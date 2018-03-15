AutoWeb - Value Or Value Trap?

If current issues turn out to be a secular shift change in the demand/supply dynamic, then it will be very hard for the company to return to profitability.

What is AutoWeb

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is an online lead generation company which provides consumer leads, clicks, and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. In its current form, it's essentially a middleman which sources traffic from Google and other similar traffic sources and converts them into leads/traffic to its customers.

The Problem

2016 and 2017 have been years of declining revenue for AUTO, caused by its inability to source high-quality traffic at an economic price.

The paid search field has become more complex, with many of our paid traffic partners moving towards audience expansion marketing, which is sometimes called similar or look-alike audiences. During the second quarter we identified that some of these audience expansions were not converting to automotive purchases at a range of close rates acceptable to us. This led us to halt these traffic campaigns in the second quarter. We are actively working to implement solutions, and have already begun to rebuild our original high-quality traffic stream.

Finally, in 4Q2017, AUTO had a big drop in revenue which led to a loss. The company's CEO and CFO subsequently announced their resignation, along with informing shareholders that the company's EVP of customer acquisition had resigned a couple of weeks earlier due to 'personal' reasons.

This caused a huge 40% sell off in its stock price to about $4.

Value?

The stock price decline through the last two years means that AUTO is now very cheap. The company currently has an EV of $27m which is 0.20 of its roughly estimated 2018 revenue (Q4 rev*4) compared to its competitors (CARS and TRUE) which have EV/Rev of 4.3 and 3 respectively.

If it could return to 2016 profitability, it would have a P/E of 13. While again this is very low compared to competitors, it's not dirt cheap if seen by itself. The recent price drop could just be the company returning to a more reasonable valuation from an exaggerated one, rather than falling to a cheap valuation.

AUTO has cash of $25m and debt of only $9m which gives it a seemingly strong balance sheet, but with a loss (not including charges for Goodwill and Tax provisions) of $3m in last quarter - that cash balance can come down quickly if the company does not manage to turnaround its fortunes.

Is there a Solution?

Current management's solution has been to resign from the business and blame the drop in revenue from unsustainable marketing spend by competitors. So there is no obvious solution in sight.

Being much smaller in scale to competitors means it's gonna be hard for AUTO to beat them in technology or buying power. If the competitors increased spending turns out to be sustainable (CARS is profitable) or the new supply/demand dynamic turns out to be a permanent secular shift change, then new management will not have a lot of options to turnaround fortunes.

The only hope is revenue increase for the company from new traffic partners. Jeff Coats, outgoing CEO said this in his Q42017 conference call:

We are expanding our search partners, we are doing more with Facebook and Credio and Instagram. We have also done this new license with DealerX that we're still in the very, very, very early phases of implementing.

However, while the above could give the company a short-term boost, there is a possibility it will soon start facing increased competition in those traffic sources too.

In recent years, AUTO has been growing its 'clicks' business. This is slightly different from its 'leads' business as it generates revenue via advertising banners on its websites, rather than generating leads. However, the source of traffic for both these products is the same, and it goes to say that if AUTO is having issues sourcing traffic for one, it will face exactly the same issue for the other.

Risks

Google as a competitor: According to a report by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the 10 leading ad-selling companies accounted for 73% of total revenues. These include companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Google has been muscling in the territory of middlemen like AUTO in other industries. Car companies now have the ability to easily advertise directly on the big traffic providers and are much more internet savvy than earlier times. If the demand/supply dynamic is indeed a secular shift change caused by this - then AUTO is doomed to fail.

Competition: AUTO has bigger, better-run competitors, along with a slew of more nimble well funded new entrants. This is an industry without a moat, and in any case, AUTO does not seem to have one, so increase competition can squeeze out AUTO from the industry.

AUTO has no differentiator or moat in its consumer-facing websites. None of its websites have a strong brand presence or a lot of organic traffic. Management has not mentioned organic traffic in any of their communications, which leaves AUTO as again only a middleman.

Bottom Line

In absolute terms, AUTO is not cheap on a P/E basis. It is cheap on a book value/asset basis, but its losing money and that could erode its balance sheet.

There is absolutely no certainty of a turnaround since we neither have a plan or a team to lead the company right now. An adventitious event like one of its competitors acquiring it might lead to good returns, but that is fairly speculative currently.

For me personally, this is a wait and watch opportunity. Any indication of a turnaround can result in a big uptrend for AUTO and a good entry point. Till then we wait.

