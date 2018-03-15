Can Barbie Save Mattel?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Madison Dent as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Bad news has come for Barbie as Mattel (MAT) struggles in the competitive market. Highly successful for Barbie, American Girl and Fisher Price, this company began a downward trend in the last three years. Traditional toys are losing their popularity as technology has changed the way children play.

Mattel has become a cheap buy, sliced in half year to date from $30 to $15. Their 2017 revenue was $4,882 million, a drastic decline from their 2015 revenue of $5,703 million. Their highly marketable American Girl brand fell by 21% and Fisher Price by 11% in 2017 with only a .2% projected growth for 2018. Mattel continues to struggle with the Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy, along with all toy-maker companies. The competition from Hasbro (HAS) continues to intensify. The enterprise value of Hasbro is 11.45B while Mattel's is 7.199B. The enterprise values only seem to be falling but much more severely for Mattel.

Other key brands such as Barbie are undergoing transitions to try and save the company. Even through the high spending holiday season, Mattel reported minimal growth while retailers decided to keep smaller inventories of their products. A profit margin of 41.5% in 2017, suffering from heavy discounting during the holiday season, will hopefully be followed by a profit margin between 42.8%-45.9% in the next two years as stated in a CFRA stock report on March 10, 2018. Mattel's current gross profit margin is 37.30% while Hasbro's is 53.18% as shown below. There is great discrepancy between the two companies. The gross profit margin of Mattel follows a downward trend.

CEO Margo Georgiadis has plans for cost reduction. The CFRA, in their March 10th report, believe this will only slightly offset the additional amount of margin compression the company will experience due to product mix and lower licensing revenue. Complete restructuring of the company is needed, not just for Barbie. Amid talk of a takeover offer from Hasbro, mentioned in an unconfirmed report in The Wall Street Journal, Mattel denies any assistance and feels Hasbro undervalued the company. Georgiadis is confident the company can turn itself around.

Regardless, investors lack confidence because of the company's recent performance. The evolving toy industry, competition, licensing agreements and the products Mattel offers play a large role in this unfortunate downward trend. The question that persists is whether or not Mattel will be able to overcome these challenges or is it a strong sell?

Mattel is underperforming in the evolving toy industry. Children's preferences have strayed from the traditional toys that Mattel once sold. The time period from womb to web has decreased as toys become technologically virtual. Since 2008, consumers have increasingly been shopping for toys and games on the internet, with foot traffic in stores falling by 8% just last year. This drives away impulse buys that contribute to many toy-maker companies profits. With less people traveling into these stores for their shopping trips, Mattel must find a way to more aggressively market their brands.

The performance of Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are very influential. Walmart, Target and Toys 'R' Us make up 37% of Mattel's sales, 8% made up just from Toys 'R' Us as stated in the Morningstar Equity Analyst Report from March 10, 2018. Toys 'R' Us could not keep up with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart competition. The company is planning to close down 182 stores in the United States and this process should be completed at the end of April 2018. While more store closures are to be expected in the future, the stores left operating are greatly depended upon by Mattel and Hasbro.

The past year has seen record numbers of store closings in the retail industry as shoppers make it clear they would much prefer the convenience of Amazon. With such poor performance during Mattel's third quarter, they had hoped for a better fourth quarter considering it was the holiday season. The underperforming of these big box stores definitely did not help with their goal of high profits in the fourth quarter. The closings of Toys 'R' Us stores are hitting Mattel hard and even though Hasbro is also experiencing losses, the company remains successful. While retail stores are suffering, the toy industry still shows growth. In 2017, toy sales grew by 1% to $20.7 billion in the U.S., according to the NPD group.

While 1% is not a large amount of growth, it does show that there is room for potential profits for toy-maker companies. Hasbro is taking the lead in sales and Mattel increasingly falls behind. Mattel must market more aggressively, reinvent their products and reevaluate their licensing agreements.

Mattel has obtained the licenses to collaborate Warner Bros. (DC superhero girls), "Jurassic World," and Nickelodeon (Blaze and the Monster Machines) into their products. Their loss of the Walt Disney princesses license to Hasbro has highly contributed to their downfall. The popular Disney princesses would have been a huge success for Mattel and it was predicted at the time the would lose roughly $440 million (7% of annual sales) by losing this license. The princess dolls were a much needed revenue stream that Mattel lost out on and this is one reason why they are reinventing their original Barbie.

Hasbro will continue to reap the benefits of this licensing agreement. Disney did take a risk in turning to Hasbro to sell their Disney princesses because for so long Mattel has been the leading producer of dolls, Barbie being their best-selling. Had Disney relied on Mattel for this licensing agreement, Mattel may not be seeing such low profits. This company is not taking advantage of the most beneficial licensing agreements. The companies they are licensed to collaborate with are just not in the interest of so many young consumers.

In the past, Hasbro was in the business of mostly games while Mattel stuck with the dolls. Hasbro underwent a huge transformation after barely surviving a takeover by Mattel in 1996. It is ironic that Hasbro has taken Mattel's spot in the market, mostly thanks to the Disney princess license. A recovery from this will be very difficult for Mattel especially with the new releases of Disney princess and Star Wars movies that seem to be all the rage as of late.

With an evolving toy industry and losses in licensing agreements, Margo Georgiadis believes Mattel can reinvent their best performing products to remain competitive. Mattel's growth strategy has always been to build their core brands by developing them into popular toys the public demands. She plans to simplify the business and align their cost structure with their strategy. Georgiadis plans to eliminate $650 million in costs.

One way of working toward this goal is reforming Barbie. Barbie is one of their products they will use to meet their consumer's demands. Dolls are still popular among consumers, Mattel has lost sales because of the type of dolls they are licensed to create. The Disney princess dolls are selling better. By creating a "healthy Barbie," Mattel has a chance of regaining power in the doll market. Barbie serves as a highly marketable tool to Mattel and has been a successful product in the past. Mattel has been hard at work with Barbie to create a statement to support women in a healthy way, doing away with those unrealistic standards of beauty previous Barbie dolls had displayed.

This new Barbie era of increasing female empowerment could bring success to Mattel. Recently Mattel introduced on Women's Day was the Amelia Earhart Barbie doll. Mattel hopes young children will be drawn to this new type of Barbie and children's parents will gain a new respect for Barbie if they are promoting influential role models. Georgiadis also understands that the children of today are a different type of consumers and they are a part of the iPad and Instagram-era.

Georgiadis wants to integrate technology into the toy products in a fun way. The continuous growth of technology changes the type of toys children are interested in. Integrating traditional toys with technology could help Mattel sell more and become successful. Georgiadis has integrated new goals into the company to hopefully stand a chance against Hasbro. Just a recreation of Barbie and other highly marketable brands may not be enough to bring this company out of its downfall. A possible buyout of Mattel and Hasbro has been considered as a possible option.

A merger might be the only thing that can keep Mattel alive. It is in Mattel's best interest to pursue a buyer but the company has denied any offers. Georgiadis feels the company is undervalued and pushes the success of Mattel on cutting costs and reinventing their products. A merger does make sense as it combines America's most popular toys. This collaboration could lead to immense profits. Even though Mattel is denying any buyer, it is risky for Hasbro to buy a company with so much debt and a grim future. Hasbro will suffer from the Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy and it would be challenging for the company to manage Mattel's downfalls. Recent forecasting shows Mattel will only continue to drop in revenue and Hasbro is predicted to slow down in sales growth. Mattel's revenue is $4.882 billion and is shown to be steadily decreasing while Hasbro's revenue is $5.210 billion and seems to be leveling off with a slight decrease.

A merger would be risky for Hasbro considering the performance of Mattel recently. For Mattel, a merger could save the company. While the toy industry does show growth, it is not high enough to bring confidence to these companies. Hasbro is limited in what they can do considering the industry.

Mattel is not searching for a buyer and is instead reinventing itself. Margo Georgiadis is determined to turn the company around. Her previous experience as a VP at Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) might have given her the optimism and skills to achieve this, but Mattel is still a risky investment. The CFRA recommends investors to sell as the future of Mattel does not look too promising. The company lost out on a huge licensing agreement and continues to suffer in collaborating with the right companies. Their reinvention of Barbie may sell more dolls but not enough to bring the company out of its debt. Had Barbie been able to become a Disney princess, the outcome could have been a lot different.

Hasbro proves to be a great threat to the company's success and is driving away business. The performance of retail stores and Toys 'R' Us going bankrupt is only worsening the losses. Cost reduction always proves to be beneficial but may not be enough. Without a merger, the company must work through multiple challenges to increase their revenue. Mattel must target their market more severely or say goodbye to the Barbie legacy that once stood.

