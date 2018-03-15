MiMedx: Taking A Deeper Look At The Stability Transaction

I estimate that the win on this transaction for Stability was $8-$17 million. I expect the loss to MDXG will be over $10 million after audited financials are released.

That goodwill may have to be impaired given the sale, and could be one reason why the company has been unable to file 2017 audited financials on time.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) stumbled on Thursday after the company reported that it expects to exceed $92 Million top-end guidance for Q1 2018, while not yet committing to a timeline for when 2017 audited financials are to come out. Included in the news release was an acknowledgment by the company that it was recently informed the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation. The company had previously denied the report from Bloomberg:

Also, as previously announced, the Company received a subpoena last year from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company continues to provide documents in response to the subpoena. In addition, the Company was recently informed that, in parallel with the SEC's investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice is also reviewing these matters on a preliminary basis. MiMedx will continue to cooperate with these regulatory agencies.

In addition to the U.S. Department of Justice investigation, short-sellers have been feeding the market with more information about alleged wrongdoing at MiMedx. On Thursday, Aurelius Value released a report it says "exposes severe undisclosed manufacturing problems and contamination risks uncovered by FDA investigators." Short-seller Marc Cohodes held two Periscope sessions this week which were a continuation of a several-month-long battle between himself and management of MDXG. In particular, the MiMedx CEO Parker H. "Pete" Petit, as Cohodes believes MDXG is committing fraud and other activities detrimental to society. Readers who are unaware of these serious allegations and the development of the rift can refer to my article "MiMedx Sinks After Conference Call, Marc Cohodes' Throwdown."

I want to specifically address Cohodes' Tuesday Periscope session when he read a letter that claimed there was a supposed kickback scheme between MDXG and members of Stability management. I will take a closer look into the Stability transaction, as disclosed in MDXG's SEC filings, to see if there is any possible legitimacy to the claim made in this letter. The following charts detail the components of the purchase (taken from the 2016 10-K filing) and the divestiture (taken from the Q3 2017 10-Q filing):

MDXG CEO Pete Petit said about the sale:

We have determined that the Stability Biologics business is not a strategic fit with our new focus on becoming predominantly a biopharmaceutical company. While we believe the potential of Stability Biologics products continues to be significant, we expect to have better return on investment (ROI) opportunities in biopharma compared to those in the cadaver tissue category. A major incentive for the MiMedx acquisition of Stability Biologics was its independent sales representative organization. As part of the transaction, MiMedx will retain access to this sales rep organization via a distributor agreement with Stability. This group of sales reps will continue to focus on certain areas of our surgical business.

MDXG reported a $4.3 million gain on the sale and managed to keep coveted access to Stability's sales rep organization via a distributor agreement with Stability. It does seems strange that MDXG would figure out so soon that Stability isn't a strategic fit when it knew going into the deal what it brings to the table. But it could be something as straightforward as management of MDXG and management of Stability not seeing eye-to-eye. It wouldn't be the first time in the history of M&A deals that this happened. A surface-level look at this deal doesn't raise any immediate red flags despite the timing which is likely why Wall Street largely ignored it.

However, once you starting taking a deeper look into the numbers, some issues arise. First, looking at the categories side-by-side, we see that of the $11.1 million in assets kept from the net transaction, $17.8 million of that is in goodwill and various intangibles:

MDXG would be in a loss position of $13.5 million without keeping that goodwill and intangibles on the books. Recording a loss in such a short time between purchase and divestiture would present as a deal gone bad and might raise some questions. According to the company's accounting policy, goodwill is not amortized but tested for impairment on an annual basis. Perhaps this is one area of disagreement between MDXG and its auditors. The Q3 2017 balance sheet showed $19.9 million in goodwill, marginally down from $20.2 million at the start of the year. MDXG would have to show that the value of Stability's sales rep organization via the distributor agreement is worth that goodwill. For point of reference, this is a snapshot of Q3 2016 balance sheet versus Q4 2015. Prior to the acquisition, there was only $4 million in goodwill on the books:

While the earn-out agreement was expunged for 2017 during the divestiture, that still doesn't account for 2016. The earn-out arrangement is as follows:

Pursuant to the terms of the earn-out arrangement, the Company will pay, for each of the years ending December 31, 2016 and 2017, an amount equal to one times the gross profit margin from (a) the net sales of Stability products sold by Stability's or the Company's sales personnel and (b) the net sales of Company products sold by Stability's sales personnel; provided, however, if the amount of such net sales for either earn-out period is less than $12 million, the earn-out amount will decrease to 0.5 times the gross profit margin for such earn-out period. The full details of the earn-out arrangement are set forth in the acquisition agreement which is filed as Exhibit 2.1 to the Company's Form 8-K filed on January 13, 2016.

Reviewing a chart in the 2016 10-K, the following adjustments were made during the year for the acquisition:

The fair value of the earn-out decreased by $8.2 million and goodwill decreased by $6.7 million. So there appears to be a high correlation between goodwill and the fair value of the earn-out. One could assume from this correlation that if the earn-out has since been expunged, shouldn't the goodwill also be expunged?

The change in the fair value of the earn-out appears to comprise of two factors. First, any payment made to Stability as part of the in-year earn-out arrangement, and second, the third party valuation of the liability of the future earn-out. The following paragraph makes it difficult to distinguish between the two factors:

As the Company is managed and operates in one segment, and since Stability was merged with the Company's existing operations, the Company has determined that disaggregation of the Company's operating results to provide the amount of revenue and earnings for Stability since the acquisition date is impracticable.

No matter what you think of the company, an investor must be skeptical of this reason given a. MDXG just acquired Stability at that time and b. MDXG didn't appear to have any issues with carving out the balance sheet when disposing of Stability. There are plenty of companies out there that don't report certain divisions for competitive reasons or by not giving a reason at all. MDXG had no obligation to tell investors why it didn't wish to show Stability numbers, but giving us this lame reason just brings extra attention and scrutiny to the company when it already has more than enough.

The transaction from Stability's point of view

So far I have focused on MDXG's side of the transaction. But if we are going to determine if this transaction was part of some scheme, it makes sense to take a look at it from Stability's point of view to find out if it has actually been profitable to its management team. The following chart displays the cash received and working capital changes between the sale and subsequent repurchase of Stability:

Between the cash received, the elimination of debt, and the working capital changes, Stability management benefited by $4.7 million. Add in the $3.3 million for the purchase value of the stock and that grows to $8 million. But if we consider the market value of the shares and the likelihood that the earn-out for 2016 was comparable to the change in goodwill during the year, that pay out could have been up to $17 million. Another benefit to consider is that this transaction, in effect, used inventory to wash away the bulk of accounts payable. This is not a exactly a payment, but we don't know the market value of that inventory versus its book value. We do know that the book value and market value of accounts payable are likely to be very close.

Conclusion: the purpose and end result of the Stability transaction

This MDXG saga has been a rather sensitive one. I will list out the facts which I have gathered from the company's very own SEC filings and news releases and let the readers and investors come to their own conclusions along with my own:

Stability was purchased in January 2016 and divested in August 2017.

MDXG recorded a gain on the transaction of $4.3 million, but the increase in goodwill and intangibles represents 400% of that figure. It is debatable whether that goodwill can stay on the balance sheet given that Stability has since been sold.

Stability made somewhere between $8 million to $17 million on this transaction, depending on the size of 2016's earn-out payment and the exact price the company sold MDXG shares, if any at all.

As part of the transaction, MDXG took on a lot of Stability's inventory. Without knowing Stability's method of valuing inventory, we don't know its market value nor if its book value changed as it switched from Stability accounting policy to MDXG accounting policy of valuing inventory.

MDXG repurchased stock in 2017, which would help increase demand and liquidity for anyone who wished to sell stock at that time. No member of the Stability management team was ever reported to have bought or sold shares, but it seems unlikely that any of them would have been reporting insiders after the divestiture. So we may never know if they sold shares, unless the SEC and/or U.S. DOJ investigations uncover these details.

These points in themselves don't prove shady activity has taken place between MiMedx and Stability, but it certainly leaves the door open for such an accusation. I believe MDXG needs to provide more clarity around this deal, and it may be forced to as part of an audit. I expect the goodwill to be written off and that the sale of Stability will be shown to be at a loss in excess of $10 million instead of the $4.3 million gain recorded on the Q3 2017 financial statements.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MDXG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.