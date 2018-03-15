Trump Tax Plan Boost Not Showing Up In Capex Data

Growth in capital spending is lower in 2018 than it was at the end of 2017 thus far.

The boost to capital spending that was forecast by nearly everyone is not occurring.

Each month, the Census Bureau releases the 'Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories, & Orders' report that details shipments, new orders, total inventory and other important subcategories.

The line item I want to focus on in this report is the US Non-defense Capital Goods Orders Excluding Aircraft Shipments. The reason I am choosing to use this line item is that it is the closest proxy to corporate capital expenditures. Netting out defense spending and aircraft orders smooth out volatile and lumpy orders, not necessarily tied to the economic cycle and provides a look at 'Core Capital Goods Orders' or what most closely represents the amount of money companies are spending to improve businesses.

What is troubling when looking at the nominal amount of core capital goods orders, or CapEx, is that since 1999, there has been little growth. There are many theories around why the past two decades have seen mal-investment and underinvestment but that is a separate discussion.

US Nondefense Capital Goods Orders Excluding Aircraft Shipments:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

In growth rate terms, the growth in core capital goods orders is currently at 5.44% year over year. This is right in line with the downward sloping trendline going back to 1997. Each cycle brings lower highs in CapEx growth, similar to nominal GDP growth and various other economic factors. The data also shows a 'mini-recession' in capital goods orders that occurred in 2016, followed by a nice rebound throughout 2017.

US Nondefense Capital Goods Orders Excluding Aircraft Shipments: Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

Zooming in on the recent trends show a clear and distinct drop in capital goods orders from 2015-2016 as well as a strong reversal. It is important to note, when talking about the economy, that across nearly every hard data metric, that the economy was fundamentally stronger at the 2015 peak than the 2017 peak. The equity market is multiples higher off of economic data that is lower than two years ago nearly across the board.

The argument for why the market should continue higher off of worse economic data, which cannot be argued and seen below, is due to tax cuts that will miraculously spur massive capital investment.

Well, we have the first numbers for 2018, when the tax bill should be in full effect, and there has been no change in the growth in capital expenditures.

Admittedly, one month is not a big deal but there was no outsized bump once the year started due to favorable tax changes.

US Nondefense Capital Goods Orders Excluding Aircraft Shipments:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

Should the capital expenditure data not accelerate for three months, does the narrative die out?

The growth rate in capital goods orders accelerated meaningfully from the summer of 2016 through the end of 2017. A rally in the equity market (SPY) was clearly warranted off of the lows in 2016 as the economic data materially improved.

Should the equity market have rallied back to new highs, widely surpassing the levels in 2015? This was likely an overshoot as the higher equity market (DIA) now sits upon undeniably weaker fundamentals. Not weaker than the lows in 2016 but weaker than the peak in 2015.

US Nondefense Capital Goods Orders Excluding Aircraft Shipments:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

Zooming in very closely on the past few months shows the 2017 recovery story is more than likely over and that growth in capital goods orders will continue to decelerate along with the rest of the economy in 2018.

US Nondefense Capital Goods Orders Excluding Aircraft Shipments:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEF, SHV, SPY, GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short JNK, EWI, XLV