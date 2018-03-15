Tesla: Where Is The SEC?

The SEC settlement with Theranos barred Elizabeth Holmes from serving as a Director or Officer of a Public company for what the SEC described as False and Misleading Claims.

Many of Musk’s and Tesla’s statements have never been fulfilled either on time or at all.

Introduction

There have been a lot of comments on Seeking Alpha about Tesla needing to raise more capital. There has also been a lot of speculation that the reason for no additional capital raised currently is that the SEC will require far more disclosures and visibility from Tesla before any future capital raises will be permitted.

From my own personal experience having worked for an SEC-regulated entity for 12 years and from having been responsible for all SEC filings and for interacting with SEC staff, the speculation about how the SEC is currently interacting with Tesla is merely speculation as there will never be any disclosures about ongoing communications between the SEC and Tesla.

What is very interesting to me, however, is today's announcement of a settlement between the SEC and Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes. The excerpts below are from a pretty comprehensive Reuters article about the issues and the settlement. I will also make comments along with the excerpts that describe why such a settlement could possibly be significant to Tesla.

Is the Theranos settlement relevant to Tesla?

The first sentence in the Reuters article is the following:

"Embattled blood-testing company Theranos Inc and its Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes agreed to settle "massive fraud" charges in a deal that strips her of majority control among other penalties, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday."

While Musk does not have "majority control" at Tesla, there have been some very interesting stock awards in the past that have had nothing to do with the company achieving any normal set of financial metrics - only activity and development metrics. As such, the company has essentially used outside investor funds to "complete" development projects that then result in Musk being given more stock awards.

As anyone familiar with Tesla's financial statements knows, along with those "development projects" have been ever increasing losses which are now projected to be over $1 billion in 2018 - the year that the Model 3 was supposed to show how Tesla could finally make money. It will be interesting if the SEC ever does decide to more thoroughly scrutinize Musk's projections through the years. If so, it will also be very interesting whether the agency may conclude that investors have been misled and require Musk to forfeit most if not all of the stock awards and options that he had been granted through the years.

The next excerpt:

"Theranos was once hailed as a Silicon Valley star, with a $9 billion valuation based on its promise to disrupt the staid laboratory testing business with new technology the company claimed could analyze a single drop of blood."

This is actually sort of humorous as one could replace "the staid laboratory testing business" with "the established auto companies" and "new technology the company claimed could analyze a single drop of blood" with all sorts of silly statements such as:

Machines making machines

"Productizing" the factory

Batteries shooting out faster than a machine gun

Speeding up production lines so that air friction becomes a relevant factor

"Gigafactories" lowering production costs

when the reality so far is that:

battery packs are being manufactured by hand in the "Gigafactory"

Tesla has shown no skills in ramping up a new production line for the Model 3 (and so who would buy that factory as a product!)

Instead of "speeding up production lines" apparently 40 percent of current Model 3 production is shunted off to the side for "rework" (not that Tesla would admit to such activities being rework)

The article then proceeds further to state:

"As part of the settlement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said company founder Holmes must also return millions of shares to the privately held company, pay a $500,000 fine and cannot serve as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years. The SEC's complaint alleged that the company, Holmes and Theranos' former president, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, "made numerous false and misleading statements in investor presentations, product demonstrations, and media articles" about its key product."

Concerning the topic of potentially "false and misleading statements", the best source I have seen (aside from my very good memory!) is Bill Maurer's comprehensive blog post about various statements by Musk and the company over a period of the last six years. In my opinion, all of this is just comical at this point as Musk has shown that no matter what he says, that it really doesn't matter to anyone whether any of it comes true or not!

But today's Reuters article goes further:

"The SEC, describing the case as involving "massive fraud," said Theranos, Holmes and Balwani were charged "with raising more than $700 million from investors through an elaborate, years-long fraud in which they exaggerated or made false statements about the company's technology, business and financial performance."

Maybe the SEC should have actually considered Holmes and Balwani as merely pikers and let them off for relatively good behavior considering that Tesla, as of December 31, 2017, has now raised $20 billion from investors (including $10.2 billion of debt! - which, as Drewstefer reminds us all, is the stuff you have to pay back!) and has cumulative losses of almost $5 billion (over half of the equity capital invested so far!).

In addition to those tenuous details, although Musk continues to crow about the company's cash position on every conference call (although it is entirely supplied with borrowed money!), at the end of the most recent quarter, the total of accounts payable and accrued liabilities (again, I remind you, the things you have to pay back!) were $4.1 billion as opposed to cash balances of $3.4 billion. Those being facts, almost anyone familiar with normal financial statement analysis would conclude that the company is effectively insolvent and would not be considered a going concern.

But the article then finishes with a very interesting quote by one of the SEC enforcement staff:

Jina Choi, the head of SEC's San Francisco Regional Office, said the company's troubles offered "an important lesson for Silicon Valley." "Innovators who seek to revolutionize and disrupt an industry must tell investors the truth about what their technology can do today, not just what they hope it might do someday," she said in a statement.

This final statement is actually the most applicable concerning the Tesla situation as the company's stock is kept levitated by Musk's ongoing statements about what the company thinks it can do in the future. Meanwhile, in the present, however, Tesla is having a difficult time even making basic progress in its business - while also projected to lose over $1 billion dollars in the current fiscal year (for an accumulated deficit of around two-thirds of the company's cumulatively invested equity capital).

The company's supposed savior - the "mass market" Model 3 that Musk very aggressively announced two years ago with a $35,000 list price - is now being sold in very limited quantities for around $50,000 per vehicle. For a vehicle that Musk once said was going to have 100,000 to 200,000 units produced in the "second half" of 2017, total production to date is apparently less than 10,000 units.

Risks to Tesla from Musk's and the Company's continually missed projections

The murkiness of Tesla's operations has also been unmasked to some extent by Bloomberg's "Tesla Tracker" activities which were able to note that Model 3 production apparently decreased again in late-February (eight months after the overly hyped start of "volume production" in July 2017!).

That projected dip in Model 3 production was then followed by a Tesla statement that such production fluctuations were just a "normal" part of its operations so that the company can implement "improvements" for the future. Such fluctuations were already after at least four downward revisions in projected Model 3 production rates in the past six months, and this article provides another earlier update about continually decreasing production plans.

At this point, however, the ongoing Model 3 saga should be receiving far more attention than may be the case at our nation's main securities regulator. The reason I describe the SEC as only the "main securities regulator" is that more activist individual state Attorney Generals have also often been involved in pursuing "false and misleading claims" actions against many entities. Given two very prominent "consumer" related actions of Tesla in the past which are:

Inducing over 400,000 people to give Tesla over $400 million in interest free and unsecured loans in the form of Model 3 deposits - when there was no visibility as to what their vehicles may actually cost or when they may receive delivery Beginning in October 2016 to start charging customers $3,000 for the future delivery of "Full Self Driving" capabilities - on vehicles that were apparently not even equipped with the necessary hardware or sensors to ever provide such capabilities

I also believe that Tesla could be on the radar screens (not LIDAR, however, as Musk has told us that is useless!) of other government regulators at some point in the future.

The overall message in all of this is the SEC has now finally addressed the "false and misleading" claims in the Theranos situation. As such, I believe that there is a significant risk that six years of Musk's unfulfilled statements and claims could be viewed as being a far broader violation of making statements and claims that could also be considered false and misleading (and refer again to Bill Maurer's blog post if you don't agree with me!).

The potential problem with there being any possible negative announcements from the SEC concerning Tesla is that with the stock's levitated valuation, it could drop 20 percent to 30 percent in just one day if there might be an announcement of any SEC proceedings against the company. Given that much of the support and enthusiasm for the company is also based on the cult of Musk and the accompanying hero worship, if the SEC chose the "nuclear option" and required the removal of someone who has now made six years of ongoing unfulfilled statements and claims, I believe that the stock could very quickly drop a lot more than just 20 percent to 30 percent.

Why is any of this a surprise?

From my own perspective of having over 30 years of very in-depth analysis and research experience with rapidly growing companies, none of Tesla's current issues are actually a surprise to me at all. A large part of my experience was to continually track the plans for companies as expressed by their senior executives against the ongoing results from those companies.

From such a perspective, I have never seen anything as amazing as the Tesla situation where it apparently doesn't matter how much the company misses Musk's ongoing projections or how much more money the company loses as it talks about Gigafactories, machines making machines, productizing the factory, and gross margins and cash flow projections that the company has never achieved. In what is unfortunately a mature overall economy in the U.S. with a shortage of true growth stocks, investors seem to have lost track of the details of the Tesla situation as they are infatuated with the hoped for prospect of future growth.

As I do pay close attention to details, however, I wrote what I thought was a very interesting article last April where part of the title was "Connect the Dots." The dots at that time were:

Manufacturing Engineer positions being recruited only two months before the previously announced start of Model 3 "volume production"

457 assembly robots only arriving three months before "volume production"

Disruptions in Grohmann Engineering's operations (the purchased engineering company that Tesla hoped to use in configuring Model 3 production lines)

All of such things seemed easy to see and recognize from my perspective, and they also apparently foretold the subsequent "production hell" that ensued with significant parts of the Model 3 apparently being built by hand close to one year later. Contrast the reality of the actual Model 3 production ramp with this pretty looking picture from Tesla's latest shareholder letter:

Such deviances between actual reality (very limited production and the company's self-described "production hell") and such stylized pretty pictures is also another bizarre aspect of the overall Tesla situation. I'm actually uncertain at this point whether Musk even has a grasp on or even cares what the true reality is in the company's operations or whether this is just a big fun game for him.

There was another interesting article in my opinion that also connected even more dots about all this which was "What happened to those Release Candidates?" It was clear to me, at that point, that there was already something seriously wrong with Tesla's "ramp" into its project Model 3 production - and those problems have still not been corrected over nine months later.

Conclusion

But regardless of Tesla results continually deviating from six years of Musk's statements, no regulatory scrutiny has yet been announced concerning the company. As we have now seen from the Theranos announcement, however, "false and misleading statements" do seem to be on someone's radar screen at the SEC.

The SEC did completely ignore Harry Markopolos's warnings to the SEC about Bernie Madoff and so maybe the SEC is also willing to ignore six years of unfulfilled projections by Musk about Tesla. It is possible that others are concerned about such scrutiny, however, in that in the past week, two very senior level accounting and finance executives have now left the company. This is also in addition to the previous executive in charge of Sales and Service (Jon McNeil) having left the company earlier in the year after the Q4 inventory blowout (where he probably earned a big bonus for such margin impairing short-term results).

At this point, however, Tesla supporters (who may even include SEC personnel!) can hope for the best and that more recent Musk statements such as:

25 percent gross margins for the Model 3 (a vehicle with negative margins so far even at a $50,000 price)

Being "cash flow positive" in the second half of 2018 (after six years of missing cash flow forecasts)

10,000 Model 3s produced a week by the end of 2018 (a 500,000 vehicle annual production rate for a vehicle costing $45,000 to $50,000 which has never been seen in the history of automotive companies)

may possibly at some point come true. If you believe that such things could be possible, I would recommend reviewing Bill Maurer's blog post yet again to give yourself more things to think about concerning the probability of any of those projections coming true.

As I also described in the "Connect the Dots" article, I also don't know how Model 3 gross margins could ever reach 25 percent. You can see a breakdown of vehicle component systems in that article compared with the Model S and Model X which cost over twice as much, and I don't see any way for Tesla to decrease such component costs across the board by at least 50 percent to achieve such high gross margins for the Model 3.

Even if the cost of the Model 3 is only 60 percent of the Model S (which sounds like a huge decrease for a vehicle still requiring many of the same systems and components) that would result in Model 3 Gross Margins never exceeding 10 percent - which is both a very long way from Musk's statements about 25 percent Gross Margins and yet another possibly unfulfilled Musk projection. As I also described in the Connect the Dots article, such low overall gross margins would result in severe challenges for the company to ever produce enough cash flow to fund its ongoing operations, future capital spending requirements, described development plans (Semis, Roadsters, Model Ys, Full Self Driving, etc.), or to repay what is currently over $10 billion in debt.

If Tesla is able to not draw additional SEC scrutiny and can somehow raise a lot more equity capital with its currently levitated stock price, then many of my concerns will be irrelevant. But with the SEC now having announced the Theranos action based specifically on citing "False and Misleading" claims, I think any reasonable person would believe that six years of Musk's and the company's ongoing unfulfilled statements and projections could also be considered similar to a lot of what happened at Theranos.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses the author’s opinions and perspectives about various investment related topics. Since all statements in the article are represented as opinions, rather than facts, such opinions are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. My own investment position described in the disclosures is not intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of a specific investment strategy but is a required disclosure item by Seeking Alpha. My own investment position may have been initiated at very different price levels than current prices levels and so that is also why my disclosed position is definitely not intended as an investment recommendation. All investors should also do their own research before making any investment decision.