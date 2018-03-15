IEA Oil Market Report - No OECD Storage Builds So Far

We think IEA is still underestimating global oil demand in 2018 by as much as 500k b/d.

This is counter to what consensus expected as everyone thought Q1 storage balance would be massively bearish.

IEA reported its highly anticipated oil market report (OMR) today. The big highlights of the report were:

IEA revised demand higher y-o-y to 99.3 million b/d up 1.5 million b/d y-o-y.

OECD storage inched up 18 million bbls in January, which was half the usual level.

Preliminary OECD storage change for February shows a decline of 24.8 million bbls.

As we wrote in our outlook for 2018 oil markets at the end of 2017, we said that the consensus's expectations for big storage builds in Q1 won't happen. Just take a look at the OECD storage chart below:

We also said as recently as our February take on IEA's oil market report that IEA's estimate for global oil demand was too low.

To make matters worse, we believe IEA is also underestimating the base demand for 2017, which makes the y-o-y demand growth delta unreal.

What do we mean by that?

In our latest flagship report to HFI Research subscribers, we wrote a section titled, "Thanks to the IEA, everyone is underestimating oil demand growth this year. Demand will be the biggest driver of our bull oil thesis this year. We explain why."

In that write-up, we noted that IEA has perennially underestimated global oil demand growth.

But to make matters worse, what IEA does to make the revisions look less impactful is by revising higher the previous year's oil demand base. This circles back to IEA's use of "miscellaneous storage" which the energy agency attributes to non-OECD storage changes like "implied storage changes" in China.

As a result, we calculate that oil demand in 2017 was actually ~98 million b/d versus IEA's assumption of ~97.8 million b/d. If we use the same delta of 1.5 million b/d y-o-y then, oil demand would come in at 99.5 million b/d versus the 99.3 million b/d.

To add another kicker to this figure then, we think global oil demand growth will be closer to ~1.8 million b/d putting total oil demand at ~99.8 million b/d average for 2018 versus the ~99.3 million b/d IEA currently expects. That will result in an additional 500k b/d delta purely from demand. (We explain in more details in the exclusive write-up.)

Where's the storage build?

Coming into 2018, consensus expected to see big OECD storage builds. Global oil supply/demand models indicated an average build of +350k b/d, which would have resulted in extra storage of ~31.5 million bbls. Where is that storage?

As you can clearly see from the OECD storage chart, OECD storage is now lower since the end of 2017.

Even if we have a build in March, OECD storage won't build like the consensus expected.

Of course, China storage could be where the "miscellaneous storage" balance went, but from the data we receive, storage changes in China do not illustrate that the market was even remotely close to being oversupplied by +350k b/d.

As a result, IEA has now started to revise global storage balances lower for the rest of 2018.

The bullish start to Q1 2018 was the key ingredient we needed for our bullish oil thesis to continue into the rest of 2018. When we recapped our bullish miss on the oil markets for the first-half of 2017, we noted that offloading of offshore storage along with higher OPEC exports going into the end of 2016 was what caused our oil storage balance to be off by ~60 million bbls.

So coming into 2018, those two variables were our key focus and why we made this piece public for readers, "Sentiment Setup: How Will The Oil Rally Play Out In 2018?"

With Q1 2018 storage balances playing out as we had forecasted, we think the set-up for the rest of 2018 only gets better from here. April will be the peak refinery maintenance month for global refineries, and from May to August, scheduled refinery maintenance materially declines versus last year. Along with expected higher refinery throughput, global oil demand starts to increase materially in Q2, and with our view that this year will see global synchronized growth, oil demand could surprise to the upside versus IEA's estimate.

This will result in IEA to underestimate the potential storage deficit in 2018 even when the energy agency is assuming material growth from non-OPEC.

Reiterating Our Bullish Oil Call

This IEA oil market report should have been a wake-up call to the market. The lack of OECD storage build in Q1 so far should send warning signals to all the portfolio managers in the market that the rest of 2018 storage balances will only get worse from here (e.g. lower). This will push storage below the 5-year average by Q2 and substantially below by the second-half of this year.

Global oil demand growth will surprise to the upside as global economic indicators continue to point to the first global synchronized growth in the world since the GFC, and the decline in the US Dollar later this year will cushion the impact of the rising oil prices for demand regions like China and India.

As we exit the seasonally rough Q1 period, oil bulls should take the latest OECD storage data with glee. The lack of build just shows how tight the market was exiting 2017, and the tightness will only exacerbate once demand seasonally recovers.

