A 13% Yield On Qualified Dividends - No K-1, But...

This article examines why it's so cheap and also offers an alternative trade strategy.

"Nothing is certain, except death and taxes," wrote Christopher Bullock in 1716. In the shipping tanker world, you could add vessel surveys, drydockings, and re-contracting challenges to that list.

Such is the plight of Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP), a holding of ours for quite some time, which we've written several articles about. Historically, GMLP has been a dependable payer - it started by paying $.3342 in Q3 2011 and worked its way up to $.5775/unit every quarter, which is the level that management has kept the distribution at since May 2015.

During that time, GMLP's annual distribution coverage went from a low of .99x in 2012, up to a high of 1.33x in 2016, and ended 2017 with an annual coverage factor of 1.07.

(Source: GMLP site)

Distributions:

However, in Q3 '17, coverage slipped to 1x, and in Q4, it slipped to just .63x. The culprits? Management explained on the Q4 earnings call:

"We generated distributable cash flow in Q4 of $26 million with the distribution coverage of .63, which as expected, was very low due to no earnings from the Golar Spirit and extended dry dock of the Golar Winter, (52 days in Q4), and reduced earnings for Golar Maria and Golar Grand following the conclusion of their long-term contract." "As discussed last quarter and referenced in the earnings release, our coverage ratio will also be significantly below one in Q1 2018. From Q2 onwards, however, the contribution from the Hilli acquisition will underpin a significant improvement in distributable cash flow." "Further improvement will then be dependent upon new contracts for existing assets in combination with further acquisitions and investments in organic projects using the Partnership's $250 million cash balance. Our aim of course is to restore our coverage ratio to above one."

GMLP's distributions are reported on a 1099, not a K-1, and it pays in the usual Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle for LPs.

"As a result of its election to be taxed as a corporation, Golar LNG Partners issues a US form 1099 to its registered unitholders, not a form K-1." (Source: GMLP site)

However, part of the distributions has been treated as a return of capital in the past, which shelters the income but reduces your basis. Here's the breakdown for 2017, which shows that amount to be $.3902298 per quarter:

(Source: GMLP site)

You can track its price and current yield in our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables (in the Services section).

Options:

Maybe you're leery about GMLP's next few quarters, given the re-contracting challenges and the Hilli Episeyo not starting service until April 2018? Here's a way to get paid to wait, via selling cash secured puts.

The August $15.00 put strike pays $.65, much less than GMLP's next two payouts, but it gives you a breakeven of $14.35, which is 17% below GMLP's 52-week low of $17.31.

You can see more details in our Cash Secured Puts Table, which also tracks over 30 other put trades on a daily basis:

GMLP's call options aren't currently that attractive, but you can see details for over 30, other income-enhancing trades in our Covered Calls Table.

Earnings:

The second half of 2017 was a low point for GMLP's earnings, with revenue, EBITDA, and DCF all taking significant hits:

No joy to be found in the sequential figures yet either, as Q4 declined vs. Q3 '17 in all categories:

Although management does have an ATM unit program in place, the unit count growth was fortunately very modest in 2017, rising only .26%. Coverage, however, fell from 1.31X to 1.07X:

GMLP is entering a new phase, in which the rates of future contracts will most likely be lower than those it previously contracted for. Although spot rates improved dramatically in 2017 vs. 2016, management previously warned that they would be weaker in the shoulder season, and added its forecast for rates over 2018 and into 2019, on the Q4 '17 earnings call:

"In the short-term market over the winter, we announced approaching the (shoulder) season before summer. And as expected rates have gotten softer. This is not helped by the number of new vessels delivering into the market. However, most of these new vessels are due within the next six months and then quarterly deliveries tail-off whilst new supply particularly from the U.S. which will have tons mile growth continue." "So rates will come off and then they will rise again towards the end of '18 and then I think things will be even better in 2019." "We therefore remain confident that the trend remains upwards, which is positive for the term contract prospects of Golar Mazo and Golar Maria. Having said that, I think the most likely long-term contract for the Golar Maria is actually now as it converts the FSRU losses in LNG carrier."

GMLP has a $2.6B revenue backlog, which equates to 7.3 revenue backlog years.

(Source: GMLP site)

New Developments and Positive Factors:

In January '18, management secured a new 15-year contract for an FSRU deployment, which is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2018. The vessel is expected to remain in service for up to 15 years without drydock and will therefore undergo drydocking as well as some minor modifications prior to service commencement. The capital element of the charter rate will vary according to demand for regasification throughput but includes a cap and a floor and so is expected to generate annual operating income before depreciation and amortisation of between approximately $18 million and $22 million.

It'll utilize either Golar Freeze or the Golar Spirit for this FSRU deal. There's a growing demand for mid-size FSRU vessels in the LNG market, which fits well with GMLP's fleet profile.

"We've got one more, the Golar Maria, which again I think that it is decent chance that's going to get converted into an FSRU. So then we just left with the Golar Mazo, which is also interesting candidate for conversion, because she is a mass carrier." (Source: Q4 '17 earnings call).

An interesting feature of FSRU contracts is that they can include a flexible tariff rate, based upon throughput. There's usually an initial anchor charterer, with additional users adding to the throughput, which can improve the cash flow on an FSRU vessel.

(Source: GMLP site)

Management expects the newest acquisition, the Hilli Episeyo, in which it owns a 50% interest, to commence operations in April 2018. It forecasts this vessel to contribute ~ $46 million in DCF.

If you look at the missing DCF in Q3-4 '17, vs. Q1-2 '17, it's about $43M, which the Episeyo should be able to restore once it begins earning money. Another possibility is that GMLP may increase its interest in this vessel, maybe not the whole remaining 50% balance all at once, but management did mention this possibility on the earnings call.

This ties into the question of the $250M in cash that GMLP currently has, which could be used for acquisitions.

"Mainly it's a question of how do we redeploy those assets and where do we invest $250 million worth of cash to put us back on track or the coverage ratio above one times." (Source: Q4 '17 earnings call)

Performance:

As expected, Mr. Market hasn't taken kindly to GMLP's lower DCF and coverage in the second half of 2017 - it has trailed the benchmark Claymore/Delta Global Shipping ETF (SEA) and the S&P 500 by a considerable margin:

Analysts' Price Targets:

This downturn has put it 16.5% below analysts' lowest price target of $21.00, and ~26% below the average price target $23.65. It did get an upgrade back in mid-December from Stifel, to buy from hold, with a $25.00 target.



Valuations:

We've updated this valuation table to reflect Q3 '17 and TTM earnings for GMLP and these other shipping stocks - GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP), and shuttle tanker KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP).

GMLP's trailing coverage is just above the group average of 1.05, and it currently has the second highest yield, 13.15%, the lowest price/DCF, of 7.08, and EV/EBITDA, of 6.87, in the group.

ROE has fallen precipitously over the past four quarters (due to a big rise in cash and a fall in net income), while ROA has also declined. Leverage, however, has improved, falling from 2.68 to 1.62, while net debt/EBITDA also has gone a bit lower.

Even with the big ROE decline, GMLP still has the best ROE in the group. Its operating margin also is the highest, and its ROA also is above average. It has by far the lowest leverage in this small group.

Debt and Liquidity:

Management raised cash via a Preferred Unit offering, raising net proceeds of approximately $133 million, and used its ATM facility around the year end, which raised an additional $17.5 million. It also repaid the $54M remaining balance of the company's October 2017 maturing Norwegian bond.

(Source: GMLP site)

Summary:

We continue to rate GMLP a long-term buy, particularly at this lower price level, based upon its sound debt management and its attractive yield. There will be another rough quarter, until ~Q2 2018 when the Hilli Episeyo gets deployed.

To be sure, GMLP is entering a new phase - its distribution coverage will be lower in 2018 than it has been in past years. However, we do not foresee a distribution cut.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP, GMLP, DLNG, HMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.