the updated loss of mine plan. Higher waste from Nkran reduced the ore yield, thereby reducing grade mines. As equity served despite the early setbacks that have been discussed extensively in previous quarters, steady pace for a maximum of 60,000 tons a month of fresh ore has been achieved and we expect this level to be maintained over the coming quarter. The local mining contractor has really stepped up to the plate and continues to show improved performance level.

At Dynamite Hill, we completed the early works program and infrastructure development and commenced all mining operations during the quarter. I'm pleased to say that the mine is progressing according to plan. We have been very impressed with our local mining contractor Rock shell [ph] and we are on-track to ramp up to 70,000 tons per month of ore during the current quarter.

In Q4, we will also mined a portion of the Nkran extension, which was located right next to the [indiscernible]. It is a very small deposit with oxide and we will continue to use this to supplement oxide fee from Dynamite Hill during 2018. I would now like to turn to the purchasing on Slide 5.

We had a very good quarter with the plant achieving record million rates, processing around 1.1 million tons of ore in spite of a lower proportion of oxide tons being fed to the mill [ph]. The volumetric upgrades to the plant are complete. Since the month of December, we have been running at or above the designed 5 million tons per annum annualized rate on a consistent basis with a new monthly record set in January of 430,000 tons processed through the mill. That equates to well over 5 million tons processed in the year.

The process recovery upgrades will be completed in Q1 2018. Encouragingly, we have maintained a 94% gold recovery rate in the process facility despite the recovery upgrades not yet been operational. The high volume throughputs being achieved by the process facility and continued high recovery levels all point to improve operational flexibility for Asanko into the future.

The plant feed grade was 1.5 grams per ton in the quarter. As I mentioned in the Q3 conference call, from Q4 onwards, we expect to move feed grades to reflect the average reserve grades from the respective put as they are mined including the blended grades averaged from the various stock pile.

During the quarter, we optimized the cracking circuit with the addition of temporary diesel-powered joint clashes. We are now crushing to 60% part in 80 millimeters to feed the sack and this has significantly increased the flexibility we have with bending the harder rock to the mill as well as improving the milling performance. However, there's a cost associated with that so we will be installing a permanent secondary crusher in the second quarter of 2018 and that will be fully-commissioned in the third quarter of 2018.

The installation of the permanent and larger current crusher will deliver a low fee size of approximately 80% miners, 80 millimeters which again will give us more milling flexibility. The installation of this terminal crusher will bring down the operating cost associated with crushing from around $2 a ton to $0.60 a ton proceeds. In addition, we also installed [indiscernible] technology to enhance milling performance and efficiency. This is a great piece of technology and helped us to optimize the move for our consumption and throughput as it ensures the millers always working at its most optimal full level, led by reducing the energy used per ton process. These two interventions combined with the fragmentation management and Bond Work Index mapping has enabled the processing facility to achieve the 5 million ton a year processing capability.

That concludes the operational review for the quarter. I would now like to hand you over to Fausto, our CFO, who will discuss our financial performance.

Fausto Di Trapani

Thank you, Peter. Turning to Slide 6, I would like to start with our cost performance. This quarter, all-in sustaining costs were higher, primarily due to the increase in stripping cost associated with the investments in the incline Cut 2 pushback, as well as a higher reliance in Diesel 5 crushing capacity to maintain elevated throughput levels of the Asanko Gold Mine processing facility.

As Peter mentioned earlier, the dropping grades reflects the average grade of the various all sources we processed this quarter. Lower ore yields from Nkran, higher reliance from [indiscernible], as well as an increase in processing low grade ore from the stock pile impacted feed grades for the quarter.

Mining unit costs decreased quarter-on-quarter to $2.82 a ton, as most of the mining at Nkran, Dynamite Hill was in the soft oxide all zones which did not attract drilling and blasting classes. Processing unit cost for the quarter increased marginally compared to the previous quarter impacted by high utilization of mobile crushing capacity and higher maintenance fees. These impacts will offset somewhat the record-milling tons process.

Total cash costs increased by approximately $100 an ounce quarter-on-quarter, due to lower head grade to the more impacting ounce production and associated sales volumes which also had the impact of increasing six production costs on a per unit basis. Planned stripping activities associated with the investment in the Cut 2 pushback at Nkran continue to dominate the all-interest earning cost space.

The cost associated with deferred stripping in the quarter amounted to $418 an ounce of the all-in sustaining cost for Q4. This is considerably higher than previous quarters, but in-line with our updated life of mine plan.

Along side the pushback itself, the cost associated with flattening the slope angles based on the recommendations received from our geo-tech specialists early in the year was approximately $113 an ounce or $5 million for the quarter. All-in sustaining costs were $1,171 per ounce for the quarter, delivering an all-in sustaining margin of $93 per ounce with realized prices in line with Q3. The reduction in the all-in sustaining margin was due to margin compression associated with higher stripping activity. As you all know, from our 2018 guidance, we expect all-in sustaining cost to remain high for most of this year as we invest heavily in the Nkran Cut 2 pushback.

Moving on to the income statement on Slide 7. Looking at our income statements, we generated a pre-tax net income of $7.1 million for the quarter from the sale of 49,561 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,264 an ounce. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization was $26.6 million for the quarter, yielding a quarterly average of $27.9 million for the year. The decrease compared to prior quarter was due to fewer ounces sold, higher production costs and generative exploration spend of $1.5 million at Midras South and Miradani.

We did not pay any cash taxes for the year with the exception of withholding taxes. The tax charge in the income statement relates predominantly to timing differences between accounting depreciation and tax capital allowances without the recognition of deferred taxes associated with carry-forward tax losses. Net loss for the quarter was $7 million. However, if we calculate earnings and earnings per share before non-cash taxes, we generated earnings of approximately $7 million and earnings this year of $0.03 for the quarter.

Let's now turn to the cash flow on Slide 8. W continue to generate strong cash flow from operating activities of around $34.4 million for the quarter. Before working capital changes, we generated $26.2 million from operation. This gives us a quarterly average cash flow from operations of $28.4 million.

We continue to work with the Ghana revenue authority to manage the best receivable cycle. At the end of 2017, we held a current receivable in respect of that amounting to $5.1 million. Net refunds continue to be collected in the normal course of business. Turning the focus to investing activities of the quarter, we spent approximately $17.8 million in growth capital, related primarily to cash payments pursuant to the P5M volumetric upgrade and the development of Akwasiso and Dynamite Hill pits as well as $2 million on sustaining capital expenditures related to the tailings raised and secondary crushing infrastructure.

During Q4, substantial stripping costs amounting to $22 million were capitalized to the balance sheet as the company continue to invest in the next phase of production through the developments of Cut 2. Although these stripping cost that capitalized, it's like to point out that they are included in our all-in sustaining cost calculation for the period. The quarterly interest payments to Redcart dominated the financing activities for the quarter.

Moving on to Slide 9. In anticipation of our next growth phase, we are looking to restructure our existing debt facility and extend the repayment of the first principle by up to three years from July 2018 to July 2021. This will enable us to fund the construction of the overlaying conveyor and develop the site to put from cash on hand and cash flows from operations. We are expecting to commence these capital growth projects in 2019 and that will take approximately 18-21 months to complete at a capital cost of approximately $141 million.

With the updated mine plan plus this debt restructuring, we'll be able to fund these projects from cash plus internally generated cash flows in addition to maintaining a healthy cash buffer during the construction phase. Following the completion of conformity due diligence by Redcart independent technical experts in February this year, we signed a non-binding indicative term sheet with Redcart. Whilst these terms are confidential until we have executed final documentation, we have agreed to an initial one-year deferral and a further conditional two-year deferral which are subject to certain fees, terms and conditions which will be captured in the definitive documentation. We anticipate execution of these agreements in early Q2 2018.

I will now hand back to Peter.

Peter Breese

Thanks, Fausto. Moving on to Slide 10. Now I'd like to discuss our guidance for 2018. As part of our planning for growth, 2018 will be a year of investment as we take advantage of a low capital expenditure year to expand the Nkran Cut 2 pushback to ensure higher ore yield and solid cash generation over longer period from 2019 onward. For 2018, we are guiding gold production of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces at an average of $1,050 to $1,150 per ounce with all source from Nkran, Akwasiso, Dynamite Hill and stockpiles.

Due to a high level of stripping and low Nkran ore yields, 2018 will have relatively high all-in sustaining cost especially in the first half of the year. In H1 mining operations at Nkran, we'll continue to focus on the largest schedule of waste stripping as we get through the Cut 2 pushback, which we commend in the second quarter of 2017. Whilst we continue to yield all from Nkran, it will be at lower rate and this will result in lower blended ore grades being delivered to the processing facility.

The company's production guidance for the first half of the year is 90,000 to 100,000 ounces as an all-in sustaining cash cost of $1,200 to $1,300 an ounce, of which approximately $370 an ounce of aztec is attributed to the higher levels of stripping. We expect to start ripping the benefits of the captured pushback in the second half of 2018, through inter 2019 and beyond when all-in sustaining costs will fall and become much more competitive. Steady take levels of ore production at Nkran will resume in the second half of 2018 and the weight stripping portion of the Cut 2 pushback will continue, but has a reduced impact on aztec, with stripping cost decreasing to approximately $280 an ounce of aztec for the second half of 2018.

The overall feed grade improvement and the increase in gold production also contribute to the volume of aztec in the second half of 2018. The company's production guidance for H2 2018 is 110,000 to 120,000 ounces, as aztec on $950 to $1,050 per ounce.

Capital growth expenditure for 2018 is expected to be approximately $8.5 million, made up of $3 million for the final recovery upgrades to be completed in the first quarter of this year; $1.5 million for the upgraded mill [ph] to be installed in the second quarter of this year and $4 million for a second re-crusher which is expected to be fully commissioned in the third quarter of 2018. Sustaining capital expenditure for 2018 is expected to be approximately $4 million.

Turning in to Slide 11. I would now like to give some context by discussing our updated five-year outlook. As Fausto discussed earlier, we are preparing for our next phase of growth which we expect to start in 2019. This is the development of the surface deposit and the construction of the overlaying conveyor linking the surface deposit to the opandam [ph] central processing facility.

As part of the planning process, we have completed the optimization of P5M. You will recall that the previous P5M was based on the P10M mine scenario. As part of the optimization exercise, we are focused on reducing overall strip ratios of all the pits, which in turn improves our all-in sustaining cash costs in order to deliver the optimal cash generation profile over the life of the mine. Just as a reminder, the Asanko Gold Mine is a long life asset with the life of mine of 19 years from current mineral inventory.

The optimized cut designs have used our actual operating data from both the mining operation and process facility so they closely reflect the current performance of all work cycles within the mine. A clear focus of the plan was to give us both the life of mine plan with improved economics as well as optimal cash generation capability over the coming five years during the period of capital growth and debt servicing.

The new mining sequence which includes a new multiple schedule delivers exactly that. Just to quantify that a little bit more, the optimized pushback facilitates Nkran ore yields of approximately 7.6 million tons of ore after 2018 at a very low strip ratio of less than 3 over the coming year.

Our updated outlook for 2019 to 2023 and average, over the five-year period, production of 253,000 ounces per year at a very competitive all-in sustaining cash cost including corporate overhead of $860 an ounce.

Bench rate mark in this as it firmly places Asanko Gold at the mid point of the second quarter industry cost curve. This optimized plan represents an increase in ounces and significant improvement in the aztec margin of $147 an ounce over the previous P5M plan, which produced aztec 243,000 ounces per year at an aztec of $1,007 an ounce over the same period.

In this current gold crisis, the optimized plan provides a robust all-in sustaining cash margin of about $450 an ounce over the outlook period, which generates just over $110,000 million a year in aztec margin. This will be more than sufficient to enable the company to meet this growth capital and debt obligations over the period.

In conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, turning to Slide 12, our deliverables for 2018 on play. On the operational side, we continue to deliver consistently according to plan and progress the Cut 2 pushback so that we can benefit from the increased ore yields in grades from H2 2018 onward. The push back is currently a full bench ahead of schedule which we deliberately manage to take advantage of the seasonal drive period.

In addition, the process facility is running at above-design level and in the coming two quarters, we'll implement three one-advance projects that will further enhance our ability to deliver the plan on a continuous basis. We expect 2018 productions to be at similar levels to 2017 before wrapping up next year and other subsequent four years averaging around 250,000 ounces a year on the highly competitive all-in sustaining cash cost.

We have spent a lot of time with our financing partners, Redcart, to restructure our debt and to that end, we have signed an indicative term sheet. We are working on final documentation and we expect to announce it in early Q2 2018.

And on the expiration front, we'll continue to advance our negotiations with local and regional communities with respect to the line unended access to the highly perspective Miradani exploration. Drilling will commence once this access is granted and we see our cash flow allowing us to spend the necessary funds on this exciting target.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. Operator, we'll now take questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Rahul Paul with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.

Rahul Paul

Hi, everyone. Peter, when you spoke about the five-year outlook, it sounds like it does include Sewfi [ph] as well, but I'm just wondering if I understand this directly. Am I right in assuming that it includes both Nkran and Sewfi under the 5 million ton scenario? But looking at optimized and perhaps smaller pits than what you had in the reserve paid in the past with the aim of awarding the final more expensive pushbacks and reducing the overall life of mine strip?

Peter Breese

Yes. Rahul, you are 100% correct. We plan to start building the conveyor in Q1 2019. As we've always said, that's a 19-21 months project from start to finish. What we will do in that period is we will start to track Sewfi [ph] at limited quantities to keep the mills full with oxides. As we've shown in the range, the mill is running between 15,000 and 16,000 tons a day, but in ounces it will dramatically -- if we put more oxide in. As the industry gets limited quantities of oxides while we build those. When the bolt is up and running Sewfi, at the enhanced throughput levels. In the interim it will be just over a million tons a year.

Rahul Paul

Fair enough. So then if that's the case, Nkran will be part of the minefield, sort of that million-ton a year level, especially another seven years. So I think you mentioned 7.2 million beyond next year and beyond?

Peter Breese

Yes, the 7.5 million in this CapEx at Nkran, when we go and do the next CapEx which is Cut 4. If you look at the original design and the feasibility, we had three capital in the future, we have now changed that to 2 Cut and essentially Cut 3 is just to be called Cut 4 and Cut 2 now is a combination of Cut 2 and Cut 3 in the original plan. We will continue to mining plan over the next coming years and then we start to push back later in the mining cycle with Nkran. We will publish all of those detailed information as soon as we can.

Rahul Paul

Fair enough. And then just broadly speaking, with the optimized throughput for Sewfi, safe to assume that it captures most of the oxide material, but then it takes a lot less at the fresh rock? Or is it...

Peter Breese

Sorry. You broke up a bit at the beginning of your question there, Rahul. Can you just ask the question again?

Rahul Paul

With the optimized Sewfi, is it safe to assume you take most of the oxide mineralization that was in your last mine plan, but you would take less of the deeper fresh rock?

Peter Breese

Yes. The whole plan on all the pits is essentially the pits are being optimized using software called MPV scheduler. Essentially what that does is it optimizes the maximum MPV of throughput, which is what -- but also, you can add to that the component of aztec. So we have optimized this for MPV-aztec talent [ph] and essentially the pits will be slightly smaller. Not much smaller, but slightly small and the sequence is quite different. It's just adds a lot of MPV.

Rahul Paul

Okay. That's helpful. And then last question from me. You spoke about the changes to the revised battery structuring. Are you able to comment on any changes to the terms as compared to your current facility and on some of the cost associated with the one year deferral and the two year deferral?

Peter Breese

Unfortunately, I can't, Rahul, confidentially until we've signed the detailed documentation. It is a matter of weeks away and we will publish it as soon as we can, but right now, all we're allowed is that we have signed indicative non-binding terms sheet and the subject to the documentation. I'm sorry, but I can't give you more information than that.

Rahul Paul

No problem. Understood. Thanks, Peter. That's all that I have.

Peter Breese

Okay. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Geordie Mark with Haywood Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Geordie Mark

Good afternoon, Peter, and Fausto. I hope you're doing well. Just a question in terms of production this year. Obviously January throughput was off to a good start. Are you looking at – what sort of average throughput were you looking for the year for that guidance? And in that sense, what the balance of oxide to hydrogen ore that you expect in that projection versus what you achieved in January?

Peter Breese

Yes. Geordie, we're planning to mill around 4.8 to 4.9 million tons this year because we will have to shut down due to dual lead time. And the plan for that is a strong end of this quarter, 70,000 a month of oxides from Dynamite Hill. All the rest of it all will be in the form of hard rock.

Geordie Mark

Great. Thank you. So we expect -- what recovery rate should we project for the year? I'm sorry if I missed that one.

Peter Breese

We currently get in between 93.5% and 94% recoveries which is kind of where we've been ever since we started the mine. As surprise to somewhat as I said, we're running at 5 million now and we haven't put in the recovery upgrades. The recovery upgrades is the essentially another Nielsen, another screen and another intensive reactor. They're all-in, we just haven't connected the more lap yet and we still maintain the same recovery. With the mine having to convert [indiscernible] and spend money on them. We'll run them to test, but we don't see any benefit in the recovery coming too. What is amazing not only on some of that is interest throughput but because the grades are so much lower because we're running from stock pile. Normally one would see a distinct grade recovery curve in the fixed tail on these things and what we're finding is that's not the case. So we are very encouraged. Every time we throw something at these proceeds and facility, it just is, 'bring it to me' and it processes. The recoveries are very good and we get movements in the day of less than 0.2 of a percent.

Geordie Mark

Okay. Am I right to think that further life of a mine rather five-year plan the strip ratio is three is to one? Is that what you're looking at the average?

Peter Breese

The strip ratio, the big push that we're doing right now is on Nkran. If you actually look at the pictures, if you look at the guidance that is right on Slide 10, you will see a picture of the Cut 2 pushback there and you can see the size of the bench going down where there's a person standing out on the top looking down there. This picture was taken last week. This pushback is -- originally we designed the pushback in about 30-40 meters and it's now 50-60 meters wide. Because that pushback is just so much bigger than the original design, what it's going to do is it will be extensively all-intensive purposes completed by the end of this year. We'll still do some way stripping form 2019 onwards, but the bulk of that push backs, that total pushbacks kept back to you was 42 million tons and we're going to move about 28 million tons this year. What that means is in the next three years out of Nkran, the strip ratio from Nkran is less than three -- comes probably less than three.

What that means is Nkran will come just all-in sustaining cost basis. It affects some of the price that is in the normal environment where the strip ratio would be 4.5 or five to one. That's what we've done, is we've taken opportunity. We've got very little capital spend this year. We've got decent production and we've got a decent gold price. We've taken opportunity to make the pushback bigger to give us a high all yield at high grade with very low mining cost when we're going to build, develop and repay the debt. That's the purpose of that exercise and you can see how far way down in the picture, we got four or five inches down in hard rock and you could see the oxides of the Sewfi [ph] that they've been fully flattened to 26 degrees.

Geordie Mark

Okay. Thanks for everyone. Last question. For Dynamite Hill, at least we're looking to ramp up, I guess by the end of this quarter to 70,000 tons a month in terms -- any information in terms of grade reconciliation, dilution factors, et cetera?

Peter Breese

Well, what we find in the Dynamite Hill is it is ahead of schedule as we're speaking right now. Because it's oxide, then it's oxide right through until about October-November this year. We have weaker mining that needs because it is very difficult, there is no drilling blocks right now and it will be a bit harder as we get deeper. We are running right now at about 2,000 tons a day out of Dynamite Hill and we are getting grades slightly above expectations. The reason for that is there's no drilling blast, so there's no even, there's no disturbance; you can mark the polygon, you can see the polygon, you can dig it. So we're getting very, very low levels of dilution compared to our original deputation mix [ph].

Geordie Mark

Okay, thank you.

Peter Breese

Which is expected, is what you should get.

[Operator Instructions] Gentlemen, we are showing no further questions at this time. I will turn the conference back over to you.

Peter Breese

Thank you very much, everybody for joining the call today. If you have any more questions, we are always available. Please don't hesitate to contact. Thanks for your time and thanks for listening. Good bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you kindly disconnect your lines. Have a good day, everyone.

