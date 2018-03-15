My Best Advice For Millennials Right Now

I have two Millennial children at the very youngest end of that generation's age range. So, this is really the advice I'm giving to my own children. I hope the rest of you find it useful. I think you should.

Here's How To Get Rich

I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful. - Warren Buffett

As I've talked about in a number of articles, the stock market is approaching very rarefied air. We are on the cusp of what's deemed "euphoria." We got a bit of that in January's cryptocurrency (most are going to zero by the way) mania-driven stock market incline.

Here's a conversation I had last summer with a bigger shot than me. So far, we've had the correction in the range I said we would and now the stock market, represented by the S&P 500 (SPY) is climbing toward 3000.

I'm not sure we get to 3000 plus on the S&P 500, but I think the stock buyback bubble will probably carry us there by next year sometime. That last 10%-20% upside is a crapshoot though, given politics, tightening liquidity as indicated by bond markets and the "slow growth forever" global economy (read the article at that link if you read anything else, it's really important) After that though? I'll just say "uh-oh."

Here's a chart that shows how overvalued the stock market is even if you don't really know anything about the stock market.

You can learn more about crashes and bull markets here on the Wiki superhighway.

Something to keep in mind is that markets can be irrational a long time. We could see the stock market climb to record valuations. We'll know shortly, but keep in mind that when the stock market drops, and it will, the algorithmic trading is very fast. You can't try to keep up. You have to be in front of the move. You need to proactively manage your asset allocation.

Warren Buffett has been accumulating cash for several years and is not sitting on a record hoard of $117 billion in cash, almost 40% of the value of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). I take that as a signal we should be very careful when one of the best investors in history is having a hard time finding things to invest in.

Your Retirement Plan at Work

In your retirement plans (401k, 457, 403b, SIMPLE, SEP...), change the asset allocation on your plan balance to be 50% in a stable value, short-term U.S. bond or money market account. Keep it safe. At some point, you'll get a chance to shove it into a lower stock market.

The other half, leave in diversified equities with about a quarter international. If this market does get to about 3000, then move another 25% to the safe account you have picked out.

For your contributions, put 100% into the safe account that you've picked out. There's no point buying more at these valuations. When the market has taken a digger, down 30% or more, then change your contributions to be more aggressive.

Yes, this does require some tactical trading and for you to pay attention. The really good news is that this takes about 20 minutes a few times per year. These are asset allocation changes that once you get back into the stock market, you'll leave in for years as you ride the next recovery and whatever bubble comes next.

I wrote this article summer of 2017, it's a good primer:

The Only ETF You Need To Start Investing.

That article focuses on the PowerShares QQQ ETF (QQQ), which is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The top holdings in that fund are:

Name % Assets Apple Inc (AAPL) 11.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) 9.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 9.21% Facebook Inc A (FB) 5.41% Alphabet Inc C (GOOGL) 4.92% Alphabet Inc A (GOOG) 4.19% Intel Corp (INTC) 2.94% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) 2.82% Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) 2.15% Nvidia Corp (NVDA) 1.87%

It's asset allocation heavily favors the "change economy" and has favorable capital characteristics. In other words, it's a better index than the S&P 500.

I included a couple popular dividend stock ETFs, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), just to tweak some old-timers who value dividends over better companies with better finances.

For the moment, note that we've suspended investing more into the stock market as we accumulate cash. This is a rare occurrence that we do this. But right now, it's the right thing to do, as you should be able to see from the chart in the last section that shows how overvalued stock market assets are right now.

If you still have some savings, make a decision what you want to do with it. If you haven't saved up to buy a property, do that. If you already own a property or two, then open a Roth IRA if you qualify, or just open a regular brokerage account if you don't. In that account, buy one or two stocks per year that you intend to own for at least several years.

Don't Be The Greater Fool

The stock market will confuse you and take your money if you let it. That money usually finds its way to guys like me who are better at this than you are (that's not cocky, that's just the way it is 98% of the time).

We know from studies that most investors don't beat inflation with their investments because they panic at the bottom and sell, then get a case of FOMO (fear of missing out) near the top and buy.

From Wikipedia again:

"The greater fool theory states that the price of an object is determined not by its intrinsic value, but rather by irrational beliefs and expectations of market participants. A price can be justified by a rational buyer under the belief that another party is willing to pay an even higher price."

Here's another way to think of it if you've ever played poker. "If you don't know who the sucker at the table is, then it's you."

The next wave of money into the stock market will come from Millennial investors. If you're careful, pay attention, take some time to learn and control your emotions, you'll do very well in this age of change.