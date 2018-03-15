Facebook: The End Isn't Near

There have been a lot of fears surrounding Facebook (FB) recently. Those fears have kept a lid on FB stock, so much so that this once Wall Street favorite is up less than 4% in 2018. Not only is that worse than every other FAANNG stock, but it's also worse than the broad Nasdaq-100 index.

In other words, Facebook has gone from Wall Street winner to Wall Street loser rather quickly. But this quick shift in sentiment has created a golden long-term buying opportunity in FB stock, which is now ridiculously cheap considering the company's massive moat, healthy financials, and long-term growth prospects.

FB data by YCharts

Facebook has come under a lot of heat recently. The company has been subject to the whole fake news scandal, which has caused some publishers to leave the platform. It also caused a drop in daily usage on Facebook, the first time that has happened seemingly forever. Worse yet, daily usage is roaring higher at Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP). The drop in daily usage is forcing Facebook to overhaul its News Feed, and remove a healthy amount of ads from the platform. That means less ads on Facebook, and investors are freaking out that less ad space will translate into less ad revenue. All the while, total user growth is slowing.

All in all, Facebook is experiencing slowing user growth while daily engagement is dropping and the number of ads on its platform is being reduced. It's easy to understand why the bears have emerged on FB stock.

But advertisers aren't pulling any money from Facebook, and that's really all that matters at the end of the day. Facebook has built a global internet empire built on the back of digital advertising revenue. While user growth may be slowing, engagement may be falling, and fake news may be rising, advertising revenue is not going down anytime soon.

According to a recent article from CNBC, companies simply aren't pulling any advertising dollars out of the Facebook advertising machine. CNBC interviewed a bunch of advertising insiders, and all of them essentially said that recent scandal is having zero effect on the amount of money brands are pouring into Facebook. Facebook is simply too big and too good at what it does for brands to not use them as a global distribution channel. After all, Facebook has an unrivaled 2 billion-plus user base that is still growing. Nowhere else in the world can you get that level of distribution. Matt Borchard, Director of Noble People (an ad agency that has worked with Coca-Cola (KO) and PayPal (PYPL)) said it best in the CNBC article:

"Facebook's pure size and targeting capabilities make it easily the best place to capture sales, next to Google... CPMs (ad price of 1,000 views) are cheap and targeting is excellent. The duopoly is strong and shows no signs of slowing down."

So all those concerns about Facebook's ad revenue that are keeping FB stock down? We think they are overblown. Facebook's user base is still growing, and so long as that remains the case, the amount of money brands pump into the Facebook system will only grow.

There's also Instagram, which is the biggest Stories platform in the world, and WhatsApp, which is the second biggest Stories platform in the world. Then there's Messenger, Facebook Watch, Facebook Local, Facebook Workplace, and Facebook Marketplace. These are all alternative revenue generating options for Facebook which are still in their early innings. These platforms will all grow over the next several years, providing a boost to Facebook's overall growth.

All in all, this is still a big growth company. But recent fears have kept the stock's valuation at ridiculously low levels. FB stock is trading at just 25x forward earnings for 25% projected earnings growth over the next five years, good enough for a PEG ratio of roughly 1.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

That is below the market average (1.1), but it's also unheard of for a big growth stock. The other FAANNG names trade with a PEG ratio of 1.1 to 5, with the average being right around 2.5.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

In sum, FB stock has been beaten down into deep value territory on concerns that aren't very legitimate. That has created a golden long-term buying opportunity in FB stock which we are taking advantage of.