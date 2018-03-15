Klondex Mines' (KLDX) CEO Paul Huet on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSEMKT:KLDX) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Paul Huet

Thanks Mike. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results and our outlook for 2018.

Turning to Slide 4. As we reflect on 2017, the year contains some bright spots and provided some difficult challenges for Klondex. The Company produced more gold ounces and generated more revenue during 2017 than any other year in the organization's history.

Revenue increased 21% over $240 million in gold equivalent ounces produced totaled nearly 190,000 ounces, an increase of 17% from 2016. The Company has a history of setting goals and achieving targets.

However, we did not deliver on our overall production and cost plans for 2017, particularly in the third and fourth quarters. We have learned from the challenges of 2017 and I’m confident we will deliver on the operating plan we have developed for 2018.

In addition, as we announced last month, we have increased the borrowing capacity of our credit facilities and modified our debt structure. These changes have provided a positive impact on our working capital flexibility for 2018.

I would like to comment briefly about our strategy. In prior years, Klondex has focused on growing production and consolidating the district where we operate in Nevada. We have made some changes this year.

For 2018 we have refocused our effort on profitable cash generation. We have a disciplined strategic plan in place with significant scrutiny on capital allocation. Our production plan for 2018 is in line with actual results for 2017, but at a lower cost and a renewed emphasis on generating cash.

Despite the setbacks of 2017, I remain very confident about the future of Klondex. The Company owns exceptional high-grade assets in one of the most desirable mining jurisdictions in the world. We are growing our resources including an exciting new open pit resource at Fire Creek which provides significant potential and optionality for the future.

Additionally, our land package has demonstrated great near mine exploration potential. Overall, I’m confident in Klondex and our ability to deliver on our plan and I believe now more than ever that Klondex provides a very compelling value proposition.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Mike Doolin for an update on our operations.

Mike Doolin

Thanks Paul. Let's move to the fourth quarter operating results on Slide 6. As always, the safety of our employees is paramount. For our Nevada operations, we again had another quarter with no loss time incidents.

On a consolidated basis, we mined nearly 56,000 gold equivalent ounces and produced over 47,000 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter. In Nevada, the Fire Creek and Midas mines production was in line with our plans.

We did experience an overall production shortfall that was mainly due to the results from Hollister and True North. In terms of mined ounces Hollister had its best quarter of the year in mining just over 9000 gold equivalent ounces as a majority of the underground rehab and development to the Gloria vein was completed during the third quarter.

The mined ounce total from Hollister was in line with our expectations; however, these ounces were not processed during the fourth quarter as the decision to defer processing of this material. I will speak more about this in a few minutes.

At True North we produced almost 9200 gold equivalent ounces for the quarter. Nevada and Canada cash costs per gold equivalent sold of $924 and $1420, respectively, were higher than our expectations, primarily due to the shortfall in production.

Turning to Slide 7for our full-year 2017 consolidate operating results. For the year, we mined over 220,000 gold equivalent ounces and as Paul mentioned, we produce the total of over a 189,000 gold equivalent ounces during 2017, this is 17% more than last year and a record for the Company.

In Nevada production from Fire Creek and Midas were in line with guidance. As I mentioned mined ounces totaled for 2017 were in lined in Hollister but we made the decision to differ the processing of this ore. We ended the year with the stockpiles of approximately 31,000 tons was estimated gold and silver grades of 0.4 ounce and 3.2 ounce per ton respectively.

At True North, we mined a total of 32,000 gold equivalent ounces and produced 28,000 gold equivalent ounces during 2017. These totals include about 3,300 gold equivalent ounces produced from tailings. Production from True North was about 7,000 gold equivalent ounces short of our most recent guidance estimate. The short-fall was due to the mining lower than the forecasted grades.

As we announced in early January following the extensive review of the operations, the decision was made to place the mine under care and maintenance while we evaluate economical alternatives. We will continue to process the tailing to True North which will offset the care and maintenance cost.

Turning to Slide 8, for an update on the Midas mill. The recent mill modification of eliminating all cyanide in the grinding and circuit plan for the fourth quarter was not finished until the first week of January 2018. As a result the decision was made to stockpile the Hollister or during the fourth quarter in order to reduce the risk of lower mill recoveries and lower revenue.

In January 2018, the Company milled approximately 15,000 tons of the stockpile Hollister ore and we estimate that gold and silver recoveries for that material are approximately 80% and 60% respectively.

Previous metallurgical test work supports the gold recoveries at 85% to 90% can be achieved with additional modifications to the Midas mill circuit including increasing leaching time and finer grinding.

In addition a portion of the Hollister stockpile was sent off in Q1 for processing. Another important project underway is the construction of a new tailing storage facility at the Midas mill. This is our largest capital project this year and is expected to cost between $16 million and $18 million.

This new facility provides a 15 year capacity as the current production levels. Our construction permits have been received and construction is underway with completion plan in the fourth quarter of this year.

Turning to Slide 9, we show the guidance metrics provided for 2018. The Company expects to produce between 186,000 and 202,000 gold equivalent ounces during 2018 at an expected cash cost of 675 to 725 per gold equivalent ounce sold.

As Paul mentioned our production plan for 2018 is in line with 2017 actuals but at an improved cost. We expect production to vary from 5,000 to 10,000 ounces between the highest and lowest producing quarters with the higher level of production schedule during the warmer weather month of the second and third quarter, when we can process tailings. Production from True North Mine will decrease as the majority of the gold equivalent out just produced there will come from processing of tailings.

Just taking a quick look at where we stand in Q1 of 2018 to-date. All of the Europe operations are performing well and we expect to meet our plan for the quarter. We anticipate 2018 capital expenditure to be between $48 million and $56 million this compared the capital expenditures of $65.6 million in 2017. This lower capital spend 2018 is attributed to the reduced capital expenditure at True North and might as compared to 2017.

2018 CapEx guidance consistent of $36 million to $42 million of sustaining and $12 million to $14 million of none sustaining capital. Approximately $22 million to $27 million of the capital dollars are expected to be spent at fire Creek as the company continues underground expansion in the form of primary development.

Total exploration expense is planned to be $10 million to $12 million in 2018. Our all-in sustaining cost to projected to be between $940 and $990 per gold ounce sold for 2018, which is significantly lower than the 2017 all-in sustaining cost of 1143 per gold ounce sold.

I will now turn the call over to Barry.

Barry Dahl

Thank you, Mike. Turning to Slide 11. Revenues for 2017 was $240.7 million resulting from the sales of nearly 191,000 gold equivalent ounces at an average realized gold price of $1261 per ounce. Production costs for 2017 were $134.3 million or 55.8% of revenue.

Depreciation and depletion $47.8 million or 19.9% of revenue, as a reminder, under U.S GAAP our depletion only utilizes 2P proven and probable mineral reserves. The right down, production, 2017 was $24.8 million or 10.3% of revenue.

The write down is to reduce the carrying value of inventory to its net realizable value and was comprised of $5.1 million from Midas, $6.5 million Hollister and $13.1 million of True North. The distribution of the write down of production inventory, our cost production cost of $18.7 million and depreciation and depletion of $6.1 million.

G&A expense for 2017 were $19.4 million or 8.1% of revenue. Share based compensation differed share gain as a expense in 2017, which are principally non-cash G&A expenses were approximately $3.7 million.

The foreign currency loss in 2017 was $8.6 million this is principally the result of the change in the currency exchange rate upon inner company balances and to a lesser extent, Franco-Nevada gold purchase agreement. This foreign currency loss was 36% of our net loss.

Income tax expense in 2017 of $5.6 million was negatively impacted by a net of $8.9 million related to the changes in the U.S Federal Tax Laws. This total is comprised of a one-time non-cash expense of $10.5 million related to deferred tax assets and liabilities and a $1.6 million benefit from AMT or Alt Minimum Tax credit.

Net loss for 2017 was $23.7 million or $0.13 per share basic and diluted. Excluding the impact of US Tax Law changes, adjusted net loss was $14.8 million or $0.08 per share basic and diluted. Our net cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital for 2017 was $40.3 million. After non-cash working capital activity which included a $15.8 million increase in inventory our net cash generated from operating activities was $26.4 million.

Turning to Slide 12. We ended 2017 with a cash balance of $23.7 million. Our working capital was $37.4 million and our working capital ratio was 2.0. The working capital combined with the undrawn portion of the credit facility that existed at year-end of $5 million resulted in approximately $42.7 million of total liquidity at that time.

At the end of 2017, the Company held inventory at market prices of approximately $35.9 million. During the fourth quarter of 2017 we utilized our revolver to pay the outstanding gold loan to Franco-Nevada approximately one year early. This action replaced current debt with non-current debt improving our working capital ratio.

Our borrowings under the revolver at year-end was $35 million, which included the additional amount drawn to repay Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter. Subsequent to year-end, we increased our borrowing capacity and our credit facilities to $45 million further improving our liquidity.

We have not drawn against the credit facilities in 2018 and we currently have $10 million available under our credit facility. In addition, last month, the Company's gold supply agreement expired, the realized purchase price under this agreement could be at a discount to market which historically negatively impacted the Company's cash flow, when the purchase option was exercised.

I will now turn the call back over to Paul.

Paul Huet

Thanks Barry. In closing turning to Slide 13. 2017 was a very difficult and challenging year for us, we are looking forward to 2018, we have experienced a positive start, we have developed a very good plan for the year and are focused on delivering on the 2018 targets. I’m very confident in our ability to deliver on these objectives. I just want to take a moment and thank all the Klondex team, all our shareholders. While it was difficult, we have got a bright future in front of ourselves.

So I would like to thank everyone for their time and turn it over to the call for questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Rahul Paul of Canaccord Genuity.

Rahul Paul

Hi everyone. Paul , most of us Fire Creek is a hybrid underground mine, how should we look at the open pit opportunity? Should we expect Fire Creek to transition into an open pit mine over the next few years or at this stage should we continue to see Fire Creek as an underground mine with the open pit just representing optional?

Paul Huet

Thanks for the question Rahul. At this point it’s pretty mature to answer any of that. We are exploring alternatives, we are not planning at this point to start an open pit and whatever we do we would look for someone to assist us with it.

Our objectives are to continue to mine the narrow veins and continue to take advantage of the high-grades that we have in front of us. We will be looking at putting together a PEA, but that's in the distant future. So we are not really proposing or setting any future goals on the pit at this point it's just optimality for us in Nevada in the great jurisdiction.

Rahul Paul

Okay, fair enough. Thanks for that Paul. And then just as a follow-up now we have seeing swings and grade at Fire Creek from one quarter to the other, but over a longer period of time it seems to be averaging out at approximately 0.9 ounces per ton. Now with the recent reserve update the grade has declined to a 0.7 ounces a ton. So do you think you could sustain current production levels into the foreseeable future just based on the underground alone like just given the grades where they are?

Paul Huet

Yes. Absolutely we believe we can sustain the current production levels, we are drilling to the north as well, but our target grade for the 2018 is not unlike any of the other previous years. We have always stated, I have always stated that we are going to target a grade between 0.7 ounce per ton to one ounce per ton at Fire Creek.

So it is a big range, but we are mining anywhere from 15 to 20 different areas to blend to achieve that optimal grades. 2018 plan and budget is no different than our previous years. Our grade is planned between that 0.7 and one ounce per ton range.

Rahul Paul

Okay thanks Paul. That’s all that I had.

Paul Huet

Thanks Rahul.

Jake Sekelsky

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. As far as the new tailings facility at Midas, so can you just give us the sense of the timing of the capital spent here, I'm just trying to get a sense of quarterly spend on this?

Mike Doolin

Yes Jake this is Mike. My expectations are that the majority of the capital would be spent in Q2 and Q3, I'm going to say maybe 40% in Q2 and 60% in Q3.

Jake Sekelsky

Perfect thanks for that. And then jus switching over to Hollister, I mean it looks like recoveries are continuing to trend up here. Can you just remind us what are the target rate is here and what we should maybe expecting for the duration of 2018?

Mike Doolin

Yes, so the expectations is that we add an additional four carbon screens to the leach tanks, the timing to do that is anywhere between four and six months depending on how long it takes to ship into the United States. So we should see recovery in the first half of the year around 80 and then in the second half of the year, we should see the increase about 85%.

Jake Sekelsky

Perfect and that is all for me. Thanks guys.

Mike Doolin

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry I’m driving, there is a bunch of background noise. Congrats on the safety records for the quarter and thanks for taking my question. Building a little bit on what Jake had asked a minute ago here. You are anticipating CapEx of $48 million to $56 million and you also mentioned that production can vary by 5000 and 1000 gold equivalent ounces. Would it be fair to assumes that capital spends per quarter would be in line with production figures. So would you be able to break it down a little bit quarter-by-quarter please.

Barry Dahl

So Heiko, the response is yes, that capital does vary by quarter Q1, I believe we are around eight to 10. In Q2 we grow a north of $16 million and Q3, similar because of the tails down and we have lesser drilling in Q4. So the Q2 and Q3 have more capital spend as we construct the tail down and can start surface drill.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. At True North you said tailing is - almost care and maintenance expenses. First of all, can you quantify this expenses a little bit by quarter and are there still ongoing severance expenses at the asset. I assume that’s done, but is there so I think [Technical Difficulty] that’s a data that’s going to come out of cash flow.

Paul Huet

Yes, I will let Mike answer it.

Mike Doolin

The severance was completed in this quarter, the first quarter. We don’t expect any additional throughout the rest of the year and as far as the ounce production, you know once the weather warms up, we will start seeing tails go through the mill, we expect to run six, seven months of tails and then when we hit winter time we will set down again.

Unidentified Analyst

So through January to March, how much did you incur?

Mike Doolin

Could you say that again Heiko?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. From January through March, how much of severance did you guys incur.

Barry Dahl

I’m not sure at the top of my head the severance but it was in not a great, I’m not sure it’s top of my head Heiko. We can get back to you with that one.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes no worries. Excellent. Thank you guys.

Don Blyth

Hi guys. Could I dig into the decision to sell the Hollister or to somebody else to process a little bit. My inference and tell my if I’m wrong is that sort of at this point in time you sort of provided it better economics to sell than to put in your own plant. First of all, what was the sort of price you realized relative to the contained gold to put it in another what recovery rate would you need to achieve on that Hollister ore at the Midas mill before it makes better economic sense to process it by yourself?

John Antwi

Don this is John Antwi. Thanks for your question. So we are unable to give you the very details of the terms of that agreement based on the confidentiality we have with the other party. However, it makes a lot of financial sense and it provides optionality for us, so it's not because we are not getting the right value from our own facilities.

It is because these transactions are done more or less or optionality you have completed around here in Nevada where the sitting stockpile that you can make some benefit out of it, you do so. So that's really the essence of it, but it's not because we cannot get the right value from our own assets.

Paul Huet

Yes Don this is Paul I just want to expand on John's response. So the truth is we have a stockpile from Q4, we would have to continue carrying that throughout the year. It made a lot of sense to monetize it now, because we simply don't have the room in the mill right now, we don't have the room in Q1 and Q2 the ore that's going to come from Hollister will be the ore produced from Hollister.

So we don't want to continue carrying that stockpile throughout the year. It made a lot of sense to advance it and monetize it, it has nothing to do with the mill not being able to treat it, or a recovery rate. So it's just the fact that we would have to continue carrying it for the year.

Don Blyth

Okay, and you if I caught it correctly you said on the gold recoveries you are currently running around the 80% level and that you hope to bring that up to closer to 85% by the end of the year, is that correct?

Paul Huet

Yes, so all our test work supports that, and the fact that we ran this ore through the Aurora mill seven years ago, most of us, we were achieving anywhere from 85% to 90% recoveries. We have no doubt whatsoever that that Midas mill can replicate that. And again, the test work supports it, we just need to finalize the last item into the mill so that we can achieve those recoveries.

Don Blyth

Excellent, well best of luck on that.

Mark Mihaljevic

Hey good morning and thanks for taking my question. I guess, just in following up a little bit on the trade off you are doing with selling the ore. I was just wondering, obviously, you have now turned that Aurora mill back on to process tailings that were there and again how you think about what the trade off was to selling it versus running it through that mill where presumably you would have the capacity to do so?.

Paul Huet

That's a very good question, thank you for that question Mark, but the economics were at least close to Aurora and this way we had an opportunity to monetize it much sooner, and the entire Aurora plant is not completely on, so processing the tail doesn't go through the front end of the cone and the jaw and everything else. So, we are not running the entire mill, we did look at that as an alternative this allowed us to monetize it much quicker.

Mark Mihaljevic

Yes, thanks that's helpful. And I guess, just kind of following up on that. So should we expect that $6 million in incremental cash flow that you quoted to hit the bottom line during Q1 and Q2? Is that a fair assessment? Or is that…

Paul Huet

No, that's a very fair assessment.

Mark Mihaljevic

Okay. That's helpful. And then, I guess, obviously the lenders have been pretty accommodating, offering you increased capacity. I was just wondering what type of covenants you had there? And what their comfort was if you, for whatever reason, needed some extra breathing room potentially expanding it further?

Paul Huet

Barry do you want to comment on that.

Barry Dahl

Yes. So the typical covenants that are with banks for loans for this type, there is earnings type of covenant. What is the second question? is their ability to expand that line of credit?

Mark Mihaljevic

Yes.

Barry Dahl

Yes. So it would be an option for us to look at what the capacity on our current line and increase that. We would be able to do that with Investec and we would be looking at that later in the year as the working capital requirements change if at all.

Mark Mihaljevic

Okay, and I guess, just a quick tidy-up question for me. It looks like you took about a $6 million change in your asset reclamation liabilities. I was just wondering what drove that? Is that confidence that you will be able to run the Nevada operation for longer, so you can push it out further? Or was there some other change that drove that?

Barry Dahl

Yes, you are right, it is an expectation that we can run assets for a longer period, it is also a change in the basic calculation and improvements that we have saw the opportunities to reduce the reclamation cost.

Mark Mihaljevic

Okay, thanks. That’s it for me and looking forward to the turnaround in 2018.

Barry Dahl

Thanks Mark.

Jamie Spratt

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. Most have my questions have been answered. So I just got one for you. Just related to some of the tax changes, I'm just wondering Barry if you can speak a little bit to the impact of the TCGA and obviously you see the headline rate coming down, but some deductions being lost and noted that the differed tax asset has been written down. So I'm just wondering on a go forward basis give us the sense of what the positive impact of that is on the tax situation and if possible can you give us the sense of what a proper - what a reasonable effective tax rate on a go forward basis would be?

Barry Dahl

Sure. So the principle impact to us is the decrease and the tax rate from 35% to 21% for the U.S. and being able to recognize the Alt Minimum Tax credits going forward and we do not project effective tax rate or provide that to the market.

Jamie Spratt

Alright. Thank you.

Barry Dahl

Thanks.

Paul Huet

Thanks Jamie.

Operator

Paul Huet

Look in closing, I just want to thank everybody for their support. Again, reiterate 2017 was a challenging year, it is in our rear view mirror, we need to look forward and continue to deliver and do what we do best. I want to thank all the employees of Klondex it’s been a rough road for a while, but we have a bright future to look forward to and thanks to our shareholders. Have a great day.

